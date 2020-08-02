We are keeping our neutral view on the company and are waiting for a better entry point. Short-term operational weakness can give us a bigger margin of safety.

The highlight of the company's earnings release was its higher gross margins, which saw an expansion of 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis, even at lower sales volumes.

Not long ago we published an article about Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM). For investors looking at the company for the first time, we suggest reading our first article for a quick primer on the business and the reasons why we liked the business. There were two main key points from that article. The first, and the most important one, is our belief that the company benefits from competitive advantages. There are barriers to entry within the industry MLM operates in. Our second takeaway was our opinion that shares were being fairly priced by the market.

The company recently reported second-quarter earnings with results coming in better than expected. Revenues for the quarter were $1.27B, down just 0.8% compared to the prior year, but beating analysts' sales expectations by $30M. The company also beat earnings expectations by $0.47 by reporting GAAP EPS of $3.49. However, the highlight of its earnings release was its higher gross margins, which saw an expansion of 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis, even at lower sales volumes. The reason for higher margins was the increase in prices across every operating segment.

That said, the market's reaction after MLM's earnings release has been weak, with shares currently drifting lower. The reason for price weakness can be attributed to comments made by management for a softer second half as "businesses and governments address budget shortfalls resulting from COVID-19".

We are keeping our neutral rating on the company as we believe shares are currently trading at fair value based on a forward EV/EBITDA basis of 12.4x compared to their five-year average of 13x. MLM is trading slightly below its direct peer Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), which is currently trading at a forward EBITDA multiple of 15x, but at multiples higher than its peer group average.

If management's outlook for a softer second half becomes true, then upcoming weakness can benefit patient investors waiting for a better entry point. Weak results could cause valuation multiples to re-rate lower, giving us a bigger margin of safety. We still believe that MLM still has long-term growth ahead, driven by infrastructure spending.

Solid second-quarter not enough to reinstate full-year guidance

The company saw little impact of COVID-19 on its second quarter. MLM is considered an "essential business", and as such, operations were not disrupted. The business also benefited from continued construction projects already underway, and in some instances from accelerated construction, as states leverage lower traffic volumes due to shelter-in-place orders.

A "business as usual" second quarter for MLM allowed it to establish profitability records, driven by price increases and cost management measures. On a consolidated basis, gross margins saw an expansion of 200 basis points to 29.9% compared to 27.9% in the previous year even though volumes declined by 4% from the previous year. Every segment within its Building Materials business saw margin expansion:

Source: Q2 earnings release

As stated above, price increases were the main driver for higher gross margins. In its Aggregates segment, the company improved pricing by 3.3%. For this segment, in particular, the company expects full-year 2020 pricing to increase by 3% to 4% from the prior year.

Its Cement segment was impacted by lower energy prices and a decline in the energy sector. The company's most impacted region was West Texas, which saw a decline in demand for cement shipments of 75% from pre-COVID expectations, a trend that management expects will continue until oil prices stabilize or becomes attractive enough to restart drilling in the Permian Basin. In its North and Central Texas region, cement pricing was strong, especially in its Dallas and San Antonio markets, increasing by 4%.

Asphalt shipments had record shipment volumes of 1.1M tons in the second quarter, an increase of 35% from the prior-year period as the market benefited from market strength and pent-up demand. However, prices declined by 1% as demand was heavily weighted towards municipal work. The company's Magnesia segment (4% of total sales) had a tough quarter, as chemical demand declined due to COVID disruptions.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 7.5% to $407M, helped in part by a 10-basis improvement in SG&A costs.

As stated, in our previous article, MLM has pricing power because the company is protected by barriers to entry in its local markets. Because of how expensive it is to ship aggregates and cement long distances while representing small percentages of the total costs in construction projects, customers would choose to buy locally. The threat of imports is also non-existent and the high degree of difficulty in obtaining the permits to develop new quarries keeps competitors trying to enter the market at bay:

I think the primary thing that you are going to continue to see is good, steady price increases. We have a depleting resource. We want to make sure we are getting good value for it, and we have locations that put us in a position that we can get the value that we need for our shareholders. - Q2 call

The company was seeing consistent demand and pricing trends in July; however, due to the uncertainty regarding COVID, plus the uncertainty of DOTs' infrastructure budgets, management didn't feel enough confidence to reinstate earnings guidance for the year.

MLM looking forward

Source: Investor presentation

While MLM might feel short-term pressure as state DOTs scale back on projects due to the uncertainty of government funding and assistance, the company feels optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities ahead.

An example of constraints in DOTs' budgets is North Carolina's temporary suspension of awards for infrastructure projects in response to COVID-19 funding issues. However, states like Texas still has on schedule and has reiterated its commitment of $77B for its 10-year transportation plan, called the 2020 Unified Transportation Program.

That said, due to COVID-19 impacts on state transportation revenues, the company is highly optimistic about a Phase 4 recovery package benefiting state DOTs. That would put MLM's long-term growth prospect in a good position:

It is fascinating to me to see where AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) is today, AASHTO to making an ask that there would be about $37 billion in the phase four stimulus that would go directly to state DOTs. If that happens, I have to tell you state DOTs are going to probably be in a pretty good place. - Q2 Call

Other tailwinds for the company include more investments in non-residential construction, especially in warehouses for data centers, as the economy keeps shifting to more e-commerce, and increased spending in residential construction. Single-family residential construction has seen modest growth for the past decade:

During the run from 1990 to 2009, single family building comprised about 80% of what we are seeing in the housing market. Over the last several years, the last 10-years, it has been modestly less than 70% of that. So again, if we see single family housing moving in a more normalized fashion and we think we will - we think that is going to be a pretty attractive price. - Q2 call

Overall long-term prospects for the company look solid. This is also helpful when the company has competitive advantages.

The Bottom Line

Source: Seekingalpha.com

Currently, the company is trading at a forward EBITDA multiple of 12.4x, in line with its five-year average of 13x. For comparison, Vulcan Materials, its closes peer, is trading at a forward EBITDA multiple of 15x. However, from a comparable peer perspective, the company is trading at the midpoint between its peer group and close competitor VMC. At this point, we believe MLM is being fairly priced by the market.

We are keeping our neutral view on the company and are waiting for a better entry point. Short-term operational weakness can give us a bigger margin of safety. That said, we are confident about the competitive strength of the company and long-term outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.