We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a mixed start to the year with operating results deviating significantly from guidance for most miners due to the COVID-19-related shutdowns. Unfortunately, Alamos Gold (AGI) was one of the companies hit the hardest in Q2, with all three of the miner's operations adversely affected, forcing the company to revise its FY2020 guidance. However, with the Lower Mine Expansion now complete at Young-Davidson, we should see a strong finish to the year. Besides, Alamos Gold has one of the highest growth rates in the sector, with annual earnings per share (EPS) growing at a compound annual growth rate of 135% from FY2018 to FY2021. Based on the company's Tier-1 jurisdictions, massive organic growth pipeline, and outstanding earnings growth, I see the stock as a buy on dips.

(Source: Company Website)

Alamos Gold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 78,400 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,276/oz. These results translated to a massive drop-off of output year over year of 37%, which led to much higher costs, given the significantly lower gold sales (74,605 ounces vs. 128,457 ounces). However, the weak operating performance was tied directly to the nearly one-month shutdown at Island Gold and Young-Davidson, and the two-month closure at Mulatos in Mexico. The fact that the Northgate Shaft was down for the entire quarter to complete the tie-in of the Lower Mine Expansion certainly didn't help. Therefore, this quarter looks artificially bad for the company due to unprecedented headwinds coupled with the completion of its multi-year development project at Young-Davidson.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Unfortunately, this has forced Alamos Gold to revise its FY2020 production guidance and cost guidance from 445,000 ounces at the midpoint to 420,000 ounces. As a result of lower gold production and higher sustaining capital spend with the company moving ahead with Ya Laqui Grande (LYG), this has led to an increase in cost guidance as well. All-in sustaining cost guidance has jumped from $1,027/oz to $1,050/oz, reflecting a more than 2% jump and much higher costs than the industry average. While this might be a nuisance for short-term traders, it's hardly material for long-term investors, and we'll outline why this is below. First, let's take a look at the company's operations in more detail:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with the company's Island Gold Mine, it was a very tough quarter, with quarterly gold production coming at 19,400 ounces, a more than 50% drop from the 39,500 ounces reported in the same period last year. The culprit for the drop-off in production was average feed grade down 30% year over year from 12.28 grams per tonne to 8.32 grams per tonne gold and much lower throughput. This lower production and higher growth spend ($9.5 million vs. $7.5 million) led to significantly higher costs of $781/oz vs. $631/oz in the prior-year period. While these costs are still exceptional as they're 20% below the industry average, Island Gold typically drags down Alamos' consolidated costs from the higher-cost Mulatos and Young-Davidson operations. However, with the mine temporarily shut down, it was unable to have much of an impact quarter. As noted earlier, this sluggish quarter was entirely due to the government-mandated shutdown in Ontario related to COVID-19. Fortunately, operations are since back to running at full capacity.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given the challenging Q2 performance, this will be the first year of lower production from the Island Gold Mine since FY2015, as the chart above shows. Having said that, this is merely an aberration in the long-term uptrend for gold production. As we can see, FY2020 gold production at Island is expected to come in at 135,000, a 10% slide from the 150,000 ounces of gold production reported last year. However, the more important news in the quarter was the Phase III Expansion Study at Island Gold, a game-changer for the company. The study envisions average annual gold production of 236,000 ounces per year beginning in FY2025 at all-in sustaining costs of $534/oz, which would make Island Gold one of the lowest-cost mines in the world.

If we look at the above chart, we can see that this is a big deal, as this would translate to production growth of over 55% for this asset from record levels in FY2019 at significantly lower costs ($534/oz vs. $656/oz in FY2019). While investors will need to wait a few years to see this expansion come to fruition, this is the first stepping stone in Alamos Gold's path to becoming a 750,000-ounce gold producer organically by FY2025. This projection assumes Alamos can bring Lynn Lake and LYG online during this period and complete the Phase III Expansion at Island Gold. If the company can also build Kirazli and get permits, there's a potential for organic growth to an 850,000 ounce per year production profile.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to the company's Young-Davidson Mine, it was an exciting quarter as the Lower Mine Expansion is finally complete. Unfortunately, a weak operating quarter overshadowed this, given that the Northgate Shaft was shut down to complete the tie-in, which was delayed further by COVID-19. Quarterly gold production at Young-Davidson came in at 23,100 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,809/oz, a massive increase from costs of $1,077/oz in Q2 2019. However, the only reason for the ultra-high costs was because the sustaining capital spend was spread over significantly fewer ounces in the quarter (23,100 ounces vs. 45,000 ounces).

