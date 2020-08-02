We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first African producers to report is Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU). The company had an exceptional Q2 with record quarterly gold production of 69,000 ounces at its 45% owned Asanko Gold Mine and remains on track to hit its FY2020 guidance of 235,000 ounces at the mid-point. Based on the higher gold (GLD) price and the company's solid operating results, Galiano boasts one of the industry's highest earnings growth rates. However, single-mine operators in Africa are among the riskiest spaces in the mining sector, which makes Galiano Gold a high-risk high-reward investment. Therefore, while the stock is not overly expensive relative to peers, I currently see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are on a 100% basis related to the Asanko Gold Mine joint-venture between Galiano and Gold Fields (GFI).

Galiano Gold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 69,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,067/oz from its 45% owned Asanko Gold Mine JV. These impressive results have kept the company on track to deliver on its FY2020 guidance of 225,000 ounces to 245,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,050/oz, despite the headwinds the sector has had to deal with from COVID-19. However, it's important to note that while most gold companies in the industry will have a much stronger second half than the first half, the opposite is true for Galiano, with a busy H2 due to a cessation of mining at Nkran, and moving on to Esaase Main and Akwassiso. Therefore, while the company might look like it is on track to beat guidance by a country mile, the two half-years (H1 2020 and H2 2020) are not entirely comparable. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

As we can see from the chart above, the Asanko Gold Mine continues to deliver impressive results with quarterly gold production hitting a new high just above 69,000 ounces in Q2. This was a 5% improvement from the 66,300 ounces produced in Q1 2020, and a nearly 10% jump year-over-year from Q2 2019. The improved output was due to stable gold recovery rates that exceeded design at 94% and higher throughput. During Q2, the mill processed 1.64 million tonnes, also a new record, at an average feed grade of 1.40 grams per tonne gold. These results compared favorably on a sequential basis to the 1.4 million tonnes processed in Q1 2020, allowing the company to hit record production levels despite the 2nd lowest grade quarter in the past 18 months.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the quarter from a cost standpoint, costs rose substantially on a sequential basis to $1,067/oz from $805/oz, but there's a lot to unpack here. The first headwind was higher sustaining capital related to raising the tailings storage facility's height, with sustaining capital expenditures of $7.04 million in Q2, up from $0.93 million in Q1. This is a massive jump and weighed on costs considerably. Also, while gold production was higher in Q2 vs. Q1, gold sales were actually lower at 61,357 (Q2) ounces vs. 67,820 ounces (Q1). Therefore, the significant jump in sustaining capital was spread over much fewer ounces on a sequential basis, leading to a massive rise in costs. Thus, while this cost increase of more than 25% in Q2 might look alarming, it had little to do with operations that are running smoothly.

Despite a higher-cost quarter, the gold price partially offset this, with the company enjoying an average realized gold price of $1,651/oz in Q2, up from $1,542/oz in Q1. This allowed the company to add considerably to its cash and receivables balance, with cash and receivables now sitting at $68~ million to end Q2, a massive improvement from the minuscule $8.4~ million on the balance sheet at this time last year. Given the strong balance sheet and the improving gold price, it is unlikely that Galiano will need to tap its ATM [At-The-Market Offering] for additional capital, which is good news for shareholders worried about dilution. Also, the company continues to have substantial room on its buyback program and may look to increase buybacks if we see a correction this fall to find a home for the growing cash balance. These are both positive developments. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from Galiano's earnings trend above, the company is set to post an earnings breakout year in FY2020, and these are typically bullish developments. Earnings breakouts occur when annual earnings per share [EPS] hits a new high after a previous consolidation, and the current estimates of $0.25 for FY2020 suggest we're on track to see a massive breakout. Assuming Galiano can meet its FY2020 forecasts, this would translate to over 2000% growth in annual EPS year-over-year and the highest earnings growth rate in the sector. However, this should be discounted a little due to the very low year-over-year comps. This is because it's much easier to generate triple-digit growth in earnings from a penny per year comparable than it is from mid-single-digit to low double-digit comparisons in the prior year. Nonetheless, this is impressive growth, and the stock remains very reasonably valued at less than 10x forward earnings.

Some investors might argue that these earnings estimates are far too conservative and that Galiano should easily produce 270,000 ounces this year, with 135,300 ounces produced in the first half. As noted earlier, H1 2020 and H2 2020 are not comparable, and Galiano has made a note of this on a couple of occasions. The reason for this is that we should see much higher capex in the second half, which will translate to higher costs as the company has further expenditures planned related to the tailings store facility, and stripping costs will ramp up considerably at Esaase Main and Akwassiso. Meanwhile, the production mix will no longer benefit from the higher-grade Nkran material, as we transition to new pits in H2. While this is not expected to be a huge deal, it would be wrong to assume that the company can duplicate the first-half performance of 135,300 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $929/oz. Let's take a look at valuation after the sharp advance we've seen in the share price:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Galiano Gold is very reasonably valued at less than 10x FY-2021 earnings, it's important to note that most smaller African producers trade in this range, and we rarely see the high multiples that the Tier-1 jurisdiction producers enjoy among the African producers. As the chart above shows, the average forward P/E ratio for African gold producers currently sits at 12.86, and Galiano Gold's forward P/E ratio is 9.56. Therefore, a very rudimentary form of analysis would conclude that the stock is cheap. However, the company's peers Harmony Gold (HMY), B2Gold (BTG) have much larger production profiles than Galiano Gold at over 1 million ounces, and Caledonia Mining is the only real direct comparison with a similar production profile expected in FY2022. Therefore, while Galiano Gold looks cheap relative to this peer average, this is a little deceiving.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we compare Galiano Gold to its closest-related peer Caledonia Mining, we can see that Galiano trades at only a slight discount at 9.56x vs. 9.93x. However, Caledonia Mining's all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in below $900/oz this year, and Galiano's guidance is for $1,050/oz. Given the $150/oz higher margins vs. Galiano, I would argue that Caledonia should command a slightly higher premium and that Galiano Gold is not that undervalued. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher; it just means that the stock is trading close to where it should be on a purely valuation standpoint as a Tier-3 jurisdiction producer.

Galiano Gold had an exceptional Q2, but it's important to note that we likely saw the best of the year in H1, and H2 should be a little softer with less margin improvement as costs should rise to offset some of the gold price strength. While the stock is not expensive at current levels at less than 10x forward earnings, it is quite high-risk. I generally avoid single mine-operators in Africa as it's a more volatile jurisdiction, and any problem at one mine can derail the company. Therefore, while some further upside is certainly possible, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. My favorite African producer from a valuation standpoint continues to be Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) trading at less than 13x FY-2021 earnings as it transforms into Africa's newest million-ounce producer.