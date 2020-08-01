Telenet Group Holding's (TLGHF) CEO John Porter on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCPK:TLGHF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Goyens – Vice President, Treasury, Investor Relations and Structured Finance

John Porter – Chief Executive Officer

Erik den Enden – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Carlier – Kempen

Polo Tang – UBS

Roshan Ranjit – Deutsche Bank

Paul Sidney – Crédit Suisse

Michael Bishop – Goldman Sachs

Christian Fangmann – HSBC

Matthijs Van Leijenhorst – Kepler Cheuvreux

David Vagman – ING

Simon Coles – Barclays

James Ratzer – New Street Research

Bart Jooris – Degroof Petercam

Operator

And I will now hand you over to your host, Rob Goyens, to begin today's conference.

Rob Goyens

Thanks, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Rob Goyens, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Telenet. I would like to welcome all of you to our Q2 2020 earnings webcast and conference call. I trust you've all been able to have a look at this morning's earnings release. The release and the presentation for this call can be found in the Results section of our Investor Relations website.

As usual, we'll start with our CEO, John Porter, who will walk you through some of the main strategic and operational highlights of the second quarter and summarize the main impacts COVID-19 is having on our business. Next, our CFO, Erik den Enden, will guide you through our quarterly and half year financial results. And afterwards, we'll open it up for Q&A.

Given the number of participants to this call and in order to allow for an equal treatment, we would like to ask you to limit yourself to two questions. And any follow-up questions can be directed afterwards to the Telenet Investor Relations team directly.

Before we start, first, I would like to remind you on the next slide that certain statements in this earnings presentation are forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations that are associated with the evolution of a number of variables that may influence the future growth of our business. For more details on these factors, we refer you to the safe harbor disclaimer at the beginning of our presentation.

With that, let me now hand over to John.

John Porter

Thanks, Rob. First of all, welcome, everyone. I hope you and your loved ones are all doing well in these challenging times. And perhaps you and as well as I might get a break after a busy reporting season. So as you can imagine, keeping everyone connected during the pandemic has been our top priority. And in that context, we continued several initiatives which we began at the end of the first quarter, such as free fixed and mobile data and free premium entertainment for all of our customers.

Like a lot of business, over 90% of our employees have been working from home during the lockdown. I am extremely pleased with how efficiently our employees have adapted to this new situation, underlying the superior quality of our HFC giga-network as we did not encounter any connectivity issues at all.

Under the #samenerdoor, we continued – which means through it together for non-Dutch speakers, we continued several initiatives to support some substantial social efforts such as distributing 36,000 free vouchers for WiFi for schoolchildren to continue their studies through the end of the term and social – other – through social organizations and through the school system. We also offered free laptops for children supporting the DigitalForYouth and gave smartphones and free entertainment to over 1,000 hospitals and nursing homes.

Looking at the second quarter from a business perspective. It was reassuring to see that we were able to even accelerate the positive commercial momentum we achieved in the first quarter of this year despite the ongoing crisis. This led to a robust set of operational KPIs. We further increased our fixed mobile converged subscriber base to almost 600,000 customers, an increase of 28% year-on-year, resulting in a 29% convergence rate, an increase of seven percentage points compared to the same period last year. And overall, our mobile digital attachment rate reached 40%, a solid increase of three percentage points year-on-year.

We recorded the best quarterly broadband net adds since Q4 2015 of 9,500 even including an allowance, which we took at the end of the quarter for potential financial churn. I'm happy to say that through July, it looks like we probably overaccrued for that and are very comfortably getting many of these customers to stay on the network.

For the first half 2020, we added 17,600 broadband customers in total. This excellent performance on broadband is also explained by the very low annualized churn of 6.4% for Q2 2020, the lowest level since Q2 2015 before the launch of Orange. In addition, we kept our digital TV subscriber base stable year-on-year.

The real strength of Telenet is the excellence of its network, so let's take a look at that now. Upstream data traffic on our HFC network increased 50% and downstream 20% on average in Q2 2020, as said, without any significant disruptions. The weighted average download speed per customer in Q2 further increased to 206 megabits per second, almost 50% faster compared to the same period last year.

We distributed 645,000 WiFi boosters by the end of Q2, meaning that almost 40% of our broadband customers now have such a device at home and enjoy the best and fastest in-home connectivity in the market in all corners of their home. It again underpins the importance and power of our gigabit fixed infrastructure, and it's our key goal to maintain network leadership in the future as well.

That's why, amongst others, we announced that we are talking – starting talks with Fluvius about the realization of the data network of the future. Fluvius aims to realize an open data network across the whole of Flanders, with Telenet already operating a highly performing GIGA network across its entire footprint in Flanders and Brussels. This ambitious FTTH project could be a next – logical next step to building a next-gen network, guaranteeing Flanders the continuing leading position for the future. These discussions are about keeping Flanders and Brussels in the vanguard for the next 20 years. I will say we have full confidence in today's GIGA network in the near term, and we remain committed to staying ahead.

If we look at the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's reassuring to see that our underlying business remains resilient with a stable trend year-on-year for both the first half 2020 and the second quarter. The biggest exposure was in our other revenue segment, where our TV advertising and production revenues for the second quarter decreased 39% year-on-year.

Interconnect revenues decreased 30% year-on-year because of the shift to OTT messaging applications, and we sold less handsets as our stores were closed till mid-May. Our Play Sports customer base of over 200,000 customers declined a bit since the national JPL league was stopped. So we lost over 20,000 subs there.

The last revenue bucket impacted has been roaming, where we saw a decrease in both visitors and our own traffic – subscriber roaming traffic. From a margin perspective, it's worthwhile noting that interconnect, handset sales and roaming are broadly margin neutral, and thus, do not impact the EBITDA.

We continue to innovate as we are preparing our first B2C and B2B 5G use case since we acquired 40 megahertz of temporary spectrum. We are fully committed to 5G, and we have several POGs in the pipeline, including The Park. 5G-Blueprint, an EU initiative in which we are the only Belgian carrier participating, is also an extremely exciting project.

I'm also very pleased with the performance of TADAAM, our fixed wireless access proposition, which has an impressive NPS customer satisfaction score of 23, driving the steady but continuous growth of its customer base. The Park, Telenet's VR experience locations, is expanding its software to the living room as customers can now rent VR glasses and play different games at home.

The Park also acquired a stake in Triangle Factory, a game developer with a strong focus on VR content. On top of that, our Telenet business division signed a strategic partnership with NVISO to jointly offer a fully integrated cyber – managed cybersecurity product. And finally, our Safespot all-in-1 home cybersecurity solution is showing very promising uptake with a 50% increase of its installed base at the end of the second quarter.

The future looks bright. We're extremely optimistic. And now I will give the floor over to Erik for the financial highlights.

Erik den Enden

Thanks, John, and good afternoon or good morning for the ones calling in from abroad, to all of you, and thanks for joining this call. Let me walk you now through our second quarter and half year results, starting first with our operational performance.

