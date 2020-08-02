PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is the second-biggest manufacturer of coatings and paint in the world by revenue, and is currently trading at a valuation which makes it "a wonderful company at a fair price" - to quote the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett.

Founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based PPG Industries is today a global giant with a market capitalization of $25.46 billion that employs 47,000 people at 156 manufacturing facilities in seventy countries around the world. It is now the second-biggest company in the global coatings and paint manufacturing sector by revenue, behind only the Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), as the following table demonstrates.

Company Revenue ($) Sherwin-Williams 17.95 billion PPG Industries 15.82 billion Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) 10.52 billion Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF) 5.94 billion RPM International (RPM) 5.56 billion Axalta (AXTA) 4.3 billion Diamond Vogel 4.59 billion BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 4.02 billion Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KSANF) 3.86 billion Asian Paints (OTCPK:ASNQY) 2.62 billion

Figures collated from Statista.

PPG Industries benefits from the fact that it is one of three dominant companies in the sector - alongside Sherwin-Williams and Akzo Nobel - and has the size and scale to offset declines in volume by increasing product prices. Its longevity also reflects the change-resistant and fragmented nature of its sector - coatings and paint are not subject to technological obsolescence, and the established companies are able to further consolidate their position by buying up their smaller competitors, thus improving their store count and brand portfolio. PPG Industries' announcement in February that it would acquire Alpha Coating Industries in Q1 2020 is a recent instance of this competitive advantage.

That PPG Industries is a profitable company by virtue of its dominant position is borne out by its 11.67% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 15.33 billion 1.41 billion 2016 14.27 billion 543 million 2017 14.75 billion 1.37 billion 2018 15.37 billion 1.32 billion 2019 15.15 billion 1.24 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on PPG Industries' investor relations page.

The steady level of profitability that PPG Industries has reported over the past five years appears compromised by Q2 2020, but one must take into account the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 3.38 billion 243 million Q2 3.02 billion 99 million Total 6.40 billion 342 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on PPG Industries' investor relations page.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Moody's has stated that PPG Industries' business model will remain resistant in the economic downturn that the pandemic has hastened, and consequently, the firm's stellar dividend record should be maintained - people will still need to maintain their properties with coatings and paint, regardless of what the economy is doing. That fact explains why PPG Industries has been so profitable that it has been able to reward shareholders with 47 years of consecutively rising dividends, a record that makes it an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL) and which leaves it three years shy of becoming a rarer Dividend King. With a payout ratio of 48.10% and reported free cash flow of $426 million, the odds are that PPG Industries will meet this milestone without further ado.

PPG Industries has rewarded shareholders with forty-seven years of consecutively rising dividends. Image provided by 90.5 WESA.

PPG Industries' financial robustness may seem questionable when looking at the long-term finances, as its long-term debt of $5.28 billion slightly outpaces its net worth of $4.94 billion, but the firm's steady profitability should ensure that it can meet its debt interest payments at least. PPG Industries' short-term finances are much stronger, as its total current liabilities of $5.23 billion are offset by its total current assets of $7.08 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.25 billion, its short-term investments worth $50 million, and its total accounts receivable of $2.67 billion. Overall, then, the balance sheet affirms Moody's view of how durable PPG Industries will be in the present economic downturn.

Prospective investors may well wonder, then, if PPG Industries is worth buying at this time given that its projected earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is 4.66%. This raises the question of valuation, to which we must now turn.

At close of market on 07/31/2020, PPG Industries traded at $107.65 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 07/31/2020, PPG Industries traded at a share price of $107.65 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 based on earnings-per-share of $4.21, and a forward P/E of 17.48 based on projected earnings-per-share of $6.16. The trailing P/E is on par with the five-year average P/E of 25.46, while the forward P/E is significantly lower. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 2.01% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.61%. Furthermore, both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the chemical manufacturing sub-sector average of 39.28 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.81. By most metrics, in fact, PPG Industries is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric PPG Industries Sub-Sector Index P/E 25.56 39.28 27.81 P/CF 13.60 17.23 13.83 P/B 5.41 4.64 3.20 P/S 1.88 3.04 2.18

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

On balance, then, it would seem that PPG Industries is either undervalued or fairly valued at present - prompting the question of what fair value for PPG Industries is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.70 (25.56 / 15 = 1.70) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $63.32 (107.65 / 1.70 = 63.32). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.00 (25.56 / 25.46 = 1.00) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $107.65 (107.65 / 1.00 = 107.65).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.17 (17.48 / 15 = 1.17) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $92.01 (107.65 / 1.17 = 92.01). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.69 (17.48 / 25.46 = 0.69) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $156.02 (107.65 / 0.69 = 156.02).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (1.61 / 2.01 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $134.56 (107.65 / 0.80 = 134.56). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $110.71 (63.32 + 107.65 + 92.01 + 156.02 + 134.56 / 5 = 110.71). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 3% at this time.

In summary, PPG Industries is an industry-leading firm which is poised to become a Dividend King and is trading just under fair value at this time. It therefore fulfills the requirements needed to be considered "a wonderful company at a fair price."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.