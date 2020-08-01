Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTC:SVRGF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Newmarch - Vice President, Capital Markets & Stakeholder Engagement

Marty Proctor - President & Chief Executive Officer

Derek Aylesworth - Chief Financial Officer

David Holt - Chief Operating Officer

Karen Nielsen - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Patrick O'Rourke - Altacorp Capital

Travis Wood - National Bank

Amir Arif - Cormark Securities

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Ray Kwan - BMO Capital Markets

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Newmarch, Vice President, Capital Markets & Stakeholder Engagement. Please go ahead.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations second quarter 2020 conference call. On the call today, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Derek Aylesworth as well as other members of our management team.

Following the review of our results, we'll open up the line to questions. As a reminder, all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisories included in the news release issued this morning and on our corporate presentation. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and MD&A are available on our website at www.7genergy.com, as well as on the SEDAR website.

I will now pass the call over to our President and CEO, Marty Proctor.

Marty Proctor

Thank you, Brian and thanks to those joining us on the call today. The world changed a lot since February, and we responded quickly and decisively to the new economic paradigm. We have taking meaningful action to protect our balance sheet and maintain liquidity, and have reduced our net debt despite significant reductions in liquids, pricing and revenues during the quarter.

By making two revisions to our original 2020 capital investment plan and intensifying our efforts to reduce our overall cost structure, we are delivering on our commitment to free cash flow generation even through this challenging environment. The momentum we built in 2018 and 2019, when we transitioned from a strategy of rapid growth to one of generating free cash flow continued into the first quarter of 2020 and again, in the second quarter. While we anticipate Q3 will be impacted by the planned Karr turnaround, on the year we expect to generate free cash flow.

With nearly 100% working interest in our assets, we have flexibility and control over our pace of development. To protect our balance sheet and preserve our drilling inventory, we reduced our capital budget by 41% and deferred the start-up of 11 new wells, resulting in an 11% reduction in our production base. While we want to maintain the productive capacity to drive free cash flow generation, the lower production rates have the added benefit of moderating our corporate declines, extending our multi-decade drilling inventory and driving the additional cost savings and capital efficiencies that we saw in the second quarter.

We have seen how volatile energy prices have been over the last few years. And while we consistently hedge a portion of our production, we cannot rely on price increases to drive incremental value for our business. Instead, we can drive costs lower. We can reduce our debt levels and ensure we have exposure to key gas markets and the key condensate market that drives valuable optionality.

Now in a change of pace from our typical quarterly conference call format, I'd like to call on Derek Aylesworth, our Chief Financial Officer, to assist me in addressing some of the common themes and questions that often arise in our discussions with investors before we open the line to questions.

So, the first thing that often comes up with investors is that of sustaining capital and free cash. Our total 2020 capital budget has shrunk by over 40% from the original budget set in the fall to now $650 million. We feel comfortable that this new lower level of capital will allow us to maintain production in the 180,000 barrels equivalent per day range going forward.

Two, how did we get here? Well, first, I want to acknowledge that we are talking about sustaining production, that is 11% below the original guidance. That helps a bit, but the lower sustaining capital requirement is predominantly driven by enduring costs savings that are now part of our business model.

The $7.3 million drill and complete costs in our current budget are 13% below the original budget, 27% below the 2019 budget, and lower still compared to prior years. Our team has achieved these tremendous cost savings through hard work and a number of initiatives, including the negotiation of new sand supply contracts and fine tuning our drilling and completion designs with increased collaboration between our geoscience, drilling, reservoir engineering and production engineering teams. We understand our core development areas well, and we are using this data to deliver improved results.

Secondly, the inclusion of Nest 3 in our development program also improves the overall capital efficiency mix due to the high deliverability of the wells in that area. And as we move forward over the next 24 months, we expect further benefits from decline rate moderation, which we think will result in another 6% to 12% decrease in total sustaining capital requirements over that longer time horizon.

Our natural gas mix is expected to increase by a few percentage points in the near term, but as oil prices firm up, the ability to blend more production from our Nest 1 region into our total production profile is likely to put us back on track to have condensate yields similar to what we had in the 2018 timeframe. So, ultimately as this unfolds over the next 18 months to two years, we expect our sustaining capital will be reduced further.

Derek will now provide a little more color on our approach to capital allocation as prices improve.

