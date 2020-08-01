Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 2

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 8/14 8/31 0.3 0.31 3.33% 12.17% 9 Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/6 8/12 0.89 0.9 1.12% 12.37% 8 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 9/29 10/14 0.285 0.315 10.53% 2.27% 9 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9/24 10/9 0.5 0.51 2.00% 2.45% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/13 8/31 0.68 0.78 14.71% 0.83% 7 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/1 9/15 0.31 0.33 6.45% 2.41% 6

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 3 (Ex-Div 8/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 8/19 0.28 28.93 3.87% 9 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 8/19 0.25 32.52 3.08% 5 Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 8/31 0.67 93.25 2.87% 8 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 8/19 0.11 9.61 4.58% 7 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 8/19 0.15 28.28 2.12% 8 Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 8/19 0.4 27.27 5.87% 9 West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 8/19 0.21 16.41 5.12% 9

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Ex-Div 8/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 8/20 0.21 38 2.21% 8 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 8/20 0.13 6.78 7.67% 8 Matson Inc. (MATX) 9/3 0.23 36.42 2.53% 9 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 8/14 0.5775 62.2 3.71% 7 Standex International Inc. (SXI) 8/25 0.22 53.55 1.64% 9 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 8/20 0.12 28.53 1.68% 6 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 8/20 0.28 42.8 2.62% 7

Wednesday, Aug. 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 8/21 0.25 22.57 4.43% 9 Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) 8/12 0.9 29.1 12.37% 8 First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 8/21 0.25 19.56 5.11% 8 Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 8/26 0.3 24.12 4.98% 5 Intel Corp. (INTC) 9/1 0.33 47.73 2.77% 6 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8/14 0.6875 18.27 15.05% 8 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 8/21 0.56 87.65 2.56% 8 PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) 8/14 0.3075 42.23 2.91% 9 SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 8/21 0.1 12.42 3.22% 8 Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 8/28 0.18 33.15 2.17% 5

Thursday, Aug. 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/13 0.82 425.04 0.77% 9 American Campus Communities (ACC) 8/21 0.47 35.64 5.27% 7 German American Bancorp (GABC) 8/20 0.19 28.44 2.67% 8 Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 8/21 0.22 23.38 3.76% 6 Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 8/24 0.14 8.43 6.64% 8 Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 8/20 0.25 43.93 2.28% 6 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 8/25 0.12 8.12 5.91% 9 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 8/24 0.18 19.22 3.75% 6 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 8/20 0.0525 10.12 2.08% 5 Systemax Inc. (SYX) 8/17 0.14 22.41 2.50% 5

Friday, Aug. 7 (Ex-Div 8/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 8/27 0.08 7.2 4.44% 7 Paccar Inc. (PCAR) 9/1 0.32 85.08 1.50% 9 Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 8/25 0.1 19.25 2.08% 6 Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 8/25 0.75 178.2 1.68% 5 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 9/1 0.5 145.58 1.37% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Express Company (AXP) 8/10 0.43 1.8% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 8/7 0.31 3.5% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/6 0.24 0.9% Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 8/5 0.3 2.7% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 8/7 0.4 0.5% Masco Corp. (MAS) 8/10 0.135 0.9% Medifast, Inc. (MED) 8/6 1.13 2.7% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 8/7 0.24 1.6% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 8/10 0.17 5.0% PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 8/5 1.15 4.3% Star Group LP (SGU) 8/4 0.1325 5.6% Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 8/10 0.6675 14.5% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 8/6 0.32 7.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.