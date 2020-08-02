I continue to have confidence in GILD's new management team and am staying long the stock.

However, it increased full-year guidance and has laid out a detailed set of foci investors can track for short and intermediate term growth.

GILD was hurt by COVID-related headwinds to sales of HCV drugs and certain items in its HIV line.

GILD sank back into its familiar pattern of disappointing the Street, selling off below $70 again after reporting Q2 results.

Gilead (GILD) - first, the bear case

GILD reported Q2 results Thursday. The stock, which had begun underperforming the sector (IBB), dropped further, and on a weak day for biotech Friday closed down 3.9% at $69.53. After having led the sector up this year, it is now lagging IBB's total return by a few points. Let's consider some risks that GILD bears can point to.

COVID-19 hurts it more than it helps it

It can be argued that while remdesivir (Veklury in the EU) will generate some profits this year and next, this will be a one-off, but that GILD's strategy turns in large part in converting as much of the HIV patient pool to Biktarvy and as much of the PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis against HIV) market as possible to Descovy, and that COVID messes that up with important longer term ramifications. Also, GILD and partner Galapagos (GLPG) have been planning for a strong launch of filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis, and this is now going to be virtual-only assuming timely approval. Furthermore, only time will tell how the several other late-stage studies of filgotinib and other pipeline products will fare relative to their projected timelines.

The $5 B in Q2 product sales may not be the bottom

With GILD not expecting much if any growth from Kite in Q3 and probably Q4, and with HIV switches largely on hold, don't forget that lots of Q2 sales are at risk. These include (Q2 sales in millions of USD):

Truvada (387)

Atriple (103)

Complera/Eviplera (72)

Stribild (59)

Letairis (80)

Viread (65).

These total $766 MM, or 15% of sales.

The core HIV line may falter

Between financial pressure on payers and competition, largely from ViiV and its growing line of 2-drug combos and injectables, trying to project continued strong sales from HIV drugs for GILD is too aggressive.

Kite may not fly

The other market leader in CAR-T therapies, Novartis (NVS), has big plans for Kymriah; see slide 36 from a June presentation. Note that Q2 sales of its CAR-T product Kymriah surged to $118 MM, up 103% yoy in constant currency.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and its Juno division will further pressure Kite.

No visibility in China

GILD has been talking about China for years, but it does not talk about actual sales. Maybe there is just too much competition and reimbursements are too low to move GILD's needle.

Others

Certainly there are lots of other possible criticisms of GILD and its still-high market cap above $87 B.

In any case, I will let others go into more negative commentary on GILD. As I remain comfortable with management's approach to maximizing GILD's opportunities, I'll provide some brief comments on what I'm looking for over time from this company. Because timelines in biotech are long, I'm not in a rush here so long as the company pursues its growth plan with imagination and competence.

In the next two sections, I will go through some details and big picture points that provide a counter-argument to GILD bears.

GILD is now presenting a specific set of prioritized growth objectives

GILD has come a long way from the troubled times several years ago when the new CEO, John Milligan, closed an earnings call by answering a question about GILD's growth plans by saying that it had them but would not share them with investors.

Now, we see on slide 18 of the presentation accompanying the conference call 6 goals in a slide titled Emerging Growth Opportunities.

These are presented in a bottom left-to top right direction, seemingly suggesting relative times frames.What I like is that they suggest a realistic approach to the business, with definable goals that investors can track.

I will discuss them in the order presented.

Continued growth in China

This title implies that overall, the line item in the sales presentation by drug in the press release that refers to "other international" for many of GILD's drugs are largely from China, and that the trend is encouraging. Patent expiries in China and elsewhere in the world may be very different from in the US.

With GILD's new management having strong experience marketing globally, with special emphasis on China, I am encouraged to see the company list this opportunity. Presumably by next year, visibility will arrive for investors, and we can track GILD's progress in China as well as outside of its core geographic area.

Accelerating HBV to $1 billion+ by 2022

HBV stands for hepatitis B. GILD's Viread was and remains a leading single-agent suppressive, chronic therapy for HBV. The drug in Viread is TDF, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. The next-gen version of tenofovir is the much more potent tenofovir alefenamide, or TAF. With fewer renal and bond side effects than Viread, Vemlidy has been growing in sales. GILD is signaling that it has meaningful growth potential in Asia as well as the US.

Note, Vemlidy, i.e. TAF, has a patent expiration in the US in May 2022. There are two patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book that expire in 2032. I have not seen GILD discuss its strategy in this regard. For now, my guess is that it will litigate any generic filing against Vemlidy or any combination product containing TAF, and may be able to at least delay competition for at least 30 months, or to November 2024.

Yescarta and Tecartus in cell therapy

This puts Kite in a certain context. Kite is presented as an emerging opportunity. Kite's pipeline is presented on slide 42, and is extensive. Clearly GILD intends to continue investing significant effort into cell therapy.

It is now clear that prior management paid a rich sum for Kite. Sadly, that team was not fully aware of the challenges in getting Medicare to reimburse hospitals properly for the very expensive CAR-T treatments.

However, the field of cell therapy could be a multi-decade emerging and very large opportunity. Eventually, when safe and standardized enough, I believe it has potential beyond oncology and thus could cure or efficiently control other types of disease.

