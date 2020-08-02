Owning a home is a keystone of wealth-both financial affluence and emotional security. - Suze Orman

Last week the Federal Reserve agreed to hold interest rates at historic lows near zero for the foreseeable future. Mortgage rates hit new lows of 2.87% on a 30-year fixed mortgage, pending home sales were up 16.6% in June from the previous month, and mortgage applications to purchase a home were up 21% compared to a year ago. All of these statistics bode well for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). As a provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services, FAF is showing signs of growth amid a pandemic-stricken economy.

First American Financial just released its second-quarter earnings at the end of last week. They moved the stock lower over fear the mortgage and housing market has run its course and the growth cannot continue. "With a large percentage of consumers and businesses failing to make a recent monthly mortgage payment and an air of uncertainty surrounding what kind of unemployment insurance will be included in the next round of monetary stimulus, the outlook is poor for REITs," according to the Lead-Lag Report. This weakness in real estate has shown through in FAF's reduced commercial segment numbers. Revenue from commercial operations was down almost 40% from 2Q 2019, and commercial revenue per order was down 20% for the same period. The commercial side of FAF's business is a small part of a much larger, successful business. Commercial revenue is only 7.5% of total revenue for the Title Insurance and Services unit's current quarter, down from 13% in 2Q 2019.

Overall revenue was up 7.3% for 2Q 2020 compared to the same period a year ago and up 13.8% compared to 1Q20. Two of the largest drivers of the revenue growth were refinancing and a large net realized investment gain. There was a 160% increase in refinance orders for the quarter. Revenue generated by a refinance is much less than revenue generated by a sale of new mortgage, which caused revenue per order to drop 26%. As mortgage rates continue to fall, refinancing will continue to happen, but at a slower pace. A 160% gain is an unsustainable rate of growth. But there could be many drivers to new home sales related to the societal changes happening from Covid-19. If businesses are more open to work-from-home situations, there is less need to be close to cities and more people can move to suburban regions without fear of extreme commutes. According to a Pew Research Survey, about 22% of Americans changed their residence or knew someone that changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So as one area of First American Financial business model may slow, other areas could pick up steam.

The investment gain was due to the change in fair value of equity securities. The total net realized gain for the quarter was $69.3 million. This contributed a significant portion of revenue and wiped away the loss from the first quarter on equity securities. Even removing the net realized investment gain from revenue, 2Q 2020 revenue would be up 4.2% compared to first quarter 2020.

Compared to its close competitors, FAF looks reasonably priced at a PE of 8.9, which is well below its five-year average of 13.0. It has a dividend yield of 3.39%, which is greater than Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) and Investors Title Co. (NASDAQ:ITIC), with a solid payout ratio of 29%. FAF generates a strong amount of free cash flow each quarter, with it jumping over 30% in 2Q from year-ago levels. Even though FAF's competitors have not yet announced their second-quarter financial reports, First American Financial looks to be in a competitive position with a strong investment portfolio, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, which includes a recent $450 million senior note offering at 4% for 10 years.

FAF's second-quarter results caused three out of six analysts that cover the stock to raise their price target, which now stands at an average price of $62. A small but growing segment of FAF's business is its Information segment which increased revenues 15% compared to year-ago levels. This was largely driven by the acquisition of Docutech, a document company that streamlines paperwork from mortgage origination through closing. It is these areas that will help sustain FAF through the tough commercial market cycle. FAF is also growing its Specialty Insurance business which includes home warranties and property and casualty business where revenue grew 4% in the second quarter.

First American is being very conservative in its provision for policy losses which is another positive for the stock. It has allocated 5% toward losses, up from 4%. The current loss rate is 4.5%.

Given the low level of interest rates, the continued push for homeowners to refinance, and a possible uptick in commercial mortgages, First American Financial is well positioned to take advantage of these situations.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.