Suez SA (SZEVF) CEO Bertrand Camus on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bertrand Camus - Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Marc Boursier - Chief Operating Officer

Julian Waldron - Chief Financial Officer

Emmanuel Turpin - Societe Generale

Olivier Van Doosselaere - Exane

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

Fraser McLaren - Bank of America

Bertrand Camus

Good evening, and thank you for joining us on this H1 2020 call. I'm very pleased to be with you today, together with Jean-Marc Boursier, the Group COO and Julian Waldron, the Group CFO. We all hope that you and your relatives are doing well.

Before we enter into more details, I would first like to stress that SUEZ showed resilience during 2020 first half. Our results turned better-than-expected a month ago, thanks to a solid month of June. This confirms improving trends and allow us to give guidance for the second half. H1 2020 was also a very dynamic semester with regard to commercial successes, and our asset rotation plan is really gathering pace. The unprecedented crisis we are facing validates our SUEZ 2030 strategy. It positions us for the green recovery.

Moving to Slide 3. I would like to start today by looking in detail to the future and at growth. And by reiterating our purpose, first we did during our last AGM in May. I strongly believe that our purpose differentiates SUEZ and marks the group's unique identity, strategy and offerings. Our purpose acts as a compass for the future. Shaping a sustainable environment now makes it clear to all our stakeholders, how the company will contribute to resolving major societal issues in the decade to come and starting already now.

Our achievements in H1 perfectly illustrate this purpose. As soon as the health crisis began, SUEZ activated its continuity plans to keep providing our essential services every single day in all the countries where we operate, prioritizing the safety of our employees on the ground. We managed to ensure reliability and quality, thanks to the strong engagement of our teams fully aware of our responsibility.

The current context shows the importance of a purpose in determining our social contribution and providing clear answers to the great challenges of our time. As a leader in environmental services, SUEZ wants to reinforce its pioneering role in preserving the environment, contributing solution with a positive impact on health, quality of life, biodiversity and climate.

Thus, as you can see on Slide 4, we included in our strategic plan SUEZ 2030, three commitments aligned with the 1.5-degree trajectory and also aligned with our new purpose. By 2030, we commit to a 45% reduction in direct and indirect emissions related to 2014. 20 million CO2 emissions avoided for our customers and 100% sustainable solutions with positive impact for our customers on climate and/or biodiversity. The main sources of SUEZ direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions are coming from final waste disposal and electricity consumption for water and wastewater.

On waste, I would like to focus, for example, on green landfill deployment. Green landfilling means containing gas emissions and capturing them for reuse. I can quote, for example, the 20 delegated management contracts we have with the municipality of Meknes in Morocco. This contract that we signed in 2014 cover the rehabilitation of the old landfill and the development of the new landfill and waste recovery facility.

In addition, we are very proud to also have a positive social impact as we foster social inclusion for informal workers. On water, developing self-consumption of electricity, notably in waste water treatment plant is an important lever to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, we managed to achieve 100% autonomy in biofactories, like the one we developed and operate in Santiago, Chile, La Farfana, producing biogas or natural gas as one source of energy. I could also quote our powerful software solutions such as AQUADVANCED Energy, driving the energy consumption down for our customers and in our own operation.

On the side of avoided emission, around half of it achieved, of it is achieved, thanks to material recovery and recycling, which remains the main lever to reach our objective to double avoided emission in 2030. And in Thailand, we are completing a recycling plant that turns plastic waste into circular polymers in Bang Phli district near Bangkok. This plant will contribute to Thailand's ambitious 2030 target to achieve 100% plastic recycling.

On the next slide, Slide number 5. We want to show that above and beyond the greenhouse gas emission reduction, we have an active role on biodiversity with concrete solutions. As stated in our purpose at SUEZ, we invest in preserving and restoring natural capital as well as the future of biodiversity, both at sea and on land.

Today, when selecting business development projects, one of the criteria for evaluating the group's operational decision is positive contribution to biodiversity. Let me give you two examples. First, the 25-year contract for waste management and resource recovery in Belgrade, Serbia. This public-private partnership includes the gradual closure of the existing landfill, one of the largest active dump sites in Europe, located on the banks of the Danube. It will contribute to improving the environmental impact as well as the water quality of the river.

The second one is our urban flood park in Alicante, Spain, which protects the city from floods caused by torrential rains. These parks provides also a wide area for Fauna and Flora. The health crisis has served as a big wake-up call to the challenges of preserving biodiversity, it increased the interest of our clients in our diversified and comprehensive solutions. In June 2020, SUEZ strengthened its commitment to preserving biodiversity by participating in the Act4nature France Initiative. The goal is to provide focus for our strategy and value proposition as regard the challenge of biodiversity.

Turning now to Slide 6. I would like to highlight that we had a very solid commercial dynamic in the first 6 months of 2020. Despite the pandemic, we won businesses in a lot of our geographies, even in the most impacted countries. In France, we partnered with Vauban Infrastructure to create a new venture called SUEZ Investissement Local, to finance projects in the water and waste industries.

Also in Dijon, we won the nine year delegated management contract for drinking water and wastewater management. In the United States, we extended for another five years the contract to operate in Los Angeles, one of the largest and most sophisticated waste water recycling plants in the country.

In Angola, we won a contract to develop drinking water infrastructure in Luanda, the capital city to meet the needs of the large growing population -- the fast-growing population, of €7.5 million in EBITDA. We also increased our energy from waste capacities in the UK and our teams smoothly to cover the collection and recycling operation in Somerset in the midst of the pandemic.

