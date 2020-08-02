Altice Europe N.V. (ALVVF) CEO Alain Weill on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice Europe N.V. (OTCPK:ALVVF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Wood - Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Drahi - Founder and President

Alain Weill - CEO

Malo Corbin - CFO

Dennis Okhuijsen - Former VP, Advisor & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Sam McHugh - Exane BNP

Jakob Bluestone - Crédit Suisse

Emmanuel Carlier - Kempen

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Altice Europe Second Quarter Earnings Call.

Sam Wood

Thank you. Hello, and welcome to Altice Europe's second quarter earnings call. This is Sam Wood, Head of Investor Relations. On the line today, we have our founder, Patrick Drahi; our CEO, Alain Weill; our CFO, Malo Corbin; and Dennis Okhuijsen, who will take you through the presentation.

As the presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please read the legal disclaimer on Slide 2. The slides are available on our website, and a replay of this call will be available for the next month. And with that, it is my pleasure to hand over to Patrick Drahi.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Sam. Hello, everybody, in this hot day of the summer. I think we had a good quarter despite the pandemic. All countries are growing in the telecom business. And despite the difficult situation of the second quarter, as you remember, our shops were closed in the middle of March until the end of May. We have been able to deliver good KPIs, very low churn and good revenue trends, except in the media division.

Three main impacts in this second quarter, without which we would have grown in all segments. First one because of this closure of the shops. Obviously, we couldn't sell as many equipment as we would have wanted. So the equipment revenue has been down quarter -- this quarter compared to last year. It's coming back at the end of the quarter as we open the shops.

Secondly, as I explained last time, our roaming revenue have decreased significantly because nobody in France can travel abroad and nobody from abroad -- in France or in Portugal. Nobody from abroad could come to our countries, and this is impacted -- impacting our mobile roaming revenues quite a lot. And the third big impact, although our television channels were the most viewed ever, the media revenues were down very, very significantly during the quarter.

But all in all -- so that's why we are going to talk -- focus on telecom revenues, EBITDA for the group and free cash flow. All in all, our revenue -- our global revenue were almost stable, but our telecom revenue without -- excluding equipment and roaming, grew in the telecom side services -- in the telecom side, sorry, by 4% year-over-year. And our telecom grew -- EBITDA grew by 1%.

Total operating cash flow grew quite significantly because we were able to make some savings and less CapEx had occurred during the second quarter.

In terms of M&A and financing for the quarter, we were happy to close our partnership in Portugal with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, realizing €1.6 billion of cash and with further cash coming in next year and in several years from now through earn out formulas. We also monetized our share in Altice U.S.A.

We sold most of our position, cashing in excess of €500 million, and we managed to reduce and expand our corporate facility, reducing it by €660 million and extended it by 2 years and also reducing its cost. And we also have been able to repay during this quarter -- thanks to the Fastfiber transaction and also with positive cash flow in the quarter, we have been able to repay €1.2 billion of debt since April 2020.

Our total cost of debt has reduced. We have a better capital structure, and we are in a good shape, as Dennis will explain, to reach our target of more than €700 million of interest savings. And we have more than €3.5 billion of liquidity with no maturity before 2025.

Malo will take you through the numbers, but we are confident in our guidance from the beginning of the year, and we will explain that to you in a few minutes. So now, Malo, please take us through the presentation and give all the details.

Malo Corbin

Thank you, Patrick. On Slide 4, you can see we achieved positive trends for the residential fixed activity with 53,000 net adds globally and positive net adds for each and every geography again, despite shops being closed for most of the quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, we served 9.4 million residential fixed customers, representing a 2.5% growth in the service base year-over-year. 57% of the fixed base is already on fiber compared to 52% 1 year ago, an increase of 5 percentage points in fiber conversion.

In France, SFR gained 1,000 -- 100,500 additions in the second quarter, with 48% of the fixed customer base taking fiber. We had more than 3 million fiber customers at the end of the second quarter. The strong fiber performance is a record since the spinoff of the group.

Our fiber gross adds now represent almost 60% of total fixed gross adds. We continue to increase our fiber addressable footprint in France, which is now 17.5 million homes. Our footprint grew by more than 1 million homes in the second quarter, of which 268,000 homes were built for SFR FTTH.

In Portugal, MEO grew its fixed base again in the second quarter with 29,000 fiber net additions supported by extremely low churn. At the end of the second quarter, 63% of the fixed base in Portugal was on fiber. We have continued to expand our fiber footprint in Portugal at a fast pace, bringing it to 5.3 million homes passed at the end of June. And we have built during the quarter 172,000 homes for Fastfiber.

In Israel, we achieved a strong net add performance in the second quarter, which is impressive given the current environment.

Moving on to Slide 5. You can see the residential mobile postpaid net additions in the second quarter by region. Altice Europe overall gained 110,000 net additions in the second quarter of 2020, representing a 4% growth in the sales base year-over-year. In France, SFR grew its postpaid base by 99,000 net additions in the second quarter.

And over the recent weeks, we have seen substantial price increases in mobile packages in France. We welcome this move as the French market has one of the lowest mobile ARPU in the world, and an increase in the mobile gross add ARPU will contribute to our future service revenue growth in France. Portugal posted 17,000 net adds in the second quarter, and Israel also generated positive net additions.

