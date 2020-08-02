The Pandemic Is Accelerating Coal's Death Spiral

Coal has been on a massive industry-wide decline for years now. The emergence of natural gas, increasingly cheap renewables, and stricter environmental policies have severely impacted coal companies. Unfortunately for the coal industry, there is nothing to suggest that a recovery or turnaround is even possible at this point.

The global pandemic is only accelerating the coal industry's death spiral. COVID-19 has significantly worsened job losses in major coal hubs over the past few quarters. With no clear end in sight for the pandemic, major coal companies like Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), and Peabody Energy (BTU) are facing an even more difficult road ahead.

COVID-19 has forced many more coal plants to shut down.

Source: Dylan Lovan/AP

COVID-19 Is Severely Impacting Coal

Nearly every single industry has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. Coal has proven to be particularly vulnerable during the pandemic. Overall electricity demand has unsurprisingly fallen in recent quarters. However, coal has been impacted more than most other energy industries as a result of collapsing energy demand.

Many utilities have been shutting down their coal operations first in response to falling electricity demand. This is not terribly surprising considering the fact that coal is relatively expensive compared to gas and even some renewables. EIA predicts that coal generation will decline by ~25% in 2020, which is a sharp drop even by coal's standards.

Given how unpredictable COVID-19 has been, it is unclear how long it will take for electricity demand to pick back up. However, even if demand recovers sooner than expected, much of the damage done to the coal industry is irreparable. With how cheap natural gas is and how cheap renewables like solar are becoming, many utilities may not even switch back to coal.

Major coal companies like Alliance Resource Partners have seen their stock prices absolutely plummet since the start of the pandemic. Alliance Resource Partners' stock price dropped from ~$8 per share to its current ~$3 per share. Unlike the broader market, coal companies have seen little to no recovery over the past few months.

Major coal companies have been absolutely decimated over the past year.

Data by YCharts The Rise of Renewables

Natural gas has long posed a threat to the coal industry. However, what is less talked about is the looming threat of solar and wind. Solar and wind have been experiencing major price declines for decades now. Solar is particularly promising given its fundamental technology and exponential growth potential.

With the baseload power problem becoming less of an issue for wind and solar as a result of cheaper lithium batteries, these energy technologies are posing a real threat to coal. Moreover, renewable technologies have the advantage of being far cleaner than coal, which will matter more as environmental standards become more strict.

To get an idea of how quickly renewables are advancing, solar equipment costs have dropped ~90% since 2010 and continue to drop at a consistent rate. In fact, EIA predicted back in January that three-quarters of new energy generation capacity in the US will come from renewables. This figure could be even larger now with how much coal has been impacted by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, renewable consumption has remained relatively unaffected during the same period.

Coal is already having trouble competing with renewables like solar and wind on the cost front. If solar and wind continue to advance technologically at an even modest rate, which seems highly likely given the momentum behind these technologies, coal will have an incredibly bleak future. Renewables finally appear to be maturing technologically much to the detriment of the coal industry.

Solar and wind are starting to make a noticeable impact in the energy industry.

Source: EIA

Growing Focus on Environmentalism

Environmentalism is becoming a focal point in a growing number of countries. Given the fact that coal is one of the dirtiest forms of energy, even among fossil fuels, coal has much to lose from an increasingly aggressive global environmental movement. Strict emission standards and the growing use of carbon taxes will make coal far more expensive.

As more laws are implemented to combat climate change and pollution, the cost of coal will only increase. While these laws are not always enforced effectively, they are nonetheless making it more difficult to operate coal plants. Companies like Alliance Resource Partners will find it incredibly hard to maintain profitability moving forward as the price for pollution grows. With technological and societal forces converging against the coal industry, major coal companies have very little to look forward to.

Conclusion

The coal industry has been in decline for more than a decade now. COVID-19 is only accelerating the inevitable demise of coal. Even at their seemingly depressed valuations, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy, and Peabody Energy still have far more room for downward movement.

To get some context on how rapidly the coal industry is deteriorating, industry leader Alliance Resource Partners' valuation has dropped more than five times over the past year to its current valuation of $417 million. As surprising as it seems, this type of price plummet is not unique among coal companies. At the rate things are currently progressing, the coal industry will have no place in the energy industry over the long term.