Derek Aylesworth

Thanks, Marty. As Marty alluded to with commodity prices moving higher than in May and the potential for some free cash flow, we will have more options available to us for capital allocation. In 2020, we don't anticipate any changes to the infield capital program. Any incremental cash flow will largely target net debt reduction. And moving into 2021, it would seem plausible that overall spending levels would remain similar to where they are currently given the current commodity price outlook, but with subtle changes to optimize the economic allocation between Nest regions.

All of our Nest regions are highly economic. However, in a low 40s WTI and at $2.50 per MMbtu price environment with weaker condensate differentials, Nest 3 is the best returning region in our asset portfolio. But as prices move into the mid-40sand condensate differentials improved where they are today, all of our regions start to exhibit comparable economics.

So, moving into 2021, we expect to have a more balanced development mix amongst our Nest regions, with resumed activity and the higher liquids area of Nest 1 should oil prices remain robust. But ultimately all decisions are based on relative well economics and maintaining some flexibility to respond to changes in commodity prices.

It's also important to emphasize that while local price differentials are relatively buoyant, absolute price levels driven by abundant global oil and gas supply are still challenged. Therefore, targeting meaningful growth and supply is a decision that is difficult to rationalize at this time.

Instead, we plan to focus on best-in-class Montney operatorship maintaining a margin of cash flow safety and delevering our business. In time, we may evaluate the appropriateness of alternate capital allocations in the context of the broader commodity market, but for now we're focused on making our business even more resilient and decreasing debt, which we think will be better for our shareholders over the longer term.

I'd also like to address another major recurring theme in conversations with investors, and this is our view of the health of the Canadian condensate market. We've always held a bullish view of the Canadian condensate market and despite the historic economic challenges of the second quarter, local price differentials have largely normalized versus WTI. So, while overall WTI prices remain challenged for the sector, we believe Canadian condensate will remain relatively strong and over time we could see even more favorable differentials emerge.

The Alberta condensate market is dynamic and has a variety of market based leavers to adjust to supply and demand shocks. While major economic shocks can cause temporary dislocations in current condensate and local condensate diffs [ph], the market typically sorts this out relatively quickly.

The first and most important lever is the import pipelines. Alberta is structurally undersupplied condensate, and when demand is disrupted, they typically see those pipes reduce flow. It can take about a month or two for physical volumes already on the pipes to decrease, but it does happen and helps to quickly rebalance the Alberta condensate market. And while data is sparse on the import type flows, we believe there was significant reduction in import volumes.

Secondly are the compounding effects of heavy oil and oil sands shut-ins. As initial curtailed volumes shifted away from rail WCSB, heavy oil differentials improved meaningfully, and therefore, the base level of oil sands production flowing to pipelines has been more stable than most analysts predicted. By extension, condensate demand has remained firm as well.

Other balancing drivers include producer discipline. We paused activity allowing natural declines to gradually reduce supply, while other operators pursued a mix of strategies, which in some cases included targeted shut-ins. Some operators also have the ability to store significant condensate if needed, and can take advantage of selling into alternate product streams if differentials significantly widen.

As we enter the fall with most of the heavy oil and oil sands deferrals and turnaround is now complete, we have visibility to more stabilized demand and normalized differentials of Edmonton. In the medium and longer term at other pipeline and egress options advance, the capacity for significant increases in condensate demand remained just over the horizon and could have meaningful improvements to condensate price differentials in the coming years.

I'll now pass it back over to Marty to discuss how we're looking at transportation and processing.

Marty Proctor

Thanks, Derek. Diverse market access is an important cornerstone of our strategy. While we have seen our gas transportation portfolio drift slightly out of the money, having direct access to key markets provides us with price diversification and the ability to execute key commercial deals that drive premium pricing for our products.

Our largest transportation commitment is on the Alliance pipeline, which has provided us with access to the Midwest market and enabled us to transport gas through Kinder Morgan's NGPL line directly to the Gulf Coast. Our Alliance commitment has been a good decision for us, and it also gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility, particularly with regards to renewal options.

The primary term of our current Alliance contract expires in the fourth quarter of 2022. When we have the option to renew all of our current capacity or a portion thereof or terminate our Alliance transportation capacity completely, and then market our gas in Alberta or on TCM -- or on TC Energy connected systems. We want to work towards transportation and processing solutions that enable our shareholders to benefit from a larger proportion of the economic rent generated by our upstream development activities.

In summary, Seven Generations has a world-class asset base. And we have an excellent team that has worked hard to improve our execution. Our balance sheet is strong. Our sustaining capital has been coming down year by year. Capital costs and operating costs are improving. Major infrastructure investments are behind us. And very importantly, our corporate decline rate is moderating. All of these factors have increased the resilience of our business and readied us for enhanced performance with even modest improvements in commodity prices.