Turning to Slide 6, you can see our Altice Europe revenue performance in the second quarter. Total telecom revenue, excluding equipment and roaming, grew by 4.2% in the second quarter. As you can see on the slide, we have isolated residential service revenue and residential equipment sales like we did last quarter.

Residential service revenue growth continues to be driven by subs based growth in both fixed and mobile. ARPU trends have improved, thanks to increasing fiber conversion, introduction of the new box in the summer of 2019 and the improving confidence landscape overall.

The residential service segment, excluding roaming, grew by 1.5%, showing another quarter of growth. As a result of the pandemic, roaming revenue has decreased year-over-year as expected. Consequently, we have given you the underlying trend with and without roaming revenue for both residential services and business services.

The decline of roaming out revenues within the residential segment represented a headwind of 1.1 percentage points in the second quarter. The slight decrease versus the first quarter growth of 2.7% was mainly driven by Portugal and the Dominican Republic, which I will explain in more details later.

Business services revenue, excluding roaming, increased by 9.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, underpinned by France. As expected, equipment sales declined by 24% year-over-year following shop closures and lower commercial activity at the start of the second quarter.

As already mentioned by Patrick, we have seen strong positive growth of this activity in June compared to last year, now that the shops are open again.

Finally, the media segment saw revenue declines of 27% year-over-year, driven by a significant slowdown in advertising, especially at the beginning of Q2.

Slide 7 shows the revenue trends by segment for Altice France. Total telecom revenue, excluding equipment and roaming, grew by 6.4% in the second quarter. Residential service revenue, excluding roaming, grew by 2.2% in the second quarter, reflecting the solid position of our core residential telecom activity.

Without the pandemic, it will clearly have grown even more. This solid increase is driven by a 2.6% increase in fixed service revenues and a 1.9% increase in mobile service revenues, excluding roaming out. The decline of roaming out revenue within the residential segment represented a headwind of 1.3 percentage points in the second quarter. And as mentioned earlier, we believe roaming will remain very low in the third quarter given the current evolution of government measures impacting international traveling.

Business services revenue excluding roaming grew by 14% in the second quarter of 2020. We built 268,000 fiber homes for SFR FTTH in Q2. And although this activity was impacted at the beginning of the quarter, we made very good progress at the end of the quarter and remain confident that we can deliver 1 million homes or more in 2020.

Equipment sales declined by 28% as a consequence of shop closures in April and in May. Media revenue, mainly consisting of advertising revenue decreased by 46% in the second quarter.

In May, NextRadioTV announced the launch of a restructuring plan to take into account the changing media environment and the severe impact of the pandemic on the advertising market.

Moving on to Slide 8. Altice International reported revenue declines of 1.9% for telecom, excluding equipment and roaming. Altice Portugal reported a revenue decline of 2.8% in the second quarter, excluding equipment and roaming.

Sport TV premium channels in Portugal were offered for free until the end of May, while the national soccer championship was suspended, a temporary headwind, which negatively impacted Q2 2020 revenues.

In addition, stay-at-home restrictions, together with less international travelers coming to Portugal, led to lower prepaid revenues compared to what we usually see during this time of the year in Portugal.

Supported by fixed customer based growth and moderating ARPUs, Israel revenue increased by 2.3% at constant currency. On top, the appreciation of the shekel versus the euro resulted in a year-over-year revenue growth of 6.9% on a reported basis. The Israeli market and HOT performance has proven to be resilient despite clear COVID headwind.

Revenue in the Dominican Republic decreased by 5.8% at constant currency in the second quarter. Stay-at-home restrictions and curfew resulted in less traffic in the street as well as a shift of way of communication from mobile to fixed telephony, leading to a sharp decline in prepaid revenues. And remember, prepaid still represents 25% of the residential service revenues in the Dominican Republic.

Finally, Teads revenue declined by 24% in the second quarter as a function of global advertising market weakness. We are, however, seeing a recovery in advertising revenues and remain confident that this trend will improve in the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 9. You can see Altice Europe consolidated financials for the second quarter of 2020. Altice Europe reported overall revenue of more than €3.5 billion, a decrease of 1.2% year-over-year or an increase of 4.2% for telecom revenues, excluding equipment and roaming.

Group telecom EBITDA was €1.4 billion in Q2, representing an increase of 1% year-over-year. In France, the EBITDA grew by 3.1%,excluding the media division.

CapEx for the group amounted to €663 million in the second quarter. And CapEx, as reported here, includes elevated CapEx in Portugal as we built 172,000 fiber homes for Fastfiber in Q2 to be compared with 256,000 fiber homes, which we have built in the full year of 2019.

Group operating free cash flow amounted to €376 million in Q2, an increase of 14% year-over-year. And you will find further details financial in the appendix of this document as well as our usual detailed cash flow bridge for the change in net cash during Q2. As always, you can find all these figures, including the revenue split, within the Excel data book and the press release we just published on our website.

