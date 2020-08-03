Saving New Investors From Themselves

There's no better way to get on the right track than to buy future dividend aristocrat, Apple.

As a community, Seeking Alpha can help put young investors on the right track, like it did with me roughly ten years ago.

At the same time, untold numbers of new market entrants are engaging in risky behavior, from day trading to buying penny stocks.

Amid unprecedented uncertainty, we know one thing for certain: There's massive interest in the stock market.

Investors set records for opening online brokerage accounts in Q1. Led by young people, the COVID-19 pandemic intensified this trend as well as record increases in trading activity at brokerages such as E-Trade (ETFC) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR).

And, of course, we all know the story of Robinhood and its $8.6 billion valuation.

While it's fantastic to see new market entrants, it's equally as unsettling to witness what amounts to downright gambling, speculation, and pure irresponsibility by those encouraging such activity.

There's no doubt in my mind that today's trends have led and will lead to large numbers of people losing significant sums of money. We know the environment of allowing new/young investors to get in over their heads factored in at least one death by suicide.

As I think back to the period when I discovered Seeking Alpha, I'm more convinced than ever that we - members of this wonderful community - have a responsibility to save as many new investors as we can from themselves.

April 2020, Los Angeles. The streets were empty. People got bored. They bought stocks. / Source: Author

How I Discovered Seeking Alpha

During the dot-com boom and subsequent crash of 1999-2000, I worked in San Francisco selling sports hospitality packages to large companies as well as recent Silicon Valley IPOs. It was a lucrative racket. I made a ton of money. But that didn't matter because I blew a lot of it taking post-IPO runs at the stocks of the companies I was selling to.

As I recall, the worst possible thing a retail investor could do in those days was buy these tech IPOs the day they went public or at the wrong time (practically any time) in 2000/2001.

If you bought on IPO day, you ran the risk of getting spooked out of the stock on scary dips triggered by early profit takers. If you bought in 2000/2001, well, this chart of Extreme Networks (EXTR) says it all:

While I was making a considerable chunk of change selling to companies such as EXTR and the old Foundry Networks (eventually bought by Brocade, which was then bought by Broadcom (AVGO)), I was giving it right back trying to play their stocks.

I had absolutely no idea what I was doing.

I was no different in 2000/2001 than the Robinhood trader of 2020.

So I gave up on the stock market.

Then September 11th happened.

I eventually quit my job, enrolled in an urban studies program at San Francisco State University, had a kid, got my degree, started and ended a PhD program, stumbled into writing, and returned - out of boredom - to the stock market. Again, not much different than today's Robinhood account holder.

If my memory serves me I stumbled around for a couple to a few years trading and investing with varying levels of success. I did a heck of a lot better than in the 1999-2001 time frame. Then, at a time when I didn't even know what it meant to "seek Alpha," I discovered Seeking Alpha.

It changed my life. And it happened purely by chance.

I was researching a stock and Seeking Alpha turned up in the search results. Because I was writing in other areas at the time, the idea of being able to contribute to a platform dedicated to serious investors intrigued me. I published my first article in 2011. I even worked for the company full-time as an editor for a couple of years, conceiving the Seeking Alpha Author Experience.

A few fits and starts and about 767 articles later and a dividend growth strategy now guides my investing. I am using my knowledge and life experience to redefine the notion of retirement, particularly among investors in their 20's, 30's, and 40's. I have plenty of ideas on how we can structure our budgeting, savings, and subsequent investing to get to where we want to go, how we want to get there.

Without Seeking Alpha - the management, team, contributors, subscribers, readers, past and present - I'd be a lot less rich, figuratively and literally, than I am today.

While not every new investor will follow my path, I know this.

Quite a few stock market newbies crave information. Many are falling victim to day trading, using options without understanding them, and the downside of glittery platforms such as Robinhood. However, just as many are helping better trusted platforms, such as Charles Schwab (SCHW), set new account and trading activity records. And Seeking Alpha absolutely has appeared in the Google searches many of these young investors initiate.

If just a fraction of these individuals adopt a dividend growth approach to investing in lieu of losing big and leaving the stock market, we - as a community - have accomplished something.

