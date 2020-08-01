Investment Thesis

Rogers Communications (RCI) saw double-digit revenue and EBITDA decline in Q2 2020 primarily due to the impact of COVID-19. We see near-term weakness to continue in its wireless segment as social distancing due to the outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to result in lower roaming revenues. In addition, in this recessionary environment, people seek to find lower cost plans from its competitors. Fortunately, some part of the decline in its wireless segment may be offset by growth in its cable segment in the next few quarters. The company currently pays a 3.6%-yielding dividend. We believe as the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes and Canada's economy gradually recovers, Rogers' business will definitely improve. However, this process may take longer than many thought as COVID-19 is difficult to contain. Therefore, we think investors need to be prepared to own the stock for the long term.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

Rogers delivered a poor Q2 2020 with declining top and bottom lines. The result was impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, its top and bottom lines declined due to lower overage fees, roaming expenses, and equipment sales. As can be seen from the table below, its total revenue declined by 17% year over year to C$3.16 billion in Q2 2020. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 21% year over year to C$1.29 billion.

Source: Q2 2020 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Wireless segment may continue to remain weak in the near-term

Rogers has a much higher exposure to wireless Internet business than many of its peers. Its wireless EBITDA represented nearly 70% of its total EBITDA in 2019. The lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many people staying at home. This resulted in store closures and many of its subscribers have delayed or simply decided not to sign up for long-term contracts and upgrade their phones. This resulted in lower equipment revenues. In addition, its infinite plans introduced last year have resulted in lower overage fees (decline of C$50 million year over year). As more people were forced to stay at home in Q2 2020, roaming revenues (down 95% from a year ago or C$100 million) and overage fees (decline of C$10 million) for its legacy plans were also impacted negatively. Therefore, its blended average billing per user has declined by 8.2% year over year to C$61.57 in Q2 2020 (see chart below).

Source: Created by author

Looking forward, management continues to expect lower roaming revenues in Q3 as people reduce going out. In fact, management expects Rogers’ Q3 roaming revenue to decline by about C$100-C$110 million in Q3. This will be similar to the decline in Q2. Besides lower roaming revenues, we suspect there will be more subscribers downgrading their plans in order to save cost in this recessionary environment. In fact, some subscribers may even want to switch to other smaller carriers that offer lower cost plans. This may weigh on Rogers’ wireless revenue and subscribers growth.

Cable Internet outlook remains bright

Rogers’ cable segment delivered unimpressive results in Q2 2020. Its revenue of C$966 million was a decline of 3% year over year. This decline in revenue was primarily due to decline in its legacy video and phone subscribers, its decision to waive Internet overage fees during pandemic and its strategy to bundle its different services. Looking forward, demand should remain positive for its Internet and Ignite TV (its IPTV service) in this work-from-home environment. We see several drivers to help increase its cable segment EBITDA. First, Rogers’ ramp-up of self-installation option should help reduce its expenses as the company does not need to send technicians to install its cable services. Second, the company expects to remove its waived Internet overage fees that it implemented during the pandemic. Third, management indicated in its latest conference call that Rogers will implement rate increase across all its cable products and services this coming fall. This should result in higher EBITDA in its cable segment in the next few quarters. We also expect its EBITDA margin to expand in the second half of 2020.

Valuation Analysis

Rogers is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.37x. This is slightly higher than its peers with similar scale. As can be seen from the chart below, Rogers’ ratio is similar to BCE’s (BCE) 8.26x and TELUS’s (TU) 8.13x. However, Rogers’ valuation is much higher than other smaller regional players such as Shaw Communications’ (SJR) 6.89x and Quebecor’s (OTCPK:QBCRF) 7.69x.

Data by YCharts

A 3.6%-yielding dividend

Rogers currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6% (see chart below). Even with Rogers’ declining free cash flow in Q2 2020, its payout ratio based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow is about 64%. This is sustainable even in this challenging macroeconomic environment.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competition from BCE in wireline Internet segment

As BCE gradually completes its FTTH upgrade in Ontario, Rogers may face strong wireline Internet competition.

Change in regulatory environment

Rogers faces the risk of changes in regulatory environment. Canadian government may at times change the regulation to allow more competition such as reserving some spectrum for new wireless entrants or mandating wholesale mobile virtual network operators access to existing wireless networks.

Investor Takeaway

Rogers currently pays a 3.6%-yielding dividend. This stock is worth considering for dividend growth and capital appreciation. However, investors should keep in mind that it might take a while for its wireless business to return to its pre-crisis level. Therefore, this stock is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCI, SJR, TU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.