As you can see on Slide 13, operationally, we had a very strong second quarter, especially on broadband. Building on the positive trends that started after the completion of the SFR migration in the middle of last year, we added another 9,500 net broadband customers within the quarter, which was our best result since the fourth quarter of 2015. The strong broadband result was driven by continued positive momentum in the residential segment, with overall churn dropping to 6.4% in the second quarter, which compares to 8.3% a year ago.

When comparing our quarterly performance to other operators in the Belgium market, it's important to remember that because of the COVID crisis, the Belgian telecoms regulator, BIPT, did not allow the operators to disconnect nonpaying customers before the end of the second quarter.

And as such, we decided to fully remove these nonpaying customers from our subscriber counts as per our accounting policies. But excluding these effects, we would have added even over 13,000 broadband customers within the quarter. And finally, I would also like to note that as we divested our former SFR business in Luxembourg, we also removed 9,500 unique customer relationships and 18,500 RGUs from our consolidated subscriber base. And you can find all the details in our earnings release, if needed.

So that on top of the strong performance in broadband, we also enjoyed a very solid quarter on the video front. We managed to reduce overall churn to 7,200 video subscribers, which again represents our best quarterly result since the second quarter of 2015. And also, our digital TV customer base was stable compared to the first quarter.

On the mobile side, we recorded a lower rate of the additions in the quarter. And this reflects the mandatory closure of all our physical retail outlets until the middle of May and the impact of nonpaying customers, which we were not allowed to disconnect. Finally, our FMC customer base, which represents the sum of our WIGO, YUGO and KLIK bundles, reached nearly 600,000 customers at the end of the second quarter, which is up 28% year-on-year and equivalent to around 29% of our total customer relationships.

Let's now take a look at our ARPU performance, which is obviously one of our key operating statistics as we seek to obtain a larger share of our customers' telecommunications and entertainment spend. The fixed ARPU per customer relationship grew a healthy 2% to €58.4 for both the second quarter and the first half year. Growth in the ARPU per customer relationship was driven by three main factors.

Firstly, a higher proportion of multiple-play subscribers in our overall custom mix; secondly, a larger share of higher-tier broadband subscribers in the mix; and thirdly, the benefit of certain price adjustments as of August last year, which are now annualizing within the third quarter. This favorable trend was partially offset by a couple of headwinds such as a higher proportion of bundle discounts; lower out-of-bundle usage-related revenue; and lastly, the effect of the changed allocation of the bundle-related subscription revenue, which is explained in our earnings release.

So let's now turn to our financial performance. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain parts of the business, notably, of course, during the second quarter, we have seen a strong financial performance over the first six months of the year.

Starting with revenues on Slide 15. For the first six months of the year, we generated revenue of just over €1.27 billion, which was up 1% year-on-year and included certain inorganic impacts such as the acquisition of De Vijver Media in June 2019 and the divestiture of our former Luxembourg cable business in April 2020.

Excluding both inorganic impacts, our top line decreased 2.7% year-on-year in the first six months of the year. This mainly reflected the 15% decrease in our other revenues, which are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And this category includes, amongst others, interconnect revenue, handset-related revenue and advertising and production revenue at De Vijver Media.

In the second quarter, we generated revenue of €619 million, which represented a 3% decrease year-on-year on a reported basis and a 5% decrease on a rebased basis, due to the sharp decline in our other revenue, which was directly linked to the crisis and the lockdown in the second quarter. However, excluding other revenue in both periods, our top line was stable both in the first six months and in the second quarter of 2020, which was in line with our revised guidance as presented at the end of April. And this highlights the resilience of our underlying subscription revenues.

Then turning on or moving on to costs. I think we once again demonstrated very tight cost control in the first half of 2020, resulting in an 8% decrease of our total operating expenses on a rebased basis. All of our cost buckets showed an improved trend versus the same period of last year.

Our direct costs decreased 10% on a rebased basis compared to last year due to significantly lower interconnect expenses and lower costs related to handset purchases during the crisis. Our sales and marketing expenses decreased 16% on a rebased basis, including timing variances in some of our campaigns compared to last year and a lower spend in the second quarter due to the COVID crisis. Our other indirect expenses showed a 14% rebased decline, again, underpinning the continued tight cost control that we have done.

Turning to EBITDA on Slide 17. You can see that we achieved adjusted EBITDA of €698 million for the first six months of the year, which was up 5% year-on-year on a reported basis. And on a rebased basis, we achieved a healthy 1.8% adjusted EBITDA growth year-to-date, which clearly represents a good start to the year in light of our full year outlook. We succeeded in expanding our rebased adjusted EBITDA margin by 250 basis points versus the same period of last year to nearly 55%.

In the second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA reached just over €352 million, which is 2% up year-on-year on a reported base. And rebased, our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was stable compared to the same period of last year. And this is against the backdrop of a 5% rebased revenue decline. Consequently, we achieved an exceptional adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 57% within the quarter, which was our best quarterly margin performance in more than six years' time. On a rebased basis, we managed to grow our adjusted EBITDA margin by 290 basis points.

In line with our full year outlook for 2020, we do expect a modest decline in adjusted EBITDA performance in the second part of the year, which includes a tougher comparison base for the third quarter relative to Q3 of last year and also an expected increase in certain cost drivers, including our sales and marketing expenses now that most of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

If we then move to the next slide and zoom in closer on CapEx. You will see that our accrued capital expenditure for the first six months reached nearly €300 million, which marked a 3% decrease versus the same period of last year and is equivalent to approximately 23% of revenues. Excluding the recognition of the UK Premier League football broadcasting rights in the first half of last year, which, as you know, we capitalize under IFRS rules, our accrued capital expenditure for the first six months increased 12% year-on-year.

In the second quarter of this year, our accrued capital expenditure decreased 8% to €125 million, which is equivalent to approximately 20% of revenue. And with the exception of CapEx for products and services, all of our investment buckets trended down compared to the period of last year, including lower network-related investments and lower customer-related CapEx as a result of the COVID crisis.

And as you can see on the pie chart, approximately 56% of our CapEx the first six months of 2020 were scalable and subscriber growth-related. And as usual, we continue to closely monitor our CapEx in order to make sure that they do drive incremental returns.

In terms of operational free cash flow, operating free cash flow, we reached €400 million for the first six months of this year, including €228 million in the second quarter. This represents a modest 1% increase year-on-year and a 12% increase in the second quarter, which is excluding the recognition in H1 of 2019 of the UK Premier League football broadcasting rights, and that was more than offset by the aforementioned increase in our adjusted EBITDA.

On a rebased basis and excluding the impact of IFRS 16 accounting rules with respect to leases, operating free cash flow growth reached 5% year-to-date, which represents a solid start to the year relative to our full year outlook of 1% to 2% growth.

