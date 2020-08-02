But despite these serious challenges, I remain an Apple bull. They are the tech company most prepared for whatever the future may bring.

China and iPhone growth remain problems. The delay in the 2020 iPhone will not help with that.

iPad and Mac Save The Day

On iPhone and Wearables, we expect a year-over-year revenue performance to worsen in the June quarter relative to the March quarter; on iPad and Mac, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to improve in the June quarter. -CFO Luca Maestri, 3 months ago

There were plenty of indications that PCs and tablets were selling well, as workers moved from their offices to their homes, and needed a little more power.

But this?

Yes, Luca. “Improved.” Let me put into context how remarkable those two columns in the middle are. First, let’s look at how Apple’s (AAPL) revenue sources have evolved since iPhone was introduced in 2007:

iPhone (blue line) shoots up like a rocket, peaking in 2015 as sales have flattened.

Mac (thick green) comes down from 43% and settles in at around 10% of revenues.

iPad (thick red) starts off fast, but peaks at 20% of revenues, leveling off at around 8%.

Services and Wearables (aqua and yellow) have been growing fast since 2014.

Goodbye iPod (purple).

So let’s see how it’s gone since that blowout 2015:

iPhone has had only one good year out of the four, and was down over 8% overall.

On the flip side, Wearables and Services saw total growth in this period of 143% and 133% respectively.

Highlighted, Mac and iPad have not done well, with Mac up 1% in this period, and iPad down 8%. iPad had a nice little rebound in 2018 on the introduction of the iPad Pro.

Turning that into dollars:

Annualizing Q3 out for comparison, you can see how the highlighted Mac+iPad red box was the biggest contributor to revenue growth this quarter, and much larger than any of the fiscal years. This is highly unusual performance for these products.

It’s a little ironic after all these years of speculation that Apple would abandon the Mac and maybe even iPad because they didn’t make enough money. This was always a laughable suggestion. Just for context, Mac and iPad saw $47 billion in combined revenue in 2019, which would put them by themselves in the top 100 of US companies.

Also note, iPhone is not doing so hot. That’s Apple’s Problem Number One

Problem Number Two

Similarly, our results were very strong all around the world with growth in all geographic segments and new June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe, in Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. -CFO Luca Maestri on the earnings call

There was one June quarter record missing, and that is Greater China.

This is the latest chapter in Apple’s China troubles.

Greater China went from 27% of Apple’s operating income in that blockbuster 2015 to 19% in 2019, now back in third place after Europe. In Q3, Greater China was under 18% of Apple’s operating income.

So, even treating 2015 as an outlier, Apple is well off where they were headed with China. 2016 was a bad year all around, with a global soft patch. You’re also seeing the effect of lengthened smartphone upgrade cycles, and the fact that Apple’s current iOS still runs on a phone that was released in 2015, and will still support that 2015 phone with the release of iOS 14 in the fall.

But as you can see, it wasn’t just that. After a nice rebound year in FY 2018, the trade war set in, and it had a very large effect on Apple’s China sales and profits.

Moreover, this makes Apple’s revenue stream more dependent of the Americas and Europe. Here’s the problem with that:

So now Apple has become newly re-dependent on their lowest margin regions.

This is of course a very fluid situation, and January could bring a new administration with a new China policy, but that would not entirely solve the problem. China was a big part of the long term plan, and now there is a lot of uncertainty.

The drivers of Apple’s last two huge fiscal years, 2015 and 2018, were iPhone and China. Both of those are not growing. These are the central challenges Apple faces going forward.

The New Plan

The Old Plan has two problems, one regional, one product-based. Starting with the later, we are all by now familiar with the dramatic growth of Services and Wearables, etc.

Q3 typically has the lowest seasonal iPhone mix, so Services and Wearables are bigger contributors than in the full year. For Q3 2020, Services and Wearables accounted for almost 33% of net sales, up from 32% in Q3 2019.

Again, note how iPhone lags in the bottom growth bar.