In Belgium, we inaugurated the Valomet plant, a European pioneer in the recovery of ultrafine metal particles. In China, we formed the joint venture to build and operate a new facility to recover hazardous waste from automotive sector and clients inside the Shanghai Chemical Industrial Park. Our industrial water activities resisted well to the downturn, winning new clients in growth sectors, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and microelectronics.

The next two slides focus on some emblematic contracts of this half year. On Slide 7, the first one is in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the capital city of Uzbekistan. This is a 7-year contract worth €140 million, won in June, which aims to modernize water and wastewater networks for the city for the benefit of its 3.5 million inhabitants. Our smart solutions will improve the day-to-day management of water demand and supply, water losses will be reduced to meet highest international standard, thanks to advanced techniques for leak detection and repair. This innovative contract illustrates for me our ability to leverage on our unique expertise in managing large water systems, while implemented our latest smart solutions, which are worth 40% of the total contract value.

The second contract on Slide 8, I would like to focus on is the management of the entire wastewater and rainwater infrastructure in Doha North. This contract is worth €80 million revenue per year. SUEZ will deploy innovative solutions for the facility monitoring, with the establishment of an intelligent control center that will centralize information and provide realtime data on the sewage network. These 2 contracts demonstrate our ability to develop large contracts, it is larger than any other contracts we have in France, with very limited investment.

Moving to Slide 9. These commercial successes showcase the selective approach adopted with our strategic plans SUEZ 2030, articulated around our 3 priority areas: international, industrial customers, technology and data-driven solution. Those priorities will be fostering our revenue growth in the coming years as well as our talent and capital allocation.

Selective growth also means making choices, choices in our geographies, choices in the activities where we want to differentiate and also choices in the business model we want to develop to improve our positioning in the value chain. This selectivity approach will also materialize in our capital redeployment. Our asset rotation plan progresses very well. Our main Wave 1 disposal are in their negotiation phase, and we have identified and already launched our Wave 2 priorities.

Looking ahead now, there is some small but interesting investment opportunities. For example, in our activities in China, into membrane capabilities with the acquisition of the LANXESS reverse osmosis membrane portfolio and production facility in Germany. Also in hazardous waste in Middle East and in plastic recycling.

I will now leave the floor to Jean-Marc, who will give you an update on the progress of the performance plan, one of the key pillars of SUEZ 2030; and then to Julian, who will present in more detail the H1 numbers.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Thank you, Bertrand. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity this afternoon to outline for you the first successful steps of SUEZ performance and operational transformation plan. We started the design and rollout of the plant last October and proud of what has been achieved so far, we are very confident of reaching our target of €1 billion of annual recurring savings by 2023.

On the next slide, Page 11, let me remind you the key pillars of our performance journey. SUEZ performance plan is an initiative in which our best experts work closely together in cross regions and cross-functional task forces in order to define optimization levers and implement precise action plans.

Our focus is directed at 3 major areas: industrial performance, external spend and G&A. As a reminder, our overall ambition is to deliver by 2023 €1 billion of recurring savings versus our 2019 cost base, with almost half of it by the end of 2021. The savings would result in an actual recurring P&L improvement, and we target a retention rate of about 40% of those benefits as a result of an intense operational performance management transformation program.

These savings are not one-offs. I insist on this point as the targeted savings do, for instance, not include short-term cost reduction recorded as a consequence of the COVID-19 related lockdowns. What is currently happening is unprecedented. We want to use the current context to go quicker and deeper in the operational transformation of our group. At this point, we have set up 54 working groups involving already more than 1,300 people. All the actions are defined at granular level to secure efficient implementation.

We are in motion to deeply embed operational excellence in our ways of working, backed by a series of dedicated training programs and an architecture of common and standard KPIs. Regarding our industrial performance improvement initiatives, we have first identified best practices, then consolidated them. And now we are pushing into a systematic implementation in all our regions. Due to the wide scale and importance of the program, unfortunately, I won't have time to highlight all the scope. But to give you a flavor of what is happening, I would like to highlight some of the most impactful realizations that have materialized so far. Let's spend a few minutes on two industrial examples presented on the next slide, Page 12.

In recycling and recovery, advanced solutions developed in sourcing activities in Northern Europe are now being prepared for implementation in other geographies, considering an OpEx base of €190 million. This results in estimated savings of €24 million per annum by 2023, which is a potential improvement of 12%. The similar approach has been developed for our water treatment activities.

We leveraged some of the most efficient techniques from WTS in order to reduce chemicals and energy consumption. Based on the work performed, we believe that we can target almost €9 million of annual savings on a total OpEx base of €144 million, which is an equivalent of a 6% cost reduction. And this is a good example of our cross-functional approach since it is strongly backed by both an industrial optimization and a better procurement.

For the first time, I dare to say, we are really leveraging the strength of being one group in making different regional teams work closely together to achieve recommendation, which can be replicated elsewhere. One more slide presenting specific examples regarding the optimization of external spend by ways of two very operational initiatives on Slide 13. As you have gathered, one of the key cornerstones of our performance program is the ability to add cost continually and to leverage the group size. When it comes to optimizing external spend, these two approaches allow us to raise our operational performance gain.