Our adjusted free cash flow reached €264 million in the first half year and included the €181 million contribution in the second quarter. Our year-to-date adjusted free cash flow was up 28% year-on-year due to timing variances in our cash tax payments and a healthy adjusted EBITDA growth. Our adjusted free cash flow for the first six months also included an €11 million benefit from our vendor financing program, which compares to a €44 million benefit in the first six months of last year. And if you exclude these vendor financing-related impacts, our adjusted free cash flow growth would have been even higher.

As a reminder, we expect a zero contribution from vendor financing for the full year 2020. But of course, on a quarterly basis, there will be certain fluctuations. As we expect to settle our cash tax payments in the third quarter of this year, this will negatively affect the year-on-year comparison in Q3. And in addition, we also settled most of our cash interest expenses in July, as we do in January. So as a result, we expect our adjusted free cash flow to be seasonally impacted by these large cash outflows, specifically in the third quarter.

If we then turn to the next slides. And you can see that Telenet continues to enjoy a very robust liquidity and debt maturity profile. Our cash balance at the end of the quarter reached €71 million, and we have full access to an undrawn revolving credit facility. So the total untapped liquidity amounts to €626 million.

Please also note that there are no debt amortizations until 2028. So our time to – weighted average time to maturity is eight years. And also, this is excluding some short-term commitments on our vendor financing programs. But clearly, a very healthy debt maturity profile.

As you then can see on Slide 22, our net total leverage at June 30 remained stable at 4.0x as it already has done a couple of quarters. This is exactly at the midpoint of our leverage framework as presented during the Capital Markets Day in December 2018. Our stable performance reflected the payment of €142 million for the final dividend that we paid in May. As such, we continue to deliver against our shareholder remuneration policy and remain fully committed to do so going forward.

And then finally, before we open the floor for Q&A, let's take a look at our guidance for 2020. So looking back at a solid performance over the first six months, we are very happy to reaffirm our full year guidance for 2020, which was revised at the end of April and which is further explained in the outlook section of our earnings release.

As a reminder, our outlook excludes the impact of any additional lockdown measures throughout the remainder of the year and assumes a gradual economic recovery after most of the COVID-related restrictions got lifted in the middle of May. And as John mentioned earlier, apart from the 2020 guidance, we also reaffirm our three-year guidance over the periods 2018 to 2021, where we plan to deliver a 6.5% to 8% operational free cash flow CAGR.

So with that, let me now hand it back over to the operator to open up for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes in from the line of Emmanuel Carlier calling from Kempen. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Carlier

Yes, hi, good afternoon. And two questions. One is on Fluvius. Could you disclose more information on the rationale to initiate talks with Fluvius? So I want to know if it is an offensive or rather a defensive move and why? And if you consider to create an intra-JV like some of your peers have done?

Second question is on shareholder remuneration. How should we think about shareholder remuneration in relation with the potential acquisition of VOO and the talks of Fluvius? Because today, your policy is based on free cash flow and there might be some lumpiness in free cash flow based on these two elements. So yes, do you consider to maybe add to your policy that you also want to have a progressive dividend? Thank you.

John Porter

Yes. Sure. I'm happy to address the conversations with Fluvius. First and foremost, Fluvius ran a market sounding with some strict criteria as to who they would like to talk to on an exclusive basis. And you can imagine who was participating in that process, and I believe it's important for us to have a seat at the table. We're all – we talked to and worked with Fluvius more actively than any other company.

We pay them a lot of money every year. They own and operate 30% of our HFC network. So I mean, we're a logical person to talk to you about the data network of the future, which is essentially how they theme the conversations. It is extremely preliminary in that no one is being overly specific about what shape this evolution will take. As I said in my prepared remarks, we're talking about the network of the next 20 to 30 years.

We're not talking about the next one to five years. But even without Fluvius, there's a continual evolution of our network architecture from HFC as we push fiber deeper and deeper into the network. Right now, we're down – we got fiber down to about 320 customers who'll have fiber nodes that we continue to split nodes, we continue to add fiber. We've been doing that for a decade.

At a certain point, it becomes economically efficient to leapfrog the electronics in your network, which are more expensive to operate and with not as clear a road map to 10-gig and beyond and take that fiber directly to the home. So that's the nature of the types of things that we'll be talking about. We are – it's way too early to talk about any potential structure. But clearly, we realize that there are various structures being deployed in these projects around Europe and internationally, which don't necessarily burn the balance sheet of the operator with the full weight of the investment.

Needless to say, we're looking at these various structures around the world, and we'll investigate if any of them are relevant for Telenet in the future. This is a process that I'd rather be in the driver seat than sitting on the sidelines and watching my competitors having these discussions, I'll be honest.

And we think we have an interesting alignment with Fluvius because of the fact that we have worked together quite constructively. We have different – we bring different skill sets to the discussion. And we think at the end of the day, we can do something that's quite accretive, not necessarily disruptive to the balance sheet, not necessarily disruptive to our shareholder, the way we intend to build shareholder value over the ensuing period.

So we'll see where it goes. It's going to take a little while, but we have – there's a lot of different ways that it could go. We're not going to do something that's going to burden us with some sort of capital requirements that are slightly beyond our reach or build it and hope they will come or – you can trust us that we're not going to do stupid stuff. This is about, like I said, the long term, staying ahead. This company has been built on having the premier network in the market. There's increasing differentiation between our network performance and copper network's performance, and we want to keep that structural advantage.

And Erik, would you like to talk about our commitment to the shareholder remuneration policy?

Erik den Enden

Yes. So absolutely, so I would really like to start with saying that we are very committed to the shareholder remuneration framework. I mean, we just put it in the market at the end of 2018. So that's quite recent, and I think we have been executing well against it. We did the first intermediate dividend last year. We did another big one in May.

And also, going forward, we have all the intention in the world to continue to execute against it. Of course, we – I mean, it does have the tests. So indeed, one of the things we do test is whether it's in the range of the 4.0x. So whether it's within the agreed framework of 3x and 3.5x and 4.5x but again, we – as John says, I mean, it is something that we're extremely committed to also going forward. And we really continue to and plan to execute against it.

Emmanuel Carlier

If I may follow up on that maybe. Just imagine that you would go for VOO, that you get that deal done, but that it requires upfront CapEx, and as a result, free cash flow goes temporarily lower. I just think it's important to give the market some indication about what that could mean with respect to your dividend on an absolute basis.

John Porter

Yes. We – first of all, the VOO, potential VOO transaction is something that we will approach in a very disciplined and rational manner. Secondly, we believe that there's a number of ways to get something like that done. I mean, the previous transaction was only 51% of the company. And so starting – from the starting place of that, we have more than enough capacity to get a transaction that looked like the Providence transaction done and maintain our commitment to the shareholder remuneration policy.

We have a couple of levers to pull. One is we have said we're willing to increase our leverage in the context of an accretive M&A transaction. Second of all, we have a lot of runway ahead of us in terms of returning a greater percentage of the free cash flow that we're getting today. So there's more than enough levers to pull to maintain our commitment to the dividend policy, which is, first and foremost, we acknowledge that, that is mission-critical for us.