Putting it in dollars is even more extraordinary:

So the plan generally is to have a more diverse mix in the income statement. Certainly that saved their bacon this quarter.

This quarter, Services and Wearables, etc. were a little soft, up only 15% and 17% respectively YoY. Both are pretty broad categories. Services include AppleCare, the App Store, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple News, Arcade, Card, etc. The full name of Wearables, formerly, “Other Products,” is Wearables, Home and Accessories. I’m not sure the added specificity helped, as it’s still a terrible name, but it gives you an idea of what’s in there.

So they cover a lot of things, but what drives the growth here is really 4 things: AppleCare and the App Store in Services, and Apple Watch and AirPods in Wearables.

So it looks like Q3 was split on both accounts. With stores closed, there was much less hardware service happening, so AppleCare was down. But likely that was offset by strong performance from the App Store. In Wearables, Apple Watch tends to be driven by in-person purchases at the stores. But many people needed some wireless headphones for work-from-home, so that offset.

The Escape Hatch

But what about China? China poses dual issues for Apple in a new Cold War between the US and China. They get hit on the demand side, as we’ve seen, but also most of their assembly and supply chain is in China. So there is a lot of tail risk for Apple in this, probably more than any US company.

Apple’s regional segments are missing two large population centers: Africa, and also India, which gets lumped in with Rest of Asia-Pacific. Apple’s current regional frontier is India, which is their Chinese escape hatch.

India is home to over a billion people, but very few of them own an iPhone. The vast majority cannot afford one, but that still leaves tens of millions of potential iPhone customers who own other phones. Apple does not have any retail in India, and you cannot even buy directly from them on their website. They had planned to launch the online Apple Store India this quarter, but COVID intervened. The first retail store is in process, probably to open in 2021.

One is the biggest factors here is that India imposes a 30% duty on imported smartphones. Apple has an app for that:

Reuters screenshot

What do they make in that Foxconn factory? Currently, it’s the iPhone 11 and XR, and they also make iPhone 7 in country. But Foxconn is about to ramp up production on the new iPhone SE, Apple's $399 phone. Here’s a screenshot of the landing page on Apple’s Indian website right now:

But the weird thing is that you can’t really buy an iPhone SE in India right now, at least from online retailers I checked. What’s widely available is iPhone 11, XR, and iPhone 7 — those made in country.

So Foxconn will be making the SE in India for the whole world, but most especially for India. There was a lot of confusion surrounding the SE when it was announced, because developed-world analysts were seeing it through their developed-world lenses. What does it add to the product mix? Won’t it undercut their more expensive phones?

The answer is that while it’s not only for India, the iPhone SE looks very much to me to be targeted towards India, and it is no accident that they are having their favorite assembler, Foxconn, do it. Rumors are that in the medium term, Apple would like to see 20% of their assembly move to India. India is the only country outside of China that can bring the scale Apple requires.

It’s no secret that Apple is a difficult customer. Vendors like the money of course, but not everyone is up to being insanely great all the time. Apple is demanding in terms of quality, time and cost. There’s an old saying, “Good. Fast. Cheap. Pick two out of three.” Apple always wants all three. Additionally, Tim Cook has instituted new demands on suppliers regarding labor rights and renewable energy.

So that is why Apple has been pushing Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that mostly operates on the mainland, to open up this factory in the first place, and now expand. The companies have a long relationship, and they are one of the few vendors who seem to be able to keep Apple happy. Good, fast and cheap, all at once.

After I had already submitted this article on Saturday morning, this article appeared in the Times of India

So putting it all together:

On the demand side, Apple needs to replace their very high revenue growth from China with something else. Though not nearly as wealthy as China, India is the obvious choice here because of their size.

On the supply side, Apple needs capacity in India to avoid the very high tariffs on smartphones there. But maybe more importantly down the road, if the Cold War heats up more, they can shift more production out of China.

India is Apple's China Escape Hatch, in more way than one.

