EV Company News For The Month Of July 2020

EV company news - Tesla Q2 profits sets it up for S&P500 inclusion. Volkswagen to set up >150,000 public charging points across Europe by mid-August. Fisker pre-listing merges with SPAQ.

Global electric car sales for June 2020 down 22% on June 2019 (third best month in 18). June Europe electric car sales a new record and reached 8.2% market share.

Welcome to the July 2020 edition of Electric Vehicle company news. July was a month of victories for EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as they released their fourth consecutive profitable quarter thereby becoming eligible to join the S&P 500. Tesla is up 535% in the past year.

Volkswagen jumped two places in June, moving up to be the global No 2 electric car seller. The other main news involves two new US EV listings - the Fisker merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. as a way of achieving their US listing, and the Li Auto Nasdaq IPO.

Finally, it should be noted that electric car market share is rising fast. June share reached 5.5% in China and 8.2% in Europe. Wow!

Global electric car sales as of end June 2020

Global electric car sales finished June 2020 with 230,000 sales for the month (up on May 2020 figure of 144,600), down 22% on June 2019 (but the third best result in the last 18 months), with market share 3.6% for June 2020, and 2.9% YTD. YTD sales are down 16% (conventional car sales are down 28% YTD due to COVID-19).

Of note 68% of all global electric car sales in June 2020 were 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 91,000 in June 2020, down 6% on June 2019 but the best month so far in 2020 (down due to a high number in the June 2019 rush to beat subsidy cuts). Electric car market share in China for June was 5.5%, and 4.7% year-to-date. A December 2019 report from Reuters stated: "China wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales."

Europe electric car sales were a record 93,000 in June 2020, 95% higher than in June 2019. Europe electric car market share was 8.2% in June, and 7.9% YTD. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 66% market share in June 2020.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV Sales in June 2020 as it appears many ICE brands don't want to publish their EV sales numbers.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for June 2020

Source: EV-Sales Blogspot

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car price parity.

Source

BloombergNEF 2020 forecast for annual electric vehicle sales have just been released during May. They are:

10% share by 2025 (~9m pa)

28% share by 2030 (~24m pa)

58% share by 2040 (~54m pa)

BNEF updated 2020 EV forecasts

The BNEF 2020 forecast with the raw numbers and country share

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance 2020 EV report

EV market news

On July 7, The Driven reported:

The Osborne Effect: Why new car sales will be all electric in six years. The focus is very much on the future, and what is likely to happen when the “ticket price” of electric cars falls closer to that of their petrol and diesel equivalents, spurred on new emission standards, technology progress and customer preference.

EV sales forecast - Forecasts all new car sales to be BEV from 2026

Source: The Driven courtesy of Professor Ray Wills from Future Smart Strategies

On July 14, Bloomberg reported:

Tesla euphoria powers equity boom for electric imitators.....The companies whose shares are surging along with Tesla’s are a long way from the sales volume achieved by Elon Musk.

U.S.-listed electric-vehicle makers are having a banner year

Waiting in the wings

Source: Bloomberg

On July 14, The LA Times reported:

Joe Biden sets out aggressive plan to tackle climate change. Joe Biden unveiled a proposal for rebuilding the economy Tuesday that focuses heavily on restoring American leadership in the fight against global warming, directing government recovery efforts toward expanding clean energy and rapidly reversing the Trump administration’s abandonment of climate efforts.....the former vice president called for a massive green jobs and environmental justice program that would invest $2 trillion in his first term on building new renewable energy infrastructure. The spending would go toward expansion of high-speed rail, building electric cars and greatly increasing the use of wind, solar and other renewable technologies to generate power, among other goals. Under Biden's plan, the U.S. would fully end the use of oil, coal and other fossil fuels to generate electricity by 2035. He would bring the nation to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases no later than 2050.

