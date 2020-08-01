Eldorado Gold (EGO) is another of the mid-tier gold producers that released their Q2 2020 financial results. After New Gold (NGD) that slightly disappointed (an article can be found here), Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) that did well (an article can be found here), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) that maintained its high standards despite the coronavirus impacts (an article can be found here), Eldorado Gold came back roaring. After several years of struggling, the company is going full steam ahead, just in time to reap the benefits of historically high gold prices.

Eldorado produced 137,782 toz gold in Q2. It means a 15.8% quarterly growth. Eldorado hasn't reached such high quarterly production volumes since 2015. Various technical issues with its Turkish Kisladaq mine and the permitting issues in Greece resulted in several years of struggling. But the situation seems to be finally turning for the better. The biggest portion of production is attributable to the Kisladaq mine (59,890 toz gold), followed by Lamaque (33,095 toz), Efemcukuru (26,876 toz), and Olympias (17,921 toz). Each of the four operations produced more gold than in the previous quarter. Along with growing production volumes, the production costs declined. The total cash costs equaled $616/toz gold and the AISC equaled $859/toz gold. Compared to Q1, the total cash costs declined by 9.1% and AISC declined by 9.8%. The AISC declined to the lowest level in more than 2.5 years.

The increased production and decreased costs came in a period when gold prices approached (and after the end of Q2 also surpassed) their historic highs. As a result, Eldorado recorded significant improvement in the volume of revenues and operating cash flows. Both indicators grew to the highest level in more than 2.5 years. The revenues equaled $255.9 million, which is 25% more than in Q1 and 47% more than in Q2 2019. The operating cash flow jumped up to $99.6 million. Compared to the previous quarter and the same period of last year, it means an increase of 87% and 95%, respectively. The free cash flow of $63.4 million was recorded. The net income recorded in Q2 equaled $45.6 million. The number is significantly lower compared to Q4 2019; however, the Q4 2019 net income was significantly inflated by an $85.2 million net impairment reversal related to the Kisladaq mine. Not taking into account this event, Eldorado just recorded the highest quarterly net income in more than 2.5 years. The Q2 EPS equaled $0.27. Therefore, after annualizing the EPS, Eldorado's P/E ratio stands at 11.66 right now. On a TTM basis, the P/E ratio stands at 14.99.

Also, Eldorado's cash balance keeps on growing. During Q2, it increased by more than 21%, to $445 million. Meanwhile, the total debt decreased by 6.3%, to $618.8 million. As a result, the net debt declined to $173.8 million, or by 40%. Unfortunately, the notable improvement of Eldorado's financial situation cannot be attributed solely to the increased operating cash flows. During Q2, Eldorado issued 6,166,660 common shares under its ATM program, raising $60.243 million.

Just like various Eldorado Gold's financial metrics improved during Q2, so did also its share price. Therefore, the valuation metrics such as the price-to-revenues ratio or the price-to-operating cash flow ratio returned to the Q4 2019 levels (all the numbers in the chart below are calculated using the TTM values and share prices as of the end of each period). What is positive, the operating cash flow-to-net debt ratio improved significantly to 1.54. Given the current valuation and the strong gold prices, Eldorado's share price still has some space to grow.

Some interesting things happened at the Lamaque mine during Q2. In April, the operations were negatively affected by COVID-19. However, back in March, Eldorado received permission to increase the throughput rates at Lamaque from 1,800 tpd to 2,650 tpd. By the end of Q2, the throughput rates increased to 2,000 tpd, which helped to compensate for the lower production volumes in April. As a result, Lamaque's Q2 gold production was higher than in the previous quarter and remained in line with the same period of last year. Further production growth should be expected in the future. As stated during the earnings call by Joe Dick, Eldorado's COO:

"As we've always said, our long-term goal at Lamaque is to increase production at the Sigma Mill to its ultimate nameplate capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day. We will continue to evaluate other deposits in our land package such as Ormaque in pursuit of this goal."

Moreover, in June, Eldorado started construction of a 3 km long decline at the Lamaque mine. It will connect the Sigma mill and the Triangle mine, reducing energy costs on mine ventilation and surface haulage of ore (right now, the ore is transported via a 26 km long route). The decline should cost $24 million and it should be completed in H1 2022.

In Greece, the discussions regarding the Skouries mine construction restart continue. Meanwhile, the project remains on care and maintenance. The related costs amounted to $2.2 million in Q2.

After the March lows below $5, Eldorado Gold's share price recovered pretty quickly. After returning to the $10 level, it spent some time consolidating in the $8-10 range. Subsequently, in the middle of June, its current leg up began. Right now, the share price touches the long-term resistance line; moreover, the RSI is flirting with the overbought territory. Eldorado will need some support from the gold market to break the resistance. On the other hand, if the resistance holds and Eldorado's shares bounce back down, they should find some support at the bullish trendline somewhere in the $10-11 area.

What I like about Eldorado's Q2:

The production increased notably.

The AISC declined notably.

The revenues, cash flows, and earnings improved notably.

The net debt decreased by 50%.

The plans for Lamaque look promising.

The production growth should continue in Q3.

What I don't like about Eldorado's Q2:

The company issued 6,166,660 new shares, diluting shareholders by 3.7%.

It seems like none or only a little progress was made at Skouries.

