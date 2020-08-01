It's a pretty mediocre gold miner compared to local peers. However, its mediocrity may also be a kind of advantage during the gold rally.

Photo source: Sputnik; edited by Author

For the last two years, I've been covering two biggest gold producers in Russia - Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) and Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY) - though these two are not the only ones that are worth attention. Henceforth, I'll expand my coverage on mid-cap Russian gold miners starting with Petropavlovsk (OTC:PPLKF). Petropavlovsk clearly stands out of other boringly good peers like Polyus or Polymetal, yet still represents an interesting case for steadfast investors.

Business Overview

Petropavlovsk is the fifth largest gold producer in Russia, having started as one of Peter Hambro Mining PLC's operations. Two key persons associated with Petropavlovsk are the founders of the company - Pavel Maslovsky and Peter Hambro. Entrepreneurs began creating Petropavlovsk in the late 1990s when an ounce of gold was worth less than $300.

Photo source: Micha Theiner; Kommersant

Petropavlovsk operates in the Amur Region and has vertically integrated production facilities and is engaged in geological exploration, gold mining, and production. The company has three gold mines: Malomir, Albyn, and Pioneer. The company also owns the Pokrovskiy POX Hub, where it refines refractory gold concentrates from the Malomir mine and third-party concentrates.

Source: Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk has more than half its gold reserves in refractory form, and this leads to high TCC and AISC of $700-800 and $1,000, respectively. The company's current reserve base contains 8.15 Moz of Proved & Probable gold reserves under JORC.

The company produced 514 thousand ounces in 2019. The forecast for 2020 assumes an increase in production to 620-720 thousand ounces (including the volume of production by third-party producers).

In Q4 2020, a new flotation plant will be put into operation at Pioneer, which will double the flotation processing capacity from 3.6 to 7.2 million tons per year after reaching full capacity. Completion of the flotation plant will result in a shift in mining priorities from refractory to hard gold-containing ores (by 2022, its share is expected to exceed 60% of total mining volume).

As for dividends, in December 2014, the company established a rule under which dividend payments will start with Net Debt/EBITDA below 2.0x. At the end of 2019, the ratio was 2.6x. The company notes that with the POX Hub coming to full capacity in 2021, it may be able to pay dividends.

The Board Of War

Petropavlovsk has a long history of corporate conflicts. The current conflict, as well as the previous ones, is about disagreements between a large shareholder and the company's founders.

In February, former Petropavlovsk shareholder Roman Trotsenko sold his entire stake (22.37% of shares and 5.97% of convertible bonds) to Uzhuralzoloto, whose only shareholder is Konstantin Strukov. Besides him, the company has a large number of investment funds among shareholders. The largest share of them is held by Prosperity Capital Management, which is ruled by highly competent people motivated to develop the company.

Source: Company data; image made by Author

The founder of Petropavlovsk Pavel Maslovsky and a number of the company's directors, who were unanimously proposed by the Board of Directors for re-election, were not elected to the Board by voting results in late June. According to Petropavlovsk, the analysis of the voting results showed that Maslovsky and other recommended candidates were opposed by Konstantin Strukov, as well as Everest Alliance, Slevin LTD, and Fortiana Holdings of Vladislav Sviblov (4.62% at the time of voting). Against this background, the Board asked the British M&A regulator to investigate the collusion.

All major sides of the conflict view the situation differently. In the interview with Forbes, Maslovsky assumes that Uzhuralzoloto is trying to gain control over Petropavlovsk and carry out the merger in a more profitable way for itself.

In the meantime, Uzhuralzoloto declares that it seeks to remove Maslovsky and all managers associated with him so Petropavlovsk could attract "truly independent" persons among the Board members and the management team. Konstantin Strukov said in the recent interview to Kommersant:

"There is a lot of talk about the merger. If we judge objectively, our company (Uzhuralzoloto) is successful. And we just don't even theoretically make sense to merge today. Today we are the shareholders of a public company (Petropavlovsk). We can already take part in management through our representative on the board of directors. But we are trying to ensure that the board of directors is truly independent, not partisan. Why am I against, say, Pavel Alekseevich Maslovsky as a director? Because I believe that a director should be independent, equidistant from all shareholders." - Strukov said.

According to Forbes, Everest Alliance's representatives agree with Strukov's position and note that Hambro and Maslovsky, while being the shareholders of the company by less than 1% cumulatively, managed Petropavlovsk as if it were their private company, placing relatives or people loyal to them in key positions in the company and its subsidiaries.

In turn, Prosperity Capital Management does not agree with the methods of Uzhuralzoloto and the minority shareholders who supported Strukov.

"Usually, the desire of a group of shareholders to change half of the board of directors and the CEO is resolved differently - the party officially sends its proposals and arguments, in which it expresses dissatisfaction, there is a dialogue," - said Alexander Branis, director of Prosperity Capital Management to Forbes.

A new vote was initiated by Prosperity Capital Management scheduled for an EGM in August. Prosperity is going to nominate its candidates at the meeting, and Maslovsky will be one of them. Maslovsky intends to communicate with all shareholders to ensure that the meeting will be more constructive.

The Bottom Line

To sum up, the Petropavlovsk's case comprises of four pillars:

Petropavlovsk operational metrics will improve as the company increases production and finishes POX-related construction projects. The resolution of the shareholder conflict will be another factor of the stock upside. The company's high TCC/AISC means that the stock is more sensitive to gold price movements and will benefit better than its peers from the gold rally. The stock will get further appreciation when the company adopts the dividend policy and starts paying dividends.

For sure, this case is not for everyone, therefore I can't set a Bullish rating on the stock. Nonetheless, I still think it's an interesting investment opportunity for more risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.