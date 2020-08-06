Very Good News For REIT Investors

We believe that now is a great time to invest while valuations are exceptionally low.

Even the most beaten-down sectors, retail and office REITs, appear to be posed for a strong recovery as we put this crisis behind us.

However, it's not all negative. Most importantly, recent evidence indicates that things are headed toward the right direction for landlords.

REITs have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. It led to missed rent payments, defaulting tenants, and dividend cuts.

In a recent article entitled “Very Bad News for REIT Investors,” we explain that the recent acceleration in COVID-19 cases is a concerning development for REIT investors.

The REIT market had just recently rallied by 50%, but as hopes of a quick recovery become increasingly unlikely, we would likely see more volatility across the REIT sector.

This is exactly what happened: The broader REIT (VNQ) market dropped by ~10% and the more affected property sectors, namely retail, office and hotel REITs dropped by up to 50% in some cases:

Data by YCharts

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this volatility will probably only intensify. REIT investors worry about new lockdowns, tenant bankruptcies, and missed rent payments, which would negatively impact future returns.

However, it's not all bad news.

Opposite of that, we have gotten a lot of very good news over the past few weeks, and this is the story that we will cover in today’s article.

The rising cases of COVID-19 are serious, but remain a temporary concern. As we produce a vaccine (Expected by 2021), we will eventually put this crisis behind us and move on to something else. More important to long-term oriented investors are the following questions:

Will rent collection rates recover? Will people permanently change how they behave? Will property values take a permanent hit?

Ultimately, these are the factors that will drive long-term performance, and on all fronts, the recent news have been very positive for REIT investors:

Rent collection rates are surging. People have not changed how they behave. The long-term story for investing in real estate remains identical.

Rent Collection Rates are Surging

Investors ran away from REITs in March / April because rent collection rates dropped due to the lockdowns.

Since then, we have gradually reopened the economy, and not surprisingly, rent collection rates have started to improve. Across all sectors, including even retail, rent collection rates are surging at the moment:

source

source

Despite all the fears, things are definitely going toward the right direction. As tenants return to their properties, they are much more willing to pay their rent.

Moreover, the missed payments of April, May, June and July remain owed. They have not been cancelled and most REITs remain convinced that they will eventually collect it all, potentially with additional penalties.

As an example, STORE Capital (STOR) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) have noted that most missed payments are expected to be collected within one year. Therefore, the cash flow of these REITs could be abnormally high in the coming quarters.

We believe that the market is still not buying this story, and therefore, any positive development on rent collections will result in significant upside going forward.

People Have Not Changed How They Behave

As the lockdowns went into effect, a lot of writers started speculating about how this would change human behavior and permanently reduce the need for real estate in the future.

As an example, as people become more familiar with Amazon (AMZN), they won’t return to the mall anymore.

As they learn how to cook, they won’t go to restaurants anymore.

As they learn how to order groceries online, the grocery stores are doomed.

As they implement remote working technologies such as Zoom (ZM), the need for office space will never recover.

As people get used to streaming Netflix (NFLX), they won’t need out-of-home entertainment anymore.

None of this proved to be true.

Opposite of that, people have rushed out of their homes to experience the outside world as soon as they were allowed.

Macerich (MAC), Tanger Outlets (SKT), and Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) note that many of their malls recovered back to near-normal traffic within weeks of reopening:

source

Rent collection rates of net lease restaurants and grocery stores also have recovered to near-100% within weeks of reopening:

source

Finally, companies are starting to think that remote working isn’t so great after all. It works for some specific companies, but for the majority of them, it leads to a drop in productivity. Citing a recent article from the Wall Street Journal:

Projects take longer. Collaboration is harder. And training new workers is a struggle. "This is not going to be sustainable."

Brookfield (BAM) notes that it's enjoying strong office leasing as companies need more office space due to social distancing.

source

As such, even the hardest-hit property sectors, namely office and retail, appear to be recovering well. The fears were greatly exaggerated and the long-term impact probably won’t be nearly as significant as initially expected.

People are not happy when they are locked inside their home 24/7. Would you like to work, live, and play from home? Of course not.

We are social creatures and we want to be around other people to share experiences and connect.

