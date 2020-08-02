Introduction

BlackLine (BL), as I’ve mentioned in previous articles on the company, is a great business. In case you missed those articles, BlackLine sells finance software to medium and large businesses. Their software integrates and complements ERP software by automating many accounting tasks that would otherwise take employees hours to complete manually. This frees up employees' time to work on more strategical and business-oriented assignments, ultimately benefitting the organization significantly.

That said, the company's stock price has doubled, and from a valuation standpoint, it is less attractive today than it was just a few months ago. Thus, in this article, I present a way to get long BlackLine by selling out-of-the-money puts, as this will allow investors to either be paid a premium to get long at lower prices on a pullback or continue to capitalize on a sideways or increasing stock price, without having a cost basis on shares near the highs.

Data by YCharts

Some Thoughts On Valuation

In my article BlackLine: A Potential Superstar, I presented a discounted cash flow model that valued shares at around $75 per share. At the time, the stock was still trading for under $60. Since then, however, the stock has rallied to nearly $90.

The company did report Q1 2020 earnings since my last article, where they posted a revenue beat of $3M. This was good for almost 29% revenue growth. My original model assumed 21% revenue growth in 2020, thus it looks like BlackLine is on pace to beat my original model's growth rate, and shares could, therefore, be valued a bit higher than my original $75 my model showed. Updating my model to increase growth rates slightly and adjust the cash and debt balances reported by the company in Q1 produces the following updated model:

Source: Author with data from BlackLine Filings

This puts a new fair value on the company substantially higher at nearly $90 per share. I only put year 1 (2020) at a 25% growth rate, as opposed to the 29% in Q1. BlackLine reports Q2 earnings on August 6th, so we should get a better idea of the full year's growth rate after that.

On a multiples basis, however, the shares are trading at an all-time high price to sales and enterprise value to sales multiple since the company went public in 2016.

Data by YCharts

And to be fair, the accelerating growth in Q1 (29% in Q1 2020 YoY vs. 27% growth in 2019 and 25% growth in Q1 2019 YoY), tailwinds from working from home (I imagine BlackLine's cloud-based software makes the financial close many times easier in such an environment, as was suggested on the Q1 conference call), and lower interest rates may very well justify the highest multiple in the company's history.

But I like to be strategic as an investor. Though I own BlackLine from lower prices, perhaps I want to increase my holdings more and benefit from further price gains in BlackLine's shares, but I don't want a cost basis in the $80s or $90s. What can one do in such a situation? Sell puts!

Factors To Consider In Selling Puts

There are multiple factors to consider selling puts, risk, implied volatility levels, the greeks, etc. I strongly suggest against trading options until you understand how they work. With that out of the way, though, let's get into it.

BlackLine's options currently sit at an IV rank of 35, meaning on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is the lowest price the options have traded for over the last 1 year and 100 is the highest price they've traded for, they currently sit at a rank of 35. While this isn't very high, it's still a reasonable level to sell puts at in my opinion (I would probably stop selling puts at an IVR under 30). Keep in mind the increased volatility in US markets earlier this year will skew the IV rank on the low side going forward, since options premiums were so high, and now look low compared to a few months ago on a relative basis.

I took a screenshot of BlackLine's options chain in the August 2020 expiration cycle (50 days until expiration as of the time of writing) after the close on Thursday, July 30, 2020. You'll see calls on the left and puts on the right. The screenshot includes delta, theta, probability of the option expiring out of the money (and thus $0) and the probability that the stock touches the strike price sometime before expiration.

Source: Thinkorswim

These options are more than a few pennies wide on the bid/ask spread, but should tighten a bit intraday. Putting orders through near the mid-price should result in a fill relatively easily.

The 70, 75, and even 80 strike puts stick out to me as some of the best choices for an options seller right now. The 75 put has a mid-price of $2.05 and a probability of expiring worthless of 75.57%, which is the option I would lean toward selling here.

Risks To Consider

Risks with options are many. Investors should fully understand how options work before trading them, especially when it comes to selling options. Assuming you're filled on the 75 put above, you are agreeing to purchase 100 shares of BlackLine at $75 per share in exchange for a premium today. If by expiration the stock trades for under 75, you'll be "put" (aka assigned) stock. You will keep the premium, but if the stock falls below 75 further than the premium collected, you will have a loss. The probability of profit by expiration selling out of the money puts is high, but the potential risk is greater than the potential maximum reward of the premium collected.

There are also specific risks with BlackLine. This includes the success of BlackLine's customers. If customers are struggling, they may look to cut costs, which may include BlackLine's software. BlackLine's software is also meant to integrate with ERPs such as SAP (SAP); however, these other software providers may look to cut BlackLine out by developing their own software. BlackLine relies on third-party data centers like Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud platform to run the software and keep customer's data safe. A breach or disruption to these services would be out of BlackLine's control and could result in reputational harm or dissatisfied customers.

Conclusion

BlackLine is a great company innovating in the accounting software space, but has recently made a run along with the rest of the market to relatively high valuation levels. If one still wants to gain upside exposure on the stock, but in a more strategic way, I think selling puts is a great strategy. If the stock falls by expiration, you now own shares at the strike you sold, and even collected a premium for it, but if the shares continue to go higher, you sit back and watch as theta and delta do their work to the premium you sold for, eventually expiring worthless. That said, selling puts can be risky, especially with the use of leverage, and investors should fully understand how these instruments work before trading them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am already long BlackLine shares and will consider trading options in strategic ways such as (but not limited to) the strategies mentioned in the article.