I don't see either the Fluvius discussions or a potential VOO deal, which, by the way, is a long way from getting done. And they would require probably a year's worth of regulatory approval, which is usually the standard around here. I don't see either of those as strategic optionality, which if it's not accretive, we're not going to do it. And if it's going to blow our balance sheet, we're not going to do it. So I don't know why that would be an overhang for us. It's really just about creating strategic optionality, which we've done very successfully in the past.

And the other part of your question about, will we put more structure and more predictability into the shareholder remuneration policy? In the absence of M&A and with a better understanding of Fluvius, yes, we probably would create more structure. And we would crank that policy up in a very structured and material way over time.

Emmanuel Carlier

That’s very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes in from the line of Polo Tang calling from UBS. Please go ahead.

Polo Tang

Yes, hi. I've got two questions. The first one is really around COVID-19. How confident are you that the COVID-19 headwinds that you saw in Q2 have eased into Q3? So any color in terms of how you've been developing in kind of June, July would be great. But specifically, can you talk about what you're seeing with roaming and then maybe also give some color in terms of the production and advertising revenues?

And my second question is really just around ZTE and Huawei. So obviously, we've got new restrictions in Belgium that limit the exposure of Chinese vendors in the network to about 35% by 2025. So how should we think about the impact in terms of your CapEx envelope going forward? Thanks.

John Porter

On the COVID-19 front, we – unlike our neighbors to the north in the Netherlands where roaming is a big profit center for them, or probably our neighbors to the south, but I don't know their numbers as well, roaming is essentially a neutral proposition for us. So we could be – in the summer, we might be a 1 million or 2 million positive. While in the winter, we're a 1 million or 2 million negative.

But on an annualized basis, it's pretty breakeven. And so far, that's been our experience through the COVID situation. I'm not optimistic that traveling is going to pick up to – a lot in the next quarter, and I would hesitate to get the crystal ball out on the fourth quarter. But it's not something that's going to impact our bottom line.

On the ad revenue, I mean, retail's open. The people are trading. We – in fact, I think Erik mentioned that we're back in the market in the third quarter spending our advertising dollars or euros, whatever we have here, sorry. And I think other companies are in that same situation. So we – up until about three weeks ago, we were optimistic that the advertising and production markets would start to ramp up in the third quarter.

Now that being said, we have lost the production rights for the football, the local football, which will hit us at revenue, not so much at OCF because it wasn't a particularly profitable thing. But the current plan, which is subject to not having another super lockdown, is to see us getting back to more normalized run rates in media at the – in the fourth quarter. 40% of SBS budget is made in the fourth quarter anyway. So it would be quite good if we could get things back to normal by then.

And the other question?

Erik den Enden

Chinese vendors.

John Porter

Yes. Chinese vendors. So there are discussions ongoing with the National Security Council about what constitutes a high-risk vendor. We fully expect that the European toolkit will be adopted. We have been – as you pointed out with ZTE, they've been a great partner. They're very aggressive on pricing. They spend a lot on R&D.

They're ahead on 5G, which, to some extent, is why the West wants to shoot them in the kneecap. But we are running an RFP process, and we have European vendors on the short list, obviously. And we will comply with the government's final decisions on that. Now there is a slight possibility that ZTE won't be a high-risk vendor. It's not a high-risk vendor in the U.S. Huawei is, and I don't think Huawei's got any chance in hell of not being a high-risk vendor.

But that being said, if – we're running a competitive process, which includes ZTE, and we're seeing some sharper pricing come out of the European vendors as well. They're not just fully taking advantage of the fact that they've been handed this gift globally. So the – your inference that the bottom line will be affected is true.

And we probably see that, in our case, as around €200 million but over five to seven years. So we have five years to transition 65% of the RF platform. We don't have any issues in the core. And between that and probably some inflated pricing on European radio equipment, we think the potential negative impact is around €200 million over five years.

Polo Tang

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Roshan Ranjit calling from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Roshan Ranjit

Great afternoon. Thank you for the questions. Three for me, please. Firstly, on the operational side, we saw another quarter of good cost savings after being maybe apprehensive prior to the quarter. What you are stating, that the comps do get tougher in the second half of the year. Are you seeing scope for incremental savings given the period of lockdown and a lot of your employees working from home? You've got quite a strong digital platform. So do you think that there are some incremental wins as part of your efficiency plans, which you announced last year?

Secondly, keen to get your views on the Belgium broadcast rights piece and where we stand? I think your two peers have signed up with ELEVEN SPORTS. Also to get an update on where we stand with the potential refund for the season just gone. And lastly, just on towers. I know you have some strong views on these, John. But I think Telenet has been working on separating the towers into a carve-out or separate unit, let's say. So I just want to get your thoughts on what could be happening around here and anything on timing.

Erik den Enden

Yes. I'll take the first question on the cost savings, Roshan. So I mean, first of all, I think if you go back into our earnings release, as I think we have a long-standing track record of bringing down costs, and that is very much embedded into the culture. And also going forward, we will continue to work on that. I would want to split the potential, I think, in two ways.

I think there's, first of all, stuff that we have been working already on structurally before the crisis, and they will continue to do. Some of it may actually accelerate, but that's one category. And then there is a second one that is really where the crisis has really been a catalyst, so trends in the markets and in our operations that we are trying to capitalize upon. And again, that has been accelerated by the crisis.

So I would say the first one, the more structural ones, I think as you know, we are doing a big, really whole – I mean, a big modernization of our IT backhaul systems. So that – again, that program is well advanced. It's something that we have invested quite a bit in, and that is starting to bear fruits. Very practically, it means that we can reduce license costs, that we can reduce vendors. Again, that is just about to start because we still have quite a bit of mileage to run. But definitely, if you think a little bit longer term, that is an important source of efficiency gains.

Second one is also in our call centers. Again there, we are – we have been and we will continue to really make this shift towards more digitalization and also just sheer efficiencies in running the operations. And again, that is something that we already see the benefits now. That is actually driving some of the savings already in 2020. But also going forward, it's something that we continue to see benefits from.

The other part is really COVID-related, where we see that customer behavior and also our behaviors are changing. First, we have seen a strong shift into the use of more digital sales channels. So before the crisis, physical shops, both our own retail but also with partners, has always been a very important part of our business. And also going forward, it will continue to be so.

But at the same time, in the crisis, we have really seen a shift towards digital, which not only for customers bring convenience and drives up NPS but obviously also drives down costs. So that is a trend that we tried to capitalize on. As I mentioned in the first part, we're already working on it. But we will try to accelerate that to drive further savings.

And the second one is a bit more on the indirect side, where as John mentioned, throughout the industry, of course, most of the employees, over 90% have been working from home. Also, of course, the ones that did come to the office are experiencing a very different experience, and landscapes are probably a little bit a thing of the past with 1.5 meters. But this is also a good opportunity and a good catalyst to really think through our facilities footprint and also drive some optimizations from that angle.

