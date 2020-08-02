Exco Technologies Limited's (EXCOF) CEO Darren Kirk on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCPK:EXCOF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Darren Kirk

Thank you, Tequila. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Limited’s fiscal – 2020 third quarter conference call. I am Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results. Our Chairman, Brian Robbins, is also on the call with us.

The format of this conference call will be the same as in the past. After a brief presentation, we will take questions. The call will end no later than 10:40.

Before we begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday’s news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you’ll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won’t repeat the content of the cautionary notes, we do claim their protection for any forward-looking information that we might disclose in this conference call today.

First, I’d like to address the formidable challenges that we are all facing with respect to COVID-19. Exco continues to take the necessary actions to protect the health and safety of our employees, meet the ongoing needs of our customers and minimize the adverse impact on our finances. Of course, we are also continuing with the necessary investments to both solidify and enhance our competitive positioning for the immediate and longer term.

In summary, I am very satisfied with our overall results this quarter in context of the extremely challenging market conditions we faced. Our performance demonstrates the benefits of our diverse operations, the strength of our leading positions in niche market segments, gains from our various efficiency initiatives and the essential nature of our tooling products, which feed into many critical industries beyond just the automotive sector.

With the help of our enhanced safety measures and commitment of all of our employees to working safely, the vast majority of our plants operated continuously through much of the quarter. These attributes enabled us to generate positive EBITDA, significant free cash flow and achieved near-breakeven profitability.

While we hope and expect the worst of this pandemic is behind us, we know much uncertainty remains. But with our strong market positions, continuous improvements in our efficiency and exceptional financial strength, we remain extremely optimistic in our future prospects.

I’ll begin my operations overview with our Automotive Solutions segment, where we started the quarter with automotive production in both North America and Europe at a virtual standstill. 3 of 4 plants in the segment were similarly idle through all of April and much of May due to lack of OEM production and in respect of stay-at-home orders in the regions where we operate. Altogether, combined vehicle production levels in North America and Europe were down almost 70% this quarter over the prior-year period.

Our foreign exchange adjusted revenues performed better than this, which continued our track-record of outperforming industry vehicle production levels. Segment revenues in the quarter were supported by accessory product sales, for which demand is more closely aligned with vehicle sales volumes rather than production levels. However, we did also have some program launches earlier in the year that contributed to our outperformance.

Looking at industry vehicle sales levels, I would point out that even through the widespread shelter-in-place orders through much of the quarter, U.S. vehicle sales came in at roughly 2/3rds of pre-COVID levels, signaling firm underlying demand for new vehicles. As can be seen on Page 7 of our presentation, monthly trends in OEM production and sales were positive through the quarter with sequential improvement in each May and June.

Towards the end of the quarter, our 4 plants were operating at around 75% of normal volumes. OEM production is expected to further improve through the remainder of calendar 2020 with expectations for only a modest decline compared to last year. We remain focused on ensuring we are able to meet this demand as it materializes. We have taken several actions on this front, including refining employee safety measures, building finished goods inventory levels where we can and strengthening the robustness of the supply chain across our businesses.

Looking at quoting activity and new awards, it has remained relatively slow in the last few months across the group. Nonetheless, we are still very much active in this regard and continue to win new programs, which will bode well for our future results.

Moving on to the Casting and Extrusion segment, sales were modestly lower than the prior year quarter. But our sales held up much better than general economic conditions would otherwise suggest. This solid performance mostly reflects the long cycle and/or critical nature of our tooling products.

Many of our extrusion tools, for example, feed into essential industries, including medical equipment, food and beverage packaging, and building materials for emergency facilities, just to name a few. Our results, however, also speak to the strong market positions of our various businesses, contributions from the significant investments that we have made in recent quarters to boost our efficiency and the benefit of our scale and multi-plant footprint. These advantages are unmatched by any of our competitors across the segment.

Within this segment, sales were relatively stable in the Large Mould group, as work continued under many of our existing programs despite the sharp downturn in vehicle production levels at virtually all OEMs. As well, we did take on some short-term casting runs to help out one of our customers during the quarter, which improved mix and contributed to the group’s solid results.

Our various efficiency initiatives also continued contraction, further validating the radical overhaul of our manufacturing methods that we’ve undertaken in recent years. Quoting activity and new program awards remain decent, although customers are clearly being cautious with their spending plans. Nonetheless, we believe underlying demand is firm and that with our industry-leading capabilities and efficiency, there is ample opportunity for profitable program wins in the quarters ahead.

Also within segment, sales were lower at the – Extrusion and Castool groups due to reduced steel prices and generally weak market conditions through the quarter. Nonetheless, we believe we gained market share helped by our competitive advantages I just mentioned. We also continued to make the necessary investments in our people, equipment and infrastructure to further strengthen our competitive position. We are proceeding cautiously, but continuing with our prior investment plans, including new machinery in the Large Mould group, the expansion of Castool’s new facility in Morocco and ongoing upgrades and enhancement of equipment across the segment’s operations in general.

I will now pass the discussion over to Matthew to discuss the financial highlights of the quarter.

Matthew Posno

Thanks, Darren. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My comments will cover Slides 12 to 17 of the presentation. Consolidated sales for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $71 million compared to $119.9 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of $49 million or 41%. Casting and Extrusion revenue declined by $6.1 million, and the automotive business declined by $42.9 million. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations contributed $1.8 million to the sales during the quarter.

Consolidated net loss for the third quarter was $800,000 or basic and diluted loss of $0.02 per share compared to $0.18 per share – earnings per share in the same quarter last year. The consolidated effective income tax rate for the quarter was 10% compared to 20% the prior year period, with the difference primarily attributed to the impact of operating losses in certain jurisdictions, partially offset by gains elsewhere. Year-to-date, the consolidated effective income tax rate was 21%.