On July 21, Bloomberg reported:

EU approves biggest green stimulus in history with $572 billion plan. European governments approved the most ambitious climate change plan to date, agreeing to pour more than 500 billion euros ($572 billion) into everything from electric cars to renewable energy and agriculture.

On July 22, Tampa Bay Times reported:

Florida moves ahead with more electric-vehicle plans.....Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $8.5 million for new fast electric charging stations along Interstates 75, 4 and 95 earlier this month. The stations, to be built this summer, will span more than 1,200 miles and increase the number of publicly accessible fast chargers in Florida by more than 50%.

On July 22, AINonline reported:

Rethink of Aviation's future boosts the case for electric aircraft. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone on record in committing government support for the industry to make the move toward carbon-neutrality a key plank of its long-term survival strategy. On June 30, he pledged that the UK will lead efforts to get a long-haul, zero-emissions airliner in service by 2050 under an ill-defined project dubbed JetZero - At last count, about 250 companies have plans to develop eVTOL aircraft of various shapes and sizes. Others seek early adoption of electric aviation through new fixed-wing models that would offer greater range than the short hops promised by the eVTOL crowd.

On July 29, Clean Technica reported:

Record EV sales in Europe. That was actually a record performance, placing June’s plugin share at 8.2% share (4.4% fully electric vehicles/BEVs), pulling the 2020 plugin share to 7.9% (4.3% for BEVs alone). The 7.9% market share more than doubles the 3.6% result of 2019, and gets mighty close to the disruptive 10% mark.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 19% global market share. Tesla is number 1 in Europe with 9% market share, and number 2 in China with 14% market share. Tesla is still assumed to be the number 1 electric car seller in the US.

On July 2, Seeking Alpha reported:

Tesla revamps plan for Giga Berlin. Tesla's plans for its German factory now exclude manufacturing batteries and plastic parts, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports, citing publicly available plans.

On July 9, Bloomberg reported:

Musk says Tesla is "very close" to developing fully autonomous vehicles - CEO is confident functionality will be worked out this year.

On July 15, Business Insider reported:

Tesla will continue its monster run and jump another 55% to $2,322, Wall Street firm says. (Piper Sandler) Sandler increased its price target on Tesla from $US939 to a street-high $US2,322, implying potential upside of 55% from Monday’s close. The firm more than doubled its previous price target from $US939 to a Wall Street-high $US2,322....Tesla could deliver nearly 4 million cars in 2025, capturing almost 10% of market share in the US, Piper Sandler said.

The Tesla German Gigafactory 4 design

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

On July 22, Seeking Alpha reported:

Tesla +6% after Q2 profit sets it up for S&P 500 inclusion. Back to Q2, automotive margin arrived at 25.4% of sales, just a slight dip from the Q1 mark of 25.5% and higher than last year's mark of 18.9%. The EV automaker says it posted free cash flow of $418M during the quarter. Tesla says it is still targeting delivering 500K vehicles in 2020 and anticipates that Tesla Semi deliveries will start in 2021... Production output of our existing facilities continues to improve to meet demand, and we are adding more capacity. Later this year, we will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously.

Past photo stock image of Elon Musk celebrating

Source

On July 22, CNBC reported:

Tesla will build its next Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. The site will be used to build the company’s Cybertruck, its Semi and the Model 3 and Model Y for the eastern half of North America.

On July 22, South China Morning Post reported: "Tesla slashes deposit for China customers to just US$143."

On July 23, Renew Economy reported:

Musk says Tesla battery and solar business could be worth more than EVs. Founder and CEO Elon Musk, however, says that these investors are overlooking one key part of his business – solar and battery storage – that he says could effectively double the value of the company. Or be worth as much, in itself, as the auto and e-mobility division.

On July 28, Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla sues Rivian over alleged trade-secret theft related to sales, charging network.

On July 29, Reuters reported:

Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers... Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries.

On July 30, Renew Economy reported:

Tesla heads towards trillion-dollar valuation as Big Auto stalls on EVs. The stock market is making another major re-appraisal of the potential worth of electric car maker and energy storage developer, Tesla, as it dawns on analysts that this company can no longer be considered just a flash in the pan. Tesla, they now admit, is going to be a very, very big company.