To do my part, I want to provide these young investors with content that might compel them to follow a sound and proven strategy rather than ones littered with bad odds and out-sized risk. At the same time, those of us who have been at this for a while can expand our views of the investing landscape, see things via different perspectives, and continue to add to our knowledge arsenal.

Going forward, I intend to write more articles on this idea of redefining retirement. Exactly how does retirement look different for people under 50? And I plan on featuring stocks from companies that resonate with younger investors, but probably could fit in each and every one of our DGI portfolios. These stocks will help build a dividend-centric, retirement portfolio that any of us can pull from, but keeps the young investor engaged and excited.

Because, let's face it, DGI might look boring to somebody new to the stock market, particularly in a bull market with so many stocks, particularly in tech, hitting record highs all of the time. No matter what the market does, we have to make DGI sexy, as it is the best strategy to follow to build and generate wealth over the long haul.

It Begins And Ends With Apple

There's not a better stock to start any DGI portfolio with, particularly one aimed at us youngsters under 50, than Apple (AAPL).

If you're looking to teach someone what a dividend aristocrat is, start with Apple. I know what you're thinking - "Apple's not a dividend aristocrat."

Exactly. But it's on the road to being one, which is all the more exciting.

Apple has increased its dividend for seven years. I can't imagine it stopping any time soon. It's still a cash cow. And it's just as well-positioned to dominate in the post-pandemic new normal as it was before all of our worlds changed.

I look back on the days when I argued obnoxiously against Apple paying a dividend (one of my worst articles ever) with embarrassment. But, like I said, the Seeking Alpha community has taught me a lot over the last decade!

Tim Cook just made a genius move. No doubt, he had younger investors in mind when he made the call to split AAPL stock 4-for-1:

And finally, today we're announcing a four for one split of Apple common stock to make our stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.

Like Melissa Lee said Friday on CNBC when discussing the stock split. A stock split changes nothing other than how much it costs to buy a share. It's like splitting one piece of cake into four servings and eating all four servings. You're still consuming that one larger, original piece of cake.

That said, a lower-priced stock carries psychological appeal for investors. You can call them uninformed or worse for being attracted to a stock for this reason, but you're missing the point. You're stuck in your worldview when, to better help guide new investors, you have to understand and attempt to take on their perspectives.

To some degree, this is what Apple is doing.

It's alluring itself to investors who would love to buy what they know, but are scared away by Amazon.com (AMZN) at $3,000-plus, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) around $1,500, Tesla (TSLA) at just over $1,400, and Netflix (NFLX) approaching $500. And that is as I write this. The amount by which some of these stocks move in a day equals more money than quite a few people can afford to put into the stock market today.

And it's not as if Apple is luring investors into a bad stock using some form of emotional stock price trickery. By all indications, it's doing people who will take the psychological bait of a stock price around $100 rather than $400 a favor.

Investing in Apple will help new stock market participants exponentially more than following overnight traders on Twitter, buying a bankrupt penny stock, or taking a run at a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Even though they don't pay dividends, long-term investors would be better off owning a tiny fraction of a share in AMZN, GOOG/GOOGL, TSLA, or NFLX than doing any or all of the above.

Given the dividend and the psychological component of seeing a larger position size in your portfolio, it makes sense for Apple to be the top choice if you're looking to buy one of these tech stocks. Who cares if people buy Apple when it splits because they think it's "cheaper" than Amazon, Google, Tesla, or Netflix? They'll learn the ins and outs soon enough and do themselves no harm by starting their investing career with a few shares of AAPL.

With that in mind, we'll start our Redefining Retirement Portfolio off with 25 shares of AAPL (a $10,626 investment), using Friday's closing price of $425.04. We'll make regular monthly investments of $100 on or around the 15th into each stock we add, over time, to the portfolio, reinvesting all dividends. We'll also occasionally compare this larger portfolio with one that makes smaller buys, including fractional shares.

We're in for the long haul with this approach. And I fully intend to be here tomorrow, one year, five years, and ten years burning down the road to illustrate and articulate the power of dividend growth investing. Once we have a few stocks in the portfolios, I will use Google Sheets to keep track of everything and present performance of the holdings, including the power of dividend reinvestment, in future Seeking Alpha articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.