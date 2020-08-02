U.S. May Production Plunges 2Mb/d

May production drop is just short of 2 Mb/d by 11 kb/d in the US.

By Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US states comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM. At the end of the production charts, an analysis of three different EIA monthly reports projecting future production is provided. The charts below are updated to May 2020 for the 10 largest US oil producing states.

May's production drop is just short of 2 Mb/d by 11 kb/d. Awesome. US oil fields began a slow and steady decline from November 2019 to March 2020. March brought the combination of CV-19 and oil price drop that led to the sharp production plunges in April and May. Since the current EIA data is two months delayed, May is the second month that shows the combined effects of the pandemic and low oil prices. Will June drop below 10,000 kb/d?

The weekly drop in US operational oil rigs is slowing and appears to be heading for a minimum in July. For the week of July 31, US oil rigs were flat at 180. As can be seen from the previous chart, oil production dropped in concert with the rig count.

The parking of rigs raises an interesting question, which hopefully someone can shed light on. With rigs parked, frac spreads down and contractors not working, prices must have dropped. So the question is "Has the cost of drilling a well dropped to the point that $40 WTI is the new breakeven price?"

The last two points on this chart are projections. The green square is June output (10,897 kb/d) taken from the late July MER. The last blue triangle is the 24-day weekly average for July, 11,056 kb/d.

This weekly/monthly chart is updated to July 24 and is the source of much disagreement on this blog. Some participants think the weekly estimates are just a WAG. They have some evidence for this when looking at the May production number. The May average, using the weekly data is 11,491 kb/d. It is 1,490 kb/d higher than the just released PSM monthly number of 10,001 kb/d. Certainly appears to be a WAG for May. Never seen such a gap. Could the EIA PSM be wrong. Check back next month.

Another possibility to consider. Could this be a message intended for OPEC stating that the US has cut its May production by 2,736 kb/d from the November 2019 high of 12,737 kb/d, a cut of 21.5%.

As opposed to the bad weekly estimate for May, the April weekly average is 12,160 kb/d. The just released PSM May production number is 11,990 kb/d. Missing by 170 kb/d, 1.4%, classifies as a very good estimate. Something for both sides.

Ranking production from US oil states

Listed above are the 10 states with production previously greater than 100 kb/d. This month both Utah and Louisiana fell below 100 kb/d, but are retained for continuity. These 10 accounted for 8,086 kb/d (80.9%) of US production out of a total production of 10,001 kb/d in May 2020. Note that of all these 10 states, only two states, Colorado and New Mexico, produced more oil in May than the same month last year.

Not shown in the table is the GOM which produced 1,613 kb/d in May and would rank between Texas and New Mexico. Note that New Mexico displaced North Dakota as the second highest US oil producer for May.

Production in Texas decreased by 763 kb/d to 4,395 kb/d in May, a drop of 15%. Unprecedented and demonstrates the need to keep drilling continuously in LTO fields.

From March 13 to July 31, the Texas rig count dropped by 304 to 104 or 74.5%. An output drop followed in April and a larger one in May as shown in the previous chart. Note that for the weeks of July 14 to July 31, the rig counts were almost flat at 104, 103 and 104, respectively.

New Mexico's production in May fell by 168 kb/d to 885 kb/d while April saw a smaller drop of 58 kb/d.

From March 13 to July 31, New Mexico's rig count dropped by 68 or 58%. Over that same period, production dropped by 21%.

North Dakota's oil production started to drop in November 2019 after peaking at 1,480 kb/d in October. In May output declined by 353 kb/d to 862 kb/d.

The North Dakota rig count has held steady at 10 for the weeks of June 19 to July 24. For the week of July 31, one rig was added to bring the total to 11.

Colorado, after showing a small production increase in April, dropped by 23 kb/d to 471 kb/d. Colorado's production dropped steadily since November 2019, until April's short reversal. Colorado's oil rig count has held steady at four for the last five weeks.

Oklahoma's output started to drop in April 2019. It rallied a few times, but made a significant drop in April and May as rigs were taken offline. In May, output dropped by 132 kb/d to 363 kb/d. Oklahoma added one rig in the week of July 31 for a total of 11. In January, it had 52 rigs operating.

Alaska production continues its annual summer decline. In May, output dropped by 59 kb/d to 404 kb/d. The latest July MER shows June output to be close to 367 kb/d (red square). If correct, this will be 15 kb/d lower than the August 2019 output of 382 kb/d.

California's slow output decline has accelerated in the last two months and dropped below 400 kb/d. April production was down by 12 kb/d and May was down an additional 17 kb/d to 392 kb/d. Over the last three years, the average decline rate has been close to 24 kb/yr. Production has dropped by 29 kb/d over the last two months. During the last 10 weeks, California has had only four rigs operating.

Is the decline related to this company going bankrupt?