For instance, as you know, we acquire, we operate, we maintain the collection equipment, at large case across all R&R businesses. In the context of the performance plan, we have fundamentally revisited our fleet sizing and renewable approach as well as our financing and maintenance practices. This will allow us to generate more than €25 million of yearly savings based on an OpEx base of €82 million. This represents a significant 30% improvement. We then turn to the same approach of standardization and global negotiation in the area of off-road equipment with targeted savings between 5% and 10%, depending on all regions. Until now, teams were rather working locally.

Now we are buying at global level whenever it's relevant, with a stronger bargaining position with our partners. So before returning the call over to Julian, I would like to reiterate that we are on track and confident in delivering the €1 billion operational savings by 2023 as planned. This will be made possible by leveraging 4 key enablers: first, a unique and standard set of KPIs to track industrial performance in all operations; second, a new performance tracking tool deployed globally on which our teams are now incentivized; third, a dedicated CapEx envelope to upgrade and modernize our assets over the period; and fourth, a comprehensive training program called the SUEZ Waste, to foster a common performance culture and language across all activities and all geographies.

We shall not obviously underestimate the risk that the COVID-19 situation is generating for our operations, but the mobilization and the determination shown by our teams everywhere have been key success factors for SUEZ's resilience in this turbulent context. And this team will, with no doubt, support the delivery of our ambitious performance plan.

And now Julian, over to you.

Julian Waldron

So Marc, thank you very much, indeed, and good evening, again, everybody. So there's a lot to get through before we turn to Q&A. I will try to give as much detail as possible on H1 over the next few pages, and I will start straight away, please, on Slide 15.

This has our usual overview of the half year, focusing on what went well and what went less well. On the right-hand side of the page, 3 issues to raise. First, Chile, the impact of the persistent drought reduced water consumption and obliged us to spend more on drilling wells and on purchasing water. I would note that it's snowed on a sustained basis in June and July, and that's a positive looking forward for us.

Second, commodity prices, both volatile and generally low. For example, we had a positive €3.5 million impact over the half of diesel, but that was more than offset by plastic, paper and electricity. And so the overall net impact was €16.5 million from commodities. Foreign exchange, the Australian dollar and the Chilean peso were the main negative contributors.

Now against that on the left, positives. First, pricing in Recycling and Recovery and in water were both in line with our expectations. Secondly, there was a sound control of working capital, which was flat across the half. Third, CapEx was 17% below last year. And last, costs were controlled at very short notice by our teams, and we delivered in excess of €100 million of short-term cost reduction to mitigate the impacts of volumes.

In conclusion, I think we would say that before the pandemic disrupted our business, the main trends and the main actions of the SUEZ teams that we saw were in line with our objectives at that time. And having said that, let's now look at the impacts segment-by-segment that the pandemic had on our business in those economies worst hit, starting on Slide 16 on water. Revenue, down 3.2% in organic terms over the half. This is better than our previous expectations at the end of June. June turned out to be slightly better in water.

Overall, you can see that we lost €100 million of revenue from volume across the half and a further €40 million from construction and intervention works stopped during confinement. Let me give you some detail on volumes, in each case, for the half. In Spain over the half, down 5.2%. In France, more resilient, down around 2.4%. In Chile, for the reasons I noted earlier in part, down 5.5%. And by contrast, North America, volumes up 3%. Again, all numbers over the half. Against this, let's look at tariffs. Tariffs up 1.7% over the half in France, up 2.5% with inflation in Chile, up 2% in the U.S. In Spain, you'll know that we had the impact of the Barcelona tariff going into the half, but overall, tariffs were only down 1.3%.

Slide 17, Recycling and Recovery. Overall, a 6.6% organic decline in revenue over the half, also with volumes a little better in June than expected. I want to look first at pricing, the impact of pricing was positive at €77 million. That did more than offset the weaker commodities that I mentioned earlier. The most important impact was, of course, from volumes, a €242 million impact.

Again, let me give you some information on volumes, again, over the half. In France, down 15.4%, but in June, volumes were around last year's levels. In Benelux and Germany, volumes over the half only down 1.8%, so a very resilient performance. If I take Poland, volumes down only 1.2% over the half, again, a very resilient performance. And then if we go back to China, where we were first impacted, volumes were down 6.9% over the half, but within a couple of percentage points of last year in June.

Slide 18, Environmental Tech & Solutions, and I'd like to start here with hazardous waste, and I'd also like to focus on Europe. Main impacts in Europe were on construction-related volumes and solar remediation. The slowdown meant that volumes in these areas were down , in Europe, were down 14.8%. But again, in June, they were quite close to last year as construction activity started. The operational gearing of this business is, of course, very high.

Second, Water Technology and Solutions, WTS. We saw 1% organic growth over the half, despite disruption to our activities in China, in March, April and May. Revenues were strongest in chemicals, including in North America and also in products, they were slowest in projects and in services in both cases because physical process , physical progress on projects and access to client premises was stopped during confinement.

Talk about order intake, contrasting here, order intake was up in chemicals. And again, I'd underline that both the revenue and the order intake performance shows that the actions taken by our teams in this area are starting to bear fruits. Order intake was 17% lower in projects because client decisions were obviously put back during confinement. We have actually seen quite a strong start to the second half in July in this area.

Three other points on WTS. First, the demand for mobile units continues to be very strong, actually with some customers looking to ensure backup and emergency solutions during the pandemic. Secondly, sectors, we've seen growth in new customers in food and bev, in agro, and a strong performance in growth sectors such as pharma and electronics.