So if you combine, I think, the structural thing that we're doing on the IT side, on the efficiency in the contact centers, plus the things that are accelerating throughout the crisis, I think we still have room to go on the cost side.

John Porter

Do you want to talk about the towers, too? Then I'll talk about the football network. Okay. Well, I'll do the one on towers. The – so your third question regarding the tower assets, I mean, I think our position hasn't changed. We have done a lot of work. We now have a very comprehensive tower asset register. We know how many freestanding towers there are.

We know how many rooftops there are. It was about 3,000, a little bit over 3,000 tower sites for us. 75% are rooftops, the majority of which are shared. So there are ways to monetize rooftops, but it is a little complex. And then there – because we had had tower sharing for a while, there – it's not quite as straightforward as we'd like it to be on the freestanding towers.

That all being said, yes, we're in a position where we could move forward on something. But whether it would be more interesting to do that as part of a bigger package or to do it at a time when, for example, we wanted to fund one of these transactions that we – this optionality that we've created for ourselves, it's better to do it. I think we need a catalyst to do it. And as you – as we've discussed, we've created some optionality, which may mean, yes, we want to pull the trigger. But we are now in a position to pull the trigger. There really isn't a lot we need to do to move forward at the right time.

And on the football, I can say that first of all, the football season is still kind of up in the air. We don't know where that's going. But theoretically, they're going to start playing on August 8. We have been negotiating in good faith all along. We haven't seen an acknowledgment of reality so much on the other side of the table. The value of the rights to us have been diminished by selling them OTT and to our competitors and et cetera, et cetera. So we are, I think, being practical and – but committed to trying to get a deal done to underpin the continued evolution of our sports product.

That being said, I think 20,000 net loss over the last four months with over 200,000 customers, considering there was almost no sport, is not a terrible thing. And we went down more than that. And then when the international sport, which will, of course, continue to have access to Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Eredivisie, you name it, we will be able to hold our own.

And if we end up not having it, I'm not going to do the math right now. But trust me, we're going to save a lot of cash. So it's not something we want to do necessarily in the long run, but we're not going to do a deal where we're essentially subsidizing the rest of the market and ELEVEN, who have probably paid too much for the rights. So that's kind of the summary on football, but we are negotiating intensively.

Roshan Ranjit

That's very helpful. And can I just follow up on that point, where we are with the football league in regards to the potential refund for parts of the season just gone?

John Porter

Yes. We're probably going to move to arbitration mediation on that one. I mean, there are some good benchmarks of leagues who actually have reimbursed the broadcast rights. I mean, look, up till now and given the financial state of the JPL, possession's nine-tenth of the law. So they have the money. If it's going to do – if they go do the right thing, they're going to give some of it back to us.

But they may not be in a position to do that. So it's not in any of our forecasts. It's not in our P&L. It's not in the budget. And so that sort of gives you an indication of how optimistic we are, but that's not to say that we're not going to run through the whole process.

Roshan Ranjit

That’s very clear. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Paul Sidney calling from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Paul Sidney

Great, thank you and good afternoon. Two questions for me as well, please. Firstly, you quoted in the release the sharp reduction in cable wholesale rates, which will apply from 1st of July, which is obviously a mechanical impact. But my question is, over time, do you expect the wholesale revenue per line to grow, given the capacity speed indexation drivers of the rates into 2021 and beyond?

And my second question is on the sort of regulatory regime bigger picture. The final cable wholesale decision seems to suggest that there's been a shift in the mentality of the Belgian politicians towards more pro investment. I was just wondering, John, did you agree with that? And then secondly, do you think that will be reflected in the FTTH decision that we'll get in the coming months on the Proximus' network? Thank you.

John Porter

Do you want to answer the first one?

Erik den Enden

Yes. Sure. So Paul, the answer to the first question is yes, we do expect wholesale prices to go up over time and I guess starting from 2021, given that these tariffs are directly linked to a couple of operational parameters, amongst others, the traffic and the load on the network that is created by the wholesale seekers during peak time. And as we know, I mean, the volume and the speed that the consumers consume only goes up over time. And that grows quite strongly. So as a result of that, we do expect rates to go up over the next couple of years.

John Porter

Yes. On the cable wholesale decision overall, I think – look, it was gratifying that we moved away from this RAB methodology, which was ill-suited to a cost-plus mechanism for HFC networks. It just didn't work. And when they went back to a legitimate cost allocation methodology, we came up with the regime that we did. I think – look, it is important that there's a scale-up on speed and volume because in some cases, cable companies would choose to just sit on the networks they have. I mean, you don't need a gig to stream Netflix.

You need a gig to power the economy and industrial development in the country. So I think there's a lot of good rationale, and there's a lot of good benchmarks for why there needs to be an industrial element to the policy so that it can encourage companies to continue to invest. I think the BIPT is certainly sophisticated enough to understand that. I think the politics of the whole thing were moving in that direction, and I think there is a healthy balance to it. I mean, I think it's kind of disingenuous of the access so you could continue to scream bloody murder no matter what comes out of the BIPT. And I think maybe after a while, that just gets a little boring.

So I think it's a good – it's obviously a move in the right direction. But the regulator will bring you a smile one day and break your heart the next day. So I'd hesitate to say that there's now an embedded commitment to industrial – a more industrial policy. But I think we're in a good place right now, and I also don't expect it to change anytime soon. I think there's real regulation fatigue.

And if there's any one message that we're emphasizing, it's just that, guys, we've been reviewing this regulation for years now. It's been a substantial overhang on our equity value. It's resolved now. Let's just let it be for a while, and I expect it to not reemerge until after three or more years. So...

Paul Sidney

And just a quick follow-up. Do you have any sense of timing on the fiber decision from the BIPT to sort of complete the regulatory picture?

John Porter

Yes. We do. When is it?

Erik den Enden

End of this year, yes. And there is some rumors about what the premium will be vis-à-vis HFC, but I probably shouldn't share them because they'd probably be wrong.

Paul Sidney

That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes in from the line of Michael Bishop calling from Goldman Sachs. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Bishop

Thanks so much. Good afternoon, everyone. I just had two questions, please. Firstly, coming back to some of your comments on FTTH as the platform for the network in the long run. Could you just give us a sense of the equations here, firstly, in terms of the costs upfront of rolling out FTTH per home in Flanders relative to the cost of upgrading the HFC? And then basically, trying to get a sense of, if the cost of FTTH is sort of, say, 2x or 3x more than upgrading HFC, how many years do you pay back from that higher upfront investment through the materially lower running costs that you clearly flagged because you're obviously not powering the network to the same extent?

And then the second question is on, again, the sort of rationale behind the conversations with Fluvius and really focusing in on whether there's an interesting cost of capital arbitrage angle here, both in terms of potentially getting access to this sort of cheap infra capital that is investing in a lot of markets and a lot of open FTTH platforms.

