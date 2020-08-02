NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is one of the four pure-play private mortgage insurers (PMIs). Borrowers who take out a conventional mortgage that is backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac are required to obtain mortgage insurance as an added form of lender protection whenever the borrower is making a down payment of less than 20% (and the loan-to-value is greater than 80%). For a more detailed background on the PMI industry, readers can take a look at one of my previous articles on the topic (it is a rather unique industry so the primer might be helpful for those not familiar with it). This article will focus more on recent macro trends and hone in on NMIH's projected results and performance.

NMIH's stock has appreciated ~11% since I began coverage on the PMIs in May of 2020, slightly lagging the S&P 500 by ~2%. I consider these results to be disappointing given the upside potential I see for NMIH. NMIH is the newest entrant into the industry and also the smallest when looking at market share and revenues. The advantage of this from an investment perspective is that the firm has been nimble in growing market share and has been rapidly growing revenues with a five-year CAGR of 75%, hard to come by outside of the tech industry. Below is a quarterly look at the four pure-play PMIs' ROEs, TTM revenue growth rates, and P/B ratios:

Not only has NMIH's top line been exploding, but it's also gradually been improving the bottom line as the business has scaled. The ROE had gradually been growing and even exceeded +20% starting in Q3 2019. This is a stock that both value and growth investors can love. The combination of growth and returns earned NMIH an industry high average P/B ratio of 2.4x throughout 2019.

Enter COVID-19

Business dramatically changed however with the onset of 2020's recession. During the height of the market sell-off in March, NMIH traded as low as $8.06 inter-day, a P/B of 0.59x, clearly sending the message that the market expected massive mortgage defaults and a sharp decline in housing prices.

There is still a great amount of uncertainty on where the economy and housing go from here, but what is clear is the residential real estate has held up better than even the most optimistic of expectations. In fact, Realtor.com's Housing Recovery Index (which combines "proprietary measures of housing demand, supply, prices, and the pace of sales") suggests the housing market has already completely recovered back to pre-COVID crisis levels and has even accelerated higher:

Mortgage forbearance rates tell a similar story. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, after peaking at 6.40% for the week ending May 30th, GSE forbearance rates have since declined to 5.49% while forbearances across all mortgages have declined to 7.74% representing roughly 3.9M loans in forbearance. This improvement will likely stall out for the time being however as the USA's reopening has largely hit pause and we've seen slight increases in continuing jobless claims.

Housing prices have also continued to rise as incredible amounts of both fiscal and monetary stimulus has supported the market.

As can been seen in the table below, NMIH has been the clear winner when it comes to minimizing default rates thus far among all of the PMIs. While it also had the lowest starting default rate at March 2020, its outperformance is difficult to explain and I suspect there might be some catching-up to its peers (hopefully this is addressed during its upcoming earnings call).

PMI Default Rates

Q2 Results On Deck

We will be receiving a deluge of data next week as MTG and NMIH report earnings on Wednesday the 5th followed by RDN and ESNT on Friday the 7th. ACGL however reported on July 29th and held its earnings call on the 30th. The results for its PMI segment were hands down much better than expected relative to where expectations were at Q1. Below are highlights from some of the more salient parts of its earnings call:

the current delinquency rate of 5.14% is approximately 30% to 40% lower than what we -- than what we expected it would be when we developed our forecast at the end of the first quarter.

Speaks for itself. Great development. On the topic of where management thinks default rates could get to by year end, it conservatively guided towards 8%. On the topic of the claims rate, it's expecting (i.e. the percentage of defaulted loans that result in an eventual foreclosure and claims payment), it is expecting 5%. Below are the other key points I took away:

Management expects housing prices to increase 5% on an annualized basis.

The vast majority of its policies have home equity in excess of 10%. (This should be true for the other PMIs as well).

Housing prices are "the number one leading indicator" on risk of delinquency. Management finds housing prices "extremely encouraging".

Management finds housing prices "extremely encouraging". It expects 20-30% positive net income margins for the mortgage segment through the balance of the year (70-80% combined ratio). This implies not a single negative earnings quarter for the MI segment.

net income margins for the mortgage segment through the balance of the year (70-80% combined ratio). This implies not a single negative earnings quarter for the MI segment. It expects future claims values (amount paid per claim) to be 50% higher than Q2 due to newly reported delinquencies carrying higher loan balances as result of being concentrated in high housing cost states (e.g. California, Florida, and New York).

All of this serves as excellent color for helping to form expectations for the rest of the PMIs and guides me to believe NMIH will smash sell-side expectations when they report its results.

Projecting NMI Holdings' Results

ACGL's results provide us with several helpful data points that can be used in projecting NMIH's Q2 results as well as the full fiscal year.

The PMI industry will likely be expecting a 5% claims rate. Claim values ($s paid per claim) will be ~50% higher as defaults are concentrating on higher balance loans. Default rates can be expected to conservatively increase by ~3%. I will be conservative and assume NMIH default rates go to 7% until we receive an explanation on why its low default rates are such a large industry outlier.

With these considerations, I estimate NMIH's quarterly reserves as follows:

Source: Compiled by author

With the claims expense/reserves in hand, I now feed these amounts into a projected income statement:

These results lead me to a Q2 net income of $30.6M and a FY 2020 net income of $157.7M. This compares against S&P Cap IQ's average sell-side estimates of $22.23M and $132M respectively. I also arrive at a year-end BV per share of $16.80. The P/BV that NMIH trades at by then will be highly dependent on the macro backdrop, success in reopening the economy, and success in bringing down unemployment. NMIH's P/BV traded as high as 1.4x in June as reopening optimism was peaking. I think it would be reasonable to expect the ratio to get back towards 1.75x if we can start to see real progress over the next 12 months.

My 12-month price target for NMIH is therefore $29.40 based on a 1.75 P/BV, representing 90% upside from the current price of ~$15.50. This compares against the average sell-side price target of $21.68 (highest sell-side at $26.50, lowest at $17.00). If NMIH's Q2 earnings beats, as I'm expecting, and they give an optimistic assessment similar to ACGL, I believe the sell-side will be raising their price targets. If 94% upside seems unrealistic, keep in mind NMIH's 52-week high is just north of $35, and as things stand today, the company is highly unlikely to face any capital losses as a result of this recession.

Based on the macro backdrop and ACGL's earnings, I expect all of the pure-play PMIs to perform well going into earnings, but I am particularly bullish on NMIH given its significantly lower default rate as of quarter end. This means that it will have the smallest amount of GAAP reserves to be taken in its Q2 earnings.

Path Forward After Q2

The PMIs have traded poorly since peaking in early June after we saw a COVID resurgence in certain states and a pause in reopening. They have also been highly correlated with financial stocks at large which have served as a barometer for the economic recovery.

I believe their weakness has been overdone. NMIH trades today at 1.07x BV, and when it reports Q2 earnings, I think it will be clear that it will have a positive earnings year unless an extreme new catastrophe strikes the US economy. This should put a floor on the stock price at 1.0x BV of equity and the stock should eventually approach a P/B that is suitable for a company that can produce a 20% ROE under normalized operations and will likely resume growing revenues by 20-30% annually.

Housing prices remain the data point to watch. There are some prognosticators that have a bearish outlook (CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) in particular is projecting a 6.6% decline from May 2020 to May 2021), while the consensus points to a moderate appreciation driven by rock-bottom mortgage rates and demographics.

In a world where it is challenging to find growth at a reasonable price, NMIH offers a rare opportunity to pick up the proverbial dollar bills laying on the ground that, as the efficient markets hypothesis suggests, shouldn't exist.

