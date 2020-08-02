Avoiding A Second Wave
by: John Hussman
Summary
About two-thirds of this month's comment is about COVID-19 and the risk of a second wave.
Without an effective vaccine, one of the most important priorities should be increasing the speed of testing.
Presently, our estimate of likely 12-year S&P 500 nominal total returns is negative, and is 2% below the near-zero yield on Treasury bonds.
"Owing to the lack of effective therapeutics or vaccines, the best measures to control human coronaviruses remain a strong public health surveillance system coupled with rapid diagnostic testing and quarantine when necessary. For international outbreaks,