I think it is up to management to be sure it has the cash flows to fund Kite's development properly. That Kite has its own status within GILD, with its own CEO, suggests that GILD's management team is holding Kite to a high standard. I would further suppose that if it is felt that a larger company could do a better job with the assets, Kite could be shopped around and would be a desirable asset for large companies with strong in-hospital organizations.

Kite is a wild card and a major test of management's savvy, given competition and the difficult times were are in.

Filgotinib

The company is highlighting a positive opinion in the EU for its first indication, RA.

On slide 26, Upcoming Milestones, GILD says that it expects approvals in RA in the US, EU and Japan.

Filgotinib was one one two JAK inhibitors that AbbVie (ABBV) put through Phase 2. It chose the one it had invented, upadacitinib (Rinvoq) and returned the rights to filgotinib to GLPG; GILD then did the deal to partner with GLPG. As part of the many problems GILD's prior management team showed, it moved slowly to answer FDA's toxicology concerns about possible testicular toxicity, delaying the entire project; this is something to watch.

GILD is sharing a lot of the upside potential from filgotinib with GLPG, and I am not modeling a major contribution to profits from it in valuing GILD.

Lenacapavir as foundation of next wave of HIV products

Lenacapavir, or lena, is a novel type of anti-HIV drug. It apparently can be dosed by simple injection every 6 months, or orally on a once-a-week schedule. GILD's CEO, Daniel O'Day, saw that GILD had been too nonchalant about ViiV's threat in HIV, and accelerated GILD's development of this breakthrough compound. GILD expects to make regulatory submissions for the specially needy population of highly treatment experienced HIV/AIDS patients (who are not responding well to available drug regimens) next year in the US and EU. It is also expecting Phase 2 data to address the needs of the bulk of the HIV patient population. Longer term, GILD is in preclinical development for a once-weekly bictegravir (Biktarvy), which could be combined with lena as a potential novel long-acting treatment for HIV. GILD is also looking at developing lena for PrEP.

GILD's goal is to take lena, both orally and by injection, and use it as a backbone for a next-gen class of long-active HIV drugs. If successful, this could extend its franchise well into the 2030s.

Also note (slide 40) in the Viral Disease Pipeline, GILD has 6 different line items for HIV cure. Something that it is not discussing just might be giving it reason (finally) for hope.

The last of the 6 emerging growth opportunities listed is:

Accelerating efforts to build immuno-oncology portfolio and expertise

GILD has been spending heavily on pipeline assets (slide 25).

Until there is at least a regulatory submission in this group, I'm not going to get into the details and for now will consider this a black box.

What I like here is the humble wording of this entry. It acknowledges that GILD is just getting going in IO and notes that it is making efforts to build expertise in the field. Seeing this sort of commentary from a company as large and important as GILD is not an everyday occurrence, and it fits with what I am thinking is a large and welcome dose of realism in the senior management team.

Daniel O'Day was CEO of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) pharma division, the most consequential force in biotech. He hired Dr. Parsey from Genentech as chief medical officer. He also brought Roche's former head of global product development and chief medical officer, Sandra Horning, onto GILD's board. An oncologist and breast cancer survivor, Dr. Horning has worked closely with O'Day and Dr. Parsey for years and should be a valuable member of the team.

Moving on to more prosaic points...

GILD has increased guidance for 2020, driven by remdesivir for COVID

GILD is up just a tiny bit from its level in early February, when it reported Q4 2019 results and guided for 2020. This of course did not incorporate any revenues from remdesivir. Look at the current guidance for full-year 2020 now versus then, from both the press release and slide show (midpoints of a range are presented):

product sales raised from $22 B to $24 B

non-GAAP EPS raised from $6.25 to $6.95.

This is not from either a projected change in the tax rate or increase in share buybacks.

Annualizing 6-month product sales gets us to $21 B. Making this calculation would imply a projected remdesivir (Veklury) sales figure for the back half of 2020 of $3-5 B. At $2500+ per treatment regimen, that would suggest at least enough sales to treat at least 1.3 million patients.

If we look ahead to 2021, and if the need is as great next year as this year, then remdesivir might generate $8 B in revenues. No guarantees at all, but consider the possibility that COVID becomes endemic as influenza has been for many, many years despite the existence of safe,one-dose vaccines. What might the total value of the drug be if it remains standard-of-care? Consider also that the current pricing is pandemic pricing. If the drug proves effective with more testing, and assuming at least one new mode of administration allowing outpatient use is developed, what might non-crisis pricing rise to, and how many treatment regimens might be sold annually?

Concluding comments - GILD as a value stock with growth potential

GILD is hardly dirt cheap, but I would argue that no financial asset is cheap right now. On a relative value scale, I like the combination of a large franchise in a critical part of the economy: treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS, with a promising pipeline and widening efforts to find a cure.

Adding to that, the more I see of Daniel O'Day and his new GILD team, the more I am satisfied to trust in the long term without picking at one negative detail or another. So I continue to look forward in a few years to something like $7 GAAP EPS and a 22X P/E, for perhaps a 3-5 year target price of $154 for GILD.

The potential for remdesivir puts GILD in a special category, as it is currently the only company with a marketed product that could generate large profits from helping to directly combat the COVID crisis. While work-from-home stocks have benefited, at its price just below $70, GILD shares arguably have not.

Risks to the shares are high, however, with numerous uncertainties. Only time will tell whether GILD is once again a value trap ready to ensnare the bulls, or whether it is now a true bargain.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Saturday; GILD $69.53.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.