Silver Likely To Pull Back In The Short Term

Net-short positioning in the USD is now at five-year highs. The short-USD trade is extremely crowded and may be at risk of reversing.

Precious metals have had a great run - especially silver (SLV).

On July 13, I alerted subscribers of my marketplace service The Naked Charts of an opportunity to buy silver that I believed could potentially be tremendously rewarding. This eventually resulted in a +25.4% profit banked in two weeks, as I suggested taking some money off the table given silver's run-up had been extremely sharp.

This was the long-term chart of silver I shared with my subscribers on July 13, when silver was trading at $19.10/oz. I wrote that silver looked to be on the cusp of breaking out higher from its long-term resistance of $20/oz. The resultant impact of the breakout could be explosive.

Monthly Chart: Silver (posted on July 13)

Below is the long-term chart of silver today. As you may observe, the use of "explosive" to describe the breakout would not be too superlative in nature. After breaking $20/oz, silver rose to as high as $26.19/oz and is now starting to settle around $24/oz.

Monthly Chart: Silver (today)

It is my firm belief that now that the $20/oz long-term resistance has been cracked, silver will most likely begin its uptrend to reach for the stars - or the $40/oz to $50/oz levels. While this uptrend may well play out in the next 12-18 months, silver looks extremely overbought in the short term, hence my recommendation to my subscribers to take profit.

Looking at the short-term daily chart for silver below, the metal's ascent over the past few days has been parabolic in nature. These kind of explosive moves tend to be less sustainable in nature. I expect silver will go through a pullback or a period of consolidation before it will be ready to trend higher again. Such a scenario would be healthy for silver's broad uptrend, as it allows the market to calm down and do away with some frothiness or speculative participants.

Daily Chart: Silver

Another reason for my expectation for some short-term weakness in silver stems from my rising skepticism towards the way the US dollar has been rapidly losing ground against its peers recently.

The theoretical reasons behind a weaker USD are numerous and they all make sense. The Federal Reserve has clearly stated its intentions to keep interest rates near-zero through 2022 and in its July meeting reiterated its commitment to use its full arsenal of policy tools to support the economy. Surely, the USD cannot rise in such a scenario, then.

The markets do not work this way, and I have a strong suspicion that market participants are herding themselves to a very overcrowded short-USD trade. Take a look at the USD net positioning published by CFTC below - current net short positioning is close to a five-year high. You may also observe that extreme net short positioning has historically heralded a period of USD resurgence shortly after.

CFTC data on USD net positioning

Late last week, the USD also posted strong rebounds against a number of its peers, notably against the EUR, which I have recommended my subscribers to sell against the USD. Further strength in the USD would likely put a dampener on gold and silver prices.

Putting things into perspective, I remain very bullish on the long-term prospects of the precious metals space - including gold (GLD) and silver. However, I am hesitant to go long at current levels, taking into account their rapid ascents of late. In the short term, I expect a pullback in gold and silver prices, which I plan to patiently wait for to re-establish long positions. This short-term weakness may be brought about by a resurgent USD, which looks extremely oversold at the moment.

