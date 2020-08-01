Realty Income Is Likely To Have Write-Offs In Its 2nd Quarter Earnings
Despite notification that AMC would not be paying rent, Realty Income booked all of its revenue from AMC in its first quarter and there was no write-off allowance.
EPR Properties in the first quarter took a $9.2 million write-off of its straight-line rent receivable as it began accounting for its AMC leases on a cash basis.
The events of the last 3 months have made it clear that EPR’s conservative accounting was warranted.
O will need to decide whether to take write-offs for AMC and other troubled tenants without the benefit of a CFO.
Given the nature of many of O’s investors, they are likely not prepared for a write-off.
Since my last piece on Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) (Realty Income's Valuation Ignores COVID-19's Spread; Capital for Lease Renewals Will Also Hurt Returns) was published several weeks ago, the flow of