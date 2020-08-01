One thing I like about REITs is the idea of owning "hard assets" that can provide a reliable income stream. Unlike intellectual property or technological advances, which can be fleeting, ownership in hard assets can provide stability to a portfolio, while generating income that an investor can live on. What I find especially welcome are those REITs that provide monthly dividends, which an investor can use to match their monthly expenses. The REIT that I'm evaluating today, LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), is one such company that fits this profile. In this article, I intend to evaluate this company from different angles and make a recommendation, so let's get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into LTC Properties

LTC Properties is a healthcare REIT that, unlike some of its pure-play peers, is focused on investing in both seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities. As of the latest quarter, it derives 56% of its revenues from its skilled nursing facilities with the rest coming from seniors housing. LTC has 180+ investments across 27 states, and 30 operating partners. It provides a number of financing options, including sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, and structured financing solutions, such as preferred equity and bridge lending.

The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA. As seen below LTC invests in nearly every region of the United States, with the exception of the North-Central region. Its properties are generally well-located with higher concentration in states with favorable aging demographic trends, such as Texas and Florida.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

What I like about LTC is the disciplined investment focus that it brings to the healthcare space and the experienced management team. Its CEO, Wendy Simpson, has had a 13-year tenure with the company and over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. The CFO, Pam Kessler, has been with the company for 20 years, and has served as CFO since 2010. I believe management experience plays an outsized role in the healthcare REIT space, especially when considering the current risks coming from an oversupply of senior housing. This is what the CFO had to say in a recent interview from earlier this year, with regards to new entrants into senior housing from private equity and other sources:

Those are big stressors on the system, and I do think from that dislocation, there might be opportunity for us. These new entrants are not appreciating the risk and they're thinking, oh, it's going to be easy. We're just going to cut pricing a little bit and put in these new programs and we're going to lease up. And when that fails, they might be looking to monetize, and we might get a property at a reasonable value. It's going to take a few more years, I think.

As noted above, it appears that LTC's management is not only prepared for the risks from oversupply, but is also in position to take advantage of market dislocations when they arise. This is backed by the disciplined capital structure and balance sheet. As seen below, the company has plenty of available liquidity with $510 million in undrawn capacity on its line of credit, and a carrying balance of just under $90 million. In addition, its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is at a very healthy 4.3x.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Additionally, LTC has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with no secured debt. As seen below, only 6% to 9% of its senior unsecured notes matures each year through 2027.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Turning attention to Q2'20 results, LTC Properties and its tenants have felt the effects of COVID-19, as private-pay occupancy has trended down to 77% in July due to delayed move-ins, and skilled nursing occupancy has trended down to 71% in July due to postponement of elective procedures. This was notably represented by the company's placement of its tenant, Senior Lifestyle, which represents 7% of LTC's annual rental income, on a cash rent basis. As of the end of Q2, Senior Lifestyle owed the company $2.8 million of its total $4.6 million quarterly rent obligation. This caused a non-recurring $17.7 million write-off of its straight line rent receivables associated with this tenant, resulting in FFO dropping to $0.31 per share compared to $0.75 per share from the prior-year quarter.

On the bright side, however, FFO per share would have been $0.76 per share in Q2 when excluding the effects of the non-recurring write-down. Also, excluding the effects of Senior Lifestyle, the portfolio EBITDARM coverage stands at 1.49x as of the end of Q2, which compares favorably with the 1.39x coverage in the prior quarter. While the Senior Lifestyle situation is unfortunate, it is the nature of the business and is something that experienced management teams plan for, as they are actively looking for a new operator to step in and take over the leases.

Excluding the effects from Senior Lifestyle, I'm encouraged to see that the company collected 99% of its rents from its remaining tenant base during Q2. Also, I like the federal government's commitment to supporting skilled nursing operators, as evidenced by the $4.9 billion in COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES Act, which provides a baseline payment of $50,000 per facility, plus an additional $2,500 per bed.

Lastly, management remains committed to maintaining the dividend, which has been uninterrupted since 2002. The current dividend comes to $0.57 on a per-quarter basis, which equates to a safe 75% payout ratio as a percentage of FFO, excluding the effects from Senior Lifestyle. Management's commitment to the dividend is supported by the CFO's response during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

So we've kind of targeted this 80% of FAD and that's a conservative metric. And I think in today's environment, we're feeling very comfortable having that conservatism. Even assuming the decrease in Senior Lifestyle rent, if you annualize it, we still have a $20 million cushion to our current annualized dividend payout ratio. So, we're comfortable with that. We don't feel a need to make any adjustments.

Investor Takeaway

LTC Properties invests in a number of well-located healthcare properties across the United States. While COVID-19 and oversupply in senior housing have posed as key headwinds, I'm encouraged by the disciplined management team, as evidenced by the strong balance sheet and its proactive monitoring of the portfolio. Longer term, I see opportunities for the company to consolidate the sector, as it is in position to acquire properties from weaker and inexperienced players in the space. I also find the 6.1% dividend yield to be attractive, given the safe payout ratio and management's reiterated commitment to maintaining the payout.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $37.15 per share and a P/FFO ratio of 12.3. I have a price target of $42 per share, which I find reasonable given the management's tenure, strong balance sheet, and my belief that the company will weather through this crisis.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.