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company noted that mining rates would improve to 7,500 tonnes per day by year-end, and this will push production to an annual run rate above 200,000 ounces per year. Therefore, we should see much higher production in FY2021 for Alamos Gold, with the potential for up to 510,000 ounces on a consolidated basis, given the higher contribution from Young-Davidson.

(Source: Company Presentation, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, at the company's Mulatos Mine in Mexico, quarterly production was only down 1% despite mine operations across Mexico shut down for nearly two months due to the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. Mulatos produced 35,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $890/oz, down only marginally from the 36,300 ounces produced in Q2 2019. The reason for production remaining high was because a large amount of ore was stacked on the leach-pads prior to the shutdowns. However, we will see the effects of the closure in the back half of the year. This is because Alamos' mining rates were down significantly in the quarter, given that it had no way of keeping up with Mulatos on care and maintenance. As shown above, tonnes mined dropped from 4.2 million tonnes in Q1 2020 to 2.28 million tonnes in Q2. Based on this, the company has revised its guidance lower at Mulatos to 145,000 ounces for FY2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While this is quite disappointing, though obviously not Alamos' fault, the massive silver lining was that we finally got a construction decision for La Yaqui Grande in Mexico. The project envisions average annual gold production of 123,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $578/oz, significantly lower than the current all-in sustaining costs at Mulatos of $825/oz~. This will be yet another game-changer for Alamos as it will have the ability to focus on lower-cost production in Mexico while maintaining a 150,000-ounce per year production profile. Therefore, once YLG is in production with the majority of ore coming from YLG, costs from Alamos' Mexican operations should drop to below $675/oz. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Alamos Gold has had one of the worst earnings trends in the sector for years, it's important to note that this was because it was in a spending phase (YD Development & Island Gold acquisition) to get the company to where it was today. However, we saw the first hint of exponential growth last year as annual EPS jumped from $0.05 to $0.21, one of the highest earnings growth rates in the sector at 320%. If we look ahead to FY2020 earnings estimates, they are currently sitting at $0.40 despite the tough year Alamos has had. This is because the gold price has jumped more than 20% in the same period, offsetting the nearly 10% drop in gold production year over year. Assuming the company meets these estimates for FY2020 earnings, this will translate to a 90% growth rate in annual EPS year over year, despite lapping a year of 300% growth. These are incredible figures, making Alamos Gold one of the top-150 growth stocks currently trading on the US Market.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, if we look ahead to FY2021 and FY2022, the outstanding growth is set to continue, and we should see an earnings breakout year for Alamos Gold in FY2021. Earnings breakouts are extremely bullish developments, and they occur when a company sees annual EPS hit a new multi-year high. Based on FY2021 estimates of $0.65, we should see more than 50% growth next year and a new multi-year high in EPS. Typically, stocks follow earnings to new highs, and this bodes very well for Alamos Gold. Therefore, while the stock might look expensive at 50x last year's earnings ($0.21), it is dirt-cheap given that it's trading at barely 16x FY-2021 annual EPS. For investors looking for exponential earnings growth in this sector in Tier-1 jurisdictions, Alamos Gold stands head and shoulders above the rest.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be turned off by the high costs in Q2, but it's important to note that this was an artificially high-cost quarter due to the completion of development at Young-Davidson spread over significantly lower production due to shutdowns. However, for those looking at the big picture, Alamos Gold should improve from a high-cost producer to a producer with industry-leading costs over the next three years. This is because both the Lower Mine Expansion at Young Davidson and lower costs from YLG should bring consolidated costs lower, and my estimates are for all-in sustaining costs of $810/oz in FY2023. This would translate to a $240/oz improvement from FY2020 costs and would see Alamos Gold move from rank 40th out of 60 gold producers to rank 16th.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While it's easy to get hung up on the high-cost quarter we just saw and write off Alamos Gold, I believe this would be the wrong move. The miner was arguably one of the worst-hit companies from the shutdowns with a nearly 40% drop in production year over year, but H2 2020 should be much better and pave the way to record free cash flow in FY2021. Based on this, I believe any pullbacks below $9.75 would present buying opportunities to position for the leaner and meaner Alamos that we should see in FY2023. Given the company's significant organic growth pipeline, Tier-1 jurisdictions, and industry-leading earnings growth, I currently see Alamos as a top-10 gold producer in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.