And then sort of second and thirdly, the fact that you're partnering potentially with the utility, does that drive cost of capital benefits? And then thirdly, back to the PowerPoint, do you actually get any sort of green financing angle here as well? I'll just sort of throw that one out there.

John Porter

Well, let me take the first one on, then I'll give it over to Erik for the cost of capital discussion and the – I think – so first of all, you've seen numbers coming out of Proximus, for example, for – of the cost of fiber build of €850 to €1,000. That's, I guess, an average or a median. There are certainly parts of the network that will never probably see fiber. I think we see – in terms of fiber versus HFC, we did a pretty solid road map in the sort of €300 per home range of getting our network to 2.5 gigs.

Over that, you're going to have to probably spend more money because there are certain parts of the network that we've been able to just like, for example, redo the active equipment and not have to touch the drops, so not have to touch the passives and things like that.

So as you get beyond 2.5 gig, it becomes more complex and more expensive. And I don't think we fully understand what the cost implications of EuroDocsis 4 and beyond are. But there is no question, I think, in anyone's mind that 2.5 gig over – next-generation EuroDocsis is possible. It's happening right now. It's happening in labs. It's happening in beta deployments and things like that.

So I think that the beauty of doing this with somebody who's already our partner in HFC potentially is that we can be really nuanced about where and how we build the fiber and how much money we spend and at what point we – as I say, we leapfrog the active electronics.

And you also have the fact that running a GPON network is – on an operating basis, is a lot cheaper than running HFC because you're not paying for power, you're not paying for active electronics. It's less maintenance, et cetera, et cetera. So we can be very nuanced about, like I said, how we manage that delta between the cost of getting a very, very high-speed home with much more capacity upstream and things like that, less latency, et cetera, and how we even just ride out the HFC road map even more.

That's why I think – that's why I wouldn't – I would challenge the – you guys to think about this in a very evolutionary way and not in a disruptive way, where all of a sudden, hey, we're going to come to you one day and say, hey, our CapEx, which was €0.5 billion, well, now it's going to be €1 billion. That's not what we're talking about here. We're talking about an evolution over time.

There's probably one-third of our network that's going to be HFC forever. There's one-third of our network that's probably going to be some combination. There's going to be one-third of our network that's going to be ultimately, maybe not in 2023 or 2026 or whatever, but ultimately, fiber to the premise. So that's the way I see things evolving. And yes, the rest – so that's the industrial side of it. In terms of the capital side of it and the valuation and the arbitrage of infra, Erik's going to answer that question.

Erik den Enden

Yes. So Michael, John said it at the beginning, but I think it is important to emphasize that we are really in the very early stage of these conversations with Fluvius, which means that there is a very wide variety of solutions on the table. And from our perspective, we are very aware of how capital-intensive this industry is. We are also very aware of the fact that if we do investments, they have to make sense on the long run. I mean, it is – I mean, what we are looking here is indeed a very long time horizon.

For the next five, at least, years, I mean, the HFC network is perfectly capable of delivering everything and keeping us ahead. But we are really making here a very long business case but with a very strong focus on what it means in terms of capital intensity, what it means in terms of ROIs, et cetera.

I would also add, just to answer your question on the cost of capital, that, of course, we are – I mean, looking at this project, Flanders would not be the first region where fiber is deployed. There are, of course, many other European countries. That also means that various structures have already been used in other countries, and we're obviously looking at that. And for sure, capital – cost of capital arbitrage in many of these structures has played an important role. So it's something that we also look at and we will consider that into our decision-making. But again, there's many good examples abroad where this type of FTTH project can be financed very cheaply.

And also your question about how to fund it, indeed, there are various possibilities available to us, green financing, maybe again, some other – I mean, definitely diversified financing sources. So I think all of the projects have definitely demonstrated that it can be done very efficiently.

I think there was also a question that you asked about the cost and what it means working together with Fluvius. I think Fluvius is an extremely strong operational partner. They own many utilities under the pavement in Flanders. So they are, of course, managing water, gas, switch. And so operationally, very experienced in managing these assets, also very, very knowledgeable and very experienced in planning. So we do see significant operational synergies if we were to come to an agreement and work with Fluvius in terms of network planning, digging costs. All of these things will definitely bring real tangible benefits to the table.

Michael Bishop

Thanks for that detail. Really interesting.

Erik den Enden

Pleasure.

Operator

Your next question comes in from the line of Christian Fangmann calling from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Christian Fangmann

Yes. Good afternoon. A couple of questions have been already answered. One of the two that I still have is how you see scope for price increases in the remainder of the year in the current environment? Or is that actually a no-go from this stage? Have you decided already on that?

And secondly, on CapEx, I mean, you had a pretty high first half CapEx spend, I would say. Are you still committed to the around 21% accrued CapEx level that you mentioned at Q1? Or it has scope for being a bit lower than that?

Erik den Enden

I'll take the question maybe on the CapEx side. So especially Q1 was a little bit higher. On Q2, as you've probably seen, we were basically on the 20%, right, with 20.3%. Q1 was more seasonally impacted because – mostly on the IT front. There was some timing of the IT projects that fell a little bit earlier in the year than we anticipated. But all in all, for the full year, we still expect to land on the guidance, which means around 20%. And that – so that is unchanged. We plan to land around the 20% revenue-to-CapEx ratio – CapEx-to-revenue ratio, of course. Otherwise, it would be a bit strange.

John Porter

Yes. And on the prices, we are continually considering an indexation, which is what we have done historically over the last couple of years. And in the second half of the year, the index is headed towards around 1%. So it's not overly material. But I mean, we're not nervous about it, if that's the question. We think we're – we'll likely take the index in the second half of the year.

Christian Fangmann

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Matthijs Van Leijenhorst calling from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Matthijs Van Leijenhorst

Yes, good afternoon. It's on the accelerated momentum in the broadband intake. Could you give some color whether – could you give the split per region? So do you actually see an improved momentum in Brussels?

John Porter

The short answer to that is no. That's probably the least performing of our regions. We – Brussels is stabilized. And Brussels is also a market that is heavily dependent on retail, and retail was closed. We also – we have – because we're still establishing our brand in Brussels and we run a lot of the advertising in Q2 and everything there, so there's some good one-off reasons why Brussels was not our best-performing region over the last four months or five months. But the Flemish region has more than made up for it with some sort of customers voting with their feet towards quality.

And the extra speed and capacity and reliability were extremely welcomed. I think I pointed out in my remarks that there was an independent survey of customers who – asking them if they experienced any disruption in their broadband service over the last three or four months. And Telenet was 10 percentage points above the median response. And of the ones who had experienced a disruption, half as many were likely to think about changing compared to the median as well.

So it's pretty clear that our network performance and the capabilities of our network, our willingness to get everyone power boosters or swap out models or do whatever it takes, and we – by the way, we did installs and we did service calls, and we did home visits all the way through the lockdown period. Some of our competitors shut down more than we did. So I think that's helped us as well.

