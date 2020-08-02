Precious Metals: A Technical Review - Q3 2020

The USD index is also at a critical price level, and where it goes from here will be critical for investors.

I look at various charts to help interpret what may happen in the precious metals complex.

I don't often write articles about what I see technically unless I believe the circumstance merits it. And in my opinion, a person can't analyze charts technically without also speaking about where fundamentals overlap. So, I will unavoidably speak of both.

Although I am a large proponent of precious metals, I always try to stay open to different possibilities, and right now, interesting charts are forming. Precious metals investors need to be prepared for what may happen straight ahead.

I don't want to sound alarmist; rather, my intention is only to open people's hearts and minds to possibilities. Right now, I'm very bullish precious metals, but I also know we have had an incredible run, and there will be periods of advance followed by periods of decline.

I also believe that in some instances, technical analysis of one market can be interpreted through the lens of the technical analysis of another market. So, we will look at the precious metals complex and see if it tells us anything useful. This will include gold, silver, bitcoin (yes, I know it isn't metal), and the U.S. dollar index.

First, let's look at gold (XAUUSD:CUR). Gold has broken through the all-time highs almost without any trouble. Perhaps it is a false breakout, but given the Fed's stance in its meeting on Wednesday, I'd be caught off-guard if it is. Since most investors were probably expecting a pullback when gold approached the previous 2011 highs, many likely missed out. Now, we sit right at the $2,000 level, and again, investors like to use nice round numbers to expect a pullback. There was a small pullback this week when gold reached $2,000, but nothing in comparison to the rise in price.

I might expect gold to also blow right through the $2,000 level. Once gold gets through this level, investors may start to fear that they are missing out, and pile in, driving the price higher. That brings us to the following chart.

Source: Think or Swim from TDAmeritrade

The chart above displays two upper trendlines. The first trendline is where the gold price currently sits and also intersects with October 2012 intermediate-term highs. This may prove to be strong resistance; however, I believe we will move through it eventually, if not quickly. The second trendline is a 40-year trendline that I would expect there to be strong resistance at. That trendline is near the $2,150 to $2,250 price range.

Now a look at the silver (XAGUSD:CUR) chart.

Source: Think or Swim from TDAmeritrade

Silver has had a remarkable rally off of the March lows. I wrote about this possibly happening in my macro review of silver a couple of months ago. At the moment, the silver price is moving so quickly that I'm very intrigued to see where silver prices head. Although this would be a six-sigma type of a move, I'm curious if silver can reach the upper trendline near $50/ounce by the time gold reaches its upper trendline in the gold chart. Regardless, when/if gold reaches its upper trendline, it will be enough reason for me to reduce precious metals exposure substantially.

Now, let's look at bitcoin.

Source: Coinbase

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has recently broken out of a multi-year wedge pattern and appears to be on the run. The all-time high is $20,089, and similar to silver, I'm curious where the bitcoin price will be when the gold price reaches its upper trendline. Could it be near its all-time highs? I believe it could, but I also recognize that that would be a simply remarkable rally from here.

Now, looking at the USD index ($DXY).

The USD index is bumping up against a trendline that has formed since 2010. It could burst right through this trendline and continue lower, in which case, I would expect gold and silver also to continue higher. But in light of the other precious metals charts, I wouldn't expect that. It may begin to reverse course and head higher. Hypothetically speaking, while the dollar index is just getting started moving higher, gold and silver prices may take a while to catch on and continue higher until they reach their trendlines. I will be watching this chart carefully.

Conclusion

As an investor, I appreciate technical analysis. That's why I wanted to share this piece. However, admittedly, I lean towards listening to fundamentals first, and if technicals tell me something different, I'd be foolish not to lend them my ear. And that is where I think we are fast approaching. I'm still open to multiple possibilities but expect the most likely one to be that gold reaches its upper trendline near the $2,150 to $2,250 range before rebounding lower somewhat aggressively.

The catalyst for gold going lower could be any number of things. Still, ultimately, it will be a deflation of the asset bubble the Federal Reserve has been creating for at least as long as gold's upper trendline has been forming.

How low will the gold price go? Will it rebound back eventually? I don't like to look too far ahead and will take the information as it comes. Perhaps the gold chart is forming a large rising wedge pattern, which typically sees prices at least fall through the lower trendline. I admit it's hard to believe this would happen, but again, I will simply take the information as it comes. And perhaps somewhere along the way, the charts will give us some more clues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.