And last, although it's small dollars, orders from our e-store customers were up over 50% in the first half, with a higher average order value as well. In short, WTS has proven resilient and is progressing well in the transformation of its business. Last within ETS, our Smart Environmental Solutions activities contrasted between those requiring an on-site presence, which was sharply down and digital activities such as asset performance monitoring, air quality, smart cities essentially unaffected, and they've continued to grow. And it's in these activities that we've seen the greatest acceleration of incoming inquiries from customers over the last 3 months. So that's for revenue.

Slide 19, let's look at EBIT over the quarter , sorry, over the half. Firstly, you have all of the impacts of EBIT on this slide. In our June 30th press release, we commented that we would take specific charges for a number of aspects of the pandemic that are essentially onetime events, but the appropriate accounting for these is to keep them within EBIT.

Let me give you some additional information on their nature. Three main groups: first, areas of direct cost of doing business, such as the cost of additional masks and tests, for example; second, the risks associated with collection of cash from our customers, as Bertrand mentioned, we've called out progressive slowdown in cash collection throughout the last three months, earlier in such areas as North Africa, later in areas such as Spain.

As we will, of course, not launch collection actions during the pandemic, this does create uncertainty about eventual collection, and we prefer to take a very cautious view on recoverability at this point. And last, costs and risks associated with, for example, construction activity, where we've had to stop work during confinement and is currently unsure how these delays will be reflected in our contractual arrangements. These three areas of costs occur in each of our segments, and we need to distinguish them from the impacts of the volumes, prices and mix.

So in water, of the total €300 million drop in reported EBIT, €124 million is from volume price and mix and €176 million from the one-off events noted above. In Recycling & Recovery, out of the total drop of €133 million in reported EBIT, €42 million is from the one-off events. And Environmental Tech & Solutions off a drop of €90 million in reported EBIT, €37 million is from those one-offs. Just a word on water, it's been where, it's where we've been the most prudent on cash collection, given our unwillingness to cut water during the pandemic.

Now it might not mean that the value is lost by the way because generally, we are able, over time, to reintroduce costs such as this into our economic balance negotiation with our customers. However, the timing for that is uncertain, so prudent seem to us to be the best approach at this point. We can focus on mitigation. I mentioned at the beginning, and Jean-Marc mentioned our actions on cost during his presentation. We can come back to that maybe in Q&A.

So moving on Slide 20, a focus below EBIT. On restructuring, €271 million in the first half, in line with what we told you on June 30. We will continue to reorganize and restructure our business and ideally accelerate. We see additional opportunities, and we confirm what we said on June 30 that we expect to accelerate this year's program at about €150 million of actions in H2.

Second, financial results. The H1 outturn at €218 million is better than last year and reflects a number of the actions that we've taken. So for example, the liability management exercise in 2019, the change in the way that we flow money around the group and so the impact on our hedging and intergroup costs, the reimbursement also of high coupon debt.

Third, tax. First, we wrote off the remainder of our deferred tax assets in France for €37 million, and we've not recorded any deferred tax assets on the losses we made in the half. It's too early for that. In the second half, I think we should see the effective tax rate of 2019 H2 as the right starting point to think about the tax rate in H2 '20. The minorities, the H1 amount simply reflects the lower income in those areas, for example, China and Chile, which have been most impacted by COVID. And in the second half, we'll see a sharp recovery in EBIT to a high minority line.

Slide 21, net debt. If I look at the major items, I'd comment as follows: firstly, working capital. It was flat this year compared to a negative €396 million a year ago. Now there are some moving parts here in non-trade working capital. And obviously, with lower revenue, we should have lower working capital in the group. But underlying that, I consider there's been some excellent work, notably in the key problem areas we identified few in France and in WTS on our trade working capital.

And teams in both units, although they still got work to do, I'd like to thank them for making a step change in the quality of our processes. It's important to us that we continue in this direction. Cash tax, cash financial expenses are both below last year. And as I mentioned earlier, CapEx of €626 million was 17% below last year, and you'll recall that we challenged our businesses to cut by 15%.

Lastly, on Page 22, I'd like to look forward and turn to guidance. We felt that it was best to keep our guidance short and hopefully simple around two indicators. It's also focused entirely on the second half of the year for the period from July to December. Over that second half period, we expect our revenue to be between 2% and 4% down on an organic basis compared to the second half last year. This is in line with what we said on June 30.

And for EBIT, on a reported basis -- after €76 million in H1 on a reported basis, we expect our second half EBIT to lie between €600 million and €650 million, so a substantial rebound. Of course, there are caveats, FX, no large-scale lockdowns in H2, we expect a difficult summer for tourism, and we expect in general a continuation of the general trends in our major businesses in May and June, but the performance in the first half, including in June, give us confidence to give you that visibility over the second half.

Lastly, I would comment that, as Bertrand has said, we're progressing really well on the wave 1 disposals. We expect to make signings over the next weeks. And therefore, you will see an impact of the wave 1 disposals at some point in our H2 financial statements. The first disposal, it's part of our participation in the AquaSure company is definitive. It will close in September. It is small. It's around €50 million, but it's the first of the waves to come. Subsequent disposals, as mentioned, they're larger, and they're in their negotiation phases.

And with that, I turn it back to Bertrand for closing remarks.

