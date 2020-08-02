In today's volatile market, there has been a clear bifurcation between the performances of tech-related stocks versus that of everything else. This is clearly evident by the YTD performance of QQQ, which has risen by an astounding 25% since the start of the year compared to the 0.48% increase in the S&P 500. While tech is also a component of the S&P 500 with many big companies represented, namely Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), its performance has been collectively weighed down by the non-tech group of stocks as a collective.

Sifting through the rubble, I believe value investors can find bargains. While many of these companies may not be household names, they form the economic backbone of America and can be rewarding long-term investments. I believe that the company that I'm evaluating today, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), fits that profile. In this article, I intend to evaluate what makes this a potentially good, long-term investment, so let's get started!

(Source: New York Times)

A Look Into Centene

Centene Corporation is a managed healthcare plan provider that serves over 24 million Americans in all 50 states and 3 international markets. It was founded in 1984 as a nonprofit Medicaid plan by a former hospital bookkeeper and operated out of a basement in the Family Hospital of Milwaukee, WI. Today, it's headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and is the largest Medicaid Managed Care Organization and is the largest carrier on the Health Insurance Marketplace. It is also one of the nation's largest managed services provider for military families and veterans through its TriCare program with the Department of Defense.

Notably, the company completed its acquisition of WellCare earlier this year, which helped transform it from ~$70 billion in annual revenues to an expected $110 billion in annual revenues in 2020, making it a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans. I see this merger as being accretive to the bottom line, as the enhanced scale helps to offset the margin pressures in the government-sponsored health plan sector. In addition, I'm also encouraged by the technological investments that the company is making to improve its margins, as noted on the Q2'20 conference call:

We have made significant investments in modernizing our systems, and early last month we announced an investment in our new East Coast headquarters, which will be our hub for technology talent. Today, I'm pleased to announce yet another step forward in achieving our technology aspiration through the hiring of additional talent to that already present in our organization. Adding to current management, we're pleased to welcome Sarah London and Bryan Sivak to our technology team.

Turning to Q2 results, it appears that the WellCare acquisition, along with organic growth, has resulted in accretive earnings growth, as Adjusted EPS increased 79% YoY, from $1.34 in Q2'19 to $2.40 in Q2'20. In addition, the company has seen membership and revenue growth due to increased COVID-related unemployment. Back in April, management raised revenue guidance by $6 billion, including $4 billion in COVID-related membership growth. During the Q2 conference call, management has lowered the revenue guidance by $500 million based on expectation of lower applications due to temporary unemployment and enhanced unemployment benefits.

While COVID-related insurance payouts remain a risk for the company, the health benefits ratio (HBR) actually saw improvement in the second quarter, as it decreased to 82.1% compared to 86.7% in the prior year quarter, and 88% in the first quarter. This was driven by decreased medical utilization as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by increased costs associated with COVID-19 claims. I see this as being a big driving factor in the increased earnings, as it seems the COVID-19 related costs have thus far been manageable, thereby resulting in higher profitability from increased membership due to economic uncertainty.

A key risk that comes with operating in the government-sponsored healthcare space is the potential for budget cuts at the federal and state levels, which may affect funding for Centene's managed care plans. In addition, cuts to defense spending could adversely affect Centene's Tricare program with the Department of Defense. I see this risk as being mitigated by the possibility of a public healthcare option, which could benefit Centene through increased membership.

Lastly, I'm encouraged by the bullish estimates from the analyst community, as Centene's stock has a 1.6 average rating from 17 analysts, which means that it's at between a Buy and Strong Buy rating. The current price targets are between $72.50 and $102. Shares can be viewed as highly undervalued, as the current price sits comfortably below the low estimate.

Investor Takeaway

Centene Corporation is a leading provider of Medicaid, Medicare, and Healthcare Marketplace managed healthcare plans. It appears that the WellCare acquisition has resulted in accretive earnings growth, and I also like the fact that the company is making technological investments to improve margins, thereby giving it a competitive advantage. While COVID-19 has presented risks due to its associated costs, the company has seen a net benefit from the increased membership due to higher unemployment trends, and a decrease in medical utilization rates.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $65.25 and a PE ratio of 13.9. I have a price target of $82 per share, which I find reasonable given the strength of Centene's leading position in government-sponsored plans, and its partnership with the Department of Defense. I expect more economic uncertainty in the foreseeable future, which benefits Centene's membership levels, and a public healthcare option as a potential long-term catalyst.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.