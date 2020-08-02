The mortgage industry is expected to recover sooner than expected and this could drive the prices higher for this ETF.

“Fear incites human action far more urgently than does the impressive weight of historical evidence.” - Jeremy Siegel

While we have seen most stocks rally since March, there are pockets within the market that have missed out on the bull run. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is one fund that is still almost 50% down from its February highs. Not only is the valuation attractive, but its dividend income percentage is also high. While some may claim that such a high yield is unsustainable, there are certain evolutions in the mortgage industry that may work in favor of the underlying holdings that the ETF is invested in.

Mortgage Industry: Recovery amidst uncertainty

How the mortgage industry fares will have a bearing on the ETF. Investors have sold MORT due to the uncertainty prevailing in these markets due to the raging pandemic, especially in the US. The months of April and May saw mortgage activity at an extremely low level.

However, there has been a recovery that was not expected based on the forecasts that were made earlier in the year. It was predicted that the industry would pick up in 2021, but we have already seen a number of indicators showing tremendous potential. While new listings are on the rise, prices have been sticky without falling much. With momentum picking up, we could see REITs within this space perform better in the quarters to come even though a high level of uncertainty is expected.

Source: Freddie Mac

While a low interest rate has motivated potential homebuyers, the intervention of the Fed cannot be discounted. In an earlier announcement, the Fed was expected to buy $500 billion in Treasury bills and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities, but this figure rose to $120 billion a month due to the pandemic. Some investors may be critical of such assistance, but it does provide some level of assurance in the mortgage industry.

Where is the dividend coming from?

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF is a highly concentrated ETF with about 71% of its holdings in ten companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A deep dive into the top five companies (accounting for 50% of the portfolio) should give us a picture of how the fund has been able to provide such a high yield.

Dividend Yield Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 12.52% AGNC Investment Corp. 10.87% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 13.09% Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 10.84% New Residential Investment Corp. 14.80%

Source: Seeking Alpha

We see that most of these companies have been able to generate a high yield over the years. The yields have also increased due to the pressure on prices. While markets have recovered, these mortgage stocks continue to trade at a discount to their March levels. There has been a reduction in dividend payout for many companies but we still believe that the overall return for MORT is still going to be attractive given its current price. It should also be noted that Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) have been able to maintain a steady payout this year, while New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw the largest drop. One of the reasons is the diversification achieved by Starwood Property Trust through its operations in Commercial and Retail space and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a portfolio that is concentrated towards senior loans. New Residential Investment Corp., on the other hand, is concentrated towards residential mortgages and has been impacted by the deferral in mortgage payments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have a significant portion of their holdings that are agency-backed, which should give some form of insurance to prospective investors in this fund.

Another feature of these companies has been their growing cash balance since last year. Even though these firms have not been profitable, their stock of cash has been sufficient to not only absorb quarterly losses but also generate income to their shareholders. Liquidity is manageable since most of the current liabilities are centered on the current portion of long-term debt that is expected to get rolled over at maturity. Disbursing away dividends for REITs is also beneficial from a taxation perspective.

Risks to be considered in MORT

Companies suffering losses may make the yield unsustainable: The improved cash balance is on account of higher debt raised. Unless the company is able to generate profits, there would be pressure on the liquidity of these firms. The intervention from the Fed cannot be an everlasting phenomenon and shareholders need to acknowledge this risk while assessing future dividend payouts.

Muted revenue guidance for 2020: With profitability already under pressure in the initial quarter, the guidance for most of these companies projects a loss in the remaining period. As the virus cases continue to grow, we may see demand being hit if no vaccine is developed in the near to medium term.

The impact on interest rates: So far, the Fed has been able to maintain rates at an all-time low by purchasing mortgage-backed securities. Low rates have in turn been fueling the demand for mortgage loans. It would be worthwhile to consider what the demand would be if the role of the Fed is minimized. The rates could climb higher leading to lower appetite for mortgage loans.

With the mortgage industry showing glimpses of hope, the ETF can be considered to be attractively valued given the high return it offers to its shareholders. The downside risk from these levels may be low, and the price could appreciate substantially if the mortgage industry maintains its current momentum. This looks like a great holding, especially for an income-oriented investor.

