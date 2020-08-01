Vital Farms (VITL) is a very promising ethical food company which hit my radar. The company is inherently an interesting company which is looking to provide ethical food to the table of US consumers and actually has strong operating momentum.

Of course, a limited float and strong IPO market means that shares opened with big gains on their opening day, to the tune of 60%. While this makes shares far too expensive for a traditional value investor based on the current numbers, I see a runway for profitable growth in the coming years which could justify the valuations. Hence, I am buying a tiny stake, more as a watch list function as I like the company, although the valuation is too high to justify a big position.

All About Ethical Food

Vital Farms has a mission to bring ethically produced food to the table, aiming to bring better lives to people, animal and the planet through good food. Founded in 2007 by Matthew O'Hayer and Catherine Stewart, this couple started with better animal welfare practices with the goal of creating superior eggs, only to be discovered by Whole Foods a year later. This was later followed by sales to other major chains such as Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons and Target, among others.

The company is an ethical food company which aims to disrupt the US food system. The company challenges the norms of the incumbent food model as the company calls it, bringing high quality products from a range of some 200 small family farms to a nationwide audience through its Egg Central Station in Missouri, capable of processing 3 million eggs a day. From here eggs get distributed to more than 13,000 selling points across the country.

With this framework, the company has become the leading US brand for pasture-raised eggs and the second largest brand in terms of sales. The company believes that happy hens with diversified diets produce better eggs, as the consumers are ready for more natural, clean, nutritious and great tasting foods. The company believes in the concept of Conscious Capitalism, basically looking to prioritize the interest of all stakeholders, both in the short and certainly the long term.

The market in which Vital Farms operates is quite sizable with the US shell egg market pegged at $5.4 billion a year, of which the company now reaches about 2%, or some 2.5 million households. Certainly, the pasture-raised market is small at $177 million, yet this segment and the wider specialty segment are growing rapidly. There are further growth opportunities with the company expanding into pasture-raised butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs.

The IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Vital Firms sold 7.8 million shares at $22 per share, just above the high end of the preliminary price range of $19-$21 per share. Note that of the shares being sold, about 5.0 million shares were sold by the company itself, thereby raising $110 million in gross proceeds, with selling shareholders offering the remainder of the shares.

The company has 39.2 million shares outstanding, giving equity of the company a value of $862 million at the offer price. With net cash seen at $7 million ahead of the public offering, I peg pro-forma net cash position around $100 million, valuing operating assets at $760 million. With shares up to $36 on their opening day of trading, operating asset valuations have ballooned to $1.3 billion.

The company has seen steady growth, with revenues up from $45 million in 2014 to $141 million in 2019, with similar growth trends seen in the number of places at which eggs are sold as well as increase in gross profits.

So now, let's get to the numbers. The company grew sales by 32% last year to $140.7 million, yet the trouble is that some margin pressure unfortunately was seen. Gross margins fell from 32.6% of sales to 30.5%, marking some real deleverage. This margin pressure has been the main reason for operating profits being cut in half to $3.3 million, with margins down 390 basis points to 2.4% of sales as selling, general & administrative costs rose quite sharply as well.

Comforting is that growth continued in the first quarter. Revenues were up more than 44% to $47.6 million, making a solid acceleration of the growth rates reported. Again, the company saw some real margin pressure in this period mostly as a result of increased SG&A costs with operating profits down from $4.3 million to $2.9 million.

The company only benefited from the current events with second-quarter revenues seen close to $58 million, up nearly 80% year-over-year. It is very encouraging that operating profits more than doubled to $8.2 million, marking some real operating leverage again; no surprise given the pace at which sales rose.

If we annualise the sales numbers, I peg revenues at $232 million with operating earnings at $33 million. This values the company at 3.3 times sales and 22 times operating earnings. Assuming regular tax rates, operating assets trade at a 27 times annualised net earnings multiple, not that bad given the growth and predictability of the business. That said, the annualised numbers are of course based on the spectacular second-quarter results, which did see a boost from both general demand and a COVID-19 induced factor. Note that these valuations are based on the offer price at $22, as at $36 per share expectations are quite a bit higher at 5.6 times annualised sales and around 50 times annualised earnings.

A "traditional" competitor in this field is Cal-Maine (CALM) which currently supports a $2.1 billion equity valuation. Including a net cash position of around $230 million, operating assets are valued at around $1.9 billion. This values the company at 1.4 times sales, just reported at $1.35 billion for the past twelve months. Contrary to Vital, Cal-Maine is barely profitable, essentially reporting a close to break-even result on an operating income level.

What Now?

There is much to like about Vital including the inherent business model as the mixture of emerging competition and high valuations seem to be the largest red flags. Yet, we have seen that good companies these days not only have great growth trajectories, they are also awarded lofty valuations as well.

Hence, I have acquired a tiny stake with the goal to serve as a watch function as current valuations look too rich to buy a stake with conviction, yet I am certainly very interested to add on further dips, certainly if growth is maintained in the coming quarters.

