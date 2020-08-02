While the publisher is not going to release a lot of new games this year, its existing titles will continue to create value through various DLCs and in-game content updates.

Last Thursday Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported successful earnings results for Q1, which beat analysts' estimates. The gaming company greatly benefited from the COVID-19 lockdown, which was enforced all around the globe, as more people started to play video games. As one of the biggest publishers in the world, Electronic Arts will continue to benefit from the increased demand for video games for years to come. While the publisher is not going to release a lot of new games this year, its existing titles will continue to create value through various DLCs and in-game content updates, which now account for the majority of Electronic Arts' revenues. With more than $5 billion in liquidity and only slightly more than $1 billion in debt, the publisher has a rock-solid balance sheet, and as the gaming industry continues to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10%, it's a good time to buy Electronic Arts shares. I continue to hold a long position in the company and believe that it's safe to buy Electronic Arts shares at the current price, even though they trade close to their all-time high.

Top-Notch Performance

Electronic Arts stock recently had one of the best performances in its history. After depreciating along with the rest of the market at the beginning of March, shares started to rebound in early April and in less than four months appreciated by more than 60%. Such growth was achieved thanks to stay-at-home orders, which were implemented in various countries of the world and resulted in a surge in demand for video games. In recent months, the gaming industry broke numerous sales records in more than a decade, and as the industry continues to grow at nearly 10% each year, Electronic Arts, as one of the biggest publishers in the world, will undoubtedly benefit from such growth.

In Q1, Electronic Arts net bookings were $1.39 billion, above its own guidance of $1 billion, an increase of 87.1% Y/Y. The lockdown helped the company to increase its major engagement metrics and its games like Sims 4 and FIFA experienced triple-digit growth. At the same time, the company's battle royal game Apex Legends' latest seasonal update had the highest engagement rate since the launch of the game in February of 2019. Overall, Electronic Arts has more than 50 mobile and 30 video gaming updates during the quarter, which helped the publisher to achieve such extraordinary results in Q1.

Source: Electronic Arts

There are several reasons why I continue to be bullish on Electronic Arts. In June, the publisher added the majority of its titles on the PC digital platform Steam. In the past, Electronic Arts PC games were available only on the company's own platform Origin. The biggest downside of Steam is that the platform takes up to 30% commission from each sale. However, Steam also has over 95 million monthly active users, which in my opinion justifies that percentage, considering that it's also the biggest PC gaming marketplace in the world. At the same time, we could assume that as one of the biggest publishers in the world, Electronic Arts made an exclusive deal with Steam, which currently competes with its rival Epic Store for exclusive deals.

In late 2020, Electronic Arts will also benefit from the release of the next generation of consoles. As the demand for console gaming continues to increase, Electronic Arts, as one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, should see a bump in its console sales, since in Q1 alone its console net booking increased by 98% Y/Y. At the same time, Electronic Arts plans to release its upcoming AAA first-person shooter Battlefield 6 next year, which is also another catalyst for growth. In total, games from the Battlefield series were sold more than 80 million times and Battlefield 6 is unlikely going to disappoint shareholders since the demand for the popular video games continues to increase.

More Room for Growth

In the short term, Electronic Arts stock should continue to appreciate for several reasons. First, the company will see a bump in its PC sales thanks to its new partnership with Steam. At the same time, Electronic Arts will once again release its cash-generating sports titles from FIFA, NHL, and Madden franchises. We will also see a new game from the Star Wars franchise called Star Wars: Squadron. Since most of those games will come out in Q3, the period from October to December will decide whether the publisher will be able to achieve its fiscal year goals or not. In Q3 alone, the Street estimates Electronic Arts EPS to be $2.91, an increase of 15% Y/Y.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The biggest downside of owning Electronic Arts right now is the lack of new titles for the rest of the year. The publisher didn't schedule any new releases for Q4, and in Q3, we will see only one AAA title from the Star Wars franchise. In the past, Electronic Arts received blowback from the release of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 two years ago due to its high reliance on microtransactions. If the new Star Wars game fails this year, then the company will lose a substantial amount of revenue this year.

The good news is that Electronic Arts has been profitable since 2012, and it managed to recover from scandals that negatively affected its stock price in the past. With operating and net margins of 26.19% and 54.89%, respectively, Electronic Arts has one of the greatest margins in the industry, and since 2015, it started to accumulate cash at record pace thanks to the constant release on an additional premium in-game content. This helped the company to decrease the number of games that it releases every year, while at the same time it's able to continue to monetize its existing titles years after they were launched.

Source: GuruFocus

With $5.74 billion in cash and only $1.07 billion in debt, Electronic Arts has a rock-solid balance sheet and its stock trades at lower TTM EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios than its peers from the gaming industry. For that reason, we could safely say that Electronic Arts is not overvalued compared to its competitors and its stock has more room for growth, even though it trades close to its all-time high right now.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

For FY21, Electronic Arts expects its revenues and net bookings to be $5.625 billion and $5.950 billion, respectively. Since there are not going to be lots of new releases this year, most of the money will come from the company's live services segment, which includes premium in-game content and virtual currencies. The company also expects to have a net income of $869 million, which I believe will be easy to achieve, considering that in Q1 alone Electronic Arts made $361 million in profits, which account for 42% of its expected annual net income. For that and other reasons that were stated in the article, I believe that Electronic Arts is a "BUY" at the current price, and I continue to have a long position in the company.

Source: Electronic Arts

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA, ATVI, UBSFF, TTWO, SNE, NTES, NTDOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.