And with that, I will hand over to Dennis, who will take you through the rest of the presentation.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thank you, Malo. And we're moving on to Slide 10. As you can see on the slide, at the end of the second quarter, the telecom perimeter had a total pro forma net leverage of 4.9 times on the last 2 quarters annualized basis. We remain committed to further delever from here with a leverage target of 4 to 4.5 times, consistent with our new cost of debt and new growth profile of the business.

We maintain a very strong liquidity position of €3.7 billion. This consists of €1.6 billion of cash and €2.1 billion of undrawn revolvers. The €1.6 billion of cash includes the €375 million earn-out with respect to the Portuguese fiber transaction to be received in December 2021 and the repayment of 385 of our 25 Altice International notes completed last week. It excludes funding of the Covage acquisition, which we expect to close in the second half of this year.

As you now can see, the capital structure is even more simplified at the end of the second quarter following the monetization of our stake in Altice U.S.A., resulting in proceeds of €534 million.

Our weighted average cost has been reduced from 5% to 4.6% and 86% of our debt is fixed in terms of coupon. Finally, we announced in the second quarter, the extension of the Altice corporate facility with our relationship banks now maturing in June 2023. And as a result, we have paid down this facility €668 million during the quarter. And now we have no material maturities till 2025.

On Slide 11, we present the free cash flow waterfall for Altice in the second quarter. As you can see on the left-hand side, the group generated operating free cash flow of €773 million, excluding Altice TV. The interest cost amounted to €303 million in the second quarter and the Portuguese pension were €25 million.

Cash taxes in the quarter were €205 million. This includes €71 million of cash tax paid at Hivory, which is the French tower business, of which €46 million was a catch-up payment for 2019. This income tax phasing is fully in line with our outlook of approximately €350 million of income tax paid for the full year 2020.

Finally, a change in working capital and others amounted to €93 million in the second quarter. Excluding TV, Altice Europe generated positive free cash flow of €146 million in the second quarter. Altice TV free cash flow drag was decreased as we spent less on production and as some games have not been broadcasted.

We announced earlier this week a partnership with Mediapro in France. Firstly, for the Season 2021, Altice Europe will sublicense the UEFA Champions League and Europa League to Mediapro. Both parties will exchange content, meaning RCM Sport and Mediapro's TV channel, Téléfoot, will broadcast the 2 competitions.

Altice Europe will resell the Téléfoot channel, which includes the first position in France, and we will do that at no cost as we are exchanging the content. As a result, SFR will be the only French telco player offering all the soccer to its customers next season.

Secondly, for the following three seasons, Altice Europe will continue to offer Téléfoot channel with a revenue share mechanism, and this should generate additional revenues for SFR. With this, we delivered on our commitment to strongly reduce Altice TV cash burn approaching breakeven pro forma for this deal.

Additionally, we are in discussions with the UEFA for compensation regarding the suspension of the Champions League competition since March. To date, we have not yet agreed on the final amount.

As we outlined last quarter, we guide for group organic free cash flow in excess of €1 billion in the midterm. We expect to reach this target through growing our operating free cash flow on an organic basis, alongside decreasing interest costs further.

Moving to Slide 12. We have executed meaningfully on the opportunity to reduce the average cost of our debt of the group. This results in lower annual interest cost, which will improve our free cash flow profile going forward.

As I have explained before, significant re-financings in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year mean that we have locked in material reductions in our annual cash interest cost, as highlighted on the slide.

For the full year 2020, we expect annual cash interest cost of approximately €1.56 billion, as shown in column B, though this does not include the benefit of some of the savings generated by the significant debt repayments made since April 2020. Recall our starting point just a year ago with column A was €1.84 billion.

If you take into account the interest savings from the recent extensions and partial repayments of the Altice corporate facility, you can see that we have locked in €470 million of interest savings for the year 2020.

We remain committed to reducing leverage to the 4 to 4.5 times target, and we will continue to be opportunistic to further reduce our interest cost to €1.14 billion as in -- as we show in column D on the slide.

Moving to Slide 13. As highlighted by Patrick and Malo earlier, we achieved a good first half of the year, given the circumstances. Supported by our defensive and resilient residential core business, we reiterate our full year guidance 2020 today.

For 2020, we expect to accelerate residential service revenue growth in our key countries and grow group revenues as well as group EBITDA. In addition, we expect to further delever the balance sheet, and we continue to target 4 to 4.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA for the telecom perimeter.

We continue to assess the potential impacts of the development of the pandemic carefully, notably the impact on the advertising market and roaming. As explained by Malo, roaming will remain severely impacted in the third quarter, which is always a strong quarter for roaming revenues given the holiday period.

And with this, Patrick, Alain, Malo and myself are happy to answer any questions.

Robert Grindle

Yes. Good quarter in tough times. My question is about fiber build in Q2, about 70,000 or 80,000 extra lines or homes passed versus the last quarter. Does that mean you'll be giving a holiday this summer to the engineers? Or is momentum continuing in the third quarter? And the boost to business services revenues wasn't quite as much as I expected.

Please could you make a comment about the business services revenues in France, excluding the construction revenues? And then just on Covage, is the delay just about COVID and -- delay is for that reason or anything else going on there?