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80.

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 2 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 7% market share, and number 4 in Europe with 9% market share.

On June 29, The Driven reported:

Volkswagen factory produces last ever combustion engine car, shifts to EVs only. A factory owned by Volkswagen in Germany’s “City of Cars,” Zwickau, has produced its last ever combustion engine vehicle, closing a 116-year chapter on fossil-fuelled cars and switching to electric vehicle production, only.

On July 8, Green Car Reports reported: "Report: Audi A9 EV due in 2024 could be a high-efficiency flagship."

On July 21, The Star reported:

Volkswagen to set up over 150,000 public charging points across Europe... by mid-August. The app would provide information on charging prices and the availability of charging points. Additionally, the app would also show charging points that operate on green power only.

On July 23, Green Car Reports reported:

VW ID.4 electric crossover due for deliveries in late 2020, US production in 2022. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover is still due to start deliveries later this year. An expansion of VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory that will allow the ID.4 to later be built locally is also on schedule for 2022.

Note: Volkswagen ID.3 deliveries are set to begin in early September 2020.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 3 global electric car manufacturer with 6% global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 9% market share.

On July 3, Medium.com reported: "BMW partner with EW affiliate State Grid EV Service (The world’s largest utility) to expand charging infrastructure."

On July 16, Green Car Reports reported:

BMW iX3 electric crossover detailed: US misses out on first new-generation EV. The first of BMW's next-generation electric cars has arrived, but it's not coming to the United States. The 2021 BMW iX3 electric crossover was originally slated for the U.S., but BMW no longer plans to offer it here. The iX3 will launch in China, where it will also be built, later this year.

2021 BMW iX3

Source

On July 20, Green Car Reports reported:

Sweden's Northvolt will make $2.3B of electric-car batteries for BMW. As it ramps up electric-car production, BMW has inked a battery-supply deal with Sweden's Northvolt. BMW plans to buy 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of batteries from Northvolt beginning in 2024.....

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 4 globally with 6% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 16% market share.

On July 1, BYD reported:

BYD unveils Tang EV to Norway passenger car market.....BYD is also reaffirming its commitment to a wider European expansion program when it will bring pure-electric van and truck models to selected commercial vehicle markets.

BYD Tang EV compact SUV in Norway

Source

On July 2, BYD reported:

First BYD eBuses for Vy Buss hit the road in Norway. ....This initial delivery, the start of a major fleet renewal program comprising 55 BYD eBuses.....

On July 3, BYD reported:

BYD ramps-up eBus deliveries as Unibuss takes on 23. Europe's leading eBus manufacturer, BYD, has reaffirmed its commitment to public transport customers following the delivery of 23 new 12-metre BYD eBuses to Unibuss, one of Norway's primary public transport providers.

12-metre BYD eBus in Oslo (Picture Source: Unibuss)

Source

On July 14, BYD reported:

29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers are first step towards zero-emission National Express fleet. Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD Europe jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK's leading electric bus producer, has supplied the first of 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers to National Express West Midlands, where they are charged entirely by renewable energy and utilise a stationery battery system to balance the load on the electricity grid.

National Express West Midlands BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker

Source

On July 14, BYD reported:

BYD's flagship Han EV series officially goes on sale. New EV series is BYD's flagship offering for the global luxury sedan segment... The Han EV will be sold in China at first...

The Han series sets new standards for EVs worldwide with its safety, performance, and luxury

Source

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

SAIC is global number 5 with 5% market share, and number 3 in China with 10% market share.

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 17 with 2% market share.

On July 9, SAIC announced: "SAIC Motor promotes integration of auto and AI... SAIC Motor has sold more than 1.7 million internet-connected cars."

On July 28, Just Auto reported: State Grid, BAIC, join forces on EV charging network."

Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Renault is ranked global number 6 globally with 4% market share, and is currently number 3 in Europe with 9% market share. Nissan is currently ranked number 12 for global electric car sales with 3% market share.

On July 15, Reuters reported:

Nissan bets on new Ariya electric SUV to symbolize its revamp, but sales plans modest.....Featuring Nissan’s latest self-driving technologies, the Ariya has a driving range comparable to Tesla models and will sell from around 5 million yen ($47,000). The long-range version of the Ariya will be able to travel up to 610 kilometres on a single charge, Nissan estimates. That is longer than the Model Y’s 505 kilometres.

Nissan Ariya BEV - Selling in Japan from mid 2021

Source

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Volvo is currently ranked number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On July 29, Businesswire reported:

Kandi brings America’s most affordable electric vehicles to market, announces August 18 virtual event to kick-off pre-sales. Auto manufacturer unveils “Kandi. Auto EVolution for all.” campaign and EV giveaway.

Kandi. Auto EVolution for all

Source

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 9 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

Kia is currently ranked number 10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3% global market share.

On June 30, PushEVs reported:

Hyundai launches its first electric minibus. The 7,710-mm-long County Electric is equipped with a high-efficiency and high-power 128-kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery that provides a range of 250 km on a full charge.

On July 17, The Driven reported: "Hyundai hits 100,000 mark for Kona Electric sales."

On July 29, Green Car Reports reported: "Report: Hyundai may boost EV production after Tesla Model 3 outsold Kona Electric in Korea."

Group PSA - Peugeot SA [FR:UG][PA:PEUP](OTCPK:PEUGF) (OTCPK:PEUGY)/Citroen, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On July 6, Green Car Reports reported:

Stylish Citroën ë-C4 electric car detailed, positioned for Europe. Citroën is launching an all-electric version of its C4 compact hatchback as part of a redesign of the model.....The electric Citroën ë-C4 swaps the internal-combustion engines for an electric motor, which drives the front wheels, and a 50-kwh battery pack.

Citroën ë-C4

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler and Geely)

On July 21, The Driven reported:

Daimler says new luxury EQS electric vehicle will have more than 700km range. The high-end, yacht-inspired Mercedes-Benz EQS may not only be one of the most luxurious EVs to grace the market, but also have one of the longest driving ranges. The EQS will be the German luxury car maker’s flagship electric vehicle, and will join the EQC luxury electric SUV as part of its EQ series that was first unveiled in Australia in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS

Source

On July 23, Daimler announced: "Second quarter results 2020."

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

On July 30, Green Car Reports reported:

Toyota solid-state battery tech on schedule for 2025 production, executive says. Toyota remains on track to being limited production of solid-state batteries for electric cars in 2025...

Concepts preview battery-electric cars being developed at Toyota

Source

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On July 13, Green Car Reports reported:

2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV: Everything we know in advance of full reveal. In fall 2021, GM will bring back Hummer—a brand once maligned by environmentalists—with a set of zero-tailpipe-emissions electric vehicles aimed at weekend adventurers.

On July 16, GM Authority reported:

Future Chevrolet EV plans, details revealed. The revelations come by way of GM’s 2019 Sustainability Report, which was released Thursday. The report looks at several aspects of GM’s push in the EV space, including an upcoming flood of future Chevrolet EV products. Among these is a new midsize SUV, which is expected to ride on the new BEV3 platform...

On July 17, The Driven reported:

General Motors aims for 5 million electric vehicle sales by 2030. US automotive giant General Motors is expecting global electric vehicle sales of 1 million by the middle of this decade, but new research suggests that while the company will only meet half of that target by 2026, it will see EV sales skyrocket to 5 million by 2030.

On July 19, CleanTechnica reported: "GM Says 12 new EVs coming, including full size pickup truck with 400 mile range."

