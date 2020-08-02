Montana Gold Mines: 2019 Actual And 2020 Projected Production And Prospects

Montana gold mining used to have a producing gold mine in Barrick's Golden Sunlight mine. As Montana's last gold mine of size, it closed in 2019.

In May of 2019, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) decided to halt production at its Golden Sunlight mine, located in Whitehall, Montana. The company stated that the reserves had been depleted at Golden Sunlight. This was the last producing gold mine of size left in Montana. That said, Montana is still a state rich in natural resources. And there are some small gold projects in the works as well.

Currently, three public companies have gold projects in Montana and a fourth located in South Dakota. If I left any off of the list, please let me know in the comments section.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE Winston Gold OTCQB:WGMCF) Broadway Gold Mining OTCPK:BDWYF) Peloton Minerals OTCQB:PMCCF)

Source: Created by the author

Here are two other public companies with precious metals mines in Montana.

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL Sibanye Stillwater OTC:SBGLF)

Coeur Mining - Wharf Mine

I realize the Wharf Mine is located in South Dakota and not Montana. In fact, it is closer to Wyoming than it is to Montana, but I'm lumping it in with Montana.

The Wharf Mine is owned and operated by Coeur Mining. It is located four miles south of Lead, South Dakota. In the most recent quarter, 2Q 2020, the mine produced 24,789 ounces of gold. Year-to-date in 2020, it has produced 40,330 ounces. Its full-year 2020 production guidance is 80 to 90 thousand ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,075 per ounce. In 2019, the company sold 85 thousand gold ounces and had an AISC of $937 per ounce. The Wharf mine also produced 40,000 ounces of silver year-to-date.

The Wharf Mine currently has 768,000 ounces of proven and probable gold reserves.

Source: Coeur Mining 2019 10-K

Coeur Mining is a company with most of its production coming from the United States. Although it doesn't have the largest producing gold or silver mines, it does have good jurisdictions, and as the gold and silver price rises, a marginally profitable company like Coeur, will become proportionately more profitable relative to its peers.

Winston Gold Corp - Winston Project

Winston Gold Corp is a company that operates a mining operation just 18 miles southeast of Montana's capital, Helena. All of the necessary infrastructure to operate the mine is already in place. There are two past-producing mines on the property called the Custer and Edna mines. The mining district where the Winston property is located has produced 100,000 ounces of gold from just 150,000 ounces of ore, which averages out to a grade of 22.8 g/t or .67 ounces per ton.

Although that grade sounds incredible, the source of that came from narrow vein deposits.

The company is in the process of exploring the property further and have already found several new gold vein targets. Montana is a mining-friendly state and allows miners to obtain "small miners permits."

Since the Winston project is smaller, the company is taking a less traditional approach. Where normally a company would obtain a pre-feasibility study as well as other elaborate measures before production began, Winston Gold Corp. is going to start test mining at 150 tons per day. The company will use the shrinkage stoping method of mining, which is effective for narrow veins.

According to the company website:

Using a low-tonnage mining model, Winston Gold intends to advance its high-grade asset in stages for a fraction of the exploration and capital costs.

Here's a look at how Winston Gold envisions its mining operations proceeding.

Source: Winston Gold presentation

Like many companies, it seems Winston Gold has given away the farm to other investors in the form of warrants and options. As you can see from the schedule below, the share price will face significant resistance at $.1 per share. This is due to the fact that a large number of shares will be exercised at this price.

On the positive side, insiders own 60 percent of the non-diluted share amounts.

Source: Winston Gold presentation

For now, I would not consider Winston Gold to be an attractive investment opportunity given the number of warrants and options outstanding. Winston Gold Corp currently trades with a market cap of $14 million.

Broadway Gold Mining - Madison Project

Broadway Gold Mining operates the copper-gold Madison project located 24 miles southeast of Butte, Montana. The project appears to have promise. According to the company website:

Additionally, Phase III drilling will seek to expand existing high-grade mineralization at Madison after Phases I and II delivered extremely high-grade gold and copper intersections, including some of the highest grades intercepted in the western United States in recent memory. This earlier drilling targeted shallower skarn zones at Madison.

Broadway Gold Mining believes that it has a project of the kind of size that will attract a "Major," such as a Barrick Gold, or a Freeport-McMoRan. That is demonstrated by its "value creation model" that it created below.

Source: Company Fact Sheet

Here is a table showing some of its bulk samplings. Based on these bulk samples, one can see it is a very high grade. The next steps are exploring the deposit and determining how significant the resource is. As already discussed, it sounds like it will seek out a partner to implement its exploration program.

Source: Company Fact Sheet

Other Honorable Mention Montana Mines

Peloton Minerals - Silver Belle Project

Peloton Minerals has a joint venture with a private equity company on the Silver Bell and St. Lawrence project in Montana. The private equity company can earn up to a 75 percent ownership in the project with the completion of certain exploration milestones. Besides this project in Montana, Peloton Minerals has three other exploration projects in Nevada.

Hecla Mining - Montanore Project

Hecla Mining acquired the Montanore project from Mines Management Inc. in September 2016. This project is only 50 miles north of its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho. This mine is not a prospective gold producer, but rather it is a silver-copper project. This is similar to its Lucky Friday mine as it also focuses on silver. For reference, the Lucky Friday mine produced 632,944 ounces of silver in 2019.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater owns the Stillwater and East Boulder mines, which are underground platinum group metals (PGMs) mines just 32 miles south of Big Timber, Montana. In 2019, these mines produced 593,974 ounces of PGMs. The Stillwater and East Boulder mines are projected to be productive until 2046 and 2054, respectively.

Conclusion

Montana, although a resource-rich region, is not a top gold producing state and doesn't appear to be on its way to becoming one anytime soon. And that's to be expected as it lies outside of the Great Basin, the geological feature where most United States gold is found.

Besides the Wharf mine from South Dakota, there is no substantial gold production to be found in the state. Perhaps that will change as the Broadway Mine could one day be a sizable producer. Between now and then, there are a lot of "ifs" and investing in any of these small Montana gold exploration companies would be speculative at best and imprudent at worst.

If you must invest in Montana companies, choose companies that already operate producing mines in Montana, even if they aren't gold mines. Or invest in a company like Hecla Mining that is in the exploration and development phase of a silver mine, but already has other producing mines backstopping it.

This concludes our review of Montana gold mines. If I left any off of the list, please let me know in the comments section. And be sure to check out my review of other states such as California and Alaska.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.