So, now that we've gone through some of the frequently asked questions and themes, operator, I'll ask you to open up the lines to questions.

Okay. So, your first question comes from Manav Gupta. Please go ahead.

Manav Gupta

Hey, Marty. So, let's rewind a little, let's go back to May 7 when you were doing your 1Q call and the entire focus of the call was debt neutrality for the company and not adding any more debt for the rest of the year. Now, as we look today, you're basically indicating the CapEx is not changing, production outlook is not changing. But one thing has changed, which is when we did the last call the condensate price was $21 and today it's almost $39. So, it's 85% higher. So, I'm just trying to understand, is the focus still debt neutrality or the focus is a lot more free cash flow generation and paying down a lot more debt as you end the year?

Marty Proctor

Well, good morning, Manav. Thank you for a great question. I think what's happened -- I mean, this is consistent with the business plan that we began to put into place. A couple of years ago, as we evolved our strategy from growth to a focus on free cash flow generation, we were successful in actually achieving some free cash flow in 2019 to the odor of nearly $160 million. And then as you observed some free cash flow in the first quarter and even a small amount of free cash flow in the second quarter. So, you're exactly right. May 7, we said we were going to have a cash flow neutral budget. At that time, we anticipated cash flow of about $650 million. And we set a capital program to match that.

As Derek said in his opening comments, we are firm on that capital program. And the extra free cash flow that we now anticipate from better commodity pricing, we will allocate to debt reduction. We think that's the prudent plan for our business. We don't think growing production at this time as appropriate.

So, it's great that we've got the opportunity to generate more free cash flow. But now the commodity prices have recovered to some extent, we will allocate that additional free cash flow now to debt reduction. And I think for the longer term that'll put us in good stead for possibly resuming a small element of growth in the future.

Manav Gupta

A second quick follow-up. Thank you for the background commentary on the condensate market. Again, if you go back a little bit last quarter, we have -- people like know Cenovus on Christina Lake saying we'll shutdown 60,000 barrels of production, which is a high TAN crude, so requires a lot of condensate. But if you look at June, that's pretty much back at where they were before they shut-in. And now, we're seeing even bigger projects, and everybody's starting to ramp up. So, you're very close to the demand market. Have you started seeing a little bit of a demand pull from the rise in production from Canadian oil sands at this point of time?

Marty Proctor

Yes, we have. And I think, it's something that's -- it's consistent with our expectations. I know you've done quite a bit of work in the condensate market as well. We did expect that condensate demand would improve and it has. We think for the long-term, honestly, it is the place to be. We recognize that there is growing egress opportunities for the heavy producers, with the line three reversal, with Trans Mountain expansion. Those are going to give more egress opportunities for the heavy producers and will also require additional condensate.

So, yeah, we have seen that condensate demand recover. The temporary or the reduction in value of condensate was very temporary. It was May only. And then in June, we actually saw very good condensate differentials in the minus $2 to minus $3 range. And we're seeing something to that level for the rest of this year and even better it looks like into 2021.

So, yeah, we're glad to be the biggest condensate producer in Canada. I would like to get better prices for our condensate and we think those two things are coming together.

Manav Gupta

Thank you for taking my questions.

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Thank you, Manav. We appreciate you taking time to listen on the call.

Your next question comes from Patrick O'Rourke of ATB Capital Markets. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrick O'Rourke

Hey. Good morning, guys. The operating costs on the corridor looked quite strong there. I know you've made a lot of investments on the water handling side, and that seems to be the driver. You've left the $4.50 to $5 in place for the rest of the year. Just wondering if you can touch on the durability of that operating cost number that you were able to get to. I do know that you have the Karr turnaround, that's coming up here.

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Great question. Thank you, Patrick. And we'll also in Q3 experience a bit of a drop in production rates. So, therefore, the unit operating costs will tend back to that guidance range. We are -- of course, in Q2, we didn't do -- we did very little drilling and very little completing, so we don't have very many new wells coming on in Q3, that will impact Q3 production as will that Karr turnaround. So, like I say the production level will be lower in Q3. Therefore, the unit operating costs will be up.

We're pretty satisfied with the range that we've given for operating expenses, the $4.50 to $5. But, for sure, our operations team are working extremely hard to reduce that further as they can.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay. Thanks. And then, in terms of the debt repayment here, you've got the three term notes that are outstanding. The 2025 are trading at about 91, right now, but I believe the call provisions at 104, are you able to enter into the market and maybe financially engineer there? You obligated, if you're going to repay that particular note to go at 104?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Good question. I'm going to ask Derek to take that one.

