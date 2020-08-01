GBP/CHF Subject To Downside With Markets Continuing To Favor The Swiss Franc For Safety

Given the relative size of Switzerland versus the much larger European economy, the directionally short EUR/CHF flows are going to make it difficult for alternative short-CHF crosses to gain ground.

Negative rates in Switzerland are effectively a tax on liquidity, and this has helped to support Swiss equities' outperformance versus European equities. CHF holders want to protect their purchasing power.

The pair has remained range bound in recent times. Despite GBP being a more conventional reserve currency, CHF continues to find favor as markets look to Switzerland for safety.

GBP/CHF correlates positively with EUR/CHF, and the bearish bias of the latter has made it difficult for GBP/CHF to strengthen.

The GBP/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Swiss franc, is perhaps not conventionally viewed as a risk-on currency pair. Yet CHF is generally considered to be a safe haven currency, and GBP is thought to remain subject to increased political risk given the United Kingdom's ongoing Brexit process (the deadline for a trade deal with the European Union, and technically other countries outside of the EU too, being the end of the year).

However, both GBP and CHF are reserve currencies, and it used to be the case that GBP was considered a safe place to park capital. The United Kingdom still remains an important global financial center, with its capital the City of London being second on the list of the Global Financial Centres Index. Not only does GBP represent the currency of a major financial center, but it is also a reserve currency that interestingly remains far more popular among central banks than CHF (see IMF data below).

(Source: International Monetary Fund.)

The IMF data above suggests that, among 149 reporting countries, claims in pounds sterling (or GBP) exceed claims in Swiss francs (or CHF) by about $470 billion. In relative terms, GBP claims represent over 30 times CHF claims. FX reserves, among central banks and other major FX reserve-holding entities, are some of the best indicators of which currencies are viewed as valuable. Until the world's major FX reserve holders ditch a currency, any downside as shown in FX markets (in terms of simple spot prices) should be viewed with at least a modicum of skepticism.

Yet GBP/CHF has fallen substantially in recent times, despite CHF being a far less important reserve currency. Markets have priced significant risk into GBP, and perhaps rightly so, while CHF has benefited somewhat from direct intervention from the SNB (as indicated by increases in the Swiss National Bank's sight deposits) and risk-off flows, particularly out of Europe.

When European political and economic risks are perceived to be increasing, CHF will typically remain bid versus EUR, sending EUR/CHF down. Since EUR and GBP are usually correlated versus alternative currencies such as USD and CHF (these currencies are also both thought to be safe havens), this usually increases any downside risk for GBP/CHF. The chart below illustrates GBP/CHF using daily candlesticks, while the blue line represents EUR/CHF.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The correlation may not be perfect, but directionally speaking, the correlation is clearly positive and rather strong. GBP and EUR tend to fall together against CHF, and therefore what is bad for EUR/CHF tends to be bad for GBP/CHF.

The fact that central bank reserves still favor GBP over CHF to this day begs the question of why CHF remains so strong, especially given that the SNB's prevailing short-term rate of -0.75% is (strategically) even lower than the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate of -0.50%. Both currencies effectively punish savers.

(Source: Investing.com.)

It is important to remember that while lower FX funding costs (as driven by lower rates) tend to generate liquidity (making those currencies less valuable), negative rates are a different animal in that they serve as a tax on liquidity. Therefore, while you might imagine a currency with negative rates to be highly liquid, the opposite can be true since anybody holding the currency is incentivized to funnel this cash into assets in an effort to protect its purchasing power. Negative rates punish liquidity, and hence liquidity can fall, which can at times make it difficult to get hold of the currency in question; this may help CHF to drive higher, especially following periods of prolonged optimism.

If central banks favor GBP over CHF, we can also assume that CHF strength is driven by other market participants; these might include large private financial institutions, as well as investors (including Europeans) who are interested in protecting their wealth from potential decline resulting from EU-specific risks. Since the country of Switzerland is so proximate to other major European countries (that are part of the European Union), such as Germany, France and Italy, CHF represents an attractive alternative. Switzerland is politically stable, certainly relative to the European Union (which is far larger and more complex to govern), and Switzerland furthermore generates current account surpluses.

(Source: Trading Economics. Switzerland generated a surplus of CHF 17.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down from CHF 20.1 billion a year earlier.)

Current account surpluses provide a currency with a natural level of support which arises from trade flows (exports exceeding imports).

Further, as a testament to these "crowd-driven" (as opposed to than central bank driven) flows into CHF, we can see that while the ratio (as illustrated below) has been volatile recently, the ratio between the Swiss Market Index and Euro Stoxx 50 indices has been positive for some time. The former index is a proxy for Swiss equity performance, while the latter is a proxy for European equities. The rising ratio shows a preference for Swiss equities.

With EUR/CHF still preferring downside, and investors clearly funneling Swiss francs into assets (presumably in part to avoid negative CHF rates), thus upsetting the ratio above (to the upside), it would seem that CHF demand will continue to push the currency higher. The SNB is likely to continue to find itself under pressure to intervene. Note that risk sentiment has been largely positive as EUR/CHF has been largely struggling; I think that CHF would be vulnerable to further strength in a risk-off scenario, and hence all CHF crosses would seem fragile at the moment.

GBP is in a tricky situation, since you have evident political (and economic) risk on the horizon, but nobody knows exactly how this will truly affect the country going forward. The risk may prove to be nothing to worry about; even if the United Kingdom fail to get a trade deal with the EU, the country may bounce back even if they are forced to fall back on WTO trade terms. Any reactive fall in GBP towards the end of the year and into 2021 would only serve to improve the competitiveness of GBP exports, and hence this would have a moderating effect on any further GBP downside.

Perhaps markets are too pessimistic on GBP, but until the future becomes the present and past, we will not know. What we do know is that markets continue to lend support to CHF, and given the small size of the Swiss economy relative to Europe, any 'short EUR/CHF' flows are going to continue to weigh down short-CHF crosses, including GBP/CHF. I expect GBP/CHF to remain largely range bound in the medium term, but with the potential for downside heading into the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.