Net debt in the second quarter is now $2.79 billion. On June 30, NBR's balances of cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn credit facility totaled nearly $925 million.

Nabors Industries reported second-quarter 2020 revenues and other income of $535.97 million compared to revenues of $771.88 million in the same quarter of last year.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) released the second quarter of 2020 on July 28, 2020. The company delivered a year-over-year decline in earnings on falling revenues, which lagged expectations. Of course, it was widely expected after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the World economy and demand for oil.

I have recently published my views on the Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) second-quarter results on Seeking Alpha, and the two companies are showing the same existential struggle due to this dramatic situation.

The investment thesis is not an easy one when it comes to oil services. I recognize that Nabors is stable and run by a professional team. On the other hand, I cannot ignore how weak the drilling industry has become.

Thus, I do not feel like promoting a long-term investment in this sector but more of a waiting attitude for signs of a recovery. However, it is perhaps a great time to trade short term the stock and take advantage of the volatility, assuming you can control your emotions and focus on the near term.

Nabors Industries YTD chart is not very encouraging, and both HP and NBR are down significantly.

CEO Tony Petrello said in the conference call:

"Our global rig count totaled 148 rigs, a 26% decline from the first quarter. Outside of the U.S. Lower 48 and Canadian markets, our rig count declined by just 5%. We never like downturns, but Nabors' decline has been much smaller than the industry. This is a strong testament to the performance and value, which Nabors delivers to its worldwide customer base."

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 2Q'20

The total is 148 rigs working, with average utilization of 37%.

Source: NBR Presentation

This table is showing an alarming trend in terms of utilization.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet In 2Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 809.31 771.41 758.08 715.77 715.17 533.97 Net Income in $ Million -122.02 -207.88 -123.24 -266.99 -395.48 -151.77 EBITDA $ Million 189.17 88.41 196.96 16.94 -74.79 128.80 EPS diluted in $/share -18.00 -30.31 -18.50 -38.50 -56.73 -22.13 Operating cash flow in $ Million 69.85 203.23 157.19 253.73 59.16 142.61 CapEx in $ Million 141.07 133.41 92.12 61.15 59.43 49.0 from NBR pr Free Cash Flow in $ Million -71.22 69.82 65.07 192.58 -0.27 93.6 Total Cash $ Million 469.72 395.72 418.94 452.50 489.66 494.28 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,678.4 3,551.4 3,517.7 3,333.2 3,388.0 3,276.1 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Div. Suspended on March 26, 2020. Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 7.015 7.031 7.041 7.043 7.051 7.052

Courtesy: NBR news, Fun Trading, and Morningstar

Note: NBR completed a 1:50 reverse split on April 23, 2020.

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $535.97 million in 2Q'20

Nabors Industries reported second-quarter 2020 revenues and other income of $535.97 million compared to revenues of $771.88 million in the same quarter of last year (please look at the chart above).

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $151.765 million (including preferred stock dividend payment), or $22.13 per share, compared to a loss of $207.88 million, or $30.31 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The adjusted EBITDA was $153.825 million.

Recent highlight from the presentation:

Revenues per segment:

U.S. Drilling segment produced quarterly operating revenues of $173.78 million. "During the quarter, Nabors' Lower 48 rig count decreased by 31.8 rigs or 36%. Average daily margins in the Lower 48 widened to $10,449 as favorable cost performance offset the erosion to average fleet day rates. The U.S. segment's rig count currently stands at 55, with 49 rigs in the Lower 48."

segment produced quarterly operating revenues of "During the quarter, Nabors' Lower 48 rig count decreased by 31.8 rigs or 36%. Average daily margins in the Lower 48 widened to $10,449 as favorable cost performance offset the erosion to average fleet day rates. The U.S. segment's rig count currently stands at 55, with 49 rigs in the Lower 48." Canadian Drilling segment's revenues came in at $3.56 million.

segment's revenues came in at International Drilling segment's revenues were $301.08 million. "Activity declines across several markets, and disruptions related to the COVID-19 virus impacted results. The second quarter included one-time net gains totaling approximately $8 million, primarily early termination revenue. The quarterly average rig count, at 82, declined by 5% from the prior quarter. The average margin per day increased to $14,091, including a net benefit of approximately $1,070 from the unusual items. The international rig count currently stands at 74."

segment's revenues were "Activity declines across several markets, and disruptions related to the COVID-19 virus impacted results. The second quarter included one-time net gains totaling approximately $8 million, primarily early termination revenue. The quarterly average rig count, at 82, declined by 5% from the prior quarter. The average margin per day increased to $14,091, including a net benefit of approximately $1,070 from the unusual items. The international rig count currently stands at 74." Revenues from the Drilling Solutions segment were $33.129 million. Revenues from the Rig Technologies segment were $33.582 million.

2 - Free cash flow yearly is now estimated at $93.6 million in 2Q'20

The yearly free cash flow was a gain of $351.54 million, with a profit of $93.6 million in 2Q'20. Even with such a weak environment, the company managed a positive free cash flow.

Unfortunately, the company decided to suspend the dividend on March 26, 2020.

3 - Net debt is now $2.78 billion at the end of Q2'20.

Net debt in the second quarter is now $2.79 billion. On June 30, NBR balances of cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn credit facility totaled nearly $925 million.

Source: NBR Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Nabors Industries is a good company struggling in an extremely challenging environment. Listening to CEO Tony Petrello makes me realize how difficult it is to survive an unprecedented downturn due to reckless actions from Saudi Arabia taken at the worst moment in history.

I am confident that this severe downturn that affected our world economy will not heal as fast as possible. It will take many months or perhaps a year after a vaccine will be available for the world to return to normalcy again.

Thus, the best strategy is to trade short term and keep only a short position for the long term, until we can see clearer.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NBR is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $47 and line support at about $41.25. Assuming that oil price will trade in the range $40-$45 for the rest of 2020 and H1 2021, I believe the best strategy is to trade the pattern. However, we are approaching the apex, and it is time for a breakout.

I believe the pattern is bullish, and it is likely that we will have a resistance breakout with a test of $58, which is the first long-term resistance. However, if oil prices drop below $40, NBR may eventually cross the support and trade below $25 with a bottom around $18. It is not likely but still possible, depending on how OPEC+ future actions.

