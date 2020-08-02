Thesis Summary

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an actively managed fund with an agenda to invest in companies that are identified as being linked with automation and other technological advancements.

I believe now is an excellent time to buy the fund, particularly if you are looking for stable exposure to the disruptive innovation segments. I expect it to continue to perform well up to the next year at the least.

ETF Overview

The ARKQ consists of companies that are innovators or will benefit from product innovations, technical development, advancement in scientific research in energy, automation, materials, and transportation. The main sectors that the fund covers are those of Robotics, Autonomous Transportation, Energy Storage, and Space Exploration.

In late 2019, the fund became the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, from the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF, reflecting the changing innovation marketplace. Its target investments have, however, continued to be based on innovation.

The ARKQ currently has exposure in technology firms of 40%, 24% in industrials, 19% in consumer cyclical, 9% in consumer defensive, and 7% in communication services. The poor state of energy innovation can be seen from zero exposure in the energy sector.

Here's a look at the top 25 holdings of the ARKQ:

Source:Ycharts

You can see that the ARKQ holds around 13% of its funds in Tesla (TSLA), about 8% in an online American educational company 2U INC (TWOU), 7% in semiconductor processing technology company Xilinx (XLNX), 6% in prototype manufacturer Protolabs (PRLB).

Let's take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see how the fund has outperformed returns wise, compared to both its peers and the general market. Interestingly, the ARKQ and the ARKK have both outperformed the broader market and their peers historically as well.

The short-term periods, as well as one year and 3-year periods all, show excellent return performance compared to peers as well as the broader market index. This is self-explanatory as we see the increasing role of automation in our surroundings. Sensors and AI equipment are gradually seeping into our lives and

Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in all disruptive innovation companies that are proving their impact in the post-pandemic scenario. ARKQ's exposure has a low correlation with relative returns and a negative association with traditional valuation strategies.

It offers good diversification options for portfolio managers and medium-size investors. I expect that its exposure to TSLA, along with substantial exposure to the automation segment, will aid the fund in achieving some exciting and profitable technological advances and themes. However, if you are new or not an avid follower of the markets, it is better to keep your exposure to the minimum as this is a watch and keep buy, it will require monitoring.

What I like about the ARKQ

What I like best about the ARKQ compared to the segment top performer ARKK is its price. The ARKQ's priced well for its performance below the ARKK prices for return performance that is almost at par and at times better. The ARKQ has outperformed the broader market in a growing sector and has outperformed its peers as well. It is second amongst its peers to its sister ETF ARKK, which is priced at roughly double the price of the ARKQ. Most managed funds have not shown the substantial lead that the ARKQ has done. The ARKQ is yielding good results and outperforming both its peers and the broader market significantly.

Its three-year cumulative returns add up to about 40% above that of the broader market. Such performance, coupled with reasonable buying rates makes it a very buyable option for all categories of investment. Annual returns for the year-to-date are almost 45% above-market returns.

Currently, the fund is performing well on the support of its top holdings like Tesla and 2U Inc, which have shown sustained growth during the pandemic period as online education boomed.

Risks

There are risks when investing in ARKQ. There's the chance that deflation may be prolonged, and growth stunted due to sluggish market conditions and a weak economy. Companies in specific industrial sections may be adversely affected by changes in regulations; consumer cyclical can be affected by changing habits and buying patterns post-pandemic.

The fund will also face interest rate risk as the USA economic situation remains weak amidst predictions for a deflation. Since the fund is non-diversified as per its classification, it can easily invest in a smaller group of stocks without any regulatory violation. This exposes the investors to non-diversification risk as exposure to a specific stock or sector increases the risk of impact on the ETFs NAV

Takeaway

The ARKQ covers the autonomous technology and robotics companies that adhere to the fund's theme of disruptive innovation. The fund is the segment star performer giving a steady performance and showing growth trends in the recent short term.

The fund is a should buy for all categories of investors looking for stable exposure to disruptive innovation segments and should be retained for both short term price gains and medium to long term for returns purposes. All things remaining constant, the fund is expected to continue its growth momentum. It should be kept for its potential to yield high returns but would require monitoring for stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.