Trends in the industry indicate future growth could be robust.

The Dividend is well funded and growing at an annual pace of roughly 25%.

If you are an investor, Seeking Alpha is a first class resource. I’m not saying that as an author, I’m making that claim as a self taught stock hound.

It isn’t just the articles and the trending news that aids me in my investments. I’ve found a wealth of knowledge in the comments section. I’ve discovered clues needed for my due diligence investigations and been introduced to a number of investments through readers' remarks.

It was while perusing an unrelated article that I learned of Nexstar Media Group (NXST). The person leaving the comment left the ticker symbol and stated he found the stock to be quite undervalued.

I am a dividend growth/valuation investor, and comments like that always pique my interest. I made a quick valuation check.

Seems undervalued.

I looked at the dividend. Very low payout ratio. A robust 5 year growth rate.

I checked the debt levels. Not sterling, but good enough.

Those are must-have attributes for me to consider a stock for an investment.

I dug deeper into the valuation.

This thing’s trading at a big discount.

It might surprise you, but at that point I had no clue regarding the company’s business, so I took a look.

I groaned, “This company runs TV stations!”

I equate TV stations with the proverbial buggy whip. Who wants to invest in a dying medium? After all, everything is going to the internet and the cellphone. I knew from investigations in tech companies that advertising is going digital. TV stations? The nation is moving to streaming!

Nonetheless, I dug a little deeper.

Guess what? I was wrong. Your local TV stations are flourishing. The trend is in their favor, and the future is bright.

Don’t believe me?

Here is a stat that will make you read a bit further: over the last ten years, the S&P 500 has climbed a bit less than 200%.

In that same time frame. Nexstar is up roughly 1,550%!

A Quick Overview

Nexstar is the nation's largest broadcast group and the top producer of local news programming. In fact, the company can’t grow larger because the FCC has a cap on the percentage of the industry any one firm can control.

Source: Nexstar slideshow

Nexstar boasts of a diversified geographic footprint which includes 40 states and 197 local television stations. The company operates in six of the top 25 markets and 20 of the top 50 markets. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC constitute 82% of the firm’s portfolio. In 73% of the markets Nexstar services, it holds the number one or two position. Due to the company's scale, it attracts national advertising campaigns as well as local advertisers.

The company has multiple stations in some locations. In those areas, it can lower costs by sharing some operations with multiple broadcasters.

Source: Nexstar slideshow

Show Me The Money

The primary source of revenues for Nexstar are advertising and retransmission with digital media coming in a distant third. The pandemic is causing a drop in ad revenue across all media: however, advertising revenues tend to spike for the company when political campaigns are in full swing. In fact, local television is expected to log the most ad revenue from the upcoming election cycle of any medium, and the polarization of the electorate is likely to lead to increased spending.

GroupM, the world’s largest advertising media company, projects advertising devoted to political campaigns will increase from $8 billion in 2018 to $15 billion in 2020. The firm estimates over half of that spend will be funnelled to local television stations. BIA Advisory Services estimates local TV will receive over $3 billion in revenue from local political campaigns in 2020.

It’s going to be a very interesting political year where some very large markets will not see much in political advertising while some small markets will see an extraordinary amount of advertising due to competitive Gubernatorial, Senate and House races along with the Presidential election. Campaigns will continue to rely on television as a dominant platform for advertising while supplementing with digital advertising across mobile and desktop. Mark Fratrik, Chief Economist and SVP, BIA Advisory Services

Source: Zenith via StL Partners

However, potential investors in Nexstar should be aware that advertising dollars are increasingly moving to digital platforms. Television advertising is expected to decline by 7% in 2020 and 12% in 2021. One should also note, however, that the declines are largely due to the pandemic and the change in the election cycle.

A big positive for investors is both the percentage of revenues derived from retransmission fees and the growth rate of those fees going forward.

Source: Nexstar slideshow

A retransmission fee is a term used for the payments to local TV by cable, satellite and streaming platforms to transmit programs to their respective platforms. A decade ago, revenues from retransmission fees were practically nonexistent. In the intervening years, retransmission fees have more than replaced the diminishing advertisement revenues of local TV broadcasters.

Retransmission fees are expected to experience a CAGR of 15% for the foreseeable future, and are projected to exceed $10 billion in annual revenue.

Slaying The Buggy Whip Claim

In the introduction to this article, I stated I perceived local television as a dying industry. It took a great deal of data to convince me otherwise, but the truth is that local TV is thriving.

Of the nearly 120 million homes that own TV’s, 95.9% receive traditional TV signals in one form or another. In an ironic twist, 80% of advertising spend by tech companies like Facebook (FB), Uber (UBER), and Amazon (AMZN) when entering a new market is devoted to TV.

More importantly, studies by Nielson indicate over-the-air (OTA) television viewing is increasing at a dramatic pace. Over the last 8 years, OTA has increased by 48%, and 14% of US households now receive TV over the air.

Source: Tech Crunch

Rather surprisingly, roughly 60% of that cohort are younger, more affluent and device-connected. The remaining 40% of viewers tend to represent a demographic group that is that opposite: older, lower income, without streaming services and with OTA as their only source of TV.

The Analysts Are Climbing Aboard This Bandwagon

Back in December, Guggenheim noted, "All signs point to another record political cycle" for local TV broadcasters.

In January, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded NXST to overweight.

Early this month, Guggenheim raised Nexstars target price and called the company a top pick among local TV broadcasters.

Less than two weeks ago,Wells Fargo gave the company the title of the best idea for Q2.

Dividend And Valuation

Nexstar has a yield of roughly 2.5% with a payout ratio below 18%. The 5 year growth rate is a bit below 25%.

As I type these words, the shares trade for $86.31. The average 12 month price target of the 7 analysts covering the company is $114.29.

My perspective

Early in my investing life, I learned I must fight confirmation bias. As a consequence, whenever I find a stock that piques my interest, I first seek SA articles that are the most bearish.

With Nexstar I had a bias against investing in the company, even after it passed my most stringent tests. For me. It is counterintuitive that a business based on local TV broadcasters has a vibrant future.

The facts proved my prejudices were wrong.

Source: Nexstar slideshow

Nexstar is the dominant company in its industry. The stock is undervalued by a wide margin, the dividend is well funded and growing at a robust pace, and every indication is that the firm has a lengthy growth runway.

Consequently, I rate NXST as a Strong Buy.

I made my initial purchase in the company the day before I submitted this article, and I am considering adding to the position in the days ahead.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles to SA readers. If you found this piece of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.