Erik den Enden

Yes. Maybe just to add a little bit. So as John mentioned, Brussels has lagged a little bit than Flanders. That is on the residential side because on the business side, especially with the smaller businesses, so not necessarily really in the very large ones, but the SOHO/SME business in Brussels, it's actually working very well. So it's really on the residential side that we still have work to do. But also, we've seen definitely in the broader consumer market in Flanders a very strong appetite for our projects.

We should think that – I mean, around 60% of the total net adds of 9,500, they are coming from the residential side of the business, so clearly from Flanders. And it is also almost double the number we had in Q1. So when we say that the momentum is accelerating, that is really what we see also not only in the business market but also in the Flemish residential market.

Matthijs Van Leijenhorst

As a follow-on, could you share with us the market share in broadband you have in Brussels?

John Porter

No. We don't segment. We don't share segments, market shares.

Matthijs Van Leijenhorst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of David Vagman calling from ING. Please go ahead.

David Vagman

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for taking my question. Coming back on the Fluvius deal, could you tell us what you think are Fluvius' intention in term of speed and also in term of opening of the network? In the sense then, related to that, I'm a bit surprised to see that you used the condition related to the FTTH project. You say it could be the logical next step to build a next-gen network. It may be a bit semantic, but if you can explain the condition?

And then second question on the – also on fiber and co-investment but here related to Wallonia. Do you intend to repeat the deal with Fluvius, like the Walloon inter-terminal like [indiscernible] and basically investing in fiber in the south of the country? Thank you.

John Porter

I'm not sure I understood the first question in terms of – were you asking sort of why we would consider moving to fiber?

David Vagman

It's about the – yes. No, sorry, let me rephrase a bit. It's about the alignment between you and Fluvius about the speed potentially of a fiber network about the – yes, the ambition to make it open. And I was also a bit surprised to you – I mean, Telenet using the condition and saying an ambitious FTTH project could be a logical next step. I thought it was about fiber.

John Porter

Yes. Well – so fiber is, as I said before, has always been part of our road map. And in fact, we're building fiber to the premise in greenfield projects, of which this year, we were budgeted to do about 30,000 homes in greenfield. So most of those would be fiber to the premise. So it's not a business that wasn't part of our road map.

I think it's logical that we would be having these conversations with the company that actually owns one-third of our network. And in fact, by 2042, I think, I mean, I don't know, off the top of my head, or 2046, they can just take the network back if they want so – or terminate it or declare it not relevant anymore. So we do have to, at some point, have to figure out with them what our mutual road map and way forward is.

I think we – like we've said before, it's early days. I don't think I'm – I don't want to speak for them, but I think we're comfortable that our ambition around the level of fiber and the timetable for deployment and the amount of capital we want to deploy is pretty well aligned. And we wouldn't have gotten this far if we didn't have some agreement on some of those threshold issues. So – and the fact that it's their desire, of course, I mean, to be an open network. I mean, our network's open right now.

I mean, we backed ourselves through our brand, through our product innovation, through our track record of providing the best customer experience to the market to be able to compete with customers who are riding on our own network. And as you can see, after four years of Orange, they have nice low to mid-single-digit market share. And so we backed ourselves to be excellent in that area and to keep our customers, even though other people are riding on it and also to build a nice wholesale business. That business can be – will be a very good business. And what the capital structure of it is, is we're a long way from determining. But suffice it to say, we're going to be a very important part of it.

So yes, I think on a macro level, which is the only level we've been operating at so far, we've got good alignment, a partner we know well, technology we know well and a lot of confidence that the network performance, ultimately over time, will become increasingly commoditized. And somebody's going to build fiber in this country. And hopefully, we – you need to decide whether you want to have owner economics or renter economics or some combination thereof. And those are the big questions that are going to unfold over time.

David Vagman

And a quick follow-up on the speed. Let's say, are you fully aligned? Do you feel like they're more ambitious on the speed of the rollout of their fiber network than you will be? Or they can appreciate the – to have a compromise, let's say, with hybrid, let's say, between HFC and fiber?

John Porter

Yes. Like what – I mean, I think they appreciate the optionality, too. I mean, just building the field of dreams business plan, build it, and they will come. That is not a business plan, okay? So nobody likes that business plan. And it doesn't work, too, by the way, because we've seen fiber builds where they just go out and whack it up.

And people are like, hey, well, I've got my HFC with a company that I like, and it's fast and has as much data as I could ever possibly want. So why would I switch? So I think, like I said before, if we weren't aligned on the macro issues of timing and speed of rollout and these kind of things, we wouldn't be – have announced that we're going into exclusive negotiations. You can assume that we've ticked off the big – some of the big items already.

David Vagman

Okay. That's clear. And on the south of the country and the equivalent of Fluvius, let's say, and co-investing with them?

John Porter

Well, don't I have enough problems without having to think about that?

Erik den Enden

No. I think, I mean, we are at the very early stages of this project in Flanders. So I think we would first have to see where we get with Fluvius to ever even consider that. So I don't think it's something that we would be considering right now. I think we're focusing on understanding whether this collaboration with Fluvius would make sense, and that's what we are focused on.

David Vagman

Okay, thanks.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Simon Coles calling from Barclays. Simon, please go ahead.

Simon Coles

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. Can I just follow up on one of the answers just now? You talked about – it's a question of whether you want venture or owner economics. Could you talk a bit more as to what your thought process is behind which one you would want to go through with regards to Fluvius?

And then sorry, just one more question on the Fluvius topic. Is there much of a network expansion opportunity? Because Fluvius obviously talked about covering the whole of Flanders. Does that mean that there's potentially areas that you currently don't have access to with your cable network that you would then be able to target and win market share? Thank you.

John Porter

We have 98% of Flanders covered. The only places we don't have are rural properties with – that aren't close to the utilities and some MDUs, although we're sort of knocking those out little by little. So there's not a footprint expansion opportunity there.

And in terms of, look, renter versus owner, I mean, we are – and I mean Fluvius wants to build network. That's laying on their ambition. And you can make renter economics or owner economics work. We've been much more successful making owner economics work. And at a certain critical mass and scale and utilization, owner economics become much more attractive than renter economics.

The fact that we are defending or building, either way you want to look at it, sort of incumbent-like market shares in Flanders means that probably the balance of convenience tips us into being better for us to have owner economics in Flanders at the very least. Of course, you have the complications, and we're not the only ones who want to improve their network and expand the speed and capacity over time to service the market's needs.

And we don't want to overcapitalize these kind of projects in Belgium if we can avoid it. And that's why I say we need to be prudent about where and how and when. And there will be parts of the country where there probably will be two fiber networks. And there will be parts where people access other networks.

And there will be parts where people will rely on 5G. I mean, it's not like we know exactly what's – how that's all going to go. But what we can and we should be doing as good stewards of the capital is to create optionality for ourselves and to put ourselves in a position to win and to stay ahead of or at least pari passu with what other operators are doing.