Any investors inexperienced enough to think that this crisis will cause massive changes to human behavior should read some history.

We have experienced world wars, terrorist attacks, and other major health crises in the past, and it has never materially changed how we behave. This time won’t be different.

Some properties will suffer more than others, but owners of high-quality real estate will adapt and thrive again.

The Long-Term Story for Investing in Real Estate Remains Identical

Why do investors invest in real estate?

The number No. 1 reason is to earn income.

We live in a yiedless world and the next best alternative to bonds is real estate to generate high and safe income.

As interest rates started to decline decades ago, it led to rising demand for real estate as investors looked for viable alternatives to bonds. The allocation to real estate in investor’s portfolios has risen from 5% to 25% on average over the past 20 years.

Now, interest rates have dropped to 0% due to the COVID-19 crisis - an all-time low. The 10-year Treasury yields only 0.5%, resulting in a negative return after taxes and inflation.

How will this affect the real estate investment market?

It will only lead to more demand from yield-starved investors who have no other option other than real estate to earn high and steady income.

Think about pension funds, insurance companies, retirees, and other income-driven investors. They will all have to make major asset allocation changes and buy more real estate.

Brookfield expects a staggering $45 trillion to hit the real asset market in the coming decade alone:

source

What will happen as all this money chases a limited number of deals?

Cap rates will compress. Prices will be bid up. And property investors will enjoy appreciation. This has been happening for a few decades already, but it will only accelerate now that interest rates have hit 0%. There's no other alternative to earn income in 2020.

Therefore, the thesis for investing in real estate remains intact. Investors will keep buying real estate for steady and high income to replace to bonds in a yieldless world.

Many investors expect real estate values to drop significantly, but it's the opposite that will happen. As we put this crisis behind us, yield-starved investors will rush back to the real estate market, bid up property prices, and accept lower cap rates that reflect a normalized spread over the current interest rates.

Historic Buying Opportunity for Patient Investors

Buying REITs after a crash has always been a profitable investment. By investing today, we expect significant upside in the coming years as the narrative changes from “sell REITs due to COVID-19” to “buy REITs for income.”

Valuations are today at a 10-year low even as interest rates have dropped to 0%:

We are heavily investing in REITs at High Yield Landlord. However, we are not buying just any REITs.

We are very selective and invest in only one REIT out of 10 analyzed opportunities on average. This means that we screen out REITs with:

Poorly structured balance sheets

Conflicted management teams

Insufficient margin of safety

We currently own 24 REITs in our Core Portfolio and we believe that they are the best investment opportunities in today’s market.

What would be a good example?

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is the owner of ~400 shopping centers that are mostly anchored by grocery stores and other essential consumer services. Some of its largest tenants include grocers: Kroger, Dollar Tree, Publix, Walmart, Sprouts and Albertsons.

These grocers are doing very well and their share prices keep hitting new all time highs. Yet, BRX's share price has been cut in half, despite being the landlord, which is an even safer business in the long run:

We believe that this historic disconnect in performance between the tenant and the landlord is a great buying opportunity. BRX suffers right now because some of its smaller tenants are missing rent payments, but the long-term prospects of these properties have not materially changed.

As we continue to gradually reopen the economy, rent collection rates will keep improving, and allow BRX to reinstate its dividend later this year. Priced at a >50% discount to NAV and just 5.7x cash flow, we are very bullish despite the near term uncertainty. You can read our full investment thesis at High Yield Landlord: Grocery Store Anchored Shopping Center REIT: 6-10% Yield And 100% Upside Potential.

Typical shopping center owned by BRX:

source

Bottom Line

It is not all bad news in the REIT sector. The near-term prospects are very uncertain, but the long-term investment prospects are exceptionally attractive for investors who buy today.

Valuations are at near 10-year lows.

Interest rates have hit 0%.

Rent collection rates are surging.

As we get to other side of this crisis, we expect yield-starved investors to return and bid up REIT valuations to new record highs. It may sound “too good to be true,” but a number of our holdings have the potential to double or even triple as they return to fair value. This is the best time to invest in 10 years. We suggest that you take advantage of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM; BRX; MAC; STOR; SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.