Alain Weill

Thank you Robert for your comments and questions. No, the engineers are not going on holidays. Anyway, they cannot travel. So they prefer to stay in France. And it is hot inside the house so they prefer to stay and deploy fiber during this quarter. We expect to continue in the same rhythm for the third quarter.

For the pure B2B revenue, we are negatively affected, for sure, because we don't have equipment revenue there. We have been not able to visit our customers during all these months. And so the revenue trend is not positive, but we expect to be back by the end of the year, depends on the countries to be precise.

But for sure, in the countries where we are bigger than -- in terms of market share than the other ones, we are a bit more affected. So for instance, in Portugal, where we used to be the incumbent, so we have a big market share of big companies. We are more affected in some sectors. If you take, for example, Portuguese TAP. What is the meaning?

Patrick Drahi

The airlines.

Alain Weill

What does it mean, the TAP, again? The Transportes Aéreos Portugueses or something like that. Anyway, let's say, British Airlines of Portugal, for sure, they have problem to pay the bill. So we have to monitor closely the revenues. And the impact there is less demand for data, which requires -- which is very, very profitable, which requires customers to spend some CapEx in the sector of the industry, which is very affected by the crisis.

On Covage, we don't have any problem. Simply the French administration and the European administration have been playing a bit of ping pong. Of course, it's a French transaction between French, but it has to be authorized by Brussels, and the Brussels was waiting for the French who was locked down.

And then when they came back, they started to take their holidays, the summer holidays. So there is no issue. And both, the seller and buyer also want to conclude the transaction. And it's just delayed by some months. And we expect to close, as Dennis said, during the third or the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Sam Wood

Is this clear, Robert?

Robert Grindle

It is indeed.

Andrew Lee

I just had a couple of questions. First was on the free cash flow, delivered positive free cash flow this quarter. And just wanted to get your updated thoughts on your views on where that -- where free cash flow for the full year can end up? Do you think we can end up in positive territory? And any comments on the risks to that would be really helpful. That's the all-in free cash flow versus the €115 million you delivered this quarter.

And then secondly, I just wonder if you can give us an update on your plans as and when you hit the 4.25 net debt-to-EBITDA. You hadn't mentioned buybacks in the past. Or does COVID uncertainty change that view?

Alain Weill

Malo, you take the first question?

Malo Corbin

Yes. Yes. Andrew, so I think yes effectively, the free cash flow was very strong in the second quarter. We -- of course, we managed to reduce OpEx and CapEx to compensate some of the revenue decline, especially during the activity. I think the revenue which we make in equipment is not generating a lot of margin. So it's not really impacting the cash flow, but the roaming is. So we delayed some of the CapEx. We cut some of them. We were extremely cautious on the OpEx. So the cash flow generation is very strong. And we believe that Altice Europe ex TV will generate positive free cash flow this year.

Now, of course, on the TV side. As Dennis was mentioning, we are discussing right now with the UEFA on potential composition for the games, which we have not broadcasted during Q2. We don't know today what will be the conclusion of the negotiation. So it will tell us what is -- what can be the cash burn at Altice TV this year depending on that negotiation.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. And the 4.25, if you remember, we gave 4.25 guidance 1.5 years ago, that was based on the first quarter next year, and we maintain that, and we don't see any reason not to achieve it today. And we gave a more a bigger range of 4 and 4.5 because I think with the refinanced thing that we have been able to deliver, as soon as we reach 4.5, we will start buyback. We will make public information the day we do it, as we have....

Andrew Lee

Just -- can I ask just a quick follow-up to Malo's comments? Just on your view that you're obviously waiting for this since you get any sort of compensation on the football. If you don't get compensation on football, would it still be possible to get to positive free cash flow?

Malo Corbin

Including TV or excluding TV?

Andrew Lee

Including TV.

Malo Corbin

We'll have to see. Again, it will also depend on the CapEx we can spend during the second part of the year. So we'll have to see. I think, more importantly, revenue will grow this year. Residential revenues will accelerate this year. EBITDA will grow this year and will deleverage. So all in together, you can say that we are going the right way.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. And I don't know if you saw, but two years ago, at this time of the year, we -- promotion price in France was around €1. Last year, at this time of the year, it was €5. And this year, at the beginning of this month, it was €10. And I saw this morning some movement in the market. The cheapest offer you can find on the French market is €14 today. I'm talking about mobile, sorry, mobile postpaid.

What does this mean? That means that every customer today who pays €14 or more has no reason to churn, except for quality. What does this mean? It means that in our case, where we have a very good quality all around France, our churn, I've seen some of our competitors giving numbers in churn.

We don't give number in churn because every year, I told you, we have increased our quality and our churn has reduced by 20%. It reduced by 30%, but -- I know it would give you the exact number. But I think we have one of the best churn of the market. And this is based on the RED strategy, fixed price, however, rounded prices. We sell, for instance, we don't sell at 0.99. We sell straight clear at the rounded numbers.

So our customer base today has even less reason than last year, last month or even last week to churn. So we see the churn going down every day as we talk. And that's super good for our marketing and sales expenses because to gain the same number of customers, if your churn is divided by 2, you need to sell much, much lower volumes. And we see also the equipment sales coming back. And I believe if the shops remain open, that the end of the third quarter in terms of equipment is going to be super good because remember, 5G is approaching.

