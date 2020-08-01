Summary

Despite notification that AMC would not be paying rent, Realty Income booked all of its revenue from AMC in its first quarter and there was no write-off allowance.

EPR Properties in the first quarter took a $9.2 million write-off of its straight-line rent receivable as it began accounting for its AMC leases on a cash basis.

The events of the last 3 months have made it clear that EPR’s conservative accounting was warranted.

O will need to decide whether to take write-offs for AMC and other troubled tenants without the benefit of a CFO.

Given the nature of many of O’s investors, they are likely not prepared for a write-off.