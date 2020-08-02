Prepared by Tara, senior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

While we have generated massive returns since late March after switching from being mostly short to nearly all long in April, there were some names that we bought in late March and early April. One such name that we were buying on the way down was Visa (NYSE:V), which we told members was an absolute gift under $150. When shares hit $200, we recommended pocketing some trading gains. This is prudent money management. As shares pull back under $190, they are looking a bit attractive for reentry, but we would try and wait for $185. Long term, these small amounts won't make too much difference, but for our traders, these extra few points help deliver outsized gains when you consider dozens if not hundreds of trades a year. We think there is more room to run here. Make no mistake, the stalling of the global economy due to COVID-19 shutdowns have caused obvious volume declines for Visa and related companies. It is simply a fact. The bears will continue to argue that the real economy will suffer all year and probably longer and that our consumer economy is not going to recover anytime soon and therefore Visa should be avoided. There is some truth to this, but that has been offset in some part by a recent push by businesses to move to cashless transactions in part due to sanitation, and in part due to a national coin shortage.

The consumer largely remains pressured, and with fears of the CARES Act unemployment benefit extra payments ending, retail is concerned. But the market is not thinking about where we will be in a few weeks or months from now. Many of our traders believe that the market is overvalued. In the traditional metric sense, it really is. But the market is not thinking about where we will be in a few weeks or months from now. For the most part, the market is pricing equities based on expectations for late H2 2020 and really 2021 performance. This is why the averages have spiked, and despite painful H1 2020 performance, the stock remains elevated. On the recent pullback from $200, the most recent earnings showed some reason to justify the pullback, but also had some positives to note.

Revenue falls as expected

When it comes to a growth stock like Visa, every financial metric we watch begins with revenues. We have to tell you with the entire quarter being impacted by COVID-19, particularly with the international exposure, the results were expected to be hit hard, with April being particularly pressured. It seems every quarter we see exemplary growth in the top line, but this was broken. The top line fell for Visa. While the growth has stalled, we expect it to resume in 2021:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This trajectory is impressive, but this was a quarterly decline, which we are unaccustomed to seeing. Odd that the stock is still so strongly valued with such declines in performance. But that is the story of much of the stock market these days. The market is essentially giving 2020 a pass. But what is driving the revenue?

First, innovation. The company is a "financial technology company" or a "fintech" for the uninitiated. The company is constantly working to offer new and exciting ways to pay and get paid. This comes even with a massive economic slowdown. We like the future of this company. While the stock can be traded effectively, we expect a continued long and slow increase in share prices. Patience will be rewarded. That said, Q3 was disastrous on the surface, but was mostly expected thanks to the severe impact of COVID. Now, over the years, the story has always been how the volume continues to grow markedly. Now, with the slowdown, volumes were of course lower than they otherwise would have been. Volume will return soon. But longer term, there is more to the Visa story.

What do we mean? Well, with more and more transactions globally moving away from cash and check to electronic means, Visa will continue to gain. This recent cashless push has been a slight boost as retailers are largely encouraging electronic payment. While regulation can be a risk, we think it is more of a benefit in many ways because new regulation can be adapted to by a major company like Visa, but could squeeze out smaller competitors or create barriers to pay system entry.

We will remind you that as more credit cards can be loaded onto smartphones, Visa stands to gain. We often look at bank reports for measures on credit card issuance, and those continue to be relatively solid. While revenue fell, we think double-digit revenue growth will return for fiscal 2021. We also think Q3 is the bottom in terms of the downturn in transactions and volumes.

The company delivered a mixed report, and revenues slowed some from COVID-19, but were essentially in line. They missed consensus expectations by $10 million, coming in at $4.84 billion.