Andrew Lee

Thank you.

Sam McHugh

Hey, guys. I have two quick questions. Firstly, I think the ARCEP data on French mobile market was out this evening as well. And what we can see is there's really strong growth in net adds in France. I think that roughly doubled in mobile postpaid year-over-year. I wonder if you could comment on what you think is happening in France. I think both broadband and mobile have been quite strong for yourselves and Orange. And it looks like the lockdown has actually stimulated quite a bit of demand for the whole market. So just some thoughts on what you're seeing and whether that's continued into Q3. And then whether we can extrapolate kind of that net add strength for the rest of the year.

And then secondly, was just a bit of a clarification on TV. So the losses were a lot better than expected. I wondered how much is the mix between lower production costs and the kind of ongoing actual cost of production versus kind of sports rights recognition and whether you're recognizing the costs spillover a straight-line or whether for those rights that you haven't shown, whether you have just deferred the costs in the later quarters? Thanks very much.

Alain Weill

Okay. I'll take the first question, the first part of the second. And Malo, you take the second part of the second.

Malo Corbin

Yes.

Alain Weill

We clearly have a market which is looking for ARPU improvement in France. I think we demonstrated to anyone who wanted to take market share that we can match offers and take more customers. So nobody has interest to strongly decrease prices, especially those who have a bigger beta than us. And today, I see a good balance with four operators in the market. And I see a nice trend of recovery for the revenues, the service revenues of B2C in France for all the operators.

Second question, we have managed to reduce significantly the cost of buying some content. I'm talking about the reduction of content costs. There are two things. I don't think there is any accounting trick, but Malo will talk to you about that. Number one, there are a number of things we were buying for, let's say, 10. We have reneged for, let's say, three. And there are productions for which we have reduced significantly our cost of production.

Just to give you an example, some of our CapEx of production -- of content, sorry, was related to buying content for our general entertainment channels in France. And I've been saying for many years that we should reduce that. And everybody told me this will have a major impact on audience. And everybody was right because I reduced significantly that, and it had a major impact on the audience because the audience increased. So you see this demonstration that when you buy the right thing at the right price, you make a better adjunct for cheaper price rather than buying everything at a too high price.

So we are starting to apply the Altice model to our media division. It's quicker indeed because it's an international group. It's a bit more complicated in France, because it's a French group. But this will happen in good relationship as we have always managed. I know some people hearing me they don't agree with me, but I think we have good relationship. I was in the office this morning. I think this is going fine. Of course, it's not nice for everybody, but it has to be done for this restructure. This market needs to be restructured. And as you know, we are restructuring our media division in France in order to take into account the major fall of revenue. Because to reduce your revenue by 45% in one quarter is massive. And we had to adapt, and we are adapting both ourselves and also our suppliers, renegotiating what we buy from everyone. And now regarding the accounting treatment of that, Malo, maybe you...

Malo Corbin

Yes, sure. So on the accounting. So if you look at the P&L of TV, so the revenues of TV are made of three things: one, the wholesale fee that SFR pays every year, €100 million, €25 million a quarter. There is no change to that. Two, we are sublicensing today the Champions League to Canal+. Same, they pay a similar amount every quarter. So no specific change in the second quarter. And three, OTT revenues from OTT customers. But this has not moved materially during the second quarter. So nothing on the revenue side.

And on the cost side, as you remember, we cash out the Champions League in two installments every year, €175 million in January, €175 million in July. So no cash out related to the Champions League in the second quarter. And even for the payment, which was due in July this year, we have delayed the payment until the time we agree on the final compensation with the UEFA. And for all the other rights, which are mainly movies and series, entertainment, et cetera, we pay on a linear basis during the year. So at the end of the day, the last remaining variable costs are the production costs and effectively, there was no game in the second quarter. We reduced dramatically those costs because there was nothing to be broadcasted.

Sam McHugh

So just to confirm, the Champions League accrual, that was the same in Q2 as it was in Q1 and the same as it will be in Q3?

Malo Corbin

But remember, the Champions League, we believe CapEx one go in August 2018. So effectively, you don't see the release of the €350 million every year in the EBITDA, it's in the depreciation. But it's in the cash flow, obviously.

Patrick Drahi

But the production of the Champions League, which is on top of that.

Malo Corbin

Yes.

Patrick Drahi

This is what Malo is explaining. The production of the Champions League, obviously, when people stopped playing with the ball, we stopped producing. So there was not a big negotiation. We just didn't do anything. And for content purchasing, like our big colleagues, M6 or TF1, we reduced significantly the cost of purchasing all kinds of series that we put on RMC Story and RMC Discovery. And as people were staying home, our audience has increased significantly during that time, but not our revenues because the main revenue stream in these channels is linked to the, number one, automobile industry, bad luck; number two, traveling industry, very bad luck. This is why we do minus 45%, okay?

So when people start buying cars again or traveling again, hopefully, the revenue will come back. But there is also a migration of all these revenues to the digital platform. That is why if you look carefully, we are less impacted at Teads [ph] where 60% of our revenues are digital and programmatic than in the BFM where it's still pop-and-mom operation of analog advertising, okay, which is very much depending not on us, but on the general market.

