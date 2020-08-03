Retire Rich With REITs: Perseverance Can Overcome All Obstacles

By practicing sound diversification strategies, coupled with intelligent investing practices, the potential for financial freedom is elevated.

Did you catch my friend Rocco Pendola's article the other day?

If not, you really should read "Stop Telling Retirement Investors They Need a Million Dollars." Regardless of whether you agree or disagree in the end, it's a very interesting perspective to consider.

"It's everywhere," he begins. "And it's probably the worst possible advice you can give to investors."

By "it," he means "the long-held belief that you need a million dollars (or more) to comfortably retire at or around 60 years old." Rocco believes that's true across the board, but especially for millennials and Generation Z.

Here's more of his intro on the subject:

"Throw away the retirement calculators and savings what-ifs. They're nonsensical, not helpful, and incongruent with the way millennials and Generation Z live life. I'm on the younger end of Generation X and, like many others at or around my age, I'm absolutely not on the traditional path to retirement. "I don't have a million dollars. I probably will never have a million dollars. And I don't need a million dollars to retire. Because my 'retirement' will look nothing like that of my baby boomer (56 to 76 years old) mother and silent generation (north of 76 years old) father. My life, to this point, looks nothing like theirs." And, as he goes on to point out, that's perfectly okay - just as long as he knows how to handle the present in order to properly prepare for his future.

The "Rocs" Got it Right

Before I quote Rocco again, I want to point out two statements from one of the world's richest men. Ever:

"Perseverance can overcome all obstacles. Even the laws of nature cannot stop it." "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in."

It wasn't Jeff Bezos who said that. Depending on how you look at it, the individual in question - John D. Rockefeller - may have been able to buy out Bezos in an inflation-adjusted heartbeat. As Bloomberg published last May:

"Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is worth $117 billion… But how [does his fortune] compare with those of past plutocrats? There are those who could claim to be richer. "John D. Rockefeller made about $1.5 billion in his career, according to his 1937 New York Times obit - about $26 billion in today's dollars. A better comparison, says Samuel Williamson, an economist who runs measuringworth.com, might be 'relative output,' the ratio of wealth to gross domestic product. Rockefeller's $1.5 billion was about 1.6% of the economy in 1937. Were he to own the same percentage today, his fortune would be almost triple Bezos'".

Admittedly, at Bezos' current rate of financial ascension, he might be able to beat out everyone by any perspective by the time he dies. We'll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, we're sticking with Rockefeller, whose commitment to dividends is a much more sure-thing pathway to long-term profits than trying to start up "the next big thing" company.

Not everyone has the crucial combination of brains, vision, commitment, common sense, and the touch of luck necessary to start a successful business, much less a world-changing phenomenon.

Making money from dividends is MUCH more likely.

(We know that Rockefeller and Bezos know a thing or time about building monopolies).

The Never-Ending Beauty of Dividends

Both of Rockefeller's comments easily apply to the power of compounding, as I'll explain in a moment. First though, here's that additional snippet from Rocco:

"The retirement industry needs to retool its arsenal of advice. It should focus on targeted saving and dividend growth investing. "It should not focus on total portfolio value. It should focus on how much income you generate each month at various points in time. It should focus on how much money you have access to in order to live your life the way you want to live it through its various, often out-of-order stages."

In short, he doesn't chase after growth stocks. Unlike so many often-stressed-out investors, he's not kicking himself for missing out on Amazon (AMZN). He focuses on dividend income instead: stocks that keep paying him for holding them.

That way, while he's actively bringing in income, he harnesses the power of compounding… which is when you make money, make money. In this case, through dividend reinvestments. The companies he buys into pay him for his faith in them. He then buys up more shares for more of the same.

It's a beautiful cycle while it lasts.

Nor does that beauty stop after the cycle does. Once you stop actively buying up more dividend shares, what you do own still pays out. As Rocco puts it, you can therefore have the money you need "in order to live your life the way you want to live it…"

Or, as Tweddell and Pierce said in Winning With Index Mutual Funds,

"Trust in time and forget market timing. Allow time to work its compounding magic for you: Let market timing inflict its miseries on someone else."

We think doing so through the following real estate investment trusts, or REITs, works especially well.

Think Retirement and REITs

According to the most recent research from Boston College, the percentage of retirees in 2020 who are at risk of not having enough is about 50% (despite the fact that average retirement income in 2020 is up in some categories). As illustrated below, the average income in 2020 (using the median) is between $50,000 and $100,000 per year.

(Note that the chart does not include households older than 75 and income dramatics dramatically as you age.)

In addition, the above numbers are for households, the Pension Rights Center reports that: "half of all Americans age 65 or older have incomes of less than $24,224 a year - far less than the amount that most need to meet their day-to-day living and health care expenses."