The results strongly suggest the company is continuing to execute in certain lines, but also reflects the economic slowdown. The slowdown is temporary. The risk now is that it continues a bit longer than we would like, with threats of new shutdowns, etc. Eventually, the virus will run its course, or a vaccine will be ready. For now, expect Q4 to see some pressure, but we do think Q3 is the bottom. They further suggest that Visa will continue its stable and reliable growth, though not every quarter can be a beat versus expectations. We will say again, fifth time, maybe the sixth, COVID is a temporary headwind. That said, net revenue was a near 17% decrease from Q3 2019. This was primarily due to a 10% drop in payment dollar volume and a 13% decrease in processed transactions to approximately 30.7 billion.

Merchants and consumers had been moving away from paper and cash transactions globally, and this is accelerating in the 'new-normal'. While there are many opinions on the merits of and drawbacks to not using/accepting cash, from an investing standpoint it is positive for Visa. It helps future growth. There is also room to expand into many more markets, especially in 3rd world countries that stand to benefit from Visa's technology and the services it can offer. However, it takes us back to our point above about COVID-19 hampering the quarter. International exposure, while a strength, also led to pain thanks to the pandemic. Since COVID-19 was pretty much global in Q3, we saw cross-border volumes decline 37%. If we back out Europe, they fell 47%. We think they will rebound in fiscal Q4, relative to fiscal Q3.

Operational expenses fell

We still hate the growth in operational expenses, but thankfully they fell in the quarter. However, they did not fall as much as we would have liked, but the decline was a positive. Expenses have always been our biggest issue with the company. We would like to see these expenses rise a bit more slowly, boosting margins. That said, with falling revenues, increasing expenses would have been catastrophic to margins. With the 17% fall in revenues, we were hoping expenses would decline in the high single digits this quarter. Operating expenses were down 5, with lower advertising and marketing.

Earnings fall

Revenue fell sharply, while expenses fell modestly. Make no mistake, higher spending is justified by strong revenue growth and investments for the future. With the present reality, we were pleased that operational expenses fell. We think that strong expense management continues into fiscal Q4. That said, the increased spending did not cause margins to decrease relative to last year on an adjusted basis. This quarter, operating margins were 62%, falling from 67%. All of this led to a drop in Q3 EPS:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Every year, the company has been expanding its bottom line and doing so significantly, justifying the stock's premium valuation. The stock is never "cheap" on traditional valuation metrics. And, at least right now, growth has slowed and now contracted. We believe this is the bottom operationally. We look to the future where billions more transactions will occur every year. This is why it trades at a premium and why the market is largely ignoring the poor performance relative to history.

Net income came in at $2.4 billion. Further, earnings per share were $1.06, falling 22% from last year's $1.37. This figure surpassed expectations for $1.04 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected revenues and lower-than-anticipated expenses. We should also point out that the fact that the company also repurchased $0.9 billion worth of stock this quarter. We underestimated the impact of the repurchases as we thought these would be halted for cash preservation.

Our 2020 projections

As we move forward, the present fiscal Q4 is going to see pain as well. If the cross-border recovery remains slow through the fourth quarter, the revenue mix shift away from cross-border will persist. Adding in the impact of the service fee lag, incentives as a percent of gross revenues are likely to increase by 2 to 3 points over the third-quarter levels. This percentage should normalize as cross-border volumes improve and the domestic volume recovery stabilize. If things do not improve, we could be wrong about Q3 being the bottom in performance, and it could be Q4 is the bottom, ahead of the holiday shopping quarter (fiscal Q1 2021). Right now we believe 2020 revenue will now approximate $22.0 billion to $22.8 billion, lowering our prior high end expectation. With this reduced revenue, and overall low single-digit expense growth, and repurchases, we now see earnings at $4.95 to $5.20, narrowed from $4.90 to $5.30. We will be closely watching expenses in addition to payment volumes and processed transaction figures in fiscal Q4. Sure, the stock is definitely "overvalued" on the new fiscal 2020 expectations, but the market is looking ahead to 2021. While we took profit at $200, we would consider adding in the mid-$180s or below.

If you enjoy our thought process, you should click the orange "follow" button to receive our public analyses right in your inbox but if you want to pad your short-term returns, check out BAD BEAT Investing below

Let us help you crush this market Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.