Derek Aylesworth

Yeah. Patrick, we do have the capacity to buy a certain volume on the open market. The market's pretty thinly traded, so it sound likely that we could make a material dent in the 2025s. When we've looked at potentially doing that in the past, we were more focused on the 2023s. The price of the 2025 is obviously better just given where we are in terms of the maturity there. But our preference was to deal with the near term maturity notes first. And we did do some of that earlier in the year. As you saw, we put about $200 million of those 2020 threes onto our bank line -- $150 million onto the bank line. We will look at it again, but they're pretty thinly traded. So, I wouldn't expect a material move there.

Marty Proctor

$280 million Canadian on the bank line which give us an extra year of term and reduce the interest rates from six and three quarters to six and seven eight all the way down to 1.6%. So, there may be opportunity, but it's unlikely, I think, Patrick.

Patrick O'Rourke

Okay. Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Marty Proctor

Thank you for the question.

Travis Wood

Yeah. Thanks. Good morning, guys. Congrats on a very good quarter here.

Marty Proctor

Good morning, Travis. Thank you.

Travis Wood

Yeah. Two questions, separate questions. First, just still kind of on the cost side. Of the capital savings that you've made if we think about kind of one year and two years, a lot of the D&C savings, how much do you think you can keep if activity picks up and we can just think of that as a percentage base? And then a similar question on the savings that you've made over the last couple of years on the OpEx side.

Marty Proctor

Yeah. A great question. David Holt is sitting here with me. I'm going to ask him to take that one.

David Holt

Yeah. Good morning, Travis. On the capital savings side of the D&C, especially the D&C savings, we believe a lot of the savings are sustainable long-term. And it's mostly because the improvements we've made haven't been on the backs of our vendors, so to speak. They've been internal changes that we've made to simply get better.

A couple of key points for me are around -- as an example of efficiency. So, if you talk about efficiency in drilling, the best way to save capital is just simply drill the wells faster. Our drilling team -- we've been testing and optimizing fluid systems, mud motor configurations, liner trip systems. And we've been able to cut hours and days off our drills. From Q1 in 2019, we've taken a full two days off our average drill time.

So, those are significant capital savings that we can see long-term. And if you look at it in terms of completions, we've really increased our efficiency in our water -- water handling and our sand placement, as well. So, we've been able to reduce pump times per stage. Aggressively ramping up sand concentrations, minimizing our water use, has really led to faster stage completions. And part of that is an optimized choreography between our operations groups. And we're keeping sand going down-hole 18 to 20 hours per day. So, we're highly, highly efficient in how we're placing our concentration of sand.

Secondly, you talk about our vendors. We are working collaboratively with our vendors. We've entered into arrangements beginning of the year, with our key vendors. And basically, we're realizing reduced costs and return for being primary vendors. We have arrangements with our drilling contractors, trucking firms, pressure pumpers, sand supply. A couple of these are actually multiyear contracts. So, they are sustainable over the long-term and repeatable.

Since COVID kicked in, a large number of our vendors have come forward with additional short term reductions to help us and them get back to work as soon as practical. And that's really a testament to working together with our vendors, and we're seeing that now.

I think, the last element in our cost savings comes around design. And our drilling group has been working closely with our geotechnical teams, optimizing trajectories and allowing us to steer the wells and formations that are favorable to steering and drill straight through difficult formations rather than try and hold angle in tough rock, which decreases your rate of penetration.

We're altering landing depths within the upper, middle and lower Montney. We're looking for fast rock to efficiently drill through. We're also using our 3D seismic. Anticipate faults and structures ahead of the bit, and in order to be prepared for when we encounter these anomalies.

And our completions team has been working with our reservoir and development group, continuing to use limited entry results to widen our stage spacing, increase our frac initiation points per stage and making for faster completions, the less costly one, that results in less milling, fewer plugs and reduced water usage. So, really combine these efforts are what's drilling our -- what's driving our lower drilling costs and completion costs.

You talk about the operating cost side and are those sustainable well -- as well. And Marty talked about a couple of elements. But I think the one thing I just want to mention is that from my perspective, I firmly believe that we've increased the level of professionalism and sophistication that we have in our field ops. And we're really driving a culture of cost consciousness. And from that, that's what's really driving a lot of our lower operating costs. We can talk about capital investments, but it's the people side. And the people are really, really jumping on board to help drive our costs lower. Those costs would be sustainable.