Simon Coles

Thanks for the color. Much appreciated.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of James Ratzer calling from New Street Research. James, please go ahead.

James Ratzer

Yes, thank you very much. Good afternoon. So I have two questions, please. The first one was just regarding your levels of churn, which obviously came down very healthily in the second quarter. And presumably, a lot of that was really driven by the effects of lockdown. So I'd just be interested to hear how you're seeing churn trend now as we go into Q3. How sustainable you think this lower level of churn is? Or do we essentially snap back to the 9% level or so that we saw pre-lockdown?

And then the second question I had was just on your EBITDA guidance and, in particular, what you are including in there for a recovery in De Vijver Media. You talked about 40%, I think, of the budget coming in, in the fourth quarter. If we do see that recovery come through and we have this price rise that you talked out. I mean, it would seem even if there is an impact from cable wholesale, that potentially the full year EBITDA guidance could be a bit conservative what you've delivered in the first half. So I'd just be interested in getting your thoughts on how you're considering that impact in the fourth quarter, in particular? Thank you.

John Porter

I'll answer the churn question, and then I'll hand it over to Erik. Yes, I think the short answer is yes, we do expect as there's more of a flux in the market, more fluidity, more mobility, et cetera, that we will see a tick up in churn, though. Although I do think that we are – we will see a material drop in the sustained churn rate, and I think it's a function of really the psychology and the experience of people during the lockdown period.

Like I said, we have research that showed that Telenet customers are much more loyal and committed and appreciative of the experience that they had during that period than the overall average of the telcos in Flanders. And I think quality, not just in telco but in other category as well, is becoming more important in several segments. Of course, there are segments where price is going to become even more important, and we need to meet that challenge.

And we're not going to stand still when it comes to our product portfolio either. We want to give people a lot of options if they're feeling economic stress or they're – or they just want to have a bulletproof – they need to have a bulletproof broadband experience because they got two kids at university and two kids in high school, and they're working remotely and little Johnny's streaming Netflix 24/7 or whatever the case may be. But people need – they're understanding the relationship between their experience and speed and capacity. And I think that will keep us in a more sustained, lower churn trend, I believe. But we'll see. And then on the – Erik?

Erik den Enden

Yes. On the full year guidance, so the way we build the full year guidance in light of the COVID crisis is saying, listen, we see a very strong lockdown in Q2. And then parts of the business we expect to recover over summer and going into Q4. And that is the case for De Vijver. So we are still, of course, protecting some impact in Q2 and Q4.

But we do, at the same time, expect it to recover, just as we are also projecting some recoveries in the other elements that were affected like, for instance, interconnect or handset sales. So I mean – if, of course, we have a very, very strong Q4, and as John already explained, the bulk of the revenue and the profit is being made in Q4, there could be some upside. But we have already taken partial recovery into account.

James Ratzer

Okay. So it is clear. I mean, it sounds then – I mean, but if you do get the recovery, I suppose, I'm trying to understand what's causing then the EBITDA to be weaker specifically in H2? I mean, it sounds like there would have to be really quite a step-up then in your marketing costs.

John Porter

Prudence. That's what's keeping it at minus one. I mean, look, we just think that the next five months are unpredictable. We're really confident that we can get to the guidance that we've already given. We think we're in a position to outperform. We'll make you aware of that in the next results, but there's too much water to go under the bridge between now and the end of the year to really mess with the guidance right now.

Erik den Enden

Yes. And James, I mean, we are going to be making some quite substantial investments in the second part of the year. So there is, first of all, the marketing that we're going to be catching up. But also at DVM, Q3 is an important period. So also in terms of programming costs, that is typically the season where the broadcasters invest into the programming, and we're also going to be doing that.

So I think what we're trying to say, the way we look at it is that we came very strongly out of the lockdown and the COVID crisis in a very good position. And we want to invest also in the second part of the year to basically sustain that and position ourselves well for 2021 and beyond. So it's going to be a combination of being – making some investments as well in the second part of the year.

James Ratzer

Got it, clear. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our final question comes in from the line of Bart Jooris calling from Degroof Petercam. Bart, please go ahead.

Bart Jooris

Yes, hello. Thank you for taking my question. Sorry to come back once more on Fluvius. Is this – these talks, are they really exclusive? Or are there certain part or possibility that there's another operator coming in and helping with the buildup and then the investment?

And then secondly, we talked a lot about the negative COVID-19 influence. But might there also have been some positive in the second quarter? I'm thinking about higher video on demand because people needed to stay home. You also talked about how your higher-tier broadband part grew and cutting that, and a lot of people needed that for homeworking or even small business needed that for ad revenues. And would that be sustainable?

John Porter

Okay. I can confirm that the Fluvius discussions are exclusive now. I mean, obviously, it probably won't be exclusive forever, but they are exclusive for the foreseeable future. On the COVID-19 positives, I think we can pick up on that, Erik. But the growth in premium entertainment was nice but not overly material. The – we're moving to this joint venture.

We're going OTT with our premium general entertainment with the joint venture with DPG. So stay tuned for that. We hope to launch that in the fall. I think that's going to provide some upside, but it's also going to change the whole economics of our premium entertainment business. So we're going to have to explain all that.

In terms of people taking additional higher tiers and stuff, we do see some of that. We're pretty generous with the specs on our fixed line business because we see that as a real USP for us. So once again, I think a lot of the lift wasn't overly material. I think the biggest positive coming out of this is what I already talked about, which is that Telenet was really performing over the last three or four months.

And in situations where people needed better coverage in kids' bedrooms and basements and out-in-the-back garden or whatever, we shipped out a ton of power boosters. Like I said, we did service calls all the way through the lockdown period. And I think we've just increased loyalty and brand equity and people's willingness to pay us. And that's going to be where the real benefit, where the real positives of COVID-19 are going to come out for us.

Erik den Enden

Yes. I mean, I think the best way to answer that question is going back to some of John's slides where you saw that the NPS, the Net Promoter Scores, and the way that customers like and recommend our products for broadband improved 3x. So I think during the crisis, everybody has become aware of the product really being a lifeline.

So I think whereas in the past, some – perhaps some people traded off a little bit and also looked at the economics. I think that both the NPS but also just the sheer net adds that we added are very clear proof points that broadband is an essential part of – for basically anybody to stay connected. And people really want to make sure that it works well, that it's reliable and that they can count on it. And I think that is really a trend that for Telenet, being the broadband leader in Flanders, is something that indeed can only provide upside for us.

Bart Jooris

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Rob Goyens

Thanks, Courtney, and thanks, everyone, for having joined today's call on what seems to be a particularly busy reporting day. As mentioned at the beginning of the call, Bart and I remain on standby in case of any further follow-up questions you may still have. And also, we look forward to reconnecting with you in summer as part of our overall virtual road shows. The calendar is available on our Investor Relations website. In the meantime, enjoy the summer and stay safe. Bye-bye.