Unidentifed Analyst

Sorry, it's Andrew Beale. Can you hear me?

Alain Weill

Yes, Andrew. Good morning. Good afternoon. Go ahead.

Unidentifed Analyst

Hi. Two questions. First, on the telecom net leverage. I mean it's 4.9 times today. And then you've obviously got the Covage cash out to come. You're expecting EBITDA growth and cash generation. But does it not require some inorganic action to get you firmly into the 4 to 4.5 times range by year-end? And if so, can you give us any hint about the sort of things you're looking at?

And then secondly, can you talk about the impact of the Mediapro deal on the Altice TV free cash flow profile? Is there a material benefit from that this year. It sounded a bit more like an exchange of content than additional wholesale revenues, but maybe I've got that wrong. And then with the incremental revenue share in the years ahead and the other content reductions and the production savings, does that make it a 2022 free cash flow breakeven on a full year basis?

Alain Weill

Thank you, Andrew, for your questions. Unfortunately, the third one, we had a problem with the line. We didn't hear well the third one. Can you please repeat the third question. The first one on leverage was clear. The second one on Mediapro was clear, but the third one, we couldn't catch here.

Unidentifed Analyst

I was just really asking whether you are at full year free cash flow breakeven for TV in 2022 with all the savings.

Alain Weill

Okay, clear, clear. Maybe you do, Dennis [ph], the leverage stuff, organic and inorganic question. And Malo, you want to do the Mediapro and -- because the two -- the second question, the two and two, they are related a little bit.

Malo Corbin

Yes.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. As we said before, Andrew, I think we were no longer having to do inorganic transactions, I guess, for us to get to our leverage target, because we are very confident on our business profile and business growth. Remember, the leverage has gone up, I think, this quarter, but this is also more of a technical item because in Q1, we have site taxes that are hitting our Q1. So as a result, our Q1 EBITDA is always the lowest of the year. And this -- as we are presenting this on the last two quarters annualized basis, we are a bit higher than what the real underlying trend is on leverage. I think that's the first point.

I think the second point on Covage is I think at the time when we explained the transaction, I think we explained the -- despite the fact that there's a cash outlay, there are also additional construction benefits associated with it because we think that we will increase the construction rate if we acquire that asset and hence, we're going to get additional construction margin in the EBITDA. So it's not a real leveraged up transaction for us as we are looking at it. So it's not impacting the leverage in a material fashion. And hence, I think we feel comfortable that with the organic EBITDA growth and -- we are getting to our target without doing inorganic dispositions.

Malo Corbin

And on your Mediapro questions, so you should look at the Mediapro deal by season. So you have next year season, so 2020, 2021, which starts end of August, early September. So for that season, we will exchange -- we will sublicense to Mediapro the Champions League. And in exchange, we will distribute Téléfoot to our SFR customer at no cost, meaning that all the revenue will generate from selling the Téléfoot option together with RMC Sport will be pure margin for the Altice group. That's one.

For the following season, we won't have the Champions League to be exchanged, but we will enter into a revenue share mechanism with Mediapro with no minimum commitment. So effectively, SFR will continue to benefit from the product and to sell the product and generate revenues on the basis of the Téléfoot product, and we'll have some costs to Mediapro, but it will always remain positive EBITDA margin for Altice group.

Your second point on the free cash flow. First, for Altice TV, so we disclosed, I think it was last quarter or during the Q4 results, the content schedule, our commitment for the coming years. So we have not added any commitment to that. So you can see what is effectively the liability to put it that way on the TV side. And I think we are not that focused, whether it's Altice TV, Altice France or Altice group. I think we're extremely focused on the €1 billion free cash flow generation for Altice Europe.

One, we believe it's the floor more than the target. So we want to go above the €1 billion, and we want to be there as soon as possible. And when you see that the telecom revenue, excluding roaming and equipment, are growing 6% and that's why we continue to reduce each quarter the interest savings. You can see that we have multiple ways to get to above €1 billion in the coming quarters.

Unidentifed Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Jakob Bluestone

Hi. Good afternoon for taking the question. I just had a follow-up, I guess, on the Mediapro deal. And just really just trying to understand what happens from the 2021, 2022 season onwards when you don't have Champions League anymore. Will the Téléfoot resale be the only way that SFR customers will be able to get sports? Or will you still have your own content? So will you still have RMC Sports? And maybe if you can just give us a little bit of a sense of how big is your sports customer base, actually? How many people are currently getting the service out of paying for it or bundled in within their offering, just to sort of get a sense of how many customers could be impacted? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Jakob, for the question. Just to come back to the previous question. We had before the rights from Mediapro were coming partly from Canal and from BeIN. So obviously, the rights of Mediapro now, they are not with BeIN anymore. Canal has some rights. And therefore, before we were paying a minimum guarantee to BeIN that we reduced significantly. I cannot disclose amounts here because this is super competitive environment. But this is part of our cost of content, important reduction. And as you can see, we continue to distribute -- we are the only one to distribute all the rights, all the footballs.