Bertrand Camus

Thank you, Julian. Thank you, Jean-Marc. I'm deeply convinced that the current unprecedented crisis demonstrates that environment, biodiversity, climate, health, well-being, quality of life and economy are closely linked. In my view, it is clear that the restart of the economy must incorporate this element to make our societies more resilient. Climate and environmental emergency has not weakened. The sanitary crises demonstrate the importance of our essential services.

Environmental services and reinforcement of infrastructures are essential to adapt to the effects of the climate change and to strengthen economic and social resilience. There must be an acceleration in promoting low carbon environmentally-virtuous solutions. And it looks like our message has been heard at the European Green Deal as well as recovery plants in many countries makes a significant place for investments and environmental solutions.

Our essential services contribute to creating local jobs and virtuous economic activities oriented towards low carbon and benefit solution for the environment. Our activities go along with an economic recovery that provides increased resilience and improved quality of life.

Moving to the last slide, Slide 25. I must stress that our priorities following the current crisis remain unchanged and lead us to accelerate our transformation. With SUEZ 2030, we will see the opportunities that emerge from a green, digital and sustainable recovery. We see, for instance, that remote and smart monitoring systems are gaining in importance. Digital becomes key to ensure resilience of our activities, allowing to maintain reactivity and quality in our services.

Another example of opportunity is around wastewater analysis and treatment. Our research teams have developed with the University of Lorraine, a protocol for analyzing COVID-19 presence in wastewater that is 5 times more precise than those commonly used until then. This protocol allows to identify a resurgence of the epidemic with great sensitivity. It is currently applied and tested by SUEZ on 10 wastewater treatment plants in France and 7 in Spain. SUEZ also developed a Sentinel COVID-19 offer for municipalities that would like to benefit from epidemiological monitoring based on wastewater analysis.

But we can also anticipate that this crisis will lead to a reinforcement of wastewater treatment to eliminate this virus like the other viruses. We have the technologies and the solutions to make it happen. It is clear that our activities are poised for growth and our transformation will help materializing our positive contribution to the benefit of all stakeholders. The current environment validates the SUEZ 2030 repositioning strategy we had decided last year. There is a lot of opportunities with our strategic priorities. We are investing in growth areas and the transformation continues.

Thank you very much for your attention. And I think that with that, I would like to open the floor for all the questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes in from the line of Emmanuel Turpin, calling from Societe Generale.

Emmanuel Turpin

I would like to start by saying thank you to the SUEZ team for having provided us with regular updates through the past few weeks through your trading statements. I think that's been very helpful in keeping on top of things through the crisis. I'll go with my first question to try and understand a bit better your message on guidance. Obviously, very clear at the EBIT level. I expect that tax could still be a little bit difficult to estimate.

Julian, would you mind helping us and spell out what you meant by 2H '19 rate so that there is no uncertainty about what we should look at? Maybe a message on equity method income? They were down severely, of course, in H1 from €95 million to €55 million, mainly on China, I guess. In your budget for COVID, do you expect kind of a normalization, kind of a flat figure? Or closer to last year's 2H on this metric? And that would be my question on helping us calculate tax.

I guess we should apply your guidance to the 2H PBT. And I understand that there is no new provision or no new COVID cost to be expected in 2H as far as we can see. And therefore, we don't need to ask ourselves the questions about fiscal treatment of provision in 2H. That's a question with an answer, hopefully.

On my last point, and to close up on guidance. You published recently the updated consensus for 2020. My understanding is that at the EBIT level, consensus is at the bottom of your revised guidance. So we should be good or have so much upside potential at that level to be continued. You've had the opportunity to do the calc moving from EBIT to net earnings. As far as you are, as your analysis goes, do you think consensus, or do you feel comfortable with consensus at the net earnings level based on your EBIT guidance?

Julian Waldron

Emmanuel, if I miss any of those questions, could you please remind me and I'll try and come back. But I'll try and deal with as many of them as I possibly can. So first of all, below EBIT. Let's start with restructuring. And I'll try and go through all of the lines. And again, if I miss something, please come back to me.

So we've given you €600 million to €650 million EBIT. That's comparable with the €76 million in H1. And we were very clear on June 30 that we think we've taken the provisions that we need to in H1 for the risks that we saw at that time. So that €600 million to €650 million is comparable with the €76 million. Secondly, exceptionals. For restructuring, I estimate that we will do around €150 million of actions in the second half. Again, I think what we want to do is to try to accelerate everything that we can. So that's a reasonable estimate at this point.

Financial expense, there's no particular reason to look any differently as you take H1 and you increase it with one exception, which is we have more debt because we took on about an additional €2 billion of debt, which I, it looks as if we might not need to have done that, but I think it was the right prudent thing to do. So we will have the financial interest against that. And the blended coupon is around 1.25%. I think we'll have probably, again, slightly less income on our cash balance in the second half of the year because at the moment, it's very difficult to get a positive spread on your cash deposits. That's probably a minor impact, but I call out those two things.

Tax. We were at around 38% underlying in H2 last year. Then if you look at H2 last year, there were some moving parts, particularly around deferred tax. But if you look on an underlying basis, we are around about 38%. Now you're right to say that there's a lot of variability depending on where we make the money in the second half. So for example, if we're more profitable in France, most of that additional profit would come through with minimal tax on it. If we're more profitable in Australia, that would be fully taxed.

