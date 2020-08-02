Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 31

Looking at the volatility levels, regional malls and lodging also exhibited the highest swings among the other peers.

If we decompose the regional mall performance, we can notice that companies with above-average leverage have declined in value, while the ones with strong balance sheets have performed well.

All REIT sectors delivered positive returns, except for regional malls and lodging. This result contradicts the historical pattern of retail and lodging being high beta investments (correlated with the market).

Week 31 (July 27-31) resulted in the U.S. equity REITs outperforming the S&P 500 by a huge margin. This week also ended the almost one-month losing streak (i.e. four weeks in a row) for the broader real estate index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) against the S&P 500.

In Week 31, VNQ increased by 4% while the S&P 500 only increased by 1.8%. Expressed on a YTD basis, REITs, however, are still significantly behind the broader market. The S&P 500 has already recovered all of the losses since the outbreak of COVID-19 and now is up ca. 2%. For VNQ the story is different - the index is down 12%.

To capture the underlying driver behind these strong results by REITs during Week 31, let's have a look at the sector breakdown (classified according to NAREIT).

The cumulative returns across the 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors are equally weighted and factor in dividends, stock splits and/or reversals during the Week 31 period.

The charts show an interesting story in which the majority of sectors have gone up and delivered positive returns, while two (regional malls and lodging, often deemed pro-cyclical) have ended the week in a negative return territory.

This result contradicts the patterns observed during my previous articles summarizing the weekly performance. Historically, lodging and retail have moved in the same direction as the market and other REIT sectors, just at a more notable magnitude. In other words, whenever the market goes down, retail and lodging tend to plunge even deeper (and vice-versa). This "beta-loaded" characteristic has collapsed this week.

Now, if we look a bit deeper at this, we will notice that both retail and lodging had been trading above zero in the middle of the week. However, Thursday and Friday in particular have evaporated all of the previous gains and turned the return figures negative. While there are obviously some company-specific factors which have contributed to such performance of the index (i.e. sector), the key driver behind this is the COVID-19. The ever-growing cases and increased pressure on the policy makers to impose some additional social distancing measures (or hold them a lot longer than initially planned) have really taken its toll on the "virus sensitive" REITs such as retail and lodging.

By decomposing the regional mall performance, we can notice that sector performance has not been coherent. For instance, the largest and strongest (in terms of financial leverage) regional mall REIT Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) registered a 3% gain. In the meantime, more indebted REITs such as The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) declined by 4% and 8%, respectively. This confirms the thesis above. In case there will be new and stricter social distancing measures, some of the heavily indebted will not survive or they will be forced to initiate fire sales impairing the shareholder value.

The picture above decomposing the risk and return characteristics across the U.S. equity REIT space provides a good summary of Week 31. As described earlier, lodging and regional malls are the only ones that have ended the week on a negative note. Plus, both of these sectors have also experienced the highest volatility levels during Week 31 because all of the gains captured until mid-week got completely destroyed in Thursday and Friday due to more negative news around COVID-19. The strongest results were delivered by industrial REITs - mostly associated with robust Q2 figures (e.g., EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)). Similarly, the housing space has also developed nicely. Here the most important catalysts were unexpectedly high new home sales figures and resilient occupancy rates.

In summary, Week 31 has, I think, reminded us about the importance of being selective during turbulent market times. If you want to minimize the drawdown and still capture abnormally high returns by investing in depressed sector, you have to consider the embedded financial risk profile.