And your question, I have answered your question, because I cannot answer in detail your question. But it's like when three years ago, someone maybe almost crying and they said, oh, we lost the Premier League. I said, you know the match is not finished, okay? So I cannot tell you what will happen in the season 2021, 2022, although I know, but I cannot tell you. Because this is part of negotiations, which are not public yet and that I cannot disclose, but we will improve significantly our cash burn at Altice TV. I think within three years, it will be close to zero. And the most important, we will maintain the service to our customer base. And I expect -- and we don't disclose this number, I'm sorry, and I expect to grow my customer base this year because we have all the football.

And I will do that at no cost. Because the cost of the Premier French League is not costing me anything because as explained by Malo, it is an exchange. And the second share, I don't have a cost. I have only a revenue sharing. But then I have the customer and the revenue. So end of the day, we will have built with the sports staff a business a revenue, and we will come back to a profitable business overall for SFR, and there will be no more Altice TV, a silo that we need it to park for all kinds of debt consideration two years ago when we were in trouble, okay? But our target has been to maintain the best service to our customer, and we will continue to do so, which helps our telecom business, which reduced our churn, now it's also to continue to increase our customer base in sport and in telecom while reducing significantly our cost of content, both on the purchasing of content or on the sharing with other market competitors or by stopping the purchasing of some content, which didn't generate a real audience, as I explained before.

So we expect in the season, the following -- not this season, but the following season, to be -- to have no negative EBITDA or close to zero on the Altice TV side. That's why we report the telecom and of course, the global, but the TV part for us is just a negative cash flow of the growing business that will become positive by, let's say, 2022, okay? But remember, we want to keep very important for our customers the best and everything at the best price of the market and in the simplest way. Our customer will not need to subscribe to 25 different offers to have everything. That's the key competitive advantage of what we are doing now.

Jakob Bluestone

Thank you.

Emmanuel Carlier

Yes. Hi. Good evening all. Two questions left from my side. One is on roaming and media. So you gave a quite detailed update on the impact after the Q1 numbers. Could you just share your thoughts three months after that, if your thinking has changed on the financial impact for 2020 and 2021? And then secondly, on CapEx. Could you provide any guidance on 2020 CapEx? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Okay. Malo, roaming?

Malo Corbin

Yes. So on the roaming question. So today, we show you the number, excluding the roaming, and we also show you the reported numbers. So if you do the delta between the two, you will see the roaming impact. But long story short, in the second quarter of 2019, the roaming revenues were €80 million -- €78 million exactly for the group. While in the second quarter of 2020, it was €25 million. So effectively, you see that it's only one-third this quarter compared to the quarter of the previous year.

In the roaming, we have two parts. We have the roaming out when our customer travel abroad. And on this activity, we do around -- it's a normal telecom margin, but you also have the roaming in for the visitor, which is captured in the Business Services segment. And on that activity, we do a much higher margin. And I think the second part of the question…

Alain Weill

The question was CapEx, guidance for the CapEx of the year. So we reduced the CapEx in quarter two, not that we wanted to spend less CapEx, but we couldn't deploy some CapEx. For example, I had a question -- we had a question on B2B, we couldn't deploy in B2B, so less CapEx. But there are two components in our CapEx. There is a fixed CapEx related to our networks, that's deployment of mobile, deployment of fixed network. And there is a viable CapEx linked to the customer activities. The first one, we will maintain the speed, if not accelerate.

And the second part, we, of course, want as many customers as possible. But when the churn goes down, this is what I explained before, your marketing and sales go down because you need to sell less and less, but also your customer CapEx go down because you need to collect -- to connect less to generate the same net adds. So all in all, we didn't guide CapEx for the year. But I would think we are not in a growing trend for the CapEx. This is a political answer, but I think you understood.

Emmanuel Carlier

Thank you. Maybe one follow-up question on fiber net adds in France. Yes, they were really strong at close to 100,000. Could you give a little bit more details on why it was that strong? And also how you look at fiber net adds going forward?

Alain Weill

Yes. Two reasons. Our churn has gone down significantly. So the same reason as I've explained before so -- for the same volume. And the second reason, the number of customers taking fiber is increasing significantly from one year to the other, it's increasing by 20% more or less. And I personally see everybody on fiber in France within, let's say, five years or something like that. I believe there will be no more DSL customers in all of the country within five years.

So we see that happening, which is a good trend because remember, in Portugal, where we have DSL, fiber and satellite, our fiber churn is the best I have ever seen in my career. Because once your customers got fiber, service quality is the top. If you bundle that with a good quality of mobile -- with a good mobile network, a good quality of content, you achieve very, very good churn level.

The second thing is fiber customers has a higher ARPU than a DSL customer. So it's both good in terms of OpEx and in terms of revenue. It has, of course, a CapEx impact because when we put a customer from -- who is in DSL, sleeping in DSL and he calls to come for fiber. Of course, we have the CapEx, but the result is good. Some of our competitors, they spend their time trying to make their space from DSL to fiber. We are less proactive. We could be more. And I see, maybe this is the reason why we increased also the net adds. If we see a real difference, we will push even more fees on net adds. But today, if you look carefully, our total base is, what, 50% in France, 60% in Portugal. And this has happened in the last three, four years. So within five years, I think the whole thing will be in fiber in France.