How will we know if it’s working? If India gets so big that they have to split it out from Rest of Asia-Pacific, like they did with China in 2013. That’s why my ears perked up when I saw that Rest of Asia-Pacific was up 17% YoY in Q3. There was no color on the call regarding India, but it would have been my first question.

Buybacks and Cash

No Apple quarterly report would be complete without some talk of buybacks and cash because of this chart:

But more to the point, this chart:

In Q3, Apple’s EPS would have been $1.70, not $2.58 had they never started the buyback program, 52% higher. At a constant P/E, Apple’s share price would be over a third lower right now.

Also notice in the first chart how it masked a dip in profits in 2019, instead making EPS flat with 2018.

In scale, this is the most successful cash return program of all time.

But of course, Apple also has a dividend, so let’s add that all up:

Getting close to half a trillion. Extraordinary.

But with the stock price so high, and a trailing P/E of...

Data by YCharts

OK, 33.35. With the stock price so high, Apple is getting much less for their money:

The amount of cash they have been spending has remained pretty stable since FY 2018, but as the share price has soared this year, Apple is getting less bang for the buck. A third less in the TTM. The solution, as to so many of life’s problems, is more cash flows from operations. Let’s check in on that.

So after a poor 2019, cash flows look to be back on the rise again, and almost back to the blockbuster 2015 levels in the TTM. But if the stock price stays elevated in the short term, this will not be enough if they want to get back to the old pace of taking out about 6.7% of shares every year. So they will either have to remain on this new slower pace of about 4.6% per year, or even slower, or eat into net cash faster. They have chosen a mix. In May, they started an accelerated buyback program that got to $6 billion through the end of June, and is slated for $50 billion all together. But again, this won’t be enough to get back to the old pace at the current price.

So if the price remains elevated, the effect of buybacks will become reduced, or they will have to burn through the cash pile more quickly.

Apple Outlook: The Short and Medium Term

Apple did not offer guidance last quarter beyond Maestri’s quote that led this article. Here’s Q4 guidance, in its entirety.

On iPhone, we expect to see recent performance continue for our current product lineup, including the strong customer response for iPhone SE. In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year we project supply to be available a few weeks later. We expect the rest of our product categories to have strong year-over-year performance. For services, we expect the September quarter to have the same trends that we have observed during the June quarter except for AppleCare where during the September quarter a year ago we expanded our distribution significantly.

The big news for Q4 is that the next iPhone will be delayed until after the quarter ends in September. Typically, there are 2-3 weeks of pre-orders and 1-2 weeks of shipping new iPhones in Q4. They were not clear on the pre-orders, but new 2020 iPhones will not be shipping until Q1 2021 in October. So as far as YoY comps go, that’s going to be a tough one, even with the anticipation of the 5G iPhone. But that just pushes forward purchases into next year, and the Q1 YoY comp in iPhone is likely to show massive growth as a result. I remain less sanguine about 5G than most everyone, but that is a story for next quarter.

They are also anticipating the work-from-home driven purchases will continue into Q4. Part of the reason is that due to supply-chain issues and the unprecedented spike in demand, Macs and iPads are on backorder. Typically, these are available next day in the US, or same day in major cities. Currently, Apple is showing delays of anywhere from 1-6 weeks for popular iPad and Mac models. A base model 11" iPad Pro has the longest delay of the models I checked, at 5-6 weeks, pushing delivery into September. But whether this surge can continue past Q4 is questionable.

They are indicating that Services were going to have a tough comp to begin with, and the reduction in retail AppleCare will not help.

But this is an unusual moment for longtime Apple watchers. For years, Apple traded with a consumer discretionary PE multiple, in the low to high teens. I always argued that though iPhone is not a staple, their revenue and profits were less cyclical, and acted more like a consumer staples company, and they should get that sort of multiple, more like Coke (KO) or Pepsi (PEP). Well, I got my wish, and then some:

Data by YCharts

But like much of the market, Apple is overpriced right now. I can’t tell you when this disconnect between the market in the economy is going to end, but it will end. This time is not different.

So if you are a shareholder and your time horizon is short, I would consider taking profits here. If you are not, wait for a better price.