On July 29, Techcrunch reported:

GM starts construction on the cornerstone of its EV strategy. Steel construction has begun on the nearly 3-million-square-foot factory that will mass produce Ultium battery cells and packs, the cornerstone of General Motors’ strategy to bring 20 electric vehicles to market by 2023. The Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio is part of a joint venture between GM and LG Chem that was announced in December. At the time, the two companies committed to invest up to $2.3 billion into the new joint venture, as well as establish a battery cell assembly plant on a greenfield manufacturing site in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio that will create more than 1,100 new jobs. The factory will be able produce 30 gigawatts hours of capacity annually.

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On July 3, Green Car Reports reported:

Jaguar Land Rover fuel-cell project to counter “diminishing returns” of batteries in big SUVs.

Jaguar XJ teaser photo

Source

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On July 11, Clean Technica reported:

Is Honda Waking Up? Honda has formed a “comprehensive strategic alliance” with CATL, one of the world’s top three EV battery producers. This is not just a contract for batteries, but a rather deep and broad partnership.

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

On July 19, Nikkei Asian Review announced:

For electric-vehicle maker Nio, government tie-up has its benefits. Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. said it had secured credit lines worth 10.4 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) from six domestic banks, just months after inking a cooperation deal with a city government, as the company hunts for funding amid concerns of tightening liquidity.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

On June 29, Business Insider announced: "Nikola surges 7% as company opens up $5,000 reservations for its electric pickup truck." Highlights include:

"Nikola Corp. surged as much as 7% on Monday after the company opened up reservations for its electric pickup truck, Badger.

Nikola set the reservation price for its truck at $US5,000, which includes a ticket to Nikola World 2020, an event in December that will mark the official unveiling of the Badger prototype.

The Badger will be available in two versions: one powered by a battery that is expected to get 300 miles of range, and the other powered by fuel cells, which are expected to get 600 miles of range.

The company said it plans to announce a partnership with an auto manufacturer to produce the Badger before December."

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On July 1, Green Car Reports reported:

Lucid Air claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient luxury car... Lucid Motors says its upcoming electric car will be the world's most aerodynamically efficient luxury car when it goes into production later this year. The Air achieved a drag coefficient [CD] of 0.21 in recent wind tunnel tests, which is better than the 0.23 of the Tesla Model S. However, this is yet to be confirmed for the production version of the Air, as Lucid is currently working with "beta" prototypes.

Lucid Air wind tunnel testing

Source

On July 8, Green Car Reports reported:

EV maker Lucid will have nationwide service network, 20 stores open by late 2021.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On July 13, Green Car Reports reported:

Ramping up to electric trucks, Rivian has raised $5.3B since early 2019. EV firm Rivian hasn't delivered a single vehicle yet, but the company has raised roughly $5.3 billion since early 2019. Rivian said Friday that it had just closed a $2.5 billion funding round, its first of 2020. The financing was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., a Rivian press release said. The latest funding round follows a series of investments throughout 2019, starting with a $700 million funding round led by Amazon in February of that year. Rivian later signed a deal to build 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon.

Rivian R1S

Source

On July 24, Green Car Reports reported:

Rivian electric trucks: R1T and R1S delayed to summer 2021. That's a delay of approximately six months from when they were originally due. The announcement and timeline aren’t particularly surprising; in an April update Rivian announced that the trucks’ launch schedule would be adjusted due to the pandemic and its effects on readying its factory. Money is most likely not the issue...

Fisker (private)/ Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) (merger)

On July 11, Bloomberg reported:

Apollo-backed blank-check company (SPAQ) surges 71% on possible Fisker deal. Spartan Energy became something of an overnight sensation Thursday after Reuters reported that it was leading a bidding war for carmaker Fisker Inc. Spartan’s stock has now gained as much as 71% in the course of two trading sessions, pushing its market value above $1 billion for the first time and mirroring the meteoric rise of Nikola Corp.