So there are elements of uncertainty around that. But I would recommend that you start at 38%, and you apply that to your profit before tax in the second half of the year. Associates, we'd expect the same sort of rebound in H2 because that comes with a similar comment on minorities. So a rebound. I don't necessarily have a number to give you. I think we were at 75% in H2 last year. Again, it won't probably be quite that high, but you will see a rebound H1 to H2.

Minorities, I think I covered in the speech. It was very low in the first half. But again, with the rebound in the second half in a number of places, we will see an improvement. Just one last thing on associates. You mentioned China. It's probably worth mentioning that Acea is probably the biggest single item or is one of the more important items in that.

I pause for breath. I don't know whether I covered everything, but I hope that was helpful. And if we need to come back later in the Q&A or with the IR team, we can do that. But I hope that answered most of what you want to know.

Emmanuel Turpin

I guess you did cover most of them. Maybe a wrapping up comment on how comfortable you feel with consensus net earnings, having taken all this into account?

Julian Waldron

Personally, I never like commenting on consensus. I don't think that's what I should do. But I would make the following comments. I think the June 30 press release, from what I've seen, enabled everyone to get enough information to correctly model the business for this year. Whether everyone took that into account then or have their own views, is not for me to comment. But from what I've seen is everyone has taken that and has been able to come through with a consensus that's much narrower. And therefore, I think probably more reliable in terms of the way people have judged things. You'll forgive me for being slightly reticent to commenting on your work, but hopefully, that gives you a flavor of what I think.

Thank you. The next question comes in from the line of Olivier Van Doosselaere, calling from Exane. Olivier, please go ahead.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

I was wondering, if we look a little bit further down the road, we're seeing you mentioned yourself the Green Deal. We hear in a number of other utilities that actually there's a support you sort of policy push at government level to want to see companies reinvest a bit stronger in their activities to help drive an economic recovery. Are you seeing those kind of initiatives, be it in France or be it in some specific other ones of your areas, like the U.S. in your more infrastructure-heavy activities, are you seeing a potential acceleration in investment there? Are they driven by policy support? That's the first question.

And second one, maybe also related to that, around the Green Deal, a lot of talk about decarbonization. But I wondered, do you see any form of accelerated policy momentum as well to try to change legislation in the more near term in terms of circular economy and the potential for recycling. That was my question at this stage.

Bertrand Camus

So thanks very much for your question. And definitely, we see that our businesses and the activities we are in are definitely taken into account in the various stimulus plans that are being elaborated. Of course, we have to advocate for that. And I personally was very much involved in that because at the beginning, it was very much around CO2 emission reduction, around renewable energies, having, and especially in Europe, water and waste activities, a little bit left behind.

But we are very happy to have been able to convince that it has to be included in the trajectories and in the future investment. So water is part of it. Wastewater is part of it. Waste management is part of it. And we see also, as it is the responsibility of the various states to propose how they are going to use the stimulus package money in their own country. We see that this is being incorporated in the various countries. If I take the example of wastewater and water reuse, for example, which is critical to protect the environment, protect biodiversity, this is what I explained. We find coal for investments in Italy, in Spain, in France, which are important country in our water businesses.

And moving to the waste business, Recycling & Recovery. I think that Europe was already clearly promoting as part of the legislation, additional recycling and recovery of materials. This was also part of a lot of local legislation. For example, France, enacted a package last year. But what was missing was clear price signals to make those activities sustainable to drive investment, to attract investment. And we see that now between the mix of taxes, subsidies, this is being incorporated in the plan.

For example, we have already incentives to incorporate recycling , recycle plastic in new containers. And Europe is thinking about implementing a tax on plastics. So you see it's really moving in the right direction. Of course, this has to be implemented and so on. But it's really, I would say that this crisis is really a catalyst to accelerate in our activities.

The next question comes in from the line of James Brand, calling from Deutsche Bank.

James Brand

I'd also just like to echo the earlier comments around the good, regular communication and praise there for the finance team and the IR team has been very helpful. Can I ask four questions? Is that too many? Would you like me to limit it to 3? Is 4 a little bit too many?

Bertrand Camus

We take notes. Please go ahead. We take notes.

James Brand

It isn't actually four, rather than four, two parters. The first one is just on the guidance for the revenue impact, organic revenue impact in the second half of 2% to 4%. I'm just kind of curious how you're thinking about waste within that because you made some quite positive comments about waste volumes getting back to normal in June. And I was just wondering what your expectations for that? Obviously, it's a very difficult question to answer, your expectations for the second half of the year. Should we be expecting that kind of more normal full recovery to continue or might it not?

Second question is a difficult one. But when we're thinking about that 2% to 4% revenue impact in H2, is there any help you could give us in terms of how we should be thinking that moves through into 2021? I mean, is there any kind of points that you can provide in terms of how much of that you think will just bounce back when we normalize? Or how much of it might be sustained? The second question.

The third question is just on the comment you made on pricing still holding up. That does sound pretty positive. But how positive should we see that comment? I understand that you have kind of annual price negotiations for the waste business at the beginning of the year. So will it be , I would imagine it might be quite unusual to have pricing negotiations within the year. And obviously, these have been pretty exceptional circumstances and it's positive that you haven't had those. But are you more , how positive should we see that? Or should we maybe be thinking it's all up for grabs when you come on to your next pricing negotiation? And I'm just going to leave it there because I don't want to take up too much of your time. I'll leave it at three.