Emmanuel Carlier

Thank you.

Frederic Boulan

Hi. Good evening. A couple of questions from my side. First of all, a follow-up on the TV side. From 2021 onwards, would your TV proposition be differentiated versus what your telco competitors are able to offer? Is there any exclusive content as part of the agreement with Mediapro? Secondly, on France, on my numbers, EBITDA, except outside of the FTTH construction, contribution was roughly flat in Q2, which is a strong improvement versus what you've delivered in the last few quarters. Any specific measures linked to COVID around furlough scheme et cetera? And can we expect this momentum to continue or even improve in the second part of the year?

And then third question on Huawei. If you can give us an update on where you stand on this. Do you see a technological risk linked to the DoC sanctions on semiconductors of Huawei, which would limit their ability to deliver 5G equipments. And in France, does it make sense to roll out using them if you only get authorizations with limited time frame around five years? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Okay. Malo, you take the France EBITDA question. I don't remember what was the exact question on the TV and 2021...

Malo Corbin

Whether we have the exclusive rights.

Alain Weill

Whether we have exclusive right after that. Maybe not, but we will have probably -- yes, I think we will have some -- still some exclusive rights. I can't say today, but we'll still have some exclusive rights. But then if we don't have exclusive rights, but we have all the rights, and we have grown the subscriber base because not like fiber, where it takes six years to build a subscriber base in football. Football, especially French League is seasoned. So you book all the customers within three months, and then they -- if you'll continue to have the rights, even though they are not exclusive, you keep your customers. You take the French EBITDA, and I'll take the -- Dennis, if you want...

Malo Corbin

Yes. I think on the French EBITDA, I think what we can clearly see is that we continue to still have operating leverage. So our EBITDA continues to grow at a higher clip than the organic revenue trend. So I think that if you look through the underlying numbers, I think that's a trend that we continue to see. I think it's clearly in Q2 that you had a few pluses and minuses, I think in the reported numbers, where you have some positive elements and you have some negative elements like the roaming. We also have the partial employment. There was some of an offset. But I think if you -- if we strip out everything, we continue to see operating leverage. And that is clearly what you would expect with the lower churn that we continue to see is that you continue to have this leverage. Now it has been a very odd quarter to strip this out in detail, but I think that's what we see on a go-forward basis.

Alain Weill

Yes. And if we didn't have the COVID, we will grow more revenue and we will grow more EBITDA. So French EBITDA will be even better than what it is in telecom, and obviously, media too. On the Huawei part, you may have seen in the newspaper, so I can talk freely that some -- because I think someone from the government said that they are going to give some provisional licenses on Huawei. By the way, we've got provisional licenses on everything, because even on the other manufacturers, we've got 8 years, and we're going to buy licenses for 15 years.

So what do you do even with Nokia N9 [ph] it's very unclear. What happens if Nokia's is bought by a non-European guy by then? Nobody knows exactly what's happening over there. This is big politics and probably OSS 117 I think. So I don't know. And this is more the French part of my vision. What I know is, for me, Huawei, and I don't want to criticize the other two guys from the north of Europe, but the Huawei equipment are the best. They're not the cheapest, by the way, I must say. If Huawei is listening to me, they are too expensive, but they are the best. It's -- as we say in French, [Indiscernible] picture. There are 500 meters ahead at least.

Now I'm not in charge of national security, as I said many times. So if government in the country doesn't want that we use such equipment provider, that's fine. If we have authorization for three years, it doesn't mean we don't have authorization the year four. Because if we put the best equipment after it's three years, what do we do? We put the bad equipment, which don't work the same way. It's very unclear on that. So I think 5G is a big opportunity. By the way, if you notice the towns where we have short-term license for Huawei, these are the towns where you have politicians who don't want to install 5G. So there is no question to put this thing and to dismantle it because we cannot even put it at the moment.

So there is a big problem with 5G. It has been taken by too many people who don't understand what we are talking about because this is an engineer matter, most of all. What I know is6 that 5G because I have seen it in countries where it works, notably in Asia, is bringing a lot, a lot, a lot to consumers. And what I know is that if we bring this lot to consumers, consumer will be happy to pay a little bit more. And a little bit more in France when you have an ARPU at €15 or €20 is a lot, is a big lot. A little more is a big lot. I know all my competitors, but they like to make a lot of political statements. They say, 5G, we will not increase prices.

Okay. Thank you. So you invest billions and you don't increase prices. That's politics for me. If you run a business, if you invest, it is to make money. So unless we have a massive migration in two phones, why not. I will be very happy to offer 5G at the same price as 4G. You have 120 million pixel in phones instead of 60 million. If I had the same population, and I have to spend a lot of money, I don't see the reason to do it unless I get some revenue in front of it. So this is very political. It's in discussion. I am optimistic. Conclusion, I am optimistic.

Frederic Boulan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Sam Wood

Okay. Thanks very much for the questions. Have a great summer. And obviously, feel free to reach out to me if you've got any follow-ups. Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you.

Malo Corbin

Thank you.