One of the reasons that I'm so focused on principal preservation is because I know how hard it is to build a retirement nest egg. At the age of 40, I had a net worth in excess of $15 million, and a decade later, I saw that number plummet dramatically, to almost zero.

Having experienced a few recessions of my own, and now, a pandemic, it's critical that I do not repeat the same mistakes of the past, and to generate enough income for my retirement.

One of these mistakes I made was "yield chasing".

Benjamin Graham, known as the father of value investing, was cognizant of this risk when he said that more money has been lost reaching for a little extra yield than has been lost to speculating. He warned that it is one of the greatest temptations new investors face when building a portfolio.

That's precisely why we have avoided names like Annaly (NLY), EPR Properties (EPR) and Macerich (MAC). These REITs may be tempting because of their alluring yield, but we all know that when it looks too good to be true, it usually is just that.

Note: We don't think these REITs are suitable for retirees.

The key for us at iREIT on Alpha is repeatability.

In other words, we seek out sources of income that are reliable and that can grow through good times and bad (and even during a pandemic). There are benefits to investing long-term in a company that regularly increases its dividend. The longer you hold your shares, the higher the yield you receive on your original investment (assuming dividend increase over time).

But the real power is compounding magic…

Our core portfolio is purposely named the Durable Income Portfolio, and this means that we are selecting REITs that generate the most stable, predictable, and consistent dividend income.

While the pandemic has certainly impacted that thesis (60 equity REITs have cut or suspended their dividends so far in 2020), we're pleased that we have avoided a large number of dividend cuts as a result of our due diligence and focus on quality names.

Having been a real estate investor in 2008 and 2009, I can attest that the current pandemic is different from the last recession in that many REIT management teams were in place during 2008, and they learned the importance of low leverage, managing debt maturities and liquidity, having access to multiple forms of capital, and using at-the-market (ATM) equity raising facilities.

Inching Closer to Retirement

Since commencing the Durable Income Portfolio in 2013 shares have returned an average of 15.2% per year. A majority of REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio are SWAN-rated and as viewed below, the portfolio is over-weight net lease (23.2%), healthcare (18.3%), and data centers (11.9%).

Some of our top net lease holdings include Realty Income (NYSE:O), W.P. Carey (WPC), STORE Capital (STOR) and Essential Properties (EPRT).

We expect certain real estate sectors to weak­en through the summer months, lagging the upturn in the macroeconomy, as a slow recovery in business activity leaves many tenants still short on cash.

For those reasons, we are continuing to add shares in technology-backed REITs, although shares are richly priced for names like American Tower (AMT), CyrusOne (CONE), and Digital Realty (DLR.PK).

We expect vacancies to rise in certain property types, although the increase may be less severe than in some past downturns. We have recently added exposure in the office sector - by adding speculative positions in Boston Properties (BXP) and Empire State Realty (ESRT).

Real estate prices and rents are likely to edge lower but should stabilize before year-end, and we have underweight exposure in malls and shopping centers.

See my latest article on Simon Properties (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

We see further deterioration in fundamentals as malls continue to rationalize space, and we anticipate big FFO declines in Q2 as occupancy rates continue to decline.

In other words, we have been carefully navigating the REIT roadmap, paying close attention to quality names, as measured by liquidity, dividend safety, earnings growth prospects, credit quality, and risk management. (We plan to launch our all-new iREIT IQ scoring model in a few days on iREIT on Alpha).

Riddle me this, Rocco…

To be clear, every investor has how or her own risk profile and whether you retire with a portfolio worth $100,000, $1 million, or $100 million, it's important that you invest wisely in order to meet your goals.

And in order to do that, you must be a value investor, paying very close attention to selectivity and dividend safety. By carefully selecting discounted shares in high quality REITs, you will be one step closer to your goal of financial freedom. As my friend Rocco said,

"The retirement industry needs to retool its arsenal of advice. It should focus on targeted saving and dividend growth investing."

As ValueWalk explains, "the power of compounding is truly visible with Warren Buffett.

"He first became a billionaire at the age of 56 in 1986. Today, his net worth is over $67 billion at the age of 90. And that's after he donated tens of billions of stock to charity. You can see that due to compounding, over 99% of his net worth was built after the age of 56."

You certainly don't need $1 million to retire comfortably (or become a billionaire by the age of 56), and you also don't need to chase yield and become homeless as a result. By practicing sound diversification strategies, coupled with intelligent investing practices, the potential for financial freedom is elevated.

The key here is discipline, and while many dream of becoming wealthy and living a jet-set lifestyle, the facts are clear - as explained by Frank Williams (If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules),

"The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don't last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade."

Instead, as Williams wrote,

"There is only one narrow trail leading to permanent success in the stock market. Unless traders are prepared to climb that steep path with cautious steps, it would be better for them to stay out of Wall Street and to keep their money in the savings bank."

Good luck and thanks for reading and commenting.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

