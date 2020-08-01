Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American States Water (AWR) 8/14 9/1 0.305 0.335 9.84% 1.74% 66 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 9/14 10/9 0.84 0.86 2.38% 8.36% 51 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 8/7 9/1 1.44 1.53 6.25% 1.79% 49 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 9/14 10/1 0.38 0.385 1.32% 5.03% 40 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 8/13 9/4 0.095 0.0975 2.63% 2.52% 21 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 9/30 10/15 0.405 0.425 4.94% 1.95% 18 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 9/24 10/15 0.385 0.4075 5.84% 3.69% 15 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 8/31 10/1 0.41 0.42 2.44% 1.12% 13 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 8/26 9/10 0.58 0.62 6.90% 1.56% 11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 8/12 0.085 45.47 0.75% 26 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 8/19 0.2 18.92 4.23% 10 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/19 0.6 516.7 0.46% 12

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 8/20 0.155 54.05 1.15% 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) 8/14 0.19 9.85 7.72% 11

Wednesday, Aug. 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 8/21 0.31 35.89 3.46% 10 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 8/21 0.2496 35.08 2.85% 27 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 8/31 0.4075 64.18 2.54% 14 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 8/17 0.34 29.11 4.67% 11 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 8/21 0.27 129.4 0.83% 17 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8/14 1.0275 40.49 10.15% 20 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 8/21 0.41 76.53 2.14% 10 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 8/21 0.22 23.34 3.77% 10

Thursday, Aug. 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 9/10 0.7 86.88 3.22% 10 Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 8/21 1.04 153.63 2.71% 16 California Water Service (CWT) 8/21 0.2125 46.87 1.81% 53 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.53 341.53 1.79% 49 International Business Machines (IBM) 9/10 1.63 122.94 5.30% 25 Lazard Limited (LAZ) 8/21 0.47 29.32 6.41% 12 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/28 0.21 121.78 0.69% 16 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 9/11 0.54 107.65 2.01% 49 SJW Group (SJW) 9/1 0.32 62.46 2.05% 53 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 9/10 0.43 51.74 3.32% 37

Friday, Aug. 7 (Ex-Div 8/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.175 21.5 3.26% 26

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Air Products & Chem. (APD) 8/10 1.34 1.9% Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/7 0.23 2.9% Celanese Corp. (CE) 8/6 0.62 2.6% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 8/6 0.1625 1.4% General Dynamics (GD) 8/7 1.1 3.0% Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/5 0.175 1.3% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 8/5 0.55 1.5% National Health Investors (NHI) 8/7 1.1025 7.1% PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 8/7 0.28 3.6% Pentair Ltd. (PNR) 8/7 0.19 1.8% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 8/5 0.16 0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.