While Kinross is nowhere near overvalued, the stock is beginning to get a little overbought, so I would not be chasing the stock if we head above $9.75 before October.

We've now more than one-fourth of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report is Kinross Gold (KGC). The senior gold producer had a decent quarter relative to its peers with minimal impact from COVID-19, but still saw quarterly gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production slide nearly 12% year-over-year to 572,000 GEOs. However, the much higher gold (GLD) offset the lower production, with Kinross reporting a more than 150% increase in quarterly annual EPS from $0.06 to $0.15, with annual EPS estimates remaining above $0.60. While the stock certainly has long-term upside if gold stays above $1,800/oz, it is beginning to get a little overbought short-term. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock if we head above $9.75 before October.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kinross Gold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly production of 572,000 GEOs vs. 648,000 in the prior-year quarter. This translated to a nearly 12% dip in GEOS on a year-over-year basis, impacted by lower production at Paracatu, and lower grades at two of the company's smaller mines, Chapada and Round Mountain. The lower gold production led to a material increase in costs, with all-in sustaining costs jumping 7% year-over-year to $984/oz, a figure that is sitting just above the industry average of $970/oz for FY2019. Fortunately, the silver lining was that the gold price more than offset this operational weakness, allowing the company to report a blow-out quarter for earnings and revenues, with revenue hitting a multi-year above $1.0 billion in Q2.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, quarterly attributable GEO production was up marginally on a sequential basis (572,000 vs. 567,000) but is sitting near its lowest levels in years given COVID-19 headwinds and a strike at Tasiast. However, one wouldn't have noticed this looking at the exceptional financial results with net debt down by $200 million in the quarter to $1.15~ billion, and annual EPS on track to grow by over 75% this year. Before digging into the company's earnings growth metrics, we'll take a look at the company's primary operations:

(Source: Jose Cruz, Agencia Brasil)

Beginning with the company's Paracatu Mine in Brazil, it was a sluggish quarter, with quarterly gold production of 138,800 ounces, down 25% from the 186,100 ounces produced in Q2 2019. One of the culprits for the lower production was significantly lower grades, with feed grade of 0.40 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.48 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates also slid by 600 basis points on a year-over-year basis from 80.4% to 70.4%, impacted by the nature of the ore mined. The good news is that this was largely to be expected due to mine sequencing, and mill throughput offset some of this weakness as it increased from Q2 2019. The company noted in its Q2 results that mining should be heading into higher-grade areas in Q4 2020, which should boost production. Given the weakness in the Brazilian Real vs. the US Dollar (UUP), production costs were not impacted materially despite the lower production.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's flagship Tasiast Mine in Mauritania, it wasn't a great quarter here either, though at no fault to the company. We got the news in May of unionized employees striking at the mine despite a collective labor agreement being finalized in Q4 2019. This significantly impacted mining rates and was a slight headwind to production. Quarterly gold production came in at 88,600 ounces vs. 92,900 ounces in the year-ago period, resulting from mill throughput of just 1.17 million tonnes in the quarter and lower recovery rates. Fortunately, grades were higher in Q2, which slightly offset the dip in tonnes processed and recovery rates.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the impacts of the strike weren't felt too severely on a production standpoint, mining rates were affected, which is expected to weigh on FY2021 production. As noted in the earnings call, we could see a headwind of 50,000 ounces vs. the mine plan as the company plays catch up giving the lower mining productivity we saw in Q2. The good news is that this is not expected to affect the long-term expansion plans for Tasiast, and Kinross remains on track to ramp up to 21,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, Kinross' Kupol Mine in Russia did have a solid quarter with gold production up 3% year-over-year from 127,700 ounces to 130,900 ounces. The increased production was a result of a 170 basis point improvement in gold recovery rates (95.2% vs. 93.7%), while mined grades also increased by nearly 10% to 9.73 grams per tonne gold. If not for the mill maintenance, which led to lower tonnes processed vs. Q2 2019, we likely would have seen an even larger beat on output from the year-ago quarter. However, the real exciting news in the quarter was more solid exploration results from the Northeast Extension and Kupol Deeps South, which are expected to add to the current reserve life. Assuming these solid exploration results continue, Kinross should be able to extend its mine life out past FY2025 at the mine. Let's take at the company's growth metrics:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Kinross Gold posted massive growth in annual earnings per share [EPS] last year, with annual EPS up 240%, well above the industry average. Despite the weaker operating results in Q2, the higher gold price has kept the earnings growth profile intact for FY2020 as estimates continue to sit above $0.60 per share. Assuming Kinross can meet these forecasts, this would translate to 76% growth year-over-year after lapping a quarter of triple-digit-growth. These are exceptional growth numbers, suggesting that there's likely further long-term upside here as long as the gold price remains above $1,800/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given the significant growth in revenue (Q2 2020: $1.0 billion~ vs. Q2 2019: $838 million), Kinross has been able to continue de-leveraging its balance sheet from the $1.48 billion in net debt we saw in Q3 of last year. As of the end of Q2 2020, net debt stood at just $1.15 billion. Based on the $0.2 billion decrease in net debt on a sequential basis and the fact that the gold price should have a massive impact on margins at current levels, I would not be surprised to see Kinross finish FY2020 with less than $0.85 billion in net debt. This would leave Kinross with one of the best balance sheets among 2-million ounce plus gold producers, but it would also improve earnings due to lower interest expense going forward.

So, why not pay up for the stock here?

(Source: TC2000.com)While Kinross remains reasonably valued at less than 16x FY-2021 annual EPS estimates ($9.40 / $0.60), the stock has had a nice run the past few weeks and is now more than 30% above its 200-day moving average. As the above chart shows, this has typically not been the best time to be starting a new position in the stock, and the best time to buy has been on pullbacks to the rising 200-day moving average. Just because this occurred on the last two occasions does not mean this has to happen again, but I would not call this a low-risk buy point. Therefore, while the stock could head higher short-term on momentum, I believe the reward to risk would begin to get unfavorable if Kinross heads above $9.75 before October.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kinross had a tough quarter in Q2, but the higher gold price allowed the company to deliver exceptional financial results and further improve its balance sheet. Besides, the weak quarter was not at any fault of the company with mine sequencing hurting Paracatu production, a strike at Tasiast providing a headwind in Africa, and COVID-19 creating its own minor challenges across the portfolio. However, while Kinross is not expensive by any means at current levels, the stock is now getting a little extended and would become overbought above $9.75. Therefore, while we could see further upside short-term, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $9.75 if we head there before October.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.