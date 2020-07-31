Chicago PMI Bounces Back In July, Out Of Contraction Territory

It is in expansion territory after 10 consecutive months in contraction territory.

The latest Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, or the Chicago Business Barometer, rose to 51.9 in July from 36.6 in June.

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, is similar to the national ISM Manufacturing indicator but at a regional level and is seen by many as an indicator of the larger US economy. It is a composite diffusion indicator, made up of production, new orders, order backlogs, employment, and supplier deliveries compiled through surveys. Values above 50.0 indicate expanding manufacturing activity.

The latest Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index, or the Chicago Business Barometer, rose to 51.9 in July from 36.6 in June, which is in expansion territory after 10 consecutive months in contraction territory. Values above 50.0 indicate expanding manufacturing activity.

Here is an excerpt from the press release:

The Chicago Business BarometerTM, produced with MNI, rose to 51.9 in July, the highest level since May 2019. Business activity recovered following twelve consecutive months of readings below 50. Nevertheless, companies noted continued uncertainty amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Among the main five main indicators, New Orders and Production saw the largest monthly gains, while Supplier Deliveries eased. (Source)

Let's take a look at the Chicago PMI since its inception.

Here's a closer look at the indicator since 2000.

Let's compare the Chicago PMI with the more popular national ISM Manufacturing Index. Both indices clearly follow one another with the ISM falling slightly lower on average. Note the ISM Manufacturing indicator is through the previous month.

