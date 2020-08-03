Natural Gas: Bearish Weather And Tropical Storm Seen Pushing Demand Lower, But Pullback Should Be Short Lived

We suggest readers to stay bullish biased with key catalysts for higher prices at the start of August when the October LNG cargo cycle starts.

Early August LNG nomination cycle for October also will provide a catalyst to prices and alleviate concerns that storage will get full by November.

But the price action in natural gas producers suggest to us the drivers that pushed prices lower will be short lived. Warmer weather is set to return by mid August.

Weather models have turned materially more bearish over the past few days, reducing cooling demand.

Welcome to the divergence edition of Natural Gas Daily!

It's amazing that September contracts are still above $1.8/MMBtu despite the amount of CDDs we've lost over the last few days. Over the last three days, we've lost a cumulative 14.22 TDDs.

And yet, over the last three days, natural gas prices have managed to finish higher.

Now we explained why we believe that was the case in the NGF yesterday. But at certain point, you can't deny the gravity pull from natural gas.

But more importantly, for us (given we are long EQT (NYSE:EQT)), the sell-off in natural gas seems to have no effect on producers. Despite the prompt month being down, EQT is up on the day.

This indicates clearly to us that whatever that's driving natural gas prices lower in the near term won't persist. And given the cooler weather models and a tropical storm hitting Florida, which will likely dampen power burn demand, we think that's the culprit and won't last.

And despite today's EIA NG storage report showing +26 Bcf vs. our +20 Bcf estimate, the market is still in deficit and next week's storage report will only show a build of +28 Bcf.

Net-net, whatever fundamental forces driving down prices today will dissipate. NG producer price action suggests this won't last. We suggest readers to stay bullish biased with key catalyst for higher prices at the start of August when October LNG cargo cycle starts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.