Bertrand Camus

Yes, maybe to answer more globally to your question of which is the level of activity revenues, which is, of course, a critical piece in the way we could eventually foresee the future. I think that it's really, I mean, what we observed, to make it simple, is, we went back to 2019 levels of activity in some places. That's, for example, the case in China. That's, for example, the case of the waste business in France. But we are still affected in some areas where the activity, manufacturing activity has not, or the economic activity has not fully recovered. And let's, I mean, when you look at air transportation, airport and so on and this is definitely not going to go back to normal in a very short time frame.

Tourism, also, is an important factor according to the places where we are. If we look at Southern France, for example, French Riviera, we are minus 7%, minus 8%, which gives us, for the second quarter, roughly minus 4% at national level. Spain is affected because our footprint is as some important presence in touristic areas like, Balearic, Canaries and Barcelona. So it's very difficult to anticipate when are we going to go back to normal, if I may say so, in this area. At the same time, on the positive side, as I explained in my speech, we are scoring contracts. We are closing deals now. I spoke about Doha. I spoke about Bita. I spoke about Tashkent.

We have other projects under negotiation. Deals which are going to enter into the mix of revenues. So that's what I can say. This is something that we will help you understand better in the coming quarters as we are monitoring closely the situation. But at the end, the 2% to 4%, minus 2% to minus 4% for the second quarter is the level that we decided to go for according to what we see from the various geographies, the various activities we are in based on what we could observe in the last week of June this year. Julian, you want to add something?

Julian Waldron

Yes, I just think, when we looked at that, we felt it would be wrong to assume that we would be, for example, flat against last year in waste volumes in France for the whole of the second half. There is going to be a period we think, probably, and we might be wrong, but we think there will be a period in the second half when waste volumes might drop back. So we need to be a little bit prudent about that. And I think we have been prudent about that. Weather is important, particularly in water.

Again, beyond the pandemic, there is normal business. So that's important for us. But I think in answer to your second, so I think there are puts and takes, but I don't think we've assumed just a June level of waste activity for the whole of the second half, for example. I think that would have been too optimistic. So we haven't assumed that. I mean, Bertrand said it for 2021. As much as anything, we feel from the opportunities in front of us, that there's a certain part of our future that's in our hands. We need to win projects. We need to bring them into force. For pricing in R&R, the most important thing for us to highlight because it's been a recurring question on all of the calls and all of the meetings and all the podcast is whether we've seen pressure on R&R pricing in Europe. So we reiterate we haven't.

But as Jean-Marc and I have discussed on many occasions, when you look at, for example, commodity pressures, they continue into the second half. So there's an element, I think, for the industry to quite legitimately say that our costs are under the wrong sort of pressure. And at some point, those costs need to be reflected in the pricing to our customers. Now the balance of that, we'll have to see. But I do think we have arguments to demonstrate to our customers that pricing needs to continue to move in the right direction. Having said that, as you say, it's not a second half point. It's a 2021 issue, but we do think we have good arguments when we get to that point. Thank you for three questions.

The next question comes from the line of Vincent Ayral, calling from JPMorgan. Vincent, please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

I will try to follow in the best practice from my predecessor and stick to three questions. So others can basically have their lot here. Basically, we talked here a bit about bouncing back on the previous point. By the fact that June volume was solid, we cannot expect or base the guidance on expecting H2 to be like that for the whole duration. So I guess there was a catch-up element in some of the volumes, especially on the waste side of things. We're now towards the end of July, and we've seen some sort of reset regarding the waste volumes, and where would we stand over the last couple of weeks. I think that would be helpful for us to understand basically the current dynamic on Phase 1.

The other point I would have is indeed post-COVID, you have a transformation plan, you had a $0.80 guidance for 2021. Then we had COVID. We're all talking about COVID. I'll be interested to know a bit about the post-COVID posture transformation. Are you still looking at this target? Do you think it's still realistic? And the consensus is clearly below. I would be interested in having a bit of color from you on this specific point.

And lastly, you showed some additional exceptional costs related to COVID in H1. We saw in your press release a month ago that most of it would be taken in H1. It would seem that actually all of it may have been taken in H1. I just want to be 100% sure. My understanding from the press release a month ago was slightly different, was the vast majority to be taken in H1. So there would be something left for H2 in terms of exceptional cost. It would seem that it's not the case. Could you please confirm? Thank you.

Bertrand Camus

Maybe I will start just to make it very simple. And looking at what we experienced in France is that June was solid, and maybe there was a piece of catch-up and destocking in the volumes. But what we saw in the first weeks of July is that we are basically, to make it simple, back to 2019 level. It's in line with 2019 level. On the second point around 2021, I think that this is something, it's a little bit too early to speak about 2021, we'll come back to you later this year.

The only thing that I can ensure you is that the plan is our , has not , is reinforced by the crisis. We are moving on all the elements of the plan. What we told you last October in terms of destination is the same, improving the profitability, improving the cash flow generation, improving the ROCE, keeping our debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 2.8% and 3% with our portfolio is there to be able to grow the dividend over time, ensure a sustainable dividend and grow dividend is part of our strategy. So we are there.

So I would say the destination is the same. The trajectory is the same. The road may be a little bit different because of the situation, but nothing has changed from our perspective. You want to say something on H1, Julian?

Julian Waldron

Yes, I think you're right, Vincent. All of it's in H1. I don't expect anything in H2. And the €600 million to €650 million, again, just to be clear, the €600 million to €650 million is equivalent to the €76 million in the first half.

The next question comes in from the line of Arthur Sitbon, calling from Morgan Stanley.

Arthur Sitbon

My first question is around dividends paid on the back of 2020 earnings. There were recent comments from the new French Prime Minister saying that you would call companies using long-term partial activity scheme to show moderation on dividends. So I was wondering if that could have any impact on your dividend and whether or not you intend to actually use this scheme? And my second question is on 2021. I understand it's too early to have a guidance. But could you elaborate a bit on what are the main areas of concerns for you in that year? And where do you think we could end up seeing negative surprises?

Bertrand Camus

On the first question around the dividend. I can only repeat what I said earlier, which is that it's too early to project ourselves and speak about what will be the situation in February, March 2021. You could observe what we did this year. You need to understand that we are not benefiting from those various plans. And therefore, we will assess the situation in due time. Julian, for the second question?

Julian Waldron

I think for 2021, I won't repeat everything that Bertrand said about the termination trajectory drive for delivering everything that we want to deliver around to 2030. I hope he was clear that nothing has changed in any of that. Equally, we're not naive. We can see what's happening in the world around us. And at the end of the year, we will have more information. I think both you and us of how the economies of the world are going to look like next year. What we need to do and what we are doing at the moment is focusing on what we control.

And that is both the cost in the business, and which is why I think we felt it was so important for Jean-Marc to give you the update on the strong momentum we have around the performance plan, which is as he described, also to show that the reactivity in being able to cut costs at short notice has surprised us positively over the last six months. We can go further, we think, based on some of those lessons learned in adjusting our cost base. That's partly around the restructuring in the second half.

So our first focus is on what can we control. And what we can control is our industrial performance, our purchasing performance, our SG&A level, our costs in general. And the whole company is mobilized around accelerating and making a difference in that because that will help us regardless of the future, secure our profitability. And the second is around winning projects. And one of the things that we wanted to do at the outset of today's call is to turn our attention and hopefully, some of your attention to the opportunities that we see coming out of the last six months, but also the opportunities we see based on what we have to offer in general.

We won two phenomenal contracts in Tashkent and in Doha in the first half. CapEx light, long term, based around smart, based around digital and a lot of revenue attached. Bita is a good example of something which maybe we wouldn't not have naturally expected to be there as part of the recovery, but it's been accelerated because the need for water in the country is viewed as a real priority. And we have other examples of that where the incoming calls to us over the last few months have been accelerating. And our job is to make those calls turn into real business for us. Some of it will happen for 2021. Some of it might be later.

So we see an opportunity to control what we can control and an opportunity to build on the reputation, know-how, technology, expertise, skills, competence to serving its people to win new business. Whatever the world might offer us in terms of underlying economies, those are real strengths to look forward with and make us, therefore, very confident that we can deliver SUEZ 2030 for our shareholders.

Your next question comes in from the line of Fraser McLaren, calling from Bank of America.

Fraser McLaren

Three questions from me as well, please. First of all, you spoke about provisions prudency in relation to the COVID costs in the first half. Just wondering how these would flow back if it turns out that you've been too prudent in the second half? Will they be confined to 2020? The second question is just to check on the guidance for the second half. Are you assuming that FX and commodity prices hold still as of now? And then last, you've spoken a little bit about what we should assume for tax for the full year. Just wondering if anything has changed in the profile of reducing the tax rate in the longer term?

Julian Waldron

So on the first one, I think by definition, there's no expectation of these provisions coming back into the P&L. We need to work to see if we can, but there's no expectation of that. And I think part of what we try to get across is that there's maybe a difference here between economics and accounting. We do think that as we discussed with our customer base over the next period, that there will be a lot of things to put into that discussion. There will be the fact that we have additional costs from the pandemic. There will be the fact that they will have maybe changed priorities around the amount they want us to invest. They may have changed priorities around the tariffs that they're prepared to expect. And so there will be a negotiation in the discussion, and we need to make sure as we go through that, that we try to recover our costs economically.

But that's a very different thing to say than someone who hasn't paid us will pay us. So accounting and economics might differ in that respect, which is why we felt it was really important to be prudent at June 30. Second comment. Foreign exchange, I can't control. So if there's a big move in foreign exchange movements, we'd caveat it for that. For commodities, we're expecting commodities to continue to be negative, and we've included that in the way that we look about the second half.

Thirdly, on tax, I don't think there's any change in the direction of travel. We've done a number of things to start to maneuver our tax rate over the next few years. Obviously, the sharp drop in taxable profitability in the first half is something we need just to now look at and check and the speed of recovery as well. Which is why I wanted you to use the H2 '19 effective tax rate on an underlying basis as the way in which it's probably the right way to think about modeling H2 '20.

So there's no change in the direction of travel. I've always said that tax is something that takes time to maneuver. But we have 2 things to look out below EBIT, financial expense on the one hand and tax with the other. I think if you look at the financial expense line, H1 '20 to H1 '19, you see the impacts of some of the actions that the team here has taken over the last 12 months to change the profile of our financial costs and reduce them.

So I think on both this progress, it may be more noticeable at this point in the financial charges line. Thank you.

Fraser McLaren

Thanks guys.

Bertrand Camus

Thank you all. And I think that with this last question, we close the call, and I'm sure that we'll have the opportunity to meet soon in the various meetings that have been scheduled or hopefully in person in the coming months. Keep safe, stay well, you and your relatives. And once again, thanks a lot for your attention and participation. Bye, bye.

