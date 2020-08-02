Europe's 12.1% GDP Fall Is Worse Than America's 32.9%

There is more to this though over and above the statistical point.

The reason is that the U.S. reports things on an annualised basis, everyone else on a quarter by quarter - of where relevant, month by month - basis.

Economic statistics can be strange at times - a 21.1% fall can be, in this case is, worse than a 32.9% fall.

It's surprising how many don't know this

We shouldn't expect those who aren't interested in the details of the economy to know this. But even people who should manage to miss it at times. There was one lovely time when Slate's Moneybox column did forget and we were told that the US was doing worse than Europe when actually the numbers showed the opposite.

The this being forgotten is that the US reports GDP figures - and much else - on an annualised basis. Which means not what actually happened this month, or this quarter, but what would happen if the same happened for a year.

Near everyone else reports the same - or rather obviously, comparable, like GDP etc - numbers without the annualisation adjustment.

So, to give an example, if Britain reported 1% GDP growth in January this would be like the US reporting 12%. Well, OK, not exactly, compounding and all that, but you get the idea. And if the UK was reporting 1% for Q1 that would be like the US reporting 4%.

US GDP

We've had the US GDP report and that shows a 32.9% fall for the second quarter. That's bad, I mean it's definitely not good, even if it's not surprising since the government effectively told about a half of the economy that it had to close down for a part of that time. We also know that growth is happening as the economy opens up again and all that.

Eurozone GDP

We've also got the eurozone GDP numbers:

Preliminary numbers showed that euro zone GDP slumped by 12.1% q/q in the second quarter and built on a 3.6% decline in the first, the worst result on record.

That's better, right? And the point I'm making is that no it isn't. It really is true that this....:

(US GDP from Moody's Analytics)

....is a better result than this:

(Eurozone GDP from Moody's Analytics)

Getting a truly accurate measure of the US fall in production there requires math we don't need to go into here but think around the 9 to 10% mark when measured by that European system.

Parts of the Eurozone have done much worse than that too:

Spain has been plunged into its deepest recession in modern times by the coronavirus pandemic. Its economy shrank by 18.5% in the April-to-June period, having already fallen by 5.2% in the first three months of the year. The country was the worst performer in the eurozone, which saw its overall GDP decline by a record 12.1%. France's economy has also been badly hit, with GDP there falling by 13.8% in the second quarter.

Spain got particularly hard hit by the virus and France had one of the strictest lockdowns leading to both results there.

The meaning of this

Once we get past that pure math part there's an important meaning to this. One subsidiary one is politics - there's an election coming up and some are saying that the US response was terrible, others just great. Hey, that's politics. The actual answer is that the economic effects seem less bad than in some other places. This isn't surprising either, for reasons having nothing to do with party politics. The US is a large place, there was no national shutdown, some states largely stayed open while other largely closed. Given that the economic losses we're talking about are from the lockdown the idea that the losses will be less with a partial and patchwork lockdown is obvious.

The main one though is for us as investors. We want to know what the future holds. More exactly, who gets back to normality first? For that's where profits are going to be higher in that future.

There has been the observation that the eurozone is growing faster than the US. Something which is true. And yet that's not the important point, for the valley has been deeper in Europe too. Actually, the loss of GP has been about 20% greater across the eurozone and getting close to twice as much in France once we correct for that annualisation of the US numbers.

We do expect the cat to bounce higher the further it has fallen.

My view

I am sticking with my long held prediction that the US is going to recover sooner than the eurozone. This is based upon two things. The first is what should properly be called a prejudice, that the US simply has a more flexible economy. Given that recovery from a change in circumstances is all about flexibility then my conclusion from that prejudice is obvious. The second is that the fall in production has been less therefore I expect the recovery to be faster.

The investor view

The conclusion of this, assuming it is accepted, is that we want our portfolios to be overweight in US stocks and underweight in European in this recovery period. As that's how the recovery is going to work then that's where we want our capital to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.