Xpeng Motors

On July 20, Seeking Alpha reported:

Xpeng Motors raises more money for EV push. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Motors says it raised around $500M in its latest funding round. Investors in the C+ funding round include Aspex, Coatue, Hillhouse and Sequoia Capital China. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is an early investor. Xpeng Motors has reached several milestones this year, including launching its second Smart EV model and securing the production license for its self-built fully-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.

The Xpeng G3 smart SUV BEV with 520km NEDC driving range

Source

Li-Auto (LI)

On July 31, The Verge reported:

Chinese EV startup Li Auto goes public in the US, raises $1.1 billion. It’s the second Chinese EV startup to become a publicly traded company in the United States, following Nio’s 2018 IPO and subsequent listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Another, XPeng, will reportedly be next.

Other EV or EV-related companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Arcimoto (FUV), Blink Charging (BLINK), Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Faraday Future (private), Ford (NYSE:F), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ideanomics (IDEX), Hyliion Inc. (merger with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Li-Auto (LI) (listing soon), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Niu Technologies (NIU), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), WM Motor, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (25% EVs by 2025), Germany (?2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), India (30% by 2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2035), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Singapore (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On June 26, CNBC reported: "Amazon to buy self-driving technology company Zoox."

On July 9, Seeking Alpha reported: "Tesla 'very close' to level 5 self-driving technology."

On July 27, Seeking Alpha reported:

Tesla hailed as autonomous rides leader in threat to Uber and Lyft. Ark Research sees Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a ride-hailing threat to Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) with its competitive cost structure and potential to create a recurring revenue business model with software-like margins. ARK estimates that Tesla's ride-hailing service could deliver roughly 50% EBITDA margins, a premium to Uber's in cities it dominates and, that at global scale and an average of $1 per mile, its addressable market would be roughly $50 billion.

BNEF 2020 forecasts by fleet type

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

Conclusion

What a great past month for the EV sector!

June 2020 global electric car sales were down 22% YoY (but still the third best month in the past 18 months), with 3.6% global market share. Electric car market share for June reached 5.5% in China, 8.2% in Europe, and no updated figures for the US. Europe was a record result.

Highlights for the month were:

The Osborne Effect: Why new car sales will be all electric in six years.

Bloomberg - U.S.-listed electric-vehicle makers are having a banner year.

EU Euro 500b green plan. Joe Biden US$2 trillion plan to tackle climate change. Both plans include EVs.

Rethink of Aviation's future boosts the case for electric aircraft.

Record EV sales in Europe, hits 8.2% market share in June 2020.

Piper Sandler analyst doubles Tesla price target to a Wall Street-high of $US2,322. Musk says Tesla is "very close" to developing fully autonomous vehicles. Tesla Q2 profit sets it up for S&P 500 inclusion. "Later this year, we will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously." Tesla will build its next Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. Musk says Tesla battery and solar business could be worth more than EVs. Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains and batteries. Tesla heads towards trillion-dollar valuation as Big Auto stalls on EVs.

Volkswagen to set up over 150,000 public charging points across Europe by mid-August. Volkswagen factory produces last ever combustion engine car at Zwickau, shifts to EVs only.

BMW partner with EW affiliate State Grid EV Service (the world’s largest utility) to expand charging infrastructure.

BYD Co continues to boom with global e-bus sales.

Kandi brings America’s most affordable electric vehicles to market, announces August 18 virtual event to kick-off pre-sales.

Honda invests in China's CATL to jointly develop EV batteries.

Nissan bets on new Ariya electric SUV to symbolize its revamp, but sales plans modest.

Daimler says new luxury EQS electric vehicle will have more than 700km range.

General Motors aims for 5 million electric vehicle sales by 2030, says 12 new EVs coming.

Fisker announces a plan to list via a merger and raise funds with SPAC, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ].

Chinese EV startup Li Auto lists on the NASDAQ (July 31), raises $1.1 billion.

Amazon to buy self-driving technology company Zoox. Tesla 'very close' to level 5 self-driving technology. Tesla hailed as autonomous rides leader in threat to Uber and Lyft.