Travis Wood

That's very good color, David. Thank you for that. So, it really does sound like most of this is less opportunistic through the cycle and more structural efforts that you guys have continued to do over the last couple of years.

Marty Proctor

Absolutely.

David Holt

Yeah. Thanks, Travis.

Travis Wood

Yeah. Last question on debt. You provided color, and obviously, where the free cash flow is going. Derek, this one's probably for you. How do you think about the debt and a target balance sheet? Is it a leverage number that you want to get to by pulling two different levers? Or do you think there's an absolute level that you are comfortable with as you run sensitivities through the cycle?

Derek Aylesworth

Yeah. It's a couple of different things, Travis. We've got a publicly stated target of wanting to be below two times debt to cash flow. And we think about that kind of in the context of what we would consider mid-cycle commodity prices. So, at current commodity prices, that strip, we would likely exit the year above that metric. So, that's a higher debt level than we would like to have. So, that's one of the reasons that we're targeting debt reduction as our first priority.

I think, in terms of a resilient balance sheet, that debt load is part of the equation. The other part of the equation for me is the structure of the debt. So, when are your maturities? And virtually all of our current debt is termed out on those series of notes that we talked about earlier. We do have about $300 million -- just under $300 million drawn on our bank line from that conversion on the notes earlier in the year. But we don't have any near term maturities.

And by maintaining some durability to our debt or term to our debt, you avoid any exposure to liquidity issues. And maintaining the high amount of liquidity on the bank line gives us the flexibility to ride through commodity cycles that we've had right -- that we've experienced right now. So, it is a couple of different things, Travis. The structure of the debt and the relative ability to manage the debt load as evidenced by the debt metric and we're trying to keep the debt metric to a more comfortable level.

Travis Wood

Okay. That all make sense. Thanks for that color. Thanks for the color, everybody. That’s all for me.

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Thank you, Travis.

And your next question comes from Amir Arif of Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Amir Arif

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Congrats on a good quarter. Just a question for you on the lower Montney and Nest 3 well. The -- I mean, you're getting better condensate, but you're also getting better overall production rates out of that well compared to the other wells on the pad. So, could you just provide some color? Is it just a better pressure regime down in the lower Montney versus the upper middle? Or is there something else you're seeing that's causing not just better condensates, but also better overall production rates?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. It's a great question, Amir. We've got Karen on the line. Karen, can you take that one?

Karen Nielsen

Sure. Thank you, Amir, for the question. We didn't tap into a lower or a higher pressure regime as we drilled that basal Montney. But we do think that we've got into a sweet spot in that lower. And we have added on a couple more wells in that lower for the rest half of this year into our capital budget. And we're very pleased with it. We thought the frac placed very well. And we're watching it hold up against the upper middle. So, we're very encouraged by those results.

Amir Arif

Okay. And the two additional wells you are adding into the program, are they meaningful step outs from the existing lower Montney well at Next 3?

Karen Nielsen

No. They're in Nest 3. They're offsetting this production.

Amir Arif

Okay. But like how far of an offset are they from the existing pad?

Karen Nielsen

A DSU over, basically. A pad over, basically.

Amir Arif

Okay.

Karen Nielsen

Yeah. We want to make sure that we derisk this potential fairway in this lower Montney, and make sure that the results are repeatable.

Amir Arif

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just a final question on the -- I believe you had 11 wells that you had completed that you hadn't brought on production. Could you just give us an update on those? Are those -- given where commodity prices are now, are those all online or using those to help with the production profile in the second half?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Maybe I'll take that one back, Karen. So, yeah, we had chosen -- just because we saw such terrible condensate differentials in May, we had chosen to defer the start of those 11 wells from Q2 into some later period when pricing improved. We actually saw a bit of a recovery in pricing in June, actually quite a big recovery of pricing in June. So, we turned on some of them. A few of them remained down, because they were offsetting some drilling and completions activities. So, a few of them are on, the rest will come on now in the third quarter.

Amir Arif

Perfect. Thanks.

Marty Proctor

Thank you, Amir.

Jamie Kubik

Yeah. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question here. I got -- I've got two of them. So, you've historically talked about underlying decline rates in your business around the low 40% range. Can you just remind us about how we should think about Q3 production then relative to Q2 when you take into account the lack of activity through Q2 along with turnarounds in Q3?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Really good question. So, Jamie -- and I did address it a little bit earlier. So, at the risk of repeating myself, I'll just kind of say that, yeah, we -- as you're aware, we had a pause in our drilling and completions activity in Q2. Therefore, no new wells really coming on in Q3 or very few actually coming on in Q3. And so, that will reduce production. And then, as you say, our Karr turnaround will also have an impact on production.