Apple Outlook: The Long Term

But my time horizon with Apple is very long. There is literally a “What To Do With The Apple Shares” clause in my will. I have been buying since 2005, have never sold a share, and don’t intend to start now, largely because of the tax implications of all those pre-split shares. Now they will be 28x their original number, after the new 4:1 split.

Apple is a company with a lot of tough challenges in their present and future. Primary among these is the slowing of global smartphone sales, and we see that in iPhone’s limp performance since 2015. More than any other US company, they also face challenges from the new Cold War.

And I haven’t even gotten into the Congressional antitrust hearings.

My expectation is that it will not be pretty, on either side of the dais. Politicians don't understand tech, and tech executives don't understand Congress. It's always a heady mix. -Me, July 6

That pretty much sums up how it turned out, so I won’t dwell any further on that, except to say that Senators really need to stop using their allotted time to ask CEOs for tech support.

But the regulatory risk is real. The threat is to the App Store, and that is a key part of Services growth, and that is turn is part of the plan to fill the hole left by flattening iPhone sales. Tim Cook is much more conciliatory than his predecessor, but he seems to be digging in his heels here, and this is probably why.

The reason I remain confident in Apple’s future despite some very serious challenges is their tech stack. This is your basic “the whole is larger than the sum of the parts” argument. To take the most important example, that Apple designs its own chips is great. But they are not Qualcomm, selling those chips to OEMS. They are putting them exclusively in their own products, so what is important about their chips is what it allows them to do across their entire line of hardware products that no one else can. The recently announced Apple Silicon Macs are the final step in this.

At their Worldwide Developers Conference, online this year, Apple announced one of those whiz-bang features only they can pull off because of their unique vertically integrated tech stack. Somehow, AirPods Pro will support surround sound in a stereo pair of headphones. My favorite part of that is that it uses the accelerometers and gyrocopes in the headphones to anchor the sound in space so it doesn't move with your head, as if you were listening to surround speakers.

Let's review all the steps it took to get there, if you would like to try and replicate them.

Invent the iPod. Include a not-terrible set of earbuds, and keep making them better. Develop iPod over several generations, adding more features, and investing in miniature design, sound and video technology. Invent the iPhone. Base the OS around the OS X microkernel, so it can be ported to even smaller devices. Keep working on code-thinning, and lightweight, low power software design. Less than a year into the first iPhone, begin investing heavily in chip design. Become the largest headphone company in the world as iPhone sales soar. Keep investing into the "free" earbuds that come with them. Keep investing in speaker and microphone technology for iPhone, including dual-microphone active noise cancellation for better call quality in noisy environments. Invest heavily in the audio signal processor for better call and sound quality. Find some loose change in the sofa and buy Beats for $3 billion. Integrate their speaker driver technology as icing on the Apple Music cake. Keep making smaller and smaller chips that consume less and less power, and keep adding sensors and close-range wireless features, so you can eventually release Apple Watch. Release AirPods, the primary feature of which was that they were wireless earbuds that actually worked well. Put some tiny accelerometers and gyroscopes in there to help detect when they go in and out of an ear, and when the wearer is talking. Release AirPods Pro, the primary feature of which was dual-mic active noise cancellation, borrowed from iPhone, which also made Transparency possible. Include a tiny 10-core audio processing chip, and those tiny gyroscopes and accelerometers. Work for a few years on the software that makes surround sound on a stereo pair of headphones possible, using those 10 cores on the H1 chip. Use the gyroscopes and accelerometers to anchor the sound in space.

Simple, right? This is what Apple is up to while people are saying they can't innovate anymore. When I say only Apple can pull this off, I really mean it.

Apple screenshot. This "system in package" took 20 years to make.

So Apple faces serious challenges, and is going to have some rough patches. The unusual circumstances we find ourselves in will eventually end. The impetus from buybacks will slow.

But some day, something is going to replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s main device. I don’t know what that is, or when that will be. Apple may not have the first, but they will wind up making the one everyone else copies.

