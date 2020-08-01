NZD/CAD Could Continue To Push Higher As Shifts In Terms Of Trade Continue To Favor Upside

Lower baseline oil prices usually lend to a weaker Canadian dollar, while New Zealand is a net importer of crude oil products, making its country a net beneficiary (all else equal) of downside adjustments in oil markets. A balanced, unbiased view would suggest NZD/CAD could continue to climb.

Meanwhile, while risk sentiment may provide a slight NZD bias (owing to its typically higher volatility resulting from its economy's smaller size and lower level of sophistication), NZD/CAD is currently gaining ground on the back of changes in terms of trade for both New Zealand and Canada.

The NZD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, prices the balance between two major commodity-exporting economies. New Zealand and Canada are both exposed to commodity markets, although while the former exports mainly food and beverage products, important Canadian exports include fuel and metals.

Of course, both these countries export all kinds of products, and import all kinds of products too; there are crossovers. Some countries are net exporters of particular kinds of fuels, for instance, but net importers of other types of fuels. These differences create nuance when examining the terms of trade (the ratio between a country's export prices and import prices) of different countries.

As both New Zealand and Canada are exposed to fluctuations in commodity markets, markets consider both NZD and CAD to be commodity currencies. And since commodity currencies tend to correlate positively with risk assets (since optimism in the global economy tends to drive both equities and commodity prices higher), NZD/CAD can be considered a "risk-neutral" currency pair, as the pair carries no particular bias in relation to market risk sentiment.

Instead, we must look at what these countries are exposed to. The collapse in oil markets this year, which resulted in even negative prices on front-month WTI crude oil contracts for the first time in April 2020, has meant that the terms of trade for Canada has fallen. This has been bearish for CAD, while NZD is technically a beneficiary of falling oil prices (all else equal) as it is a net importer of crude oil products.

The table below I have constructed using categorical data for Canadian exports and imports, and New Zealand exports and imports. As you can see, New Zealand is a net importer of crude oil products, while Canada is a significant net exporter of the same.

Lower oil prices is therefore positive for NZD/CAD. Lower oil prices might be bad for NZD versus alternative currencies, such as perhaps USD, since not only does USD typically move inversely to oil prices, but oil prices typically correlate positively with other commodity prices too. Falling commodity currencies in general is indicative of weaker global growth expectations, which is usually bad news for commodity currencies like NZD, CAD, and AUD (not to mention developing nations' currencies too).

However, compared to those currencies that are more heavily and directly exposed, NZD has room to move higher, and that is what it has been doing against CAD most recently. I personally did not expect NZD/CAD to move sharply higher as it has, since oil prices have been able to rebound recently, which you might think would provide CAD with some room to strengthen.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Nevertheless, we cannot fault the market, which is always right after all. Crude oil prices have rebounded, if we look at WTI crude oil in particular (see below), although they now appear to be largely fixed around the $40/barrel level (as we look to the rolling current-month contract).

Considering the relative weakness in CAD recently, we would probably have to expect oil prices to rebound well above the $40/barrel level (consistently; perhaps even to $55/barrel in line with the midpoint of the trading range earlier this year, prior to the crash in oil prices) before CAD is able to strengthen measurably.

This is a matter of terms of trade. As we discussed earlier, Canada's heavier exposure to oil markets has engendered fairly sharp adjustments in FX markets, even well after Canadian interest rates were slashed this year in alignment with other central banks' loosening of monetary policy. The Bank of Canada's short-term rate is currently +0.25%, after being cut from +1.75% at the start of the year (the BOC cut its rate aggressively, three times in March). Yet while CAD went from the highest-yielding currency among G10 foreign exchange down to just above the 'zero lower bound', NZD/CAD has only staged a rally more recently since the beginning of June.

If crude oil prices come roaring back, which is certainly not a base-case scenario but still remains a possibility, I would expect NZD/CAD to fall just as quickly as it has recently risen. However, should the status quo remain (with WTI trading around the $40/barrel level), NZD/CAD could in fact continue to climb. The chart below is a 25-year chart which compares the terms of trade of these two countries, and if a country's terms of trade was an instrument that could be traded, we might describe Canada's as being in a long-term bear market (with New Zealand's in a long-term bull market).

(Source: Trading Economics)

In fact, judging from the chart above, we might wonder why NZD/CAD is not currently positioned much higher than it is even today. The line chart below begins around 2003 and shows that the pair is currently trading at a similar level to where it was through 2004 and most of 2005.

In those years, New Zealand was not exhibiting the same sort of international trade advantage that it currently is, although admittedly New Zealand's short-term rate had headed above 6% in 2004 and 2005, while Canada's short-term rate was closer to 2%. NZD/CAD does not carry a positive interest rate differential today, and New Zealand admittedly remains a much smaller and less sophisticated (diversified) economy as compared to Canada.

Nevertheless, even if interest rates do not provide us with any particular bias, provided WTI (as a rough proxy for the rest of the global oil market) does not steer too far from $40/barrel, it is possible that NZD/CAD continues to push higher in favor of the terms of trade adjustments which continue to largely favor NZD over CAD.

A review of the NZD/CAD line chart above indicates that the pair is generally making lower highs and lower highs, suggesting further downside is in store. However, for now I would be either neutral or suspicious of further upside. Interest rates will remain close to zero across the G10 countries for the foreseeable future, most likely until we can see the COVID-19 crisis only in the rear-view mirror.

Arguably the oil market was already vulnerable to collapse; the oversupply of oil was not created only by the COVID-19 situation. Even if the global economy comes roaring back, oil prices may struggle to gain significant traction, which would suggest that this recent adjustment is likely to remain for the foreseeable future.

And therefore, even if risk sentiment continues to hold up (which may provide us with a minor preference for NZD over CAD, since less sophisticated economies' currencies tend to be more volatile on both the upside and downside), oil prices may continue to trade in a range-bound fashion.

Circling back, we come to the same conclusion that NZD/CAD upside may not be limited in the medium term. If with cynical realism we say that there is no way of predicting the future of crude oil prices, with a 33.3% chance of rising prices, a 33.3% chance of falling prices, and a 33.3% chance of largely range-bound trade, since the latter two outcomes would favor NZD/CAD upside at this juncture, I have to accept the market's current direction.

