FOMC And Unemployment Claims

We also need to think a bit about the initial unemployment claims numbers - seasonal adjustments seem a little odd at present.

The Federal Reserve is also going to keep funding Congress as it spends - this is not quite stated but is implied.

The FOMC has reported that in the absence of significant inflation they're not going to change interest rates. This is unsurprising.

FOMC release

The open markets committee has released its report here. The entirely unsurprising thing is this:

In light of these developments, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

We're not doin' nuttin' with interest rates until employment and inflation return to something like normal. All of which seems entirely sensible, even what they should be doing.

It is worth reminding ourselves what their target(s) is (are) though. It is not that they will try to get unemployment back to 3.5%. Rather, it's the best level of unemployment consistent with the inflation target of 2%. So, if inflation rises to 2% then that will be it.

Well, sorta. We can expect them to be a little loose with the inflation target at present. As they note it's a symmetric target, so they can be a little over just as they've long been a little under. We can expect them to regard 3%, perhaps even a little more, as being close enough to target if unemployment remains high.

The real message here is that they're not going to change interest rates until inflation really jumps up and starts biting the economy. Which again seems sensible enough.

The balance sheet

This is implied rather than directly said but what they mean here is that they're going to keep buying Treasuries to fund whatever fiscal giveaways Congress makes at present:

To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions.

That is, if Congress doesn't pass a further stimulus bill and spend some trillions then the Fed will purchase limited amounts of Treasuries under the QE program. If Congress decides to spend a couple of trillion then the Fed will buy enough to make sure that market interest rates don't go up as a result. Effectively this is a promise to do monetisation of fiscal policy for the duration of the emergency. This is also probably sensible. It also gives us all a good look at how Modern Monetary Theory works and my intuition is that the closing it all down isn't going to be pretty. But that's some years away at worst.

(Federal Reserve balance sheet from Moody's Analytics)

Expect that red line to keep going up at whatever rate Congress decides to run the budget deficit.

The real lesson here is that the Fed isn't going to change anything until we see substantial inflation. Substantial by recent standards that is, 3% and above would be needed to make them change their actions. Until we get back to something like normal in unemployment that's unlikely too.

Initial claims

As I mentioned last week I don't think people are reading the right initial unemployment claims numbers. OK, reading them perhaps, but not paying attention to the right ones.

In the week ending July 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level.

That's the number that's being widely and generally reported and I think it's the wrong one. This is the one I would pay attention to:

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 1,205,871 in the week ending July 25, a decrease of 171,054 (or -12.4 percent) from the previous week.

We actually have fewer, not more, people registering those initial claims.

I talked to one of the people who compiles these sorts of economic statistics (for a private firm) and his comment was " I think this is the big one, seasonal adjustments. How can anyone seasonally adjust using an X12 algorithm in this climate? It’s not possible."

Seasonal adjustments are, by definition, the things we know happen each year at the same time and we try to take them out of the figures so as to get a better view of trends over time. But seriously, how can anyone think that seasonal factors are going to be important at a time like this?

So, we have fewer people going into unemployment. But also we have this:

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.6 percent during the week ending July 18, an increase of 0.4 percentage point from the prior week

That means we must have fewer people going out of unemployment. And, given the manner in which some industries in some states are being locked down again that makes sense. But it is important that we distinguish between more people being made unemployed and fewer people being made employed. The first would be evidence of things getting worse, the second is more about things not quite getting better as yet.

(unemployment claims from Department of Labor)

My view

The Fed's detailing of their future actions is unsurprising. Of course they're not going to raise rates until inflation is a significant problem. Yes, it's obvious enough that they're going to fund Congress through QE.

I take comfort from the unadjusted unemployment claims, rather than the generally talked about number - adjusted - they are declining. This means things are not continuing to get worse at a higher speed.

I stick with my view that things are on track for a relatively swift recovery.

The investor view

We can put monetary policy - interest rates - entirely out of our minds for the moment. They're not going to change until inflation leaps, if then. That's going to be some time coming. Even if Congress keeps spending as they have done the Fed's going to mop up that new paper. That's all certain.

The unemployment numbers are more one for statistical aficionados. Either way those numbers are going - at these sorts of levels- isn't going to change economic policy.

Current macroeconomic indicators aren't giving us a solid and obvious investment strategy. We have to look to specific situations and investments, not to the general level of pricing across the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.