Headline: "Major California Oil Producer Falls Victim to Collapse in Crude Prices Amid Pandemic"

Facing a mountain of debt amid a historic coronavirus-driven crisis in the petroleum industry, one of California's biggest oil producers has filed for bankruptcy.

Industry analysts say the filing late Wednesday by Los Angeles County-based California Resources Corp. is a dramatic illustration of the challenges facing oil producers as pandemic-fighting measures across the globe have drastically reduced demand for petroleum products and contributed to a crash in crude prices.

Wyoming's production in May decreased by 80 kb/d to 165 kb/d, a drop of 25% compared to the December 2019 high of 302 kb/d. During the week ending July 31, Wyoming had one oil rig in operation, down from a high of 20 in January 2020.

Louisiana's output began its steady decline in January. In May, production was down by 24 kb/d to 76 kb/d. In January 2020, on average, 49 rigs were operating. There were only 29 operating in the week of July 31, a drop of one from the previous two weeks.

After the low in June 2016, Utah's production peaked in Sept. 2018 at 109 kb/d. Since then, output has been unsteady, but with an overall decline. It declined by 11 kb/d to 98 kb/d from September 2018 to March 2020. In April, production dropped by 12 kb/d to 86 kb/d and then by another 13 kb/d in May to 73 kb/d. Utah's oil rig count slowly climbed from four rigs in January to a peak of eight in the week of April 3. By the first week in May, no rigs were operational, and none are in operation now.

Over the past year, GOM output has kept bumping up against a production ceiling of 2,000 kb/d. However in May output dropped significantly by 303 kb/d to 1,613 kb/d. This could be related to scheduled maintenance, similar to July 2019.

Updating EIA's different oil growth projections

1) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the five principal tight oil regions. The charts are updated to August 2020.

Above is the total oil production from the seven basins that the DPR tracks. Note that the DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional wells/fields.

According to the July DPR report, LTO oil and conventional oil output peaked in November 2019 at 9,176 kb/d. The projected output in August is 7,490 kb/d, down 56 kb/d from July. The contributions from four of the basins are shown in the charts below.

Permian output in August is projected to be essentially the same as July, 4,147 kb/d, down 13 kb/d.

Eagle Ford's output had its biggest drop in May, 120 kb/d. August's drop is projected to be a much smaller 23 kb/d to 1,106 kb/d. It should be noted that July's output was revised down from 1,173 kb/d in the previous report to 1,129 kb/d in the current one.

It is interesting to note that the combined May output for EF (1,192 kb/d) and the Permian (4,309 kb/d) of 5,501 kb/d is greater than the combined Texas (4,395 kb/d) and New Mexico (885) output of 5,280 kb/d. Expect some revisions in the next update.

The Bakken is projected to have two big output drops in April and May and then begin to increase output in July to 1,095 kb/d and then to 1,113 kb/d in August. See additional comments in the LTO section.

Niobrara output is expected to drop by 18 kb/d in August to 601 kb/d.

2) Light Tight Oil (LTO) report

The LTO database provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones. These charts are updated to June 2020.

June's total LTO output is expected to decline to 6,844 kb/d from 6,970 kb/d in May, a drop of 126 kb/d. The large declines seen in April and May are over.

Permian LTO output in June is projected to be 3,656 kb/d, a drop of 71 kb/d from May's 3,727 kb/d, more than half of the total LTO decrease.

The Bakken is forecast to increase production by 11 kb/d in June. What are they smoking? See next chart.

North Dakota is reporting that May output was 827 kb/d. Where does the above LTO May projection (987 kb/d) showing more output than all of North Dakota come from. The LTO report was published after ND reported its production????

This chart shows that conventional oil in DPR basins is also being shut in. The chart was obtained by taking the difference between the DPR and LTO production estimates up to June 2020. From Jan-20 to June-20, conventional oil in DPR basins fell by 153 kb/d, or 16.8%.

3) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

The STEO provides projections for the next 13-24 months for US C + C and NGPLs production. The July 2020 report presents EIA's oil output projections out to December 2021.

The July STEO report revised its June report estimates/projections up from July onward. The production estimates for May and June have been lowered.

The STEO is projecting a major drop of 1.64 Mb/d in US L-48 production from March 2020 to June 2020. Note how the July STEO has increased its output projection by approximately 200 kb/d to 400 kb/d in the September 2020 to March 2021 time frame compared to June's estimate.

Now that the price of WTI has moved above $40/b in early August, it appears that the STEO March projection was closer to the early August price of $40/b than its June estimate. The July STEO is now projecting an average price from June to October of between $37/b and $38/b, which is lower than the current price.

World oil production

World oil production in April increased by 168 kb/d to 82,484 kb/d. OPEC's production increase of 1,919 kb/d in April was offset by non-OPEC's decline of 1,751 kb/d.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.