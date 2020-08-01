Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Generic drug moment

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) closed at 2.58 on Monday, but skyrocketing as much as 2000% during the week to $53.57, following the receipt of a $765M government loan under the Defense Production Act (the first of its kind). "We will bring back our jobs and we will make America the world's premier medical manufacturer and supplier," President Trump told a press conference. The company, once a giant in photography, will help speed the domestic production of drugs that can treat a range of medical conditions and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign sources.

Gold notches new all-time high

Spot gold traded as high as $1,943.93 per ounce, eclipsing the previous record of $1920.30 set in September 2011 (it has increased 27% since the start of 2020). The yellow metal tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. The rally was also driven by U.S.-China tensions, but without cash flow streams to be evaluated like stocks or bonds, the movement in precious metals is notoriously difficult to analyze. Looking to gold funds, the popular SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) continued its advance after climbing 5% last week.

Next coronavirus package

Republicans unveiled major parts of their coronavirus relief plan on Tuesday, just days before the expiration of expanded federal jobless benefits. Highlights: The $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement would be cut to $200 a week through September, when the payment will then combine with state benefits to replace 70% of previous wages. It also includes stimulus checks, $105B to help schools reopen in the fall and more PPP loans, among other provisions. Negotiations didn't go as planned with Democrats, who already passed a $3.4T bill in the House.

Chances of a Shelton nomination?

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) joined Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of controversial pick Judy Shelton to the Fed's board of governors. "In her past statements, Ms. Shelton has openly called for the Federal Reserve to be less independent of the political branches, and has even questioned the need for a central bank," Collins said in a statement. The nominee has also been a longtime proponent of a return to the gold standard, which would limit the Fed's ability to influence inflation and employment. Republicans have a 53-47 vote advantage in the Senate, meaning Shelton can't afford to lose more than three Republicans if all Democrats oppose her candidacy.

FOMC meeting

Solid gains for indexes were seen Wednesday as the Fed left interest rates near zero and pledged to maintain stimulative measures. "The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in keeping the virus in check," Jerome Powell declared. "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates and it will take continued support for both monetary and fiscal policy." He also said the Fed "has no intention to buy equities" after recently purchasing corporate and municipal bonds.

What does a $250K space flight look like?

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) revealed the interior design of its SpaceShipTwo space planes in a live-streamed event. Each cabin houses six reclining seats tailored to each passenger's height and weight, which are designed to blend into the darkness of outer space. LED lighting will switch off at the flight's peak, putting the focus on the Earth, while passengers will experience a few minutes of weightlessness before they come back home for a runway landing. With SPCE shares up more than 110% YTD, analysts are looking for more color on flight reservations and increased visibility under new CEO Michael Colglazier.

Antitrust hearing roundup

Big Tech came under the national spotlight as four of its leaders - Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Sundar Pichai, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook and Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg - appeared before the House Antitrust Subcommittee investigating the market dominance of online platforms. The biggest questions centered around Amazon's leveraging of seller data to introduce competing products, as well as the revelation of uckerberg's emails about the concept of buying startups in order to "neutralize a competitor." While Silicon Valley has vast control over what the world sees, reads, buys and does online, it has also showered blessings on the consumer and has allowed people around the globe to stay connected even during an unprecedented pandemic.