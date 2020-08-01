Dynatrace (DT) remains a compelling long-term candidate to ride key tailwinds in the tech space. Dynatrace has successfully executed its transition to a subscription business. While at it, it has improved its margins and financial leverage. It is also innovating and strategizing to capture more market share as the COVID-19 dust settles. As it ramps its pipeline, Dynatrace will continue to enjoy the gains from its early start as it keeps its foot on the pedal of innovation. Given its conservative valuation ratios relative to most cloud stocks, the potential for Dynatrace to outperform is strong.

Demand (Bullish)

Stats from Dynatrace and Gartner

Dynatrace outperformed when it reported earnings last quarter. Revenue grew by 30%. This was largely driven by the subscription segment as it delivered a perfect blend of new logo and expansion wins. Digital transformation projects continue to drive the adoption of multi-cloud and scalable DevOps platforms. The thesis for Dynatrace to continue to grow market share remains strong as more enterprise projects are initiated in public and private cloud platforms. Going forward, Dynatrace is guiding for 26% revenue growth in the current quarter. This will be driven by its growing pipeline of new logos and the potential to drive more growth from its installed base. The forward growth guidance demonstrates DT's confidence in its ability to convert its near-term pipeline.

Business (Bullish)

Dynatrace is positioning for new growth opportunities in the Fed vertical.

"According to IDC, U.S. Federal digital transformation spending will reach $94 billion by 2023, with a 14.88% compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) between 2020-2023."

The Fed vertical represents a significant opportunity for Dynatrace to increase its near-term monetizable TAM. Potential increase in online activities across federal and state desks buoyed the upcoming US election will also drive digital transformation activities in the Fed space.

Besides the ample opportunity to cross-sell new products into its installed base, Dynatrace is also growing its sales capacity to drive new growth. Its robust pipeline of 450 new logos will help drive growth in upcoming quarters. Converting new deals will have a temporary impact on its operating margin. In the long term, these growth opportunities will drive ARR. ARR/customer grew by 10% last quarter to $229k. The potential for Dynatrace to grow ARR/customer remains strong as new offerings remain underpenetrated among existing customers.

"Since our IPO, we have consistently improved our leverage ratio which ended the first quarter at 1.6x our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA. Our leverage ratio is down over 50% from our post-IPO leverage ratio of 3.3x."

Going forward, margins will take a temporary hit as Dynatrace picks the low hanging fruit induced by high priority digital transformation projects. Due to the growing average order value from large enterprises, Dynatrace has been able to improve its operating cash flow. This has provided the leverage for it to reduce its debt load to save on future interest payments. The current debt to equity ratio is more attractive compared to the historical level. Going forward, Dynatrace’s prudent balance of cash flow and operating leverage will free up cash to explore new innovation.

Macro/Competitors (Bullish)

Dynatrace is improving the depth, breadth, and efficacy of its coverage in the DevOps space. It recently added AI-powered observability for ARM platforms, Azure, and Kubernetes environments. These moves, in addition to its focus on driving more innovation in the DevOps space, will continue to strengthen its competitive positioning. This will be assisted by the simplicity of deploying its solutions, and the breadth of its third-party integrations. Competitors aren’t relenting on their pace of innovation. Competitors are also receiving favorable visibility and coverage from the investment community. Going forward, Dynatrace has to continue to improve its marketing strategy to differentiate itself from its rivals.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Dynatrace’s growth factor will continue to benefit from favorable external and internal catalysts. Management is ramping up hiring and innovating to grow existing capabilities. Favorable IT trends are also driving pipeline build and revenue growth.

Dynatrace’s profitability factor is also attractive compared to its peers. Its improving leverage ratio will support multiples expansion in the near term. Given its attractive valuation ratios compared to its peers, Dynatrace has the potential to continue its upward momentum.

Risks

Demand-side risk factors are minimal. DevOps platforms will continue to enjoy more wins in the near term. Dynatrace's financials have improved y/y. Growing revenue collection and the high margin subscription business have improved its operating cash flow.

Competitors are growing their capabilities. They are also attracting talents and funding to innovate. Dynatrace has to continue to invest in its platform and brand to differentiate itself.

Conclusion (Rating: Outperform)

Dynatrace's valuation is becoming more attractive. Its ability to grow cash flow while reducing its leverage ratio will improve its valuation factors. The long-term growth prospect is promising. The current valuation provides an attractive entry opportunity, given its solid growth prospect.