Turning to the Automotive Solutions segment on Slide 15. Sales in Q3 were $28.2 million. Excluding foreign exchange rate movements, segment revenues were lower by $43.6 million or 60% during the quarter. Reductions in sales during the quarter were primarily driven by the virtual standstill of automotive production levels in Exco’s key markets as a result of COVID-19 response measures through much of April and May. As Darren referenced earlier, economic activity picked up as the quarter progressed, with June segment showing an improvement over May although at levels below the prior year.

The segment’s reported pretax loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter compared to pretax profit of $7.9 million in the same quarter last year. For the quarter, segment profitability was negatively impacted by reduced overhead absorption and other fixed costs arising from lower sales together with labor costs for certain production workers in Mexico, where there’s limited ability to temporary layoff employees onto government support programs.

Turning to Slide 16. The Casting and Extrusion segment reported sales of $42.8 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $6.1 million or 12% from the same period last year. The Casting Extrusion segment reported $4.9 million of pretax profit in the third quarter, an increase of $1.1 million or 28% from the same quarter last year.

Higher profitability during the quarter was supported by continued progress with various efficiency initiatives, favorable mix in the Large Mould group, lower steel prices and receipt of R&D credits. As well, management undertook significant actions to minimize the negative impact of lower sales volumes during the quarter, including implementing work-share arrangements, reducing expenditures and availing government support programs where possible.

Cash flow from operating activities in the second quarter was $20.6 million compared to $15.6 million in the comparative quarter and $48.9 million year-to-date compared to $35.4 million. Cash generated from non-cash working capital and higher non-cash expense has far exceeded consolidated net losses in the quarter and lower net income year-to-date to generate increased cash flow from operating activities. The company generated free cash flow of $16.2 million in the quarter after $4.3 million in capital expenditures.

As indicated on Slide 17, Exco’s balance sheet and liquidity remained very strong. Exco’s net cash position totaled $23.7 million as at June 30, 2020. Principal source of liquidity include: generated free cash flow, $47.4 million of balance sheet cash and $27 million of unused availability under its $50 million committed credit facility which matures February 2023.

The company has stress-tested its financial and liquidity position. There’s significant cushion to bank facility covenants. As a result, the company will continue to make its dividend payments a priority. However, the normal course issuer bid remains suspended as we favor preserving capital given broader market uncertainty and to take advantage of opportunities that may arise.

That concludes my comments. We can now transition to the Q&A portion of the call.

Michael Doumet

Hey, good morning, guys.

Darren Kirk

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Doumet

Good morning. So, obviously, particularly a unique quarter for the auto industry, I mean, lots of pressure on the Automotive Solutions due to the fixed cost absorption. So with [Thianes] [ph] recovering from their lows, I mean, how should we think about margins? I mean can you achieve pre-COVID margins with, say, 75% to 90% of pre-COVID volumes?

Darren Kirk

Well, I think it is going to be a challenge to get the margins back to pre-COVID levels with only 75% of volumes. We are doing what we can to take costs out and improve the efficiency, but that gap would be too sizable to get that. But having said that, it would certainly be a big improvement from where we were in the latest quarter.

Michael Doumet

Got you. And any way you can break out what you would consider fixed versus variable costs for the Automotive Solutions segment, just so we can get an idea of what to expect in terms of margins going forward?

Darren Kirk

Yeah, I think you’d have to look to the performance in our third quarter here relative to where we were in pre-COVID situations to kind of get there. But I don’t want to give you an exact number on it, but I think that’s probably the best approach.

Michael Doumet

Okay. Fair enough. And then, maybe just turning to capital allocation, I mean, look, Exco is a – it’s a high free cash flow generation business, with a net cash position. So, I mean, just in terms of capital efficiency, I think there’s a good argument to increase the leverage ratios. So longer term, I mean, I guess, the question is longer term, what are you targeting in terms of long-term leverage ratios that we should think about if an M&A opportunity does arise?

Darren Kirk

Well, I guess I would say that we are very comfortable with our balance sheet where it is. When you go through one of these kind of once-in-a-100-year storms, of which seem to happen every 10 years now or so. The last thing you want is debt. We would only consider debt at a very minimal level that we had a clear path to reducing with cash flow that we would generate.

And we would likely only put debt on the books to facilitate a strategic acquisition. So I think that you should always expect that our balance sheet is going to remain exceptionally strong. And we’ll use it to lever it up periodically for the right opportunity.

Michael Doumet

Okay, fair enough. Thanks for the answers, guys. I appreciate it.

Darren Kirk

Okay, thanks, Michael.

Matthew Posno

Thanks.

Peter Sklar

Thanks. Darren, the first question is, I read somewhere that you increased your reserves, I guess, for doubtful accounts. Did I notice that somewhere and which segment was it in? And what did that relate to?

Matthew Posno

Matthew Posno

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Matthew Posno

Matthew Posno

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Peter Sklar

Peter Sklar

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Matthew Posno

Matthew Posno

David Ocampo

David Ocampo

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

David Ocampo

David Ocampo

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

And that kind of backdrop is also a reason that we continue to preserve capital on our balance sheet and are not pursuing the share buyback at this point even though our shares look very attractive to us.

David Ocampo

David Ocampo

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

David Ocampo

David Ocampo

Matthew Posno

Matthew Posno

David Ocampo

David Ocampo

Darren Kirk

Darren Kirk

Matthew Posno

Matthew Posno

