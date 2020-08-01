Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Ganden - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wood - Chief Sales and Operations Officer

Jerry Schiefelbein - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Sakshi Kanda - TD Securities

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, operator, and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. Sitting with me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood and Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Schiefelbein.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risks and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual information form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

RME reported solid second quarter performance on several fronts, and we have started to reclaim some of the lost ground from the first quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15 was up 150% or $0.09 per share year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million was 37.5% or $2.2 million ahead of Q2 2019. Operating SG&A decreased $2.5 million for the 3 months and $6.3 million for the first half of 2020, reflecting a reduction of 12.3% and 15.1% over the same periods in 2019, respectively. Our cost-reduction efforts are clearly producing results as is our inventory reduction focus.

Equipment inventories are down approximately $115 million year-over-year, which represents a 20.5% decrease from total equipment inventory at the end of June 2019. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, we have taken steps to improve the strength and sustainability of the business. Specifically, we've improved the cost structure in every aspect of our operations, renegotiated our borrowing facility, reduced the quarterly dividend and all of which has generated significant cash savings and allowed us to reduce indebtedness on the balance sheet, providing RME greater financial flexibility moving forward.

I will speak on the balance sheet in greater details in a few slides. Looking at our Q2 waterfall chart. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 13.5% in the quarter and down slightly from Q2 2019 at 15.1%. With our focus on reducing used inventory, which carry tighter margins than new, this is not unexpected. It is important to recognize that through a concerted effort to focus on used equipment sales, we have achieved a methodical and orderly reduction of equipment inventory, avoiding large onetime impairment charges that are so common in our industry.

Year-over-year, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was due to a $2.6 million increase in gross profit on higher sales volumes, a $1.7 million decrease in gross profit on sales margin variance, a $0.7 million decrease in gross profit on sales mix, a $0.8 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower new sales volumes, $2.5 million improvement from lower operating SG&A due to the cost-reduction measures taken in the second half of 2019 and a $300,000 decrease in short-term borrowing costs due to decreased average borrowings on interest-bearing floorplan facilities.

Our business is improving due to the steps we've taken beginning in the second half of 2019. Our industry operates on an annual cycle, and it takes at least a full cycle to see the benefits from new initiatives. Clearly, we are seeing the benefit of those changes we made last year in our results this quarter.

The outlook for agricultural equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada continues to depict a contraction in all categories that we deal in, including 100-plus-horsepower tractors, four wheel-drive tractors and self-propelled combines. In total, these categories declined by over 26% in the quarter relative to the same period in 2019. The trailing 12-month figures as of June 30 is now at 4,826 of new units delivered into Canada. This is 15.8% lower than the previous low set in 2004 and approximately 12% below levels that we've seen in 2019.

As I mentioned earlier on the waterfall chart slide, we've been very clear on our strategy to consistently reduce equipment inventory levels since they peaked in the second quarter of 2019. The through our focused efforts, total equipment inventories have substantially declined year-over-year by $114.8 million. We are encouraged with the equipment inventory reduction to date, and we will continue to focus on realigning total equipment inventory levels with market activity.

Turning now to the breakdown in the inventory reduction between new and used. We are encouraged that used inventory declines have tracked new and that we have been able to reduce net equipment inventory by approximately $40 million since year-end 2019. Again, this is a cyclical business. In Q3, we should expect to see further decline in equipment inventory, and then Q4 starts to ramp back up as we see in-season demand in new equipment sales as our customers gain certainty around their farm cash position outlook.

As we actively restructured our capital position to ensure sufficient liquidity in a turbulent market, we have strengthened RME's balance sheet position at quarter end. Since the first quarter of 2020, we increased the total facility borrowing limit by $30 million to $749.5 million and have reduced the amount drawn on the facilities by $67.1 million. We reported a $300,000 decline in borrowing costs in the second quarter of 2020 versus 2019, and we would expect to continue to see these borrowing costs decline as we continue to reduce the amount of interest-bearing floorplan on relatively lower inventory levels. We will also continue to monitor credit markets and their interest rate environment and look for ways to further reduce our cash costs on the side of the business.

On the last quarterly call, I discussed at length the steps we were taking to shore up our access to liquidity. Since that time, we have successfully completed negotiations with our syndicate of lenders and agreed to several amendments to our various credit facilities, the details of which can be found in our MD&A.

One of the more significant results from the improvement in the headroom to our fixed charge coverage ratio, which has been a challenge over the past year in declining market conditions. With the changes now implemented, RME now has more room, which is illustrated above. Certain lenders in our syndicate calculate build ratios differently and utilize different threshold levels. We've shown these two FCCR calcs and results published in our MD&A to illustrate the impact and changes we negotiated have had on our covenant headroom. Moving forward, we continue to keep our branches safe and open to serve our customers. Our commitment to focusing on controllable elements of the business have positioned RME to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. You can depend on us to continue to execute our plan.

Jacob Bout with CIBC.

Jacob Bout

So quite an effort here on working down inventory. Are you happy with where used inventory levels are now? And how are you thinking about sales in the -- used equipment sales in the second half of the year?

Garrett Ganden

So we're happy with the progress we've made to date. We still think there's more work to go. We really do believe getting it down to the $300 million over the next 18 months is going to be the most appropriate level. It's going to be very interesting to see how Q3 activity is because that's where you'll see a lot of that reduction before we get into Q4 and have the normal bill from the tax planning and everything that happens within the farming community. So we're going to continue to focus on this reduction. It's a good start, but we're not done yet, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

And so if you back out the software you have on the used equipment and they've got the $11 million push in the first quarter, how are you looking at new equipment sales right now? What's that normalized level, do you think?

Garrett Ganden

I was of the view that the 2019 level was going to be the low point. I thought we were going to see a little bit more of a recovery happen in 2020 than we have been. It's just been -- there's been so many global issues that have impacted agriculture so far this year, even go back into Q1 where we're talking about the rail blockades, and then we got into COVID-19 hitting in March. The normalized levels are still probably what we saw 4 or 5 years ago in that 2016, '17 time frame. But when does that actually come back in? Well, I think it's going to depend so much on when these global issues start to abate or at least we have clarity around what they are.

Jacob Bout

So what do you think the mood of the farmer is right now? If we look -- I mean there have been some positives in Canadian agriculture, right? I mean, canola looks like it's improved a little bit. I mean, there has been some positive. It looks like size of the crop, a little bit better year-on-year as forecast. So are the farmers getting a little more optimistic or?

Garrett Ganden

I would say typical with the farming community, it's cautiously optimistic, right? There's been good moisture levels. The commodity prices, I agree, are pretty good. Of course, they obviously ebb and flow. But I think there are some positives in the marketplace. I think the farmers are, again, cautiously optimistic. And it will be an interesting piece. Harvest is going to start for us probably within the next two to three weeks. And as people get into their fields and see what the quality of the -- and the quantity of the crop really does end up looking like, it'll either build on that or soften that optimism.

Jacob Bout

Maybe just last question for me. Strategically, what are you thinking about right now? I mean is it just hunker down? Or are you seeing any opportunities out there from an M&A perspective or?

Garrett Ganden

We've been hunkered down. There's just so much noise around all the geopolitical and issues. We're focusing on making sure that our employees are safe, our customers are safe and getting them the products that they need to do their job. That's really where our focus has been right now. The liquidity piece that we really dealt with, the early part of Q2, late part of Q1 as COVID really hits, we think we're in good shape on that front, as you can see from the covenant spot. So it's really, right now, making sure we're there to take care of the customers, making sure we're taking care of our employees and hunker down.

Jacob Bout

And maybe take a bit more cost out?

Garrett Ganden

Well, we're always looking at opportunities for that. But I do think the run rate that we've shown on our costs have been pretty darn good. I expect that we're going to see that to continue to run through the rest of the year.

Sakshi Kanda with TD Securities.

Sakshi Kanda

I'll be asking on behalf of Cherilyn Radbourne. Can you provide some color around the cost-reduction efforts that you've taken? And any sense of how long-term you expect these cost reductions to be?

Garrett Ganden

Well, really, a lot of those cost reductions, we really started working on in the second half of 2019. And it was basically looking through every aspect of the business as to how we were going to be able to deal with what was expected to be a bit of a longer-term downturn within the marketplace. So it's really a combination of a lot of different pieces. Again, I just see that, that run rate is going to continue on with where we're seeing it today.

Sakshi Kanda

And then just following up on Jacob's question on used equipment inventory. Can you provide us with any indication of what those inventory levels look like across the industry as a whole?

Garrett Ganden

Well, I'm assuming and again, this is just from a bit of market intelligence here, but I am assuming that we will see a used inventory reduction across most of the industry with new -- when you look at the AEM data that we've published across Canada with that reduction, there's not going to be much choice but for the dealers to be able to sell some of the -- some more of that used equipment. So, I would generally expect the market to be in a healthier position post this than we went into 2020.

Sakshi Kanda

And of the sales increase that you reported in the quarter, how much would you attribute to improved farmer sentiment versus internal focus on reducing used equipment inventory?

Garrett Ganden

I think it's almost impossible to break those 2 out. For us, we got 100 salespeople that were out talking to the customers, making sure that we were able to meet what needs that they had. And it's a combination of market sentiment, commodity prices, a little bit of optimism as to what the crop looks like, plus just the good old-fashioned talking to your customers and being there to meet their needs.

Sakshi Kanda

And just the last one for me. Given the steps you've taken, are you comfortable with the fixed charge coverage ratio, where it is now and going forward?

Garrett Ganden

We've built quite a bit of space up into that. I think that sets us up well as we go forward. We think we've got some breathing room where we're at right now. I don't foresee that being a big discussion point in the next, call it, 12 months.

Garrett Ganden

I want to thank everybody for making the time for the call today, and have a great day.