We're on track though with the guidance that we have set for the year. We're still targeting to be about 180,000 BOE per day, which is the mid-point of our guidance for the average on the year. But yeah, just as you say, it will be lumpy. And Q3 will be lower than Q2, but Q4 will be quite strong as we've -- we're now back to drilling and completing. We've got two pressure pumping crews working with us now to complete more wells. So, Q4 will be quite strong relative to Q3 especially, but strong relative to the whole year in fact.

Jamie Kubik

Okay. I guess, on the next question here then with respect to the -- your commentary around the Alliance commitments. That's been a good market for you guys for a number of years. But can you maybe just clarify if there's dynamics unfolding there that would cause you to change course on that market, or look to different gas markets in the future?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Absolutely. Although, I don't think I fully answered your previous question, I thought you were going to have a second part to the first one. You'd actually asked a little bit about our expectations for declines as they related to the changes in production rates quarter-by-quarter.

So, maybe I'll just kind of finish that off. And I think, your question is a very good one. The decline rates through the year though, they're going to be lumpy just as our production rates are a little lumpy as a result primarily of little activity in Q2. But the important part is the declines are coming down as expected. And we think that by the middle of 2022, so just about two years out, we'll have declines in the mid-30% range, which -- it really is very consistent with what we had expected even over the last couple of years, and we were projecting out. So, that's the second part of the answer to your first question.

Now, your second question on the Alliance. Look -- and I would emphasize that our relationship with Alliance has been excellent. We are so pleased that we have the opportunity to contract a significant capacity on the Alliance pipeline. It's just over 500 million cubic feet per day, nearly a third of that pipe capacity. And it was very beneficial. And for most of the time that we've enjoyed that access, we've also enjoyed slightly premium pricing in the Midwest and at Henry Hub. We don't -- at the moment though -- that capacity is a little out of the money. We will always probably value some diversification.

We think getting our gas to Henry Hub and their -- and at that point selling it to Cheniere is a good thing. Cheniere has been putting our gas on the water for LNG. That is probably a good part of the diversified portfolio that we'd like to maintain. But that said, the Alliance capacity is out of the money right now, unless the current hole structure changes or improves. And so, we will have to look to do what's best for the long-term for our shareholders and try to find ways to -- as I had said in my opening comments, extract a larger proportion of the economic rent that we generate from our upstream activities.

Jamie Kubik

Okay. Understood. I thought -- I think that answers it well. Those are my questions. Thank you, guys. Have a good day.

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Thank you very much, Jamie. Thanks for participating.

Ray Kwan

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one, I guess, for you, Marty. Like, I'm just wondering how, I guess, you think about consolidation in Western Canada. In particular, how Seven Gen fits into that, if any?

Marty Proctor

Yeah. Great question. Thanks very much, Ray. Look, we're always looking for ways to make our company better. And we see the potential benefits that consolidation may bring. I think the primary objective of consolidation has to be to accelerate and enhance the capacity to generate free cash flow. And increasing the size and relevance of an entity through a consolidation or some combination should also have benefits of synergies that might reduce G&A and perhaps other costs, and maybe improve credit ratings too, where you can reduce financing expenses and maybe essentially reduce the cost of capital. So, we see that potential benefit.

We do get asked this quite a bit, and I do understand why some take -- go to Seven G to take a lead role here. We are one of the few operators with a large, high quality asset. And we have full field Montney development experience. We've been very successful, I think, at running a cost effective operation with improving capital efficiencies and operating costs. And we've got one of the leanest G&A structures in North America. And I think becoming increasingly important is that our environmental stewardship is best-in-class.

So, I think those three things could make us a natural consolidator. I would say with those benefits anticipated and the potential for us to take a lead role, we are certainly open to it if the right opportunity could be developed. But right now, we are just focused on executing the business plan that we have, according to the strategy that we've evolved over the last few years and being the best company we can be. We will look for opportunities in the future though, that might make us even better that could involve consolidation.

Did I go on too long, Ray? It looks like I lost you.

Brian Newmarch

Well, thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. Feel free to reach out either to myself, Brian Newmarch, or Ryan Galloway if you have any further questions. I hope everyone has